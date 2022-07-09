(KMAland) -- There's all kinds of baseball and softball in store for friends and family of all shapes and sizes on Saturday. Here's a KMAland look.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS — BASEBALL
West Harrison (16-6) at Woodbine (21-4): The two Rolling Valley Conference foes meet up for the 23nd time since the beginning of the Bound era. The Hawkeyes have the 14-8 edge, but the two teams split a pair this year. West Harrison won 11-0 on May 23rd while Woodbine nabbed a 2-0 win on June 13th. This should be one of the best-pitched games of the tournament with each team allowing 3.5 runs or less per game.
Moravia (20-6) at Sigourney (19-5): The Mohawks edged past Southeast Warren to advance to the final while Sigourney shut out Wayne in their own district semifinal. The two teams have played four times in the history of Bound with Moravia winning each of the last three. However, they haven’t played since 2018. Sigourney’s last win in the series came in 2015.
Ogden (22-9) at Ankeny Christian (26-1): Terrific district final matchup between two programs that have not played during the Bound era. Ankeny Christian got a little bit of a push in their semifinal, edging past Madrid for a 4-2 win. Ogden had struggles getting past Murray in the opening round before a 6-0 victory over Earlham in the semifinal round.
Lamoni (16-6) at CAM (25-2): How many predicted Lamoni to emerge from their side of the bracket? Not many when East Union was up early on them in the opening round, but the Demons sure have found their bats since then, scoring 25 combined runs in beating the Eagles and Mount Ayr. CAM also needed to comeback from an early deficit in their 7-4 win over Lenox. Lane Spieker is doing unspeakable things to the baseball lately. It’s the first time the two programs have played in the Bound era.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (23-7) at Tri-Center (18-6): An absolute dream matchup on our KMAX-Stream tonight. These two programs bleed baseball, and it’s great to see that in this corner of the state. This is the second Bound-era meeting with the last one coming in a substate final back on July 19th, 2016. Tri-Center won that game, 3-1. Whoever wins this one will be one win from beautiful Carroll, Iowa.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS — BASEBALL
Treynor (15-10) at Clarinda (21-7): Both teams have been impressive in the postseason with Treynor playing above their seed after beating Underwood, 9-6, in their district semifinal. Clarinda routed Red Oak in their only game of the postseason. There has been quite a history between these two in district finals. Treynor leads the overall Bound-era series, 9-4, but Clarinda won earlier this year (11-4) and they won last July (6-1). The last six times they’ve played each team has won three times. Hear it on FM 99.1.
OABCIG (9-10) at Kuemper Catholic (18-16): OABCIG grabbed the upset of Cherokee in the last round, and now they are looking for another in the form of Kuemper Catholic. The Knights pulled away late in a win over West Monona in their one postseason game. The Knights and Falcons have met twice before during the Bound era, and they were both July 10th or later. And they were both Kuemper wins, 12-1 in 2012 and 10-1 in 2010.
CLASS 3A REGION 2 SEMIFINAL — SOFTBALL
Harlan (16-15) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29-9): Harlan has an advantage not many others have while playing in Class 3A. They get to play larger opponents all season. That advantage, though, is nullified when they play Sergeant Bluff-Luton since the Warriors have been doing the same thing. The two have played six times since 2011, and it’s SBL that has won five of those, including the last four. Harlan’s last win in the series was on June 3rd, 2015.
CLASS 3A REGION 4 SEMIFINAL — SOFTBALL
Clarinda (14-17) at Atlantic (22-14): The two Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals have played 33 times during the Bound era. Atlantic has dominated the series with 31 wins and have won 27 straight times against the Cardinals. The last win for Clarinda was a 6-3 win on June 23rd, 2011. Atlantic, meanwhile, won 8-1 and 10-1 this season all the way back on May 31st. I’m calling it: This one will be closer than those two. Check it out tonight on AM 960.
CLASS 4A REGION 1 SEMIFINALS — SOFTBALL
Denison-Schleswig (17-18) at Dallas Center-Grimes (31-6): The Monarchs meet their one-time state tournament foe in a regional semifinal after driving all over heck to get their game in with LeMars. DC-G and D-S met in a state quarterfinal back in 2013 when Paige Lowary was still doing her thing in high school. The Mustangs beat the Monarchs, 7-0, and would go on to win the state championship.
Spencer (24-7) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (29-11): Here comes another stern test for Heelan, which meets Spencer for the 9th time during the Bound era. The Crusaders won the matchup earlier this season, picking up a 9-4 victory on May 28th. Spencer did beat them last June, and the two teams have split their last four meetings.
CLASS 4A REGION 2 SEMIFINAL — SOFTBALL
Glenwood (19-13) at Creston (25-4): Glenwood held off Lewis Central for a 1-0 win to find their way into another regional semifinal with their Hawkeye Ten brethren. The Panthers hold an 18-9 series advantage during the Bound era, and they have won the last five. That includes two this year — 5-0 and 9-4 — and three last season. The third of those was a regional semifinal win at home by an 8-3 final. Find this one on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
CLASS 5A REGION 1 SEMIFINAL — SOFTBALL
Abraham Lincoln (13-22) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-26): Yes, these two have played a few times. It’s the 41st time they’ve met during the Bound era, and it’s the fifth time this season. AL won each of the first three by a combined total of eight. TJ then followed it up with a two-run win. All four of them could have gone either way, which has not always been the case in a series that the Lynx lead 33-7. Should be another doozy tonight.
CLASS 5A REGION 2 SEMIFINALS — SOFTBALL
Sioux City North (11-24) at Fort Dodge (33-6): Fort Dodge and Sioux City North have played every year dating back to 2018. There were two other matchups before that, but the results have all been the same: A Dodgers win. All of those games since 2018, by the way, were July games. So is this one.
Sioux City East (23-15) at Ames (21-18): Sioux City East and Ames play for the sixth time during the Bound era. Ames has won the last two of those while Sioux City East won the first three. The two have not played, though, since June of 2018.