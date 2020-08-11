(KMAland) -- We are moving right along in our fall preview series, and today we move into the Western Iowa Conference, where the co-champions and tournament champions (three different teams) are all loaded for another strong season.
2020 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings — Last Year: 20-14 overall, 3-5 conference
Coach: Kelsey Muxfeldt
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. AHSTW had two record-breaking first-team All-WIC choices last season. Both Kinsey Scheffler and Paige Osweiler have graduated.
HITTING: Scheffler was a complete terminator, averaging 4.3 kills per set last season, but there were a few other girls that got plenty of swings. Junior outside Natalie Hagadon and senior middle Kailey Jones averaged 1.5 and 1.3 kills per set for the Lady Vikes. Junior outside/middle Megan Wise (0.8 kills per set) should see an uptick in chances this year.
SETTING: Both junior Ally Meyers and senior Claire Harris had their turn at setting for AHSTW last season. Meyers led the team with 4.6 assists per set and also added 0.2 kills per set. Meanwhile, Harris — listed as a defensive specialist on QuikStats — also had 3.2 assists per set. She is also the team’s top-returning server with 33 aces as a junior.
DEFENSE: Osweiler takes her 4.9 digs per set with her while Scheffler ranked second on the team with 2.6 DPS. Meyers (1.9) and Harris (1.6) were each over 1.5 DPS last season. Jones is the team’s top-returning blocker, as she had 24.0 total last year. Hagadon (13) and Wise (11) combined for 24.
OTHERS: A glance at the roster shows 5-foot-10 junior middle Halle Hall, who could find a place in the varsity rotation this year.
FINAL WORD: It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out for AHSTW. They definitely relied heavily on the defense of Osweiler and the hitting of Scheffler, but anybody that has seen some of the aforementioned girls in action knows they’re athletic enough to make some positive things happen. It’ll look different this year, but I’d expect they will maintain their success.
Audubon Wheelers — Last Year: 5-23 overall, 0-8 conference
Coach: Elizabeth Stein
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. The WIC was pretty stingy when it came to all-conference picks last year, and Audubon did not have any on the first or second team.
HITTING: The Wheelers have two of their top three returning hitters back from last season. Junior middle Jaci Christensen was the team’s top hitter with 1.5 kills per set while senior right side Elizabeth Zaiger was at an even 1.0 per set. Senior right side Johanna Sauers (0.4 KPS) could be in line for more looks this year.
SETTING: The now-graduated Leah Subbert and Mallory Riebhoff ranked 1-2 in assists last season in Audubon’s two-setter offense. Sophomore Audrey Jensen averaged 0.8 assists per set and is listed as a setter and right side. Sauers, who did not have any assists last year, is another that is listed as a setter. Could there be another two-setter look coming?
DEFENSE: The top two in digs are gone, but Christensen was next with 2.4 digs per set in her sophomore season. Sauers also had 1.3 digs per set to go with 29.0 total blocks — the top-returning number on the team. Christensen (22.0 blocks) and Zaiger (9.0) combined for 31.0 total blocks last year.
OTHERS: Senior defensive specialist Madison Vorm may be the heir apparent to libero Rylie Hartl, who had 4.8 digs per set last year. Vorm averaged 0.9 per set and none of the returning players this season played in more sets than her. Also, look for the sophomore class to make a big impact with the return of middle hitter Kali Irlmeier, Jensen and defensive specialist Elly Schultes.
FINAL WORD: The Wheelers actually had quite a bit of seniors on last year’s team, so there are a lot of faces and experience to replace. Enter those talented sophomores. We’ll see what’s what soon enough.
IKM-Manning Wolves — Last Year: 11-24 overall, 2-6 conference
Coach: McKaylie Croghan
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. Lexie Branning was the only Wolves player to earn a nod by the Western Iowa Conference, taking second-team honors. She has since graduated.
HITTING: The top three hitters in the Wolves lineup have moved on and graduated. There will be plenty of swings up for grabs, and it will likely start with senior outside Bre Muhlbauer, freshman outside Nevaeh Boland and senior middle Sierra Ferry, who had 0.7, 0.6 and 0.6 kills per set, respectively, last year. Two other outsides — senior Lauren Danner and junior Jessica Christensen — also figure to get plenty of looks.
SETTING: Three setters got looks last season and two of them are back. Junior Bianca Cadwell — also listed as an outside hitter on QuikStats — averaged 2.0 assists per set in 2019. Junior Taylor Ferneding played in 15 sets and averaged 0.9 assists. Both could take their run at the offense this season.
DEFENSE: Their top three in digs have also graduated. Danner has the top-returning number, but it was just 0.6 per set last season. Ferry was second on the team last year with 16.0 total blocks, and Muhlbauer had 14.0. Boland added 7.0 swats of her own.
FINAL WORD: Hard to say. IKM-Manning is under new leadership with the return of one of their former heroes and former Glidden-Ralston coach McKaylie Croghan. What some girls played last year might not be the same as what they play this year. Regardless, there is some talent in each class to work with.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — Last Year: 19-8 overall, 6-2 conference
Coach: Faith Bruck
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. Yep, another team without a returning all-conference player. They had a first-teamer (Kylie Morrison) and a second-teamer (Jaice Johnsen), but they’ve both graduated.
HITTING: The depth of the Panthers was most impressive last season, and while they do lose their top three hitters, they will welcome back senior outside Courtney Ohl (1.6 kills per set) and junior right side Ruby Nolting (1.5 KPS). Senior middle Emilie Thompson (0.8 KPS), sophomore middle Macanna Guritz (0.5) and senior outside/right side Shannon Troxel (0.6 KPS) also got looks last year. Those figure to go up in 2020. Ohl led the team with 32 aces last year.
SETTING: Both setters are back. Seniors Emme Lake and Ashlyn Doiel both commanded the offense well enough to have FIVE players average at least 1.5 kills per set last year. Lake led the team with 3.9 assists per set while Doiel was at 3.4. Doiel’s 27 aces ranked third in 2019.
DEFENSE: Morrison and Johnsen were all over the place digging balls up. With those two gone, Lo-Ma figures to rely more on Thompson (1.9 DSP), senior Ashley Christians (1.8), Lake (1.7), Doiel (1.5), Ohl (0.9) and Guritz (0.8). As you can tell by the dig numbers, this was a really scrappy team a year ago. There weren’t a ton of a blocks on a team that was pretty under-sized, but Thompson’s 17.0 leads the way among returning players. Nolting (14.0), Ohl (12.0) and Guritz (12.0) were also in double digits.
FINAL WORD: They lose some very important pieces, but they also return a lot of important pieces. Depth was such a huge positive for this team last year, and now it might not be as prominent, but it’s still there. I think the Panthers figure to be just as successful this year — and maybe moreso.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — Last Year: 13-23 overall, 2-6 conference
Coach: Josie Esser
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. This is the fifth straight team without a returning all-conference player, and it’s the fourth out of five with a graduate of Harlan leading the team. Just a little tidbit.
HITTING: Missouri Valley had seven different players average between 0.7 and 1.4 kills per set last season. Four of them are back. Sophomore Ava Hilts averaged 1.2 kills per set in 37 sets played while Maya Contreraz — another sophomore — played in 89 sets and averaged 1.0 kill per set. Their classmate Ella Myler put in 0.8 kills per set, and the fourth sophomore is Chloe Larsen, who only played in two sets but averaged 0.8 KPS of her own. In addition, Contreraz and Myler combined on 64 total aces, finishing with 38 and 26, respectively.
SETTING: While Contreraz was out there slamming in one kill per set, she was also the team’s primary setter. She averaged 2.9 assists per set and was joined by senior Carlie Winchester at the position. Winchester averaged 1.9 assists per set as a junior.
DEFENSE: Senior Lauren Austin had a great year on defense last year, finishing out the season with 3.1 digs per set to finish just ahead of sophomore Addi Huegli, who averaged 3.0 digs per set in just 21 sets played. Contreraz was not far behind at 3.0 while Myler (2.5), Winchester (1.4), Hilts (0.6) and Larsen (0.5) were also fair contributors in that regard. If all the other stuff wasn’t enough Contreraz also had 24.0 total blocks and is the top-returning blocker on the team. Larsen had 23.0 total blocks, Hilts finished with 10.0 and Myler ended up with 7.0.
FINAL WORD: Senior Olivia Guinan might also find a role on this year’s team, especially given her 5-foot-11 inch height.
FINAL WORD: Coach Esser was not afraid to let the freshmen play last year, and that should only help them in 2019 as they age into their sophomore seasons. I would expect the Lady Reds to be one of the more improved teams in the conference.
Riverside Bulldogs — Last Year: 26-13 overall, 3-5 conference
Coach: Brooke Flathers
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. Both second-team honorees Jadyn Achenbach and Gracie Bluml have moved on to Iowa Central. That leaves things in the hands of these girls…
HITTING: Achenbach was the team’s top hitter last year, but they do have six of their top eight hitters returning. Junior Izzy Bluml had a big breakout with 2.1 kills per set and should be this year’s hammer. She also tied for second on the team with 41 aces. Senior middle Ella Hensley (1.3 KPS), sophomore right side Veronica Andrusyshyn (1.2 KPS) and sophomore right side/middle Mack Olmstead-Mitchell (0.9 KPS) all had nice seasons last year, too. Senior Kya Hackett also averaged 0.7 KPS in three sets as a middle/right side.
SETTING: Senior setter Kenna Ford did a bit of everything for the offense, leading the team with 7.0 assists per set while also finding time to land in 0.7 kills per set. With her experience and the help around her, the offense should remain plenty prolific. She was the other end of that tie for second with 41 aces.
DEFENSE: The loss of Gracie Bluml and her 4.1 digs per set is going to be a tough one to fill. However, Ford had a very strong defensive year, too, with 2.0 DPS, and senior defensive specialist Ari McGlade should be ready to drop into the libero spot after 1.4 DPS last year. Sophomore defensive specialist Madi Baldwin also had a nice season with 1.0 DPS. At the net, Hensley led the team with 36.0 total blocks and should be in line to do it again. Ford (21) and Andrusyshyn (14) combined for 35 swats.
FINAL WORD: Going into this, I thought Riverside had been hit extra hard by graduation. They did lose four really good seniors, but they still have to feel plenty confident with what they have returning. There’s plenty of success here, and I don’t think the Bulldogs will see much of a drop-off — if any — this year.
Treynor Cardinals — Last Year: 17-20 overall, 7-1 conference
Coach: Kim Barents
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: We’ve made it all the way down to the final three teams in the WIC, and we have our first all-conference returnees. The Cardinals — last year’s co-champion — welcome back first-team pick and junior Emma Flathers and second-teamers and also juniors Maddie Lewis and Natalie Simpson.
Flathers was one of the top setters in the conference and area last year, averaging 6.3 assists per set to go with 0.4 kills, 2.0 digs and 0.3 blocks per set. Lewis did a bit of everything, too, and posted averages of 1.9 kills, 1.7 digs, a team-high 0.6 aces and 0.2 blocks per set. Finally, Simpson was hugely successful at the net with 0.6 blocks per set and added 1.1 kills per set.
OTHER HITTING: Meanwhile, the top hitter on last year’s team is junior Kailey Rochholz, who smashed in 2.3 kills per set. Senior middle Anna Halverson dealt with some injuries, but she did have 1.1 kills per set in 20 sets played. Look for junior right side Brooklyn Sedlak (0.6 KPS) to get additional swings this year, too.
OTHER DEFENSE: Along with Simpson and Flathers, who combined for 96.0 total blocks last year, Rochholz had 26, Sedlak had 21, Halverson had 18, Lewis finished with 17 and senior setter/defensive specialist Stella Umphreys had 14 total. They are quite prodigious at the net. Umphreys also led the team with 3.5 digs per set while junior Keelea Navara had a 1.3 dig per set average as a sophomore. Sophomore defensive specialist Brooklyn Currin was also very good in her freshman year and averaged 0.8 DPS.
OTHERS: This is a pretty deep team that can turn to some other options in certain spots when needed. Senior Malloy Helvie and juniors Emma Heikes and Keely Smith are other DS options while sophomore Kiralyn Horton can play in the middle.
FINAL WORD: Deep, talented and now experienced. Nobody knew what to expect from this group last season, but they still found a way to grab a share of the WIC championship. With that under their belt, they’ll start chasing bigger things, and this could be a state level team when it’s all said and done.
Tri-Center Trojans — Last Year: 21-16 overall, 7-1 conference
Coach: Amy Wingert
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: The Trojans will have the services of two first-team picks from last season in senior Presley Pogge and junior Miranda Ring. Junior Tatum Carlson was also picked to the second team last season, but she will miss a large part of the year — and potentially all of it — after knee surgery.
Pogge averaged 2.4 kills, 2.8 digs, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 aces per set for the Trojans in a huge breakout season. An ankle injury late in the year really hampered them down the stretch. Ring, meanwhile, was outstanding at setter with 7.0 assists and 2.3 digs per set to go with 0.4 kills, 0.4 blocks and 0.3 aces per set.
And just to give an idea of what they will be missing with Carlson out, she had 2.2 kills and 3.7 digs per set. She’s truly one of the most fun players to watch, and we wish her nothing but the best in her recovery.
OTHER HITTING: Even without Carlson, there is still plenty of firepower here. Sophomore Emile Sorenson was really impressive in her freshman year, finishing with 1.4 kills per set. Senior middle Laura Brockhoff added 1.2 KPS and junior right side Meredith Maassen was at 1.1. Sophomore Preslie Arbaugh is yet another option that could hit in the middle or on the outside (and I would suspect more on the outside now with Carlson injured), and she was at 0.9 kills per set last year.
OTHER DEFENSE: Carlson’s 3.7 DPS will be missed, but junior Marissa Ring also had a great year last season in the back row with 3.0 DPS. Junior defensive specialists Abby Stamp (1.8 DPS) and Maddie Wood (1.1 DPS) were also over one dig per set last year. Arbaugh and Sorenson had 0.7 and Maassen had 0.6. Brockhoff led the block with 49 total while Pogge and Miranda Ring were also prolific with 45 and 44, respectively. Maassen added 36, Sorenson had 23 and Arbaugh totaled 18.
OTHERS: Like Treynor, this is a pretty deep and talented group. Sophomore Faith McPhillips is a strong DS while sophomore Brooke Daughenbaugh could help at setter in a pinch. Also, senior Kylie Alfers might also be in line for some swings out of the middle this year.
FINAL WORD: The co-champ of the league last season is also aiming high in 2020. They won’t have Carlson, obviously, but I think — and they probably believe, too — that they are still talented enough to make a run at another WIC title and maybe even more.
Underwood Eagles — Last Year: 30-6 overall, 6-2 conference
Coach: Paula Carman
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Underwood also has three returning all-conference choices with first-team seniors Zoe Rus and Macy VanFossan and second-team senior Peyton Cook all picking up big honors last year.
VanFossan (4.0 kills per set) and Rus (3.0 KPS) bring major firepower and efficiency, as they hit .321 and .333, respectively, during their junior seasons. The senior duo also combined on 67 total blocks with VanFossan topping out at 41. VanFossan played a true six rotations and tied for the team lead with 3.4 digs per set. Rus had 1.1 digs per set and was among the team’s best servers with 0.6 aces per set.
Showing just how much KMA Sports loves Underwood, Cook was our WIC Setter of the Year, despite a second-team nod from the conference’s coaches. She led the league, after all, with 9.0 assists per set while also adding 2.0 digs, 0.4 aces, 0.3 blocks and 0.2 kills per set.
OTHER HITTING: VanFossan and Rus took up a combined 7.0 kills per set, but there was some room for some work in the middle, too. They lost Lauren Brown, but senior Brianna Justsen slammed down 1.2 kills per set in her junior season.
OTHER DEFENSE: Justsen was also quite prolific at the net, ranking second on the team last year with 64 total blocks. That’s the top-returning number this season. VanFossan (41), Cook (29) and Rus (26) also had solid seasons at the net. Junior libero Leslie Morales-Foote was a big part of that defense, too, finishing with 3.4 digs per set in her sophomore season. Senior DS Allie Robertson is yet another returning standout, as she averaged 0.6 digs per set and had a service rotation during her junior season.
OTHERS: They’ve got an opening in the middle and on the right side, and one of those spots will likely be filled by sophomore Delaney Ambrose, who played in 11 sets last year. Senior Haylee Seidler should also fit in nicely after playing in nine sets a year ago.
FINAL WORD: While Treynor and Tri-Center shared the regular season title, the Eagles won the WIC Tournament and ended up in a regional final that they were this close to winning. This year, they don’t want to deal with close. They are likely to be a top 10 preseason team, and they probably will not accept anything less than their first trip to Cedar Rapids since 2004.
CONCLUSION: Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood figure to be the big three in the conference again this season. With talent, experience and serious, serious power on their side, the Eagles — to me — should be the preseason favorite.
Now, it’s worth noting that the defending champions — Treynor and T-C — are not hurting for returning experience and talent themselves, so that’s hardly an easy pick. Underwood, though, was arguably playing the best volleyball among the three at the end of the season last year. Can they carry that into this year and make a move for both WIC titles this year? We’ll find out soon enough.
It’s also worth noting, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside are going to be two really, really good teams, too. The Bulldogs, which went to a regional final last year, should also have some aims of making a run at the 1A state tournament. Again, we’ll find out soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.