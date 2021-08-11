(KMAland) -- Let's get right into another volleyball conference preview with a look at the Bluegrass Conference.
2021 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Last year’s Bluegrass Conference Tournament came down to Melcher-Dallas against Lamoni, and it was the Saints taking a four-set victory. Here’s a look at each teams’ record from last season, sorted by overall winning percentage:
Melcher-Dallas Saints — 23-3 overall, 4-0 conference
Lamoni Demons — 20-5 overall, 5-0 conference
Murray Mustangs — 16-9 overall, 4-1 conference
Ankeny Christian Eagles — 17-13 overall, 3-2 conference
Twin Cedars Sabers — 8-11 overall, 1-3 conference
Mormon Trail Saints — 10-14 overall, 2-3 conference
Moravia Mohawks — 7-14 overall, 2-2 conference
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 5-14 overall, 1-4 conference
Seymour Warriors — 5-20 overall, 3-1 conference
Diagonal Maroons — 1-18 overall, 0-5 conference
Moulton-Udell Eagles — 1-20 overall, 0-4 conference
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Michele Quick
•Diagonal: Mallory Grandfield
•Lamoni: Laura Jeanes
•Melcher-Dallas: Jesyka Nolte
•Moravia: Rachel Helmick
•Mormon Trail: Josh Stiles
•Moulton-Udell: Abby Swarts
•Murray: Jerry Shields
•Orient-Macksburg: Not Listed
•Seymour: Jennifer Miller
•Twin Cedars: Randie Gist
WHO’S GONE?
Eight All-Bluegrass first team choices have advanced out of high school, including unanimous choices Kynser Reed and Kenzie Smith of Melcher-Dallas and Murray’s Twila Barber and Kinzie Eggers. The others are Riley Enfield of Melcher-Dallas, Gracie Hoffman from Moravia, Lamoni’s Carly Maedel and Mormon Trail’s Skylar Watsabaugh.
Along the second team, seniors Grace Overgaard (Melcher-Dallas), Mikayla Fritz (Moravia), Kacey Enfield (Melcher-Dallas), Charlee Wilson (Mormon Trail), Caitie Hohensee (Ankeny Christian) and Caitlyn Gist (Orient-Macksburg) have also graduated.
Honorable mentions Karsyn Sebolt (Moulton-Udell), Elizabeth Milburn (Melcher-Dallas), Isabel Hanes (Moravia), Kylee Thompson (Ankeny Christian), Emma Decker (Murray) and Haylee Meyer (Orient-Macksburg) are also gone.
In all, 20 of the 37 All-Bluegrass players from last year have graduated.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 20 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2020 season:
1. Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni: The top hitter in the conference from last season is back. Martin had 308 total kills and hit .300 in 72 sets played last year.
2. Teryn Shields, Junior, Murray: While No. 1 is back, the next six have graduated. That leaves Shields in the No. 2 spot, as she had 137 kills in 68 sets during her sophomore season.
3. Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni: The Lamoni middle was 13th in the conference with 115 kills in 72 sets played last season.
4. Maysen Trimble, Sophomore, Seymour: The fourth and final hitter that had at least 100 kills last year is Trimble, who had 103 in 64 sets.
5. Zoe Joiner, Senior, Seymour: Another Warrior standout in the top five, as Joiner had 99 kills in 61 sets as a junior.
6. Jetta Sterner, Senior, Twin Cedars: The top-returning hitter for the Sabers finished with 84 kills in 56 sets played.
7. Taylor Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal: An outstanding all-around athlete, Lumbard hit out of the middle in her sophomore season, finishing with 77 kills in 49 sets.
8. Jillian French, Sophomore, Twin Cedars: Another multi-sport star, French had a big freshman year and will look for even more after 77 kills in 55 sets in her debut season.
9. Madison Beck, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Beck ranks as the top-returning hitter for the Eagles after finishing with 76 kills in 73 sets.
10. Chloe Church, Senior, Murray: Rounding out the top 10 is Church, who finished with 72 kills in 65 sets while hitting out of the middle for the Mustangs.
11. Kassidy Quick, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Another middle, Quick posted 63 kills in 75 sets.
12. Dylan Murphy, Senior, Seymour: Murphy posted 63 kills in 64 sets in 2020.
13. Brooke Roby, Senior, Twin Cedars: Roby had 52 kills and played in 56 sets last season.
14. Alyssa Boenning, Senior, Moravia: Boenning played in just 42 sets last year, but she did finish with 48 kills.
15. Zjahna Lamberti, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Lamberti had 46 kills in 73 sets as a sophomore.
16. Miah Roberts, Junior, Mormon Trail: Hitting out of the outside, Roberts had 43 kills in 63 sets.
17. Cameron Martin, Senior, Lamoni: Martin did a bit of hitting last year and finished with 40 kills in 72 sets.
18. Annika Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: The sophomore middle had 38 kills in 63 sets as a freshman.
19. Keelie Anderson, Sophomore, Moravia: Anderson played in just 45 sets, but she did end up with 36 kills for the season.
20. Shelby Flesher, Senior, Mormon Trail: A lot of these names are going to see bigger numbers this year, and Flesher might be one of them after posting 31 kills in 63 sets.
Eight of the 11 teams were represented in that top 20. The other three and their top-returning hitters:
-Melcher-Dallas: Melcher-Dallas’ senior class was very large and very productive. This year’s senior Haley Hoch is the top-returning hitter with 28 kills in 73 sets last year.
-Moulton-Udell: Lexi Smith had just 15 kills for Moulton-Udell last year, but she will return as the team’s top hitter.
-Orient-Macksburg: Sophomore Kinsley Eslinger is the top-returning kill producer for the Bulldogs, finishing last year with 17 kills in 53 sets.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2020 season:
1. Jayda Chew, Junior, Murray: The Mustangs will have their setter in place after Chew put together a great year with 403 assists in 68 sets.
2. Rylee Dunkin, Junior, Twin Cedars: Dunkin also had a strong season as a sophomore in the setting position for the Sabers. She had 214 assists in 51 sets.
3. Kinsey Eslinger, Sophomore, Orient-Macksburg: While Eslinger returns as the team’s leader in kills, she will likely be doling out more assists this year after 202 dimes in 53 sets as a freshman.
4. Cameron Martin, Senior, Lamoni: Martin should have a solid core to set to after she posted 194 assists in 72 sets during her junior year.
5. Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni: Add another Demon to the mix here, as Potter had 149 total assists in 72 sets.
6. Kolbi Keller, Senior, Seymour: Keller had 143 assists in 42 sets last season for Seymour.
7. Kira Egly, Junior, Diagonal: Egly played in 37 sets and finished out with 61 assists during her sophomore season.
We have a pretty good idea of where six of the 11 schools will go with their setters this year. A look at the other five:
-Ankeny Christian: Your guess is good as mine. There’s no real good guess, and the roster that was on QuikStats doesn’t list a potential backup setter from last year.
-Melcher-Dallas: Junior Kasyn Reed is the only player on the roster last year that returns and was listed as setter.
-Moravia: Lots of seniors in this spot last year, but this year’s position will likely fall to either junior Destiny Nathaniel or sophomore Finley Spencer.
-Mormon Trail: Both of their setters from last year are gone, but there they do have the numbers to potentially find someone or someones that can step in and take over this year. I just don’t have a clue who it will be.
-Moulton-Udell: Senior Grace Wood was second in assists last year for the Eagles. She might very well be the full-time setter this year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2020 season:
1. Ali Mockenhaupt, Senior, Twin Cedars: Last year’s leader in total digs is back. Mockenhaupt had a great year with 321 digs in 56 sets.
2. Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni: The all-around six-rotation standout, Martin finished with 281 digs in those 72 sets.
3. Kasyn Shinn, Sophomore, Orient-Macksburg: Nice showing for Shinn in her debut season, finishing with 199 digs in 53 sets.
4. Rylee Dunkin, Junior, Twin Cedars: Dunkin’s 176 digs ranked eighth last year and are good for the fourth-highest returning total this year.
5. Miah Roberts, Junior, Mormon Trail: Roberts tallied 173 total digs in 63 sets.
6. Dylan Murphy, Senior, Seymour: Murphy finished the season with 132 digs in 64 sets.
7. Zoe Joiner, Senior, Seymour: Another senior from Seymour right in the mix, Joiner had 129 digs in 61 sets.
7. Jillian French, Sophomore, Twin Cedars: French finished last year’s freshman season with 129 digs in 55 sets.
9. Madison Beck, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Beck had a strong season of her own with 125 digs in 73 sets.
10. Gracie Peck, Sophomore, Seymour: The sophomore libero finished her debut season with 123 digs in 64 sets.
11. Kinsey Eslinger, Sophomore, Orient-Macksburg: Eslinger is also in the mix here after 119 total digs in 53 sets.
12. Zjahna Lamberti, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Lamberti had a strong sophomore season with 115 digs in 73 sets.
13. Taylor Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal: Lumbard is a middle that can also dig it up, as she had 113 digs in 49 sets.
13. Maysen Trimble, Sophomore, Seymour: Trimble finished up her freshman season with 113 digs in 64 sets.
15. Brooke Roby, Senior, Twin Cedars: Roby posted 110 digs in 56 sets last year for the Sabers.
16. Emma Heaberlin, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Heaberlin had 71 sets played with 102 total digs last year.
17. Mia Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: Shanks finished her freshman season with 100 digs in 62 total sets.
17. Jetta Sterner, Senior, Twin Cedars: The final returning athlete with at least 100 digs is Sterner, who had 100 in 56 sets.
19. Kerrigan Mobley, Senior, Diagonal: Diagonal’s Mobley posted 96 digs in 44 total sets.
20. Annika Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: Another Shanks for Mormon Trail posted 82 digs in 63 sets.
Eight of the 11 teams are represented here. Let’s look at the other three and their top-returning defenders:
-Moravia: Senior Courtney Walton posted 28 digs in 51 sets for the Mohawks.
-Mouton-Udell: Senior Grace Wood is here again, as she finished with 32 total digs in 47 sets.
-Murray: Senior Abbe Baumfalk is back in the libero position after finishing with 62 digs in 68 sets.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 15 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2020 season:
1. Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni: It was a huge year at the net for Potter, who finished with 52 solos among her league-high 76.0 total blocks.
2. Kassidy Quick, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Quick ranked fourth in the conference last year with 45.0 total blocks, including 25 solos.
3. Maysen Trimble, Sophomore, Seymour: Trimble put up 38 solos among her 42.0 total blocks last season.
4. Haley Hoch, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Hoch had 24.0 total blocks last season for the Saints.
4. Shelby Flesher, Senior, Mormon Trail: Flesher also finished last season with 24.0 total blocks — all were recorded as solos.
4. Miah Roberts, Junior, Mormon Trail: Add another to the list that posted 24.0 total blocks in 2020.
7. Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni: Martin also got busy at the net with 23.0 total blocks, including 15 solos.
8. Cameron Martin, Senior, Lamoni: Another Martin makes an appearance here, as the setting Martin posted 20.0 total blocks and 14 solos.
9. Malori Leonard, Senior, Lamoni: One more Lamoni senior in the top nine. Leonard had 19.0 total blocks last year.
10. Annika Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: Shanks had 18.0 total blocks — all recorded as solos — for Mormon Trail.
11. Chloe Church, Senior, Murray: Church had 17 solo swats and 17.0 total blocks last season for the Mustangs.
12. Brooke Roby, Senior, Twin Cedars: A supreme athlete, Roby had 14.0 total blocks last year for the Sabers.
13. Madison Beck, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Beck finished up with 13.0 total blocks, including seven solos.
13. Rylee Dunkin, Junior, Twin Cedars: Dunkin also finished with 13.0 total blocks and finished with four solos on the season.
15. Aidan Newton, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: Newton finished up her freshman season with 12.0 total blocks in 60 sets.
15. Chloe Durian, Senior, Twin Cedars: Durian makes the list here, too, with 12.0 total blocks, including four solos.
Seven of the 11 teams are represented above. The top-returning blockers for the other four:
-Diagonal: Sophomore Lauren Burton is the top-returning blocker for Diagonal. She had 8.0 total blocks last season.
-Moravia: Sophomore Keelie Anderson had 6.0 total blocks, including four solos in 2020.
-Moulton-Udell: Senior Grace Wood makes the list again. She had 6.0 total blocks last year.
-Orient-Macksburg: Sophomore Emily Campbell also had 6.0 total blocks in 50 sets last season for the Bulldogs.
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2020 season:
1. Jillian French, Sophomore, Twin Cedars: The most effective server returning this season is the Twin Cedars sophomore, who finished with 45 aces and was in on 83.2% of her 226 serves.
2. Madison Beck, Junior, Ankeny Christian: The top-serving junior, Beck had 44 total aces last season and was in on 235 of her 271 serves (86.7%).
3. Dylan Murphy, Senior, Seymour: Here’s the top-returning senior server. Murphy had 37 aces and was in on 95.7% of her serves (199/208).
4. Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni: Martin was efficient (92.3%) and effective (35 aces) last year during her junior year
5. Malori Leonard, Senior, Lamoni: Leonard was very, very efficient, too, with 325 of her 331 serves going in (98.2%). She finished out with 31 aces on the season.
6. Gracie Peck, Sophomore, Seymour: Seymour’s libero was a strong server with 30 aces and was in on 214 of her 231 serves (92.6%).
7. Jetta Sterner, Senior, Twin Cedars: Sterner put up 29 aces on the season while serving in on 81.5% of her tries.
8. Kira Egly, Junior, Diagonal: Egly posted 28 aces last season on 121 serves for the Maroons.
8. Emma Heaberlin, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Heaberlin was very strong last season with just 11 misses in 222 tries (95.0%) and had 28 aces of her own.
10. Zjahna Lamberti, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Lamberti served an 89.3% efficiency and posted 28 aces on the season for the Eagles.
10. Zoe Joiner, Senior, Seymour: Finally, Joiner finished out last year with 26 aces of her own, finishing the year with a 94.7% efficiency.
Here we have six of the 11 schools in the league represented. A look at the other five:
-Moravia: Senior Alyssa Boenning wasn’t too far off this top 10 list, as she had 20 aces on just 121 serves last year.
-Mormon Trail: Sophomore Aidyn Newton served 22 aces and was 162/176 (92.0%) at the line for the season.
-Moulton-Udell: It’s not a big number, but junior Lexi Smith brings back the high ace total with five.
-Murray: Junior Jayda Chew has the high number of aces returning for the Mustangs, finishing with 23 aces while serving 96.8% (244/252) efficiency in her sophomore season.
-Orient-Macksburg: Sophomore libero Kasyn Shinn has the high number of returning aces with 22 on 157 tries.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
•Ankeny Christian (1): Madison Beck (First Team)
•Diagonal (2): Taylor Lumbard (Second Team), Kerrigan Mobley (Honorable Mention)
•Lamoni (4): Malori Leonard (Honorable Mention), Abby Martin (First Team), Cameron Martin (Second Team), Reese Potter (First Team)
•Melcher-Dallas (0)
•Moravia (0)
•Mormon Trail (1): Miah Roberts (Honorable Mention)
•Moulton-Udell (0)
•Murray (2): Jayda Chew (Second Team), Teryn Shields (Second Team)
•Orient-Macksburg (0)
•Seymour (4): Zoe Joiner (Second Team), Dylan Murphy (First Team), Gracie Peck (Honorable Mention), Maysen Trimble (Second Team)
•Twin Cedars (3): Rylee Dunkin (Second Team), Ali Mockenhaupt (First Team), Jetta Sterner (Honorable Mention)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
This is where I drop one final take for each team, sorting those teams by my projected order of finish:
Lamoni: Experience, talent and previous success. That’s Lamoni, and there’s no doubt they are the heavy favorite to win this year’s Bluegrass.
Seymour: They struggled outside of the conference last year, but they did pretty well inside. The Warriors should feel pretty good about all the returning talent on this year’s roster, and I would expect they will see success both in and outside the Bluegrass.
Twin Cedars: The Sabers have a bunch of talent in their school right now, and I think they make a big jump up the standings with all of that talent leading to more Ws in 2021.
Mormon Trail: The Saints have a steady group of returnees that should lend itself to a nice season this year.
Murray: The Mustangs have to replace a solid group of seniors, but they sure seem to find plenty of talent that helps them remain competitive each year.
Ankeny Christian: The Eagles bring back a First Team All-Bluegrass talent and a number of others that contributed last year.
Melcher-Dallas: It’s hard to predict this kind of precipitous drop, but that senior class was so, so good and meant so much to this team. It’ll be interesting to see if they can hang on up top, or if this is a true rebuild.
Moravia: Moravia is another team that had a lot of seniors on last year’s team. They had a big roster, though, so maybe this fall is a little too much of one.
Diagonal: Diagonal still has some nice and young talent, and the Maroons will hope to build around that this year.
Orient-Macksburg: The Bulldogs don’t have a ton of returning experience, but they do have a nice young core they could build around this season.
Moulton-Udell: The Eagles will be looking to rebound from a tough season last year, and they’ll likely do most of it with many unknowns.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.