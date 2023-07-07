(KMAland) -- There are 10 baseball and 10 softball tournament trail games involving KMAland schools on the docket tonight. Check out a preview of each below:
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND
Bishop Heelan Catholic (26-12) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-13)
The two teams meet for the sixth time during the Bound era, and they’ll do it at Sioux City West. Heelan has won all of the five previous meetings, including last July, 10-0. They also shut out the Nighthawks in three of the other games and gave up just one in the other.
LeMars (17-16) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-14)
The two Missouri River Conference rivals will meet for a fifth time this season. They split a doubleheader in May and then SBL swept through the Bulldogs in early June. However, the two were within three runs, two runs and one run in three of the four games. Sergeant Bluff-Luton holds a significant advantage in the Bound-era series with wins in 21 of the 29 previous matchups.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND
Carroll (7-21) at Lewis Central (27-4)
This is….surprising. Carroll and Lewis Central have not played in baseball during the Bound era? Is that correct? Anyway, LC is going to be a tough beat in the postseason.
Creston (14-21) at Glenwood (12-13)
Glenwood tries to get back to .500 when they host Creston in the third matchup between the two this season. Creston won by a 9-3 score on June 2nd while Glenwood took a 6-5 win on June 13th. The two have been rotating wins since Creston won in June 2021. It’s Creston’s turn to win if they’re planning to stick to that routine. If not, maybe Glenwood is just simply looking to maintain their own routine of beating Creston, as they have in 24 of the 31 Bound-era games. Taten Eighmy has video tonight from this one.
Denison-Schleswig (7-24) at Storm Lake (19-9)
Denison-Schleswig and Storm Lake have met 17 times during the Bound era, and I can tell you it’s been a regular matchup each season well before this era, too. Storm Lake has won the last three meetings, which was preceded by an eight-game win streak by Denison-Schleswig. The Monarchs lead the series, 10-7. Maybe one of their more famous postseason meetings came in July 2009 when Storm Lake made a 21-run turnaround from 16 days earlier. That was a state semifinal.
Atlantic (10-16) at Harlan (19-14)
The two Hawkeye Ten rivals have met a bit in their history, as this will be the 32nd meeting during the Bound era. Harlan won both of the previous two matchups this season by scores of 15-12 and 7-6. They’ve also won every single matchup dating back to June 2019 — an eight-game win streak. They’ve also won 16 of the last 17 between the two.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3 — FIRST ROUND
Thomas Jefferson (7-27) at Johnston (31-8)
Johnston is one of the most prestigious and powerful baseball programs in all of the state and probably all of the Midwest when you consider the talent they constantly send to Division I baseball. But you know what? None of them could hit Tom Giles. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
Abraham Lincoln (17-21) at Sioux City North (26-12)
The fifth matchup between the two teams in the Missouri River Conference. North — the MRC champ — won three of the games this year, but they’ve all been pretty tight for the most part. The Lynx — last year’s MRC champs — won three of four last season. I figure this will be one of the top games of the night. The Stars lead the series, 41-14, during the Bound era.
WDM Valley (14-20) at Sioux City East (25-14)
These two have played twice since 2017, and they split those two matchups. Both of the previous matchups were in July, too, with East winning on July 17th, 2017 and Valley winning July 19th, 2021. Both games were close. This one will probably be close, too.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 7 — FIRST ROUND
Sioux City West (6-28) at Dowling Catholic (24-11)
Dowling Catholic and Sioux City West have played just once during the Bound era. The Maroons were 2-1 winners back on July 18th, 2014. That was an 11-inning game that Tanner Wauhob threw nine innings for the Wolverines. No pitch count available on that one. Dowling freshman Ben Nelson threw eight frames. They were also supposed to play earlier this year in June, but it got rained out.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
River Valley (17-11) at Logan-Magnolia (22-3)
The Panthers have moved two wins away from another trip to Fort Dodge, and they will meet a River Valley program that they have only faced once during the Bound era. That was a 7-3 Lo-Ma win back in June of 2012. The fans will be out with great support, as per usual, for the Panthers tonight.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Glidden-Ralston (15-7) at Newell-Fonda (27-8)
Another trip for a Rolling Valley Conference team to Newell. The Wildcats make their first trip there tonight — at least during the Bound era. Newell-Fonda beat Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-4 in the last round, and Glidden-Ralston recently beat the Crusaders by a 10-0 score. If you like to compare scores…
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Murray (25-5) at Southeast Warren (23-6)
Southeast Warren and Murray meet for the 16th time during the Bound era with a chance to move to a regional final on the line. The Warhawks won a June meeting between the two, 14-3. They also won last June (14-0) and the June before that (13-4). This Murray team is much improved from the last three years, though, and I would say much improved from June, too. Southeast Warren’s three-game win streak in the series snapped a six-game streak for Murray, and it now has them leading the Bound-era series, 8-7.
Woodbine (21-7) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-4)
The two Rolling Valley Conference rivals get together in a heavyweight showdown that many are calling Riley (Miller) vs. Charlie (Pryor) III. Exira/EHK won the first two games, 4-3 and 11-1, but most should expect a low-scoring, well-pitched game. The winner will be the one that makes the defensive plays when the ball is in play and/or comes up with the key hits. You could say that about a lot of games, though. I know I am excited to head to Kimballton for a beautiful, wonderful, amazing 5:00 start on our KMAX-Stream. The Spartans hold the Bound-era advantage, 18-2, and Woodbine looks for their first win in the series since June 2021.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Lamoni (13-12) at Wayne (19-8)
A youthful Lamoni team won a thriller with Seymour earlier this week, and now they take a shot at one of the big heavyweights in softball around the area. The Falcons hold an 8-0 advantage in the series during the Bound era. They last played in a postseason second round game in July 2020. Back then, they were playing second round games on July 16th! Weren’t those the days?
Essex (11-14) at Griswold (25-3)
Griswold/Essex can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 AND watched at our live stream page tonight. Thanks to Griswold Communications for sponsoring the broadcast. Now, these two have played 16 times during the Bound era with the Tigers winning 14 of them. That includes a couple matchups this year that were 9-0 and 12-1 scores. Essex last won in the series on May 31st, 2017. It was a 17-14 slugfest. With these two teams’ pitchers, I don’t see a slugfest in the cards for tonight.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 5 — SEMIFINALS
Iowa Valley (12-13) at Martensdale-St. Marys (23-6)
This is the first time these two have met during the Bound era. Martensdale-St. Marys won a shutout in a tough test with Montezuma last time out, and some might say that was a tougher matchup than their regional semifinal will be. We’ll see.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 — SEMIFINALS
Tri-County (12-9) at Twin Cedars (20-5)
This is the 11th time these two programs have played during the Bound era. They also played last July — an 11-1 win for Twin Cedars, which has won the last three and holds a 6-4 advantage in the series.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Treynor (16-9) at Missouri Valley (27-3)
A terrific matchup between Western Iowa Conference rivals tonight on KMA 960. This is the 40th meeting between the two during the Bound era, and Treynor has won 31 of those. That includes an upset extra-inning win two weeks ago where they scored six runs in the eighth to take an 11-5 win. That kept the Big Reds from sharing a conference championship, but I’m sure they would give up a conference championship if it meant they would win this one. They did win the other matchup between the two in mid-June, 10-2. That stopped a 16-game win streak in the series for the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Mount Ayr (12-12) at Interstate 35 (23-12)
Mount Ayr kept their postseason magic rolling with a 10-5 win over Grand View Christian earlier this week. Do they have some more when they meet their former Pride of Iowa Conference mate? I-35 holds the series advantage, 11-3, but Mount Ayr won the last time they played. And you know what? That was just last July in a regional semifinal.
Enjoy the games!
