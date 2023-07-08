(KMAland) -- A little rain came along, and that means there are 22 more tournament trail games to preview for today. However, it's worth noting, I did nothing more than copy and paste the games that were moved from last night to tonight.
Here's a look at the KMAland-relevant games on today's slate.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT FINALS
Moravia (23-7) at Burlington Notre Dame (24-6)
Two teams that can put up plenty of runs with both coming in averaging about 8.5 per game. It’s the second time they’ve played in the last two years with Burlington Notre Dame grabbing a 7-3 win in July 2021. That was a first round district game. This one is the final district game.
Ankeny Christian (16-11) at Lynnville-Sully (26-1)
Ankeny Christian looks to get past one of the top teams in the state and into a substate final, meeting the Eagles for the second time this season and fifth time in the Bound era. Lynnville-Sully won 7-2 back in May, and it was their first win in four tries against ACA, which won in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Mount Ayr (10-7) at Lenox (19-7)
The two Pride of Iowa Conference teams match up in a district championship game on the KMAX-Stream later this evening. Taten Eighmy will be on hand for KMA Sports, as they play for a 28th time during the Bound era. Mount Ayr leads the historical series, 15-12, but it’s 1-1 this year. Lenox won 12-2 on May 30th before Mount Ayr took a 7-2 win on June 13th. This should be fantastic. By the way, the Lenox win earlier this year was their first in the series since 2018.
Tri-Center (17-8) at Woodbury Central (17-5)
For the third time since late June 2022, Tri-Center and Woodbury Central will oppose one another on the baseball diamond. Woodbury Central has won each of the two previous meetings, including a 19-2 rout on June 26th of this year. Last year, they also rolled to a 14-0 win.
St. Albert (21-17) at West Harrison (22-3)
The two meet for a fifth time during the Bound era, the second time this season and the third time since last July 6th. West Harrison edged past the Falcons for a 9-8 win last year in the postseason, St. Albert was a 10-2 winner in May of this season and now we have this one with a chance to advance to a substate final. Check this one out tonight on our KMAX-Stream with Ryan Matheny.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT FINALS
Manson-NW Webster (18-7) at Kuemper Catholic (24-10)
The two teams are meeting for the third time in the history of Bound and all three of them have been in the month of July. Kuemper won each of the two previous matchups, 12-2 and 6-1, in 2011 and 2010, respectively. They meet again with a district championship on the line.
Central Decatur (20-4) vs. Pella Christian (16-16) (at Knoxville)
This marks matchup No. 1 in the historical series on Bound. Central Decatur has kept on rolling along with great pitching, strong defense and just enough offense in some of their recent contests. We’ll see if they can make it happen again in Knoxville tonight.
Hinton (15-8) at Underwood (21-3)
The two have met before in a pretty big game. Underwood knocked off Hinton in a substate final in July 2019 to earn a trip to the state tournament. It was the second time they had played in about a year, and Hinton won that first one, 10-0, in June of 2018. We’ll call this one the rubber match tonight with the winner advancing one win from the state tournament.
Red Oak (15-12) at Clarinda (15-9)
Round III between the two teams that have split their two games this year. Clarinda was a 9-1 winner in the most recent meeting on June 20th while Red Oak took a 3-1 win on May 31st. It’s also Round XXXIV in the history of Bound. Clarinda has a 26-7 advantage over Red Oak in the series. And just as we have been since May, KMA Sports will be covering baseball again tonight. We’ve done it every single day of the season, and tonight is no different than opening day.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND
Bishop Heelan Catholic (26-12) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-13)
The two teams meet for the sixth time during the Bound era. Heelan has won all of the five previous meetings, including last July, 10-0. They also shut out the Nighthawks in three of the other games and gave up just one in the other.
LeMars (17-16) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-14)
The two Missouri River Conference rivals will meet for a fifth time this season. They split a doubleheader in May and then SBL swept through the Bulldogs in early June. However, the two were within three runs, two runs and one run in three of the four games. Sergeant Bluff-Luton holds a significant advantage in the Bound-era series with wins in 21 of the 29 previous matchups.
BASEBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3 — FIRST ROUND
Abraham Lincoln (17-21) at Sioux City North (26-12)
The fifth matchup between the two teams in the Missouri River Conference. North — the MRC champ — won three of the games this year, but they’ve all been pretty tight for the most part. The Lynx — last year’s MRC champs — won three of four last season. I figure this will be one of the top games of the night. The Stars lead the series, 41-14, during the Bound era.
WDM Valley (14-20) at Sioux City East (25-14)
These two have played twice since 2017, and they split those two matchups. Both of the previous matchups were in July, too, with East winning on July 17th, 2017 and Valley winning July 19th, 2021. Both games were close. This one will probably be close, too.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
River Valley (17-11) at Logan-Magnolia (22-3)
The Panthers have moved two wins away from another trip to Fort Dodge, and they will meet a River Valley program that they have only faced once during the Bound era. That was a 7-3 Lo-Ma win back in June of 2012. The fans will be out with great support, as per usual, for the Panthers tonight.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Woodbine (21-7) vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-4) at Atlantic
The two Rolling Valley Conference rivals get together in a heavyweight showdown that many are calling Riley (Miller) vs. Charlie (Pryor) III. Exira/EHK won the first two games, 4-3 and 11-1, but most should expect a low-scoring, well-pitched game. The winner will be the one that makes the defensive plays when the ball is in play and/or comes up with the key hits. You could say that about a lot of games, though. The Spartans hold the Bound-era advantage, 18-2, and Woodbine looks for their first win in the series since June 2021.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Shenandoah (11-18) at Atlantic (22-15)
It’s the 34th time the two Hawkeye Ten teams have played, and Shenandoah would sure like to repeat last June’s 1-0 win. It was their only win over the Trojans since 2011, snapping a 22-game skid against them. They played two times earlier this year on June 12th, and it was Atlantic snagging wins of 7-1 and 9-1. Check this one out tonight on AM 960.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (20-12) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (33-6)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton comes in having lost 5 times in the 9 matchups between Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley or Boyden-Hull. They have, however, won the last three times they squared off, and that includes a win from earlier this June.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Glenwood (18-12) at Indianola (26-11)
This should be a nice and fun drive for Trevor Maeder tonight on over to Indianola. You can check out his broadcast at our KMAX-Stream page. It’s the second time the two programs have played in less than a year with Indianola winning 12-2 last June in a regional final.
Creston (24-10) at Winterset (23-12)
An old rivalry is renewed here with Creston and Winterset matching up for the 14th time during the Bound era. Winterset has the 12-1 advantage in the series, but Creston is always going to remember that 1. I’ll always remember that 1. It was a 3-1 victory in July 2016 that saw the Panthers put all three of their runs across in the seventh. Regardless of who may be the favorite, Creston will always have that 1 and always have that belief they could do it again. And heck, Nevaeh Randall has so many home runs.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Thomas Jefferson (12-26) at Waukee (16-22)
These two have never played during the Bound era. TJ has struggled lately, as some of their players were off playing in a club tournament. When they’re whole, they are one of the better teams in the area.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Sioux City East (26-13) at Des Moines Lincoln (28-12)
East and Lincoln play for the third time this season. The two got together on June 23rd for a doubleheader, and it was a split with two thrilling and high-scoring games. East won 9-8 after falling 13-12 in the opener. Could be pretty, pretty good again.
SOFTBALL: IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Sioux City North (23-12) at WDM Valley (32-8)
A strong breakout season for North heads to WDM Valley to open regional play. It’s the sixth time the two teams have met, but it is the first meeting since July 2017. Valley beat them twice that year, and they also picked up two wins in 2015 and one in 2011. The average score has been 11 to 0.2.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.