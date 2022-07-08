(KMAland) -- Hey, it’s a Friday, and I’m off to the USSSA 10U Tournament, but I’m not about to leave you hanging with my daily tournament trail preview.
It’s all about Class 1A and 2A softball (and some makeup 4A and 5A) and 3A and 4A baseball tonight. We’ll take a look at the 19 KMAland-relevant matchups below:
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 BASEBALL – FIRST ROUND
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-12) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (26-13): Heelan has won all four of the previous meetings between the two, including a 1-0 win in the last meeting all the way back on July 19th, 2017. That was a substate final. This is not a substate final. It’s a substate first round game. It says that right up there in bold.
LeMars (12-21) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-11): The two Missouri River Conference teams meet for a FIFTH time this season. There are times that I think four conference games against each team in the Missouri River Conference is too many. I definitely think playing a team five times is quite a bit. And you know, it is hard to beat a team five times, which is what the Warriors are trying to do here. They hold the series advantage 17-7 and bounced back after losing three of four to the ‘Dogs last year by sweeping the season series.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 BASEBALL – FIRST ROUND
Clarke (1-22) at Lewis Central (28-3): Not surprisingly, this is the first time the two teams have met. That makes perfect sense. They don’t play in the same conference. They haven’t played in the same class until this year. It should be a nice little warm-up for the Titans, which are averaging 11 runs per game and giving up 2.4. As for Clarke, they’re the other way, averaging 2.7 and giving up 11.1.
Denison-Schleswig (10-20) at Creston (13-15): The Hawkeye Ten Conference foes will battle for a third time this season and 27th time during the Bound era. The Monarchs lead the series during that time, 16-11. However, the Panthers won the two games this year on June 30th, 7-1 and 13-10. Still, Denison-Schleswig has won 7 of the last 10.
Carroll (1-25) at Harlan (23-7): The Cyclones and Tigers seem to have an annual meeting in substate action. They also play a bit in the regular season. It’s No. 18 overall during the Bound era, and Harlan has won 15 of the previous 17. Carroll last beat Harlan on May 22nd, 2012. That’s a 13-game, over 10-year streak for Harlan, which also won the game earlier this year, 16-2.
Atlantic (9-17) at Glenwood (17-9): Another with some Hawkeye Ten on Hawkeye Ten crime. Glenwood has a 19-10 lead in the series against the Trojans, but they split their two games on June 20th. Atlantic won 3-1 while Glenwood was a 12-0 victor. The Rams have won three of the last four and five of the last eight against the Trojans. And how about this? They’ve won 10 straight games in this here season.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 BASEBALL – FIRST ROUND
Sioux City North (13-26) at Southeast Polk (20-18): Former Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Scot Surprenant leads the Rams into this one against the Missouri River Conference’s Stars. And they have never played during the Bound era. One thing Southeast Polk has done well all season is prevent runs, allowing just 3.9 per game. Sioux City North, meanwhile, has struggled offensively with just 3.8 scored per contest.
Sioux City West (14-19) at Sioux City East (23-14): The battle of Sioux City! I think I’ve found the most games that I’ve ever seen in a single series on Bound. They have played 54 times! Fifty-four! Sioux City East has enjoyed a lot of success in that series with 44 wins during that time, including four this season by two twice, by four once and by six once. West last one in the series on July 19th, 2019.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8 BASEBALL – FIRST ROUND
Thomas Jefferson (1-33) at Waukee Northwest (24-12): The top-seeded Waukee Northwest has averaged 7.1 runs per game while Thomas Jefferson is allowing 12.6 per game. It’s a new matchup, of course. They’ve never met before.
Abraham Lincoln (22-13) at WDM Valley (18-14): A Missouri River Conference championship season for Abraham Lincoln, and they end up with the five seed in the substate. Tough break. These two schools, somewhat surprisingly, have never met during the Bound era. Can the Lynx keep the good times rolling? I wouldn’t put it past them. It’s been a remarkable season.
CLASS 1A REGION 2 SOFTBALL – SEMIFINALS
Boyer Valley (13-11) at Woodbine (20-6): Boyer Valley goes on the road for the third consecutive round, and they will run up against Charlie Pryor and the run-preventing Tigers. Pryor has a 1.02 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings, and Woodbine is allowing just 2.2 runs per game. Woodbine won both matchups this season, 9-4 on June 27th and 5-0 on June 6th. Boyer Valley does have a little experience beating this Woodbine team, claiming one win in two tries last season.
CLASS 1A REGION 3 SOFTBALL – SEMIFINALS
Griswold (20-5) at Southeast Warren (21-4): It’s the first matchup during the Bound era between two teams that have very similar per game averages. Griswold has scored 7.8 per game while Southeast Warren has put up 8.9. Meanwhile, the Tigers are giving up just 1.9 while the Warhawks allow just 2.2. Karly Millikan (1.47 ERA, 102 K) and Alivia Ruble (1.30 ERA, 101 K) is a prime pitching matchup.
Fremont-Mills (16-14) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-3): Fremont-Mills is coming off the 11-inning thrilling win over CAM while Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton handled their business in an 11-1 win over Sidney in the last round. This is the third time the two programs have met up, and the Spartans won both of those, although they were back in June 2015 and 2016. Hear it on FM 99.1.
CLASS 1A REGION 5 SOFTBALL – SEMIFINALS
East Union (20-12) at Martensdale-St. Marys (22-3): Martensdale-St. Marys needed to outscore Grand View Christian in a 13-7 win in the last round while East Union took care of Lenox by 10 runs. That was after an opening-round 10-run win over Bedford. This is round No. 27 between the two during the Bound era, and Martensdale-St. Marys has won 25 of those. The last East Union win in this series was on May 31st, 2019.
Moravia (11-16) at Wayne (21-6): You want to talk about run prevention? That Wayne team sure can do it. They’re allowing just 1.7 runs per game while scoring 8.1 per contest. Pretty good little difference there, and it’s why they’re so difficult to beat, especially in the postseason. Wayne has won 10 of the 11 matchups during the Bound ear with Moravia. The Mohawks, though, did win the first one back on July 7th, 2007. This is also the one-year anniversary of the last meeting between the two. Wayne won that one last year by a 7-0 final.
CLASS 1A REGION 8 SOFTBALL – SEMIFINALS
Highland (21-8-1) at Twin Cedars (24-3): A matchup of two 20+ win teams here in Region 8 with Twin Cedars bringing a Wayne-esque run differential into this one. The Sabers are scoring nearly 10 runs per game while allowing 1.4. Highland is very good, too, with averages of 7.5 and 3.1. They’ve never played during the Bound era.
CLASS 2A REGION 3 SOFTBALL – SEMIFINALS
Treynor (17-7) at Logan-Magnolia (26-0): Treynor snapped a four-game losing skid to AHSTW in the last round, and they will look to do the same in this one. The Panthers hold a 16-12 advantage in the Bound-era series, including 12-1 and 5-2 wins this year. Treynor last won on July 6th, 2020 in a series that has been very streaky. Get this: Treynor won six of the first eight, Lo-Ma took the next eight, Treynor won five of the next six and then Lo-Ma won five of the next six. What gives here? Hear it on AM 960.
CLASS 2A REGION 4 SOFTBALL – SEMIFINALS
Mount Ayr (15-9) at Interstate 35 (23-6): The two former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals match up for the 14th time during the Bound era. They played nearly one year ago today, and it was the Roadrunners taking an 8-2 win. Mount Ayr last won in 2018. Their only other win in the previous 13 meetings was 2009.
Kuemper Catholic (22-15) at West Central Valley (27-8): I predicted Central Decatur would give West Central Valley a run for their money, and that’s what happened. Yet, credit to WCV, they were able to survive. Now, they match up with a Kuemper Catholic team that also got quite the push from a strong Earlham program. This is the first time we’ve seen this matchup in the Bound era, and it should be a doozy.
CLASS 4A REGION 1 SOFTBALL – FIRST ROUND
Denison-Schleswig (16-18) at LeMars (24-13): LeMars and Denison-Schleswig have met eight times during the Bound era, including on June 24th of this year when the Bulldogs were 14-2 winners. The last time the Monarchs won in this series it was June 27th of 2015. The ‘Dogs have won the last four times they’ve played.
CLASS 5A REGION 2 SOFTBALL – FIRST ROUND
Sioux City West (0-37) at Sioux City North (10-24): Sioux City North and Sioux City West have played 39(!) times during the Bound era. That might be the most I’ve seen during this exercise. Might not, though, too. North has won 34 of those matchups, including the last 16, dating back to 2018. They’ve also won by a combined score of 51-6 in the four wins this year.
