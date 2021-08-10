(KMAland) -- Our first area district football preview in almost two weeks is in Class 1A District 7.
2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Five of the six teams in this district won at least four games last year, and one of them played for a state championship. It’s interesting, going into last year I thought Panorama might have an edge on Van Meter. As it turns out, only Cooper DeJean had an edge on Van Meter. Here’s a look at this year’s 1A-7 with records and districts for each team from last season.
ACGC Chargers — 4-5 overall (Class 1A District 8)
Interstate 35, Truro Roadrunners — 6-3 overall (Class 1A District 7)
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 4-6 overall (Class A District 8)
Panorama, Panora Panthers — 6-3 overall (Class 1A District 8)
Van Meter Bulldogs — 11-1 overall (Class 1A District 8)
West Central Valley Wildcats — 1-7 overall (Class 1A District 8)
SERIES HISTORY
Here’s a look at how our lone KMAland conference school in this district — Nodaway Valley — has done against the rest of the district historically. These records are thanks to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project.
•ACGC (0-2) — Last meeting was 2019.
•Interstate 35 (4-5) — Last meeting was 2017.
•Panorama (0-5) — Last meeting was 2013.
•Van Meter (N/A) — No previous meeting.
•West Central Valley (10-5) — Won last year, 48-0.
COACHES
•ACGC: Cody Matthewson
•Interstate 35: Mike Stuart (2 postseason appearances)
•Nodaway Valley: Seth Comly
•Panorama: Michael Kauzlarich (3 postseason appearances — 2 with Meskwaki Settlement)
•Van Meter: Eric Trudo (13 postseason appearances)
•West Central Valley: Jim Lindsay (1 postseason appearance — 1 with Clarinda)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Jack Pettit, Senior, Van Meter: Pettit was terrific all season with 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions while completing 60.0% of his passes.
2. Nathan Russell, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Another strong season for Russell, who tossed for 1,074 yards and 13 touchdowns.
3. Jace Bedwell, Senior, Interstate 35: Bedwell threw for 640 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season.
4. Brock Littler, Junior, ACGC: The top junior quarterback in the district, Littler directed a run-based Chargers offense and threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
5. Braiden Beane, Junior, West Central Valley: Beane had 242 yards and a touchdown passing last season for the Wildcats.
Panorama is the only team in the district without a returning starting quarterback. And it will not be easy to replace the 2,113 yards and 21 touchdowns Domonic Walker gave them through the air, which is to say nothing of the other characteristics he brought to the table. The heir apparent looks to be sophomore Cayden VanMeer, who was 10/14 for 69 yards passing last season in some mop-up duty.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Dalten Van Pelt, Senior, Van Meter: There are some good backs in this league, but it’s headlined by one of the state’s top runners. Van Pelt had exactly 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry a year ago.
2. Logan Cassady, Senior, Interstate 35: A strong last name in I-35 circles, Cassady had 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. More impressively, he averaged 9.0 yards per carry on 151 totes.
3. Jack Pettit, Senior, Van Meter: Pettit is a dual-threat quarterback, and he rushed for 976 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
4. Gavin Cornelison, Senior, ACGC: The top back for the Chargers is returning. Cornelison had 918 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year.
5. Charlie Crawford, Senior, ACGC: Another from ACGC that put up some strong yardage last year, Crawford averaged 8.0 yards per carry and finished up with 655 total yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
6. Adam Ayase, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Ayase had 612 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines, and he did it on just 68 carries (9.0 yards per carry) in 2020.
7. Jace Bedwell, Senior, Interstate 35: Add another dual-threat quarterback. Bedwell had 588 yards and five touchdowns on the season last year.
8. Nick Steinlage, Junior, Interstate 35: Steinlage had a strong season of his own on the ground for the Roadrunners. He put up 354 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore season.
9. Brock Littler, Junior, ACGC: The director of the ACGC offense, Littler had 296 yards and four touchdowns rushing for the Chargers.
10. Reid Rumelhart, Senior, ACGC: That should complete the backfield for ACGC. Rumelhart had 180 yards and two touchdowns.
That leaves the top returning rushers for Panorama and West Central Valley:
-Panorama was hardly a big running team, but their top three in rushing yards have graduated. The top returnee is senior Hunter Pauley (28 carries, 64 yards, TD).
-Junior Braiden Beane was the No. 2 rusher for WCV last season. He had 133 yards and a couple touchdowns on 50 carries.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Caelen DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley: DeVault will be a major threat on the outside again for Nodaway Valley this season. He had 44 receptions for a district-high 501 yards while scoring three touchdowns.
2. Chris Schreck, Senior, Van Meter: Schreck pulled in 21 balls for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns.
3. Boston DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley: Another DeVault family member, the junior had 32 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Hunter Pauley, Senior, Panorama: Pauley was mentioned as the top-returning rusher for the Panthers, but he’s also on top of the receiving category. He had 12 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Dalten Van Pelt, Senior, Van Meter: He also catches the ball out of the backfield, but just a little bit. He had 10 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
6. Charlie Crawford, Senior, ACGC: Crawford averaged 24.0 yards per reception, finishing with 144 yards and a touchdowns on six catches.
7. Cade Ward, Senior, Interstate 35: Ward pulled in 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in his junior year.
8. Kale Day, Senior, Interstate 35: More of a running team, I-35 might actually have a pretty good receiving crew with Day finished last year with seven receptions for 127 yards.
9. Hunter Keller, Senior, West Central Valley: Keller averaged 20.5 yards per reception with 123 yards and a touchdowns on six grabs last season.
10. Cody Boyle, Senior, Interstate 35: And one more returning I-35 receiver that might lead to a potentially strong passing attack. Boyle finished with 11 receptions and two touchdowns while posting 115 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers fin the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Caelen DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley: DeVault also leads the district in returning tackles, as he finished with 66.0 total, including 6.0 TFLs and 28 solos.
2. Casey Trudo, Senior, Van Meter: The star defensive end, Trudo finished with 17.0 TFLs and 7.5 sacks among 55.5 total tackles.
3. Adam Ayase, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Ayase was just ahead of Trudo with 17.5 tackles for loss last season. He also had 5.5 sacks and finished with 54.5 total takedowns.
4. Cayden Jensen, Senior, ACGC: The top-returning tackler for ACGC, Jensen posted 48.5 tackles and finished up with 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
5. Kaedon Lindsay, Junior, Clarinda: A heck of a sophomore season defensively for the former Clarinda student-athlete. Lindsay had 48.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
6. Lincoln Olsen, Senior, Van Meter: Olsen tallied 7.5 TFL and 2.0 sacks on his way to 46.0 total tackles last season.
7. Ben Gilliland, Junior, Van Meter: Gilliland put up 45.5 total tackles and added 4.5 tackles for loss during the 2020 season.
8. Carter Durflinger, Junior, Van Meter: Another returning top tackler for the Bulldogs, Durflinger posted 45.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss last season.
9. Gavin Cornelison, Senior, ACGC: A hugely successful two-way standout, Cornelison had 44.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in his junior year.
10. Korbin Barck, Senior, Van Meter: This is a fifth in the top 10 among returning tacklers, and some mind has to be paid to the fact that they played 12 games. Still, 43.5 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss that Barck put up will play well.
10. Avery Phillippi, Junior, Nodaway Valley: A major breakout campaign for Phillippi — a standout defensive end. He had 18.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 43.5 total tackles last season. Phillippi also hopped on two fumbles last season.
12. Chase Darst, Senior, Interstate 35: Darst put up 37.0 total tackles and finished his junior year with 5.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
13. Matthew Weber, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Weber also had a strong year on the defensive side for the Wolverines with 34.5 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
14. Braiden Beane, Junior, West Central Valley: Beane finished out his sophomore season with 34.0 total tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
14. Ryley Snell, Senior, Interstate 35: Snell had a big year in the middle of the defensive line for the Roadrunners, finishing with 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 34.0 total tackles.
16. Reid Rumelhart, Senior, ACGC: Rumelhart had 6.0 tackles for loss among his 32.0 total for the season.
17. Blaise Beane, Junior, West Central Valley: Another Beane with a strong defensive year, Blaise had 31.5 tackles.
18. Nick Steinlage, Junior, Interstate 35: Steinlage had 24 solo tackles among his 30.5 total and finished with 1.5 TFLs.
19. Hunter Pauley, Senior, Panorama: Pauley tallied 28.0 total tackles and had 1.0 TFL last season.
20. Elliot Cooney, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Cooney’s numbers in the backfield for a cornerback were impressive. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 27.5 total tackles.
Others:
-Cooper Andersen, Senior, Panorama: 21.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Ganon Archer, Senior, Van Meter: 2 INT
-Ethan Blomme, Senior, Nodaway Valley: 11.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
-Logan Cassady, Senior, Interstate 35: 3 INT
-Charlie Crawford, Senior, ACGC: 22.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT
-Boston DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley: 2 INT
-Jon Gebbie, Senior, Nodaway Valley: 4 INT
-Will Gordon, Junior, Van meter: 2 INT
-Dallas Jacobe, Senior, ACGC: 11.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Payton Jacobe, Sophomore, ACGC: 20.0 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Ben Marsh, Junior, ACGC: 16.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL
-Jack Maske, Junior, Interstate 35: 18.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sack
-Blake Newby, Junior, ACGC: 8.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL
-Chris Schreck, Senior, Van Meter: 3 INT
-Tony Shaw, Senior, Nodaway Valley: 11.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Brice Taylor, Senior, Panorama: 22.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Cade Ward, Senior, Interstate 35: 9.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
-Jared Wasson, Senior, Panorama: 10.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
•ACGC (7): Charlie Crawford (Second Team RB), Victor Gonzalez (First Team OL), Payton Jacobe (Second Team OL), Cayden Jensen (First Team DB), Brock Littler (Honorable Mention), Ben Marsh (Honorable Mention), Reid Rumelhart (Second Team LB)
•Interstate 35 (8): Jace Bedwell (First Team QB), Cody Boyle (Honorable Mention WR), Logan Cassady (First Team RB), Chase Darst (Second Team LB), Jack Maske (Second Team OL), Ryley Snell (First Team OL), Nick Steinlage (Honorable Mention RB), Cade Ward (Honorable Mention WR)
•Nodaway Valley (6): Adam Ayase (First Team RB), Boston DeVault (Honorable Mention), Caelen DeVault (First Team WR), Jon Gebbie (First Team DB), Avery Phillippi (First Team DL), Nathan Russell (Honorable Mention)
•Panorama (5): Cooper Andersen (First Team DL), Hunter Pauley (Second Team WR/TE), Brice Taylor (Second Team DL), Jacob Walker (Honorable Mention), Jared Wasson (First Team OL)
•Van Meter (10): Ganon Archer (Honorable Mention), Korbin Barck (First Team LB), Chris Durflinger (Honorable Mention), Ben Gilliland (Second Team LB), Lincoln Olsen (First Team OL), Jack Pettit (First Team QB), Chris Schreck (First Team WR/TE), Caden Tost (Second Team K), Casey Trudo (First Team DL), Dalten Van Pelt (First Team RB)
•West Central Valley (3): Braiden Beane (Honorable Mention), Hunter Keller (First Team P), Kaedon Lindsay (Honorable Mention)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Van Meter: You think I’m going to bet against this team? Not the way they’re currently constructed with 10 All-District returnees from a team that won 11 times. Frankly, if they don’t win it all, it would probably be considered a surprise.
ACGC: The Chargers have a bunch of strong returnees, including plenty of hosses up front. Coach Matthewson has this thing rolling in the right direction. It’s been incredible how difficult their district draws have been during his tenure, but this year I think they get to the postseason.
Interstate 35: Some great, great talent and a really strong returning team from a group that had a great year in 2020. This is the third-place team? Well, that’s my prediction, but they are hardly a third-place team based on the talent and experience they have coming back.
Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines are going through the coaching change thing again, but they are going to have a familiar voice with Coach Comly moving from the defensive coordinator spot to the head coach position. I think they’ll still be a strong, competitive team and should be improved in 2021.
Panorama: Panorama, this low? It does seem a little far-fetched given their talent base, and the success they’ve had in recent years. However, there are a lot of unknowns on this year’s team, so it’s difficult for me to pick them over any of the four up top.
West Central Valley: It’s a rebuilding situation for WCV, as they enter year two under Coach Lindsay. I do think you’ll see improvements from them this season, but it’s tough to see that kind of thing in the win and loss column given the loaded nature of this district.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.