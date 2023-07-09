(KMAland) -- It’s a Sunday Salute to all of the seniors that played for the final time this past week. However, due to being busy as heck right now, this does not include Saturday’s seniors that played for the final time. Thus, the blog below honors those that lost from Monday through Friday.
BASEBALL
Fremont-Mills (9): A great, great, great senior class of athletes that also love baseball. And for many of them, baseball is their top sport. Kyler and Brady Owen, Ike Lemonds, Braden Turpin, JT Mahaney, Owen Thornton, Tyler Johnson, Paxten VanHouten and Lane Harris will all be missed and remembered in their own way.
East Mills (7): This is how you keep a senior class together! I love to see it. East Mills, though, will not love to see the losses of Mason Crouse, Peyton Embree, Sylas Allen, Davis McGrew, Tylere Anderson and Ryan Stortenbecker. Crouse, Embree, Allen and McGrew were all regular starters and major contributors to the Wolverines this year and will be sorely missed (across many sports).
Atlantic (6): Another big class from Atlantic, which will lose regular starters in Easton O’Brien, Carter Pellett, Clevi Johnson, Tanner O’Brien, Jayden Proehl and Jackson McLaren. They were all a big part of the Trojans offense, and Pellett and Proehl were their most used pitchers this season. Big losses.
Denison-Schleswig (6): This is another six-person senior class in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with the Monarchs losing a variety of contributions. Jaxon Wessel and Wyatt Johnson were two of the top four hitters on the team while Gavin Hipnar, Derek Scheuring, David Cardenas and Wyatt Randeris all played in at least 13 games this season. Randeris, Wessel and Hipnar will be missed pretty heavily on the mound.
Bedford (5): A solid group of seniors, led by regular starters Tristen Cummings, Micah Nally, Quentin King and Logan Moyer and reserve Austin Hanshaw. The first four were major pieces of the offense while Cummings (31 IP), Moyer (41.2 IP) and Nally (18.2 IP) did plenty of work on the mound in their final summers with the Bulldogs.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5): A core four group of seniors, led by regular starters Derrek Kommes, Easton Nelson, Trey Petersen and Gavin Bengard with reserve Donovan Partridge all filling out a strong senior group for the Spartans this year. The first four were bi pieces of the offense and Kommes, Petersen and Nelson pitched over 61 innings combined.
Mormon Trail (5): Mormon Trail will lose five seniors, including Logan Evans, Gavin Dixson, Fulton Flesher and Ty Hysell, which started in almost every game this season. Another senior — Jose Adkins — played in and started four games this summer. They will also miss Flesher (19.1 IP) for his pitching while Hysell and Dixson also threw a bit.
Sioux City West (5): Three of West’s top five hitters are from the senior class in Tristin Risner, Michael Geary and Hunter McHugh. You also have to salute regular starter Ivan Fuhrer as well as Carter Jelken, who started five games and played in 14 games. Fuhrer was their most-used pitcher this season, too.
Boyer Valley (4): When Boyer Valley had their arms rested, they could nearly contend with anyone. That showed right down to the final game in which they took a lead into the bottom of the seventh inning against Exira/EHK. That senior class, though, was mostly offense-oriented with Cael Beam, Drew Volkmann, Ethan Hanigan and Bobby Gross all starting most every game this season. On the mound, Hanigan threw a class-best 11 2/3 innings.
Martensdale-St. Marys (4): The Blue Devils will say goodbye to five important seniors in Luke Frost, Charlie Tiano, Cole Keller and Logan Wearmouth, which all started at least 22 games apiece this past season. On the mound, Frost (37 IP), Wearmouth (22 IP) and Tiano (9 IP) were also important arms.
Nodaway Valley (4): Another strong four-person senior class with Boston DeVault, Jase Davidson, Tyson Ross and Colt Slocum all playing for the final time. The first three of those were regular starters in the offensive lineup while Slocum also saw action in 12 games and started five. DeVault was the team’s ace pitcher while Ross (16 IP) and Davidson (15.2 IP) also contributed double-digit innings for the Wolverines in 2023.
Thomas Jefferson (4): Thomas Jefferson will have to replace four seniors, including one of their star players — Tyler Huey, who will take his talents to the next level. Kyle Komor and Jacob Lesley were also regularly in the offensive lineup while Anthony Eriksen played in 12 games this season. Lesley pitched 22 innings and Komor gave 13 1/3 frames this season, so they will also have to be replaced on the mound.
AHSTW (3): AHSTW will lose two regular starters and major contributors in Jacob Coon and Brayden Lund, who were both two of the top hitters and pitchers for this year’s team. Another senior, David Madill, appeared in one game this past season.
IKM-Manning (3): The Wolves also lose three seniors, including two that were major contributors in Cooper Perdew and Reed Hinners. Both were regular starters in the batting lineup and combined to throw over 65 innings. Eli Haskins also threw a bit and played in five games while starting one this season.
Missouri Valley (3): Three very solid seniors on this very youthful roster. Hayden Kocour, Eli Fouts and Justin Reed all played big roles on this year’s team. They were all three regularly in the offensive line up and combined to throw over 100 innings. Those are three very big losses, regardless of how you look at it.
Treynor (3): Three terrific, very important seniors are leaving the Treynor program, led by both Ryan Bach and Jaxon Schumacher, who have been starting for this team since they were in 8th grade. Mason Yochum also played plenty during his career, including starting 19 games this past season.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Not many expected the Crusaders to be out at this point in the season, but here they are with two seniors saying goodbye. Lance Clayburg and Jacob Estrada were two very important contributors for this year’s team — both at the late and on the mound. They will be sorely missed, although the CR-B core remains plenty young.
Creston (2): Pretty good season for the Panthers, which will lose just two seniors from the roster. Kyle Strider was in the lineup every single night for Creston while Gannon Greenwalt played in four games and started four games. He was a pretty important middle of the order hitter for them over the years, although his season was cut short. Strider also gave 20 innings on the mound this season.
East Union (2): Another very young team with a couple solid seniors. Ronnie Brown is the big one for the Eagles, as he started every game and was one of the top five or six hitters on the roster. The other senior is Alex Long, who played in one game this past year. East Union will return entirely intact with their pitching staff, though.
Melcher-Dallas (2): Melcher-Dallas says goodbye to two senior starters in Max Enfield and Logan Godfrey. They were both in the starting lineup nearly every game this season, and they also combined for 17 1/3 innings on the bump.
Southeast Warren (2): It was a pretty good year for Southeast Warren, and they had just one senior regular starter in Ben Call. However, Logan Montgomery also played a strong role for the Warhawks this summer. Crall was also one of the team’s top pitchers with 19 2/3 innings on the bump.
Stanton (2): The Vikings will lose two very important seniors from this team. Joshua Martin was among the top hitters (or THE top hitter) on the team while Kywin Tibben was also a regular starter and major contributor. Martin was also one of the top pitchers on the team.
Griswold (1): Cash Turner had one start and three at bats this season, but he was the only senior or junior to come out this year. The rest of the very, very youthful Tigers team will return.
Sidney (1): Sidney loses just one senior from the team that played earlier this week. It’s a big loss with Nik Peters sticking through the entire year as the team’s first baseman and one of the top hitters on the team. However, the rest of the group will be back.
Woodbine (1): Big ups to Kylon Reisz on coming out as the only senior for a Woodbine team that had a great year with plenty of big wins. He’ll be missed on both offense and on the mound for next year’s Tigers.
CAM (0): It’s a very far cry from last year’s senior class, which was a trendsetter in taking the Cougars to the state tournament. They will return every last contributor from this year’s team.
Riverside (0): Another team without a single senior on the roster, and it’s a Bulldogs group that should feel well about how they were playing at the end of the season. They could bring it all back next year.
Shenandoah (0): The Shenandoah baseball team made some big strides this season, and now they need those strides to continue into next season without losing a single senior from this year’s team.
Southwest Valley (0): Yet another team that seemed to make some strides this season without any seniors on the roster. They have a great junior class that you hope will stick together and come back stronger next year. But when it comes to summer sports, you just never know. I do know the Timberwolves have a strong core that would be wise to stick it out.
SOFTBALL
Mount Ayr (6): Another big senior class for Mount Ayr, which advanced deep in the postseason again this year. The Raiderettes will lose regular starters Linsie Barnes, Tegan Streit, Taylor Lumbard, Zoey Larsen and Kalee Wise. Anna Newton also saw plenty of action this season for the Mount Ayr/Diagonal duo.
East Mills (5): East Mills says goodbye to five strong seniors in Miah Urban, Nadia Gray, Emily Williams, Aspen Crouse and Dayann McGrew. Many of them will be sorely missed in other sports, too. Williams’ senior season, though, was truncated due to an injury. The rest largely started every single game. Urban and McGrew were two of the Wolverines three pitchers this season.
Lewis Central (5): A strong five-person senior class with a number of levels of contribution here. Avery Heller and Gracie Hays were the top two hitters (by total hits) while Connie Brougham, Brooklyn Damgaard and Stacy Merksick were also regular starters and major contributors in the offensive lineup. The good news is all of the pitching will return for the Titans.
Harlan (4): Four seniors that were able to drive the junior high girls on the team to practice each day. In all seriousness, Harlan was super young, but they did have four elder stateswomen here in Ella Plagman, Ellie Ineson, Abbie Schechinger and Jenna Gessert. They were all important pieces in the lineup while Gessert led the team with 113 innings pitched.
LeMars (4): LeMars’ four seniors had three girls that started every single game this season. Those were Libby Leraas, Payton Wright and Calla Langel. Meanwhile, Lizzie Koonce played in 11 games and also started nine times. Koonce was active in the circle when she played with 47 1/3 innings on the season. Those are four very good seniors for the Bulldogs.
Murray (4): Murray will lose four strong seniors, too, with Teryn Shields, Jayda Chew, Kassy Saucedo and Jalie Baumfalk helping the Mustangs return to the successes they’re used to this season. They moved to a regional semifinal and leave a legacy that should last beyond their time at Murray. All of them were regular starters in the offensive lineup while Shields spent plenty of time in the circle during her career.
Abraham Lincoln (3): The Lynx will say goodbye to three seniors that had various roles and contributions over the years and throughout the summer. Jazzy Villalobos played in and started every single game and was one of the top offensive contributors. Holly Hansen pitched A LOT over the years and was also a strong offensive player. And Tana Witt — for this season — had 12 games played and five starts on the year.
Bishop Heelan Catholic (3): Heelan was all set to have a very big and very successful senior class, but a number of them decided not to go out. However, they did have three great seniors go out and a big kudos and salute to those that did — Maddie Gengler, Grace Nelson and Marin Frazee. Those three were among the top four hitters (by total hits) on the squad this summer. Frazee was also one of their top pitchers with 56 1/3 innings in the circle.
Denison-Schleswig (3): Kaitlyn Bruhn and Ashlyn Herrig were among the top hitters on the team this season for the Monarchs, and they will be sorely missed for their contributions. Same goes for their other senior in Chloe Mendenhall, who started 16 games and played in 27 contests.
Moravia (3): Destiny Nathaniel, Kjirsten Albertson and Lauren Long were three of the top five hitters on the Moravia team this summer. They will be missed in a big way for their offensive prowess.
Audubon (2): It was a small but mighty senior class for the Wheelers. Kali Irlmeier was one of the team’s top hitters this season (again) while Kylee Hartl was also a huge offensive contributor for Audubon. Irlmeier didn’t pitch this season as much as she did in the past, but she has been a long-time contributor that will be a tough one to replace.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Both Lacie Davis and Kadey Olson were among the top six offensive players (by total hits) on the team this season, starting and playing in every single game for the Crusaders this summer. Davis also helped a bit in the circle with 7 1/3 innings pitched.
East Union (2): Another small but mighty senior class with Noelle McKnight and Sara Collins both putting on the East Union jersey for the final time this summer. McKnight is the school’s all-time home run hitter while Collins was also quite successful as a hitter and as a pitcher. Two big losses.
Essex (2): One of the best seasons for Essex in years, and they will say goodbye to a couple of strong seniors in Brianne Johnson and Olivia Baker. Baker was injured after playing in 12 games this season, and Johnson was one of the most powerful hitters in the Corner Conference. They will not be easily replaced, but there’s still plenty of talent remaining.
Lenox (2): Two seniors here for Lenox, too, with Cadence Douglas and Emilee Reed both graduating. Douglas had to take over pitching duties this year, learning on the fly for the most part, while Reed was also a strong offensive and defensive contributor during the course of her career and again this season.
Nodaway Valley (2): Seems like the POI teams are just pretty much topping out at two seniors. Nodaway Valley will lose Madison Fry — one of their best offensive players — and Eleni Jameson, who played in eight games, scored seven runs and started two games. The Wolverines, though, made improvements this year and should be even better next season.
Treynor (2): The Cardinals had a roster full of juniors and freshmen, and they also had two seniors. Reagan Gordon played in 22 games and made 21 starts while Mira Dreyer appeared in 24 games this season for Treynor in their final seasons.
Underwood (2): These two seniors — Ali Fletcher and Grace Pierce — have been a part of some of the most successful Underwood softball teams in school history. They will be very missed in a number of capacities, as they will both play at the collegiate level.
AHSTW (1): This growing AHSTW program is going to be in great hands with all the youthful standouts returning to the fold next year. They lose just one senior in Logan Akers, who started and played in every single game, so it’ll be easier said than done to replace her.
Clarinda (1): The best Clarinda softball season of the Bound era saw many big happenings, some big wins against teams they hadn’t beat in a while and a strong finish in the area’s toughest conference. They will lose just one senior in Kaylah Degase. It’s an important senior. A very important senior, but they should be loaded again next season for a big year. #RatPoison
Glidden-Ralston (1): Glidden-Ralston advanced to a regional semifinal, and they leaned on their one and only senior in some big moments this year. Vanessa Koehler was the team’s top hitter and pitcher, and she will take those talents to the next level after a great multi-sport career with the Wildcats.
Kuemper Catholic (1): Another Hawkeye Ten team that had a possibly better-than-expected season and did it with just one senior. I know Coach Erin Bohlmann had some question marks coming into the year, but they were answered very well by some youngsters that will be important for years to come. And Alexis Diercksen’s contributions as a mainstay in the lineup, as well as her leadership, will have to be replaced for 2024.
Red Oak (1): Red Oak made some strides this year, and they will return mostly intact, although they will have to replace senior Tymberlee Bentley. Bentley started 18 games and played in 19 this season and was right among the top hitters on the team.
Fremont-Mills (0): One of the top Corner Conference teams this season touted zero seniors. They got major contributions from their freshmen and their juniors, but the senior class was absent. They should be excited for a big season ahead.
Lamoni (0): Lamoni didn’t have any seniors and just two juniors for a team that really seemed to come together and play their best down the stretch. They will have plenty returning — maybe all of it.
Riverside (0): Man, wouldn’t you have loved to be a senior on this team? So young, so talented and so gritty. The Bulldogs got better and better as the season went along while playing with nothing older than a sophomore. I would have been proud to be a senior leader with this group, but Coach Lacie Patterson has to be excited for the future after what they showed this summer.
Seymour (0): Next year when we salute the Seymour seniors, the group will be bigger with all three of their top hitters and their top pitcher in the junior class. But this year? No seniors to salute.
Sioux City West (0): Another team that played very, very young. Not a single senior on the Sioux City West roster.