(KMAland) -- The fun continues today with another fall sports preview. This time, it's the Pride of Iowa Conference volleyball preview.
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs — Last Year: 10-21 overall, 1-3 conference
Coach: Deb Bonde
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Senior outside Kennedy Weed was an All-POI honorable mention last season for the Bulldogs. She did plenty for Bedford last season, finishing the year with 1.8 digs, 0.8 kills and 0.3 aces per set.
OTHER HITTING: The Bulldogs have four of their top five hitters returning to the fold, led by senior middle Vivian Tracy, who finished with 1.4 kills per set. Sophomore outside Emily Baker and senior middle Darcy Davis each averaged 1.1 kills per set. You could see junior outsides Danielle Rogers and Kelly Weed get more opportunities this season, too, with the loss of Brooklyn Rowan.
SETTING: One of two setters are back for the ‘Dogs. With the loss of Jaelin Daly, senior Macie Sefrit will likely take control of the offense after averaging 2.8 assists per set. Coach Bonde could elect to roll with the two-setter offense they had last year, too, and junior Abby Dukes could be an option to fill the open spot.
OTHER DEFENSE: Bedford loses their libero and digs leader Selena Valenzuela, but they do have their next four returning players in digs. Weed, Tracy (1.2), Sefrit (0.8) and Davis (0.8) all averaged between 0.8 and 1.8 DPS. Senior Sara Ogle was listed as a defensive specialist last year and played in four sets, so she could be next in line to hold down the back row.
FINAL WORD: They’ve got a lot of offense returning, and they should feel really good about the hitting depth. Sefrit can hold things down at setter, but there might be some question on the back row for now. If that’s answered, Bedford could have a fine season.
Central Decatur Cardinals — Last Year: 6-17 overall, 0-4 conference
Coach: Chelsey Sinclair
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. Here’s what is returning….
HITTING: The Cardinals lost their top three hitters from last season, and they will now likely turn to the aptly named sophomore middle River Hamaker and junior outside Addiston Graham, who were both tertiary hitters last season. This year, they’re likely to lead the offense.
SETTING: While much of the hitting is gone, so is the setter, Maizee Lindsey. I would hate to speculate on who will replace her, but junior Mara Dykes did average 0.8 assists per set last season while playing as a defensive specialist. So, she has the hands to do it.
DEFENSE: Senior libero Carlee Hamilton had a great junior season, averaging a team-high 3.3 digs per set. Dykes, who played in 35 sets, had 1.6 DPS while senior defensive specialist Lyndsey Dale was at 1.4 per set. Junior DS Hallee Hamilton was yet another over one dig per set with 1.2.
FINAL WORD: The Cardinals lost a lot of firepower, but they should have a pretty stealthy defensive unit in the back row. If the defense can keep the ball up and transition nicely into the offense — whatever that may look like — then CD should have an improved year.
East Union Eagles — Last Year: 13-14 overall, 4-0 conference
Coach: Gail Thatcher
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEE: The POI East Division champion last year was led by a strong senior class, but they also had a junior in Mikala Sanson, who enters her own senior season after a strong all-around year. She had 1.3 kills and 0.4 aces per set to name a couple ways she impacted the Eagles.
OTHER HITTING: East Union will lose two of their top three hitters with Sanson as the only exception. Junior Mallory Raney also had a nice season with 0.8 kills per set. Look for more from senior middle Grace Nixon and potentially junior outside Kaitlyn Mitchell.
SETTING: The setting position remains in good hands. Despite the loss of Quinn Eslinger to graduation, they will bring back their primary setter in junior Elizabeth Hardy. Hardy averaged 3.9 assists per set during her sophomore season.
OTHER DEFENSE: The loss of Jayden Welcher looms large in the back row, and it means senior Mikenna Cass will likely take over back there after 0.6 digs per set in her junior season. At the net, Nixon had 45.0 total blocks while Hardy added 14.0 of her own.
OTHERS: Junior Karah Kirkland is listed on the outside and could be yet another hitter for the Eagles this season after playing sparingly a season ago.
FINAL WORD: The Eagles lost several important pieces, but Coach Thatcher constantly puts a winning program out on the floor. I know the names and faces change from year to year, but East Union is generally going to be one of the top POI East teams.
Lenox Tigers — Last Year: 19-10 overall, 2-2 conference
Coach: Jesse Cox & Tom Christensen
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: A unanimous All-POI choice last year, TJ Stoaks enters her senior season. She averaged a team-high 3.0 kills per set while also playing a true six rotations on her way to 3.3 digs per set. She also led the team with 80.0 total blocks and was third on the team with 37 service aces.
OTHER HITTING: While Stoaks is going to get a large number of chances, they are in good hands when they turn to senior outside Cassidy Nelson, too. Nelson averaged 1.1 kills per set last season. In addition, senior middles Lauren Christensen and Jordan England are both more than capable, averaging 0.8 kills per set last year.
SETTING: Lenox had a really nice situation here last season with foreign exchange student Luana Plese stepping in and averaging 4.5 assists per set. While she’s gone, junior Brooklyn Ecklin has a little bit of experience in averaging 2.5 assists per set of her own. Further, Christensen even did some setting of her own and averaged 1.6 APS.
OTHER DEFENSE: They are going to miss the solid defensive play of Kayla Yzaguirre, but Nelson (3.7 DPS), Stoaks, Christensen (2.0) and Ecklin (1.8) were all at 1.8 digs per set or higher last year. Along with Stoaks’ 80.0 total blocks, England had a big year on the block wit h74.0 total. Nelson and Christensen combined for 33.
OTHERS: Several other girls saw time last year and could get even more this season. Junior libero Ashlee Davis, junior libero Caitlyn Maynes, senior outside/middle Michala Standley, sophomore middle Kambrie Michel, junior outside/middle Jynessa Cox, sophomore DS Chloe Davis and sophomore outside/middle Cadence Douglas could see even more time this year.
FINAL WORD: With the quartet of Christensen, England, Stoaks and Nelson, Lenox is looking to be one of the more talented teams at the top of their roster. If they get the back row and setter spots figured out — and there are plenty of options there — they could be the best team in the POI.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — Last Year: 10-15 overall, 2-2 conference
Coach: Wade Gibson
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. Here’s who is returning…
HITTING: The Blue Devils bring back plenty of firepower, led by junior outside hitter Anna Parrott, who led last year’s team with 1.9 kills per set. Senior Grace Dunahoo also had a nice season in the middle with 1.3 kills per set. Senior outside Jayda Gay is yet another solid returning hitting option, as she finished with 0.8 kills per set.
SETTING: Junior Jackie Kleve shared setting duties last season with Kaley Verwers, but she was still able to lead the team with 2.3 assists per set. Junior Angelina Furness could be another setting option this year, as she averaged 0.2 assists per set while also finishing the year with 0.3 kills per set.
DEFENSE: Kleve is the top-returning player in the digs category with 2.3 per set while Parrott (1.5) and Dunahoo (1.3) were both over one dig per set. Dunahoo had 30.0 total blocks last season, and Kleve (20.0) and Parrott (14.0) combined for 34.0 total swats.
OTHERS: Senior Alani Gibson was used in plenty of categories last year and played in 43 sets. Meanwhile, junior outside Sydney McCasland could serve as another hitting option, and senior libero Madeline Myer could be ready to take over the key back row spot.
FINAL WORD: They’ve got some returning talent to be sure. The Blue Devils also had a pretty nice season that I think they can continue to build on. What kind of strides can they make this year? Well, as I always say, we’re fixing to find out.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes — Last Year: 12-15 overall, 0-4 conference
Coach: Kristen Graham & Mariah Mason
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. The returnees are below…
HITTING: Their top hitter Sam Stewart has graduated, but they have their next six hitters coming back. Senior outside Channler Henle had a big junior year with 2.1 kills per set while junior Adalyn Reynolds (0.8 KPS), senior Alexa Anderson (0.7), sophomore Tegan Streit (0.6), junior Payten Lambert (0.6) and senior Rachel Sobotka (0.5) all were used in some capacity. Junior middle Halsie Barnes could also get into the mix more often this year.
SETTING: The Raiderettes lost their senior setter Jaycee Knight, but it looks like sophomore Kaylie Shields will be in line for the job this year. As a freshman, she averaged 1.7 assists per set while playing in 46 total sets.
DEFENSE: Junior libero Maddie Stewart ranked second — behind her sister — last season for the Raiderettes with 2.4 digs per set. Henle (2.1 DPS), Shields (0.7) and Streit (0.5) were all at half a dig per set or more. Sophomore Tabatha Henle could see her role expand this season at defensive specialist, too. Reynolds led the way for Mount Ayr with 14.0 total blocks last season while Anderson (11.0) and Henle (10.0) were also in double digits.
FINAL WORD: There’s plenty of talent left on this roster, and if they can find someone (or someones) to fill in the swings of Sam Stewart, they can definitely have a strong year. I actually think the Raiderettes could be much improved. We’ll see.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — Last Year: 20-7 overall, 3-1 conference
Coach: Allison Kiburz
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Nodaway Valley brings back three players that earned some form of all-conference nod last year in seniors Corinne Bond, Lexi Shike and Natalie Yonker. Bond was a monster offensively and defensively with 3.3 kills, 2.3 digs and 0.9 blocks per set during her junior year. Shike proved to be one of the top setters in the league with 6.7 assists, 1.9 digs, 1.1 kills and 0.5 aces per set.
Finally, Yonker — an honorable mention in 2019 — was very strong in the serving and volleying game, finishing up the year with 5.4 digs and 0.6 aces per set for the Wolverines.
OTHER HITTING: Bond was hardly alone on offense, as junior outside Maddax DeVault had a big year of hitting of her own with 2.5 kills per set. With the graduation of a couple hitters, junior Whitney Lamb might also see more chances in the middle after 0.8 kills per set during her sophomore season.
OTHER DEFENSE: DeVault was behind Yonker in second place with 3.1 digs per set last season for NV. There could be more help from senior defensive specialist Erin Rhoads this year, too, as she had 0.7 DPS in six sets played last year. Senior DS Emma Cooney is yet another that could be in line for some back row or service work. You know about the Bond block (65.0 total), but Lamb was also good in that regard with 21.0.
FINAL WORD: Nodaway Valley is going to be really good in a bunch of sports this year, and it’s going to start this fall with volleyball. The combination of Bond, DeVault and Shike is something a lot of teams just won’t be able to contend with. And they’re hardly alone. They are in for a special year.
Southeast Warren Warhawks — Last Year: 19-15 overall, 3-1 conference
Coach: Jodi Clendenen
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Southeast Warren leads the league in returning all-conference players with juniors Kaylee Bauer and Makayla Ruble and senior Brooklynn Page taking All-POI First Team honors a year ago. Bauer passed out 4.5 assists per set and added 1.3 digs per set. Ruble, meanwhile, had a team-high 2.6 kills per set while also adding 2.4 digs per set and 56 total aces. Page was the team’s star defender with 5.5 digs per set as a junior.
And those three were not alone in All-POI nominations. Junior Josie Hartman, who had 43 total blocks, picked up an honorable mention honor a year ago. She also averaged 2.0 kills and 2.4 digs per set for the Warhawks.
OTHER HITTING: Sophomore Alivia Ruble also had a big year of hitting with 2.2 kills per set to make for a pretty strong trio with the aforementioned Makayla Ruble and Hartman. Juniors Eve Balk and Zoey Sherman got some hitting time, too, with 0.5 kills per set apiece.
OTHER SETTING: Bauer was the primary setter, but they also leaned on the setting of sophomore Lydia Kern, who passed out 2.1 assists per set last season.
OTHER DEFENSE: Page led the way, but Hartman, Sherman (1.8 DPS), Makayla Ruble, Kern (1.5) and Bauer were all at 1.3 DPS or more. Alivia Ruble also had 0.9 digs per set last season as a freshman. Hartman topped the team in blocks while Alivia Ruble had 31.0 and Makayla Ruble 26.0. Sherman (11.0) and Balk (10.0) also had double digit swats last season.
OTHERS: Outside/right side Maddie Logue and Ali Wadle are both juniors and could also find a spot in the rotation with the graduation of a couple seniors from last year’s team.
FINAL WORD: They bring back almost everything from last year’s squad, which was right in the mix for the top spot in the POI East. If they have made the expected improvements, this is probably your East favorite.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — Last Year: 25-6 overall, 4-0 conference
Coach: Lindsay Wetzel
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Senior setter Isabelle Inman is back, following an All-POI nod last season. In her second year of setting, she finished with 7.3 assists per set while also helping out with 1.6 digs per frame.
HITTING: Inman is joined by two of her top four hitters from last season, although the top two are gone. Senior outside/middle Marah Larsen averaged 1.1 kills per set while junior Norah Lund was next at 0.9 kills per set. With the losses of Jentry Schafer and Kayley Myers, you will likely see senior outside Tonna Damewood and junior middle Samantha Larsen step into some big roles this year.
DEFENSE: They also lose their top three players in digs per set, but Lund and Inman were both at 1.6 on average. Look for more this year from sophomore defensive specialist Maggie Haer, too, as she steps into a big role. They did lose significant height from last year’s senior class, but Inman (19.0) and Marah Larsen (17.0) combined on 36 blocks a year ago.
FINAL WORD: This was a fantastic team that played in a really tough region a year ago. There was a time — maybe just one year earlier — that they would have likely been a regional finalist, if not a state team. Now, they did lose quite a bit from that team, and it’ll be interesting to see who steps up. I wouldn’t count the T-Wolves out, though. They always seem to have a pretty good group waiting in the wings.
Wayne Falcons — Last Year: 9-18 overall, 1-3 conference
Coach: Alyssa Harders
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Junior libero and the best dang pitcher in KMAland this past summer — Sterling Berndt — returns for the Falcons after an All-POI honorable mention last year. She averaged a team-high 3.1 digs per set and added a little juice to her serve with 23 aces.
HITTING: The top regular hitter last year was junior outside Toxey Freeman, who finished with 1.1 kills per set. They lost their next two, though, to graduation. Senior outside Camryn Jacobsen added 0.7 kills per set of her own. Look for junior middle Emily Jones to continue her success after she averaged 1.5 kills in just eight sets last year. That was following a freshman season when she led the team in kills. Junior middle/outside Chandler Randolph is another likely option for the Falcons.
SETTING: Wayne ran a two-setter offense last season, and they lost their primary in Payton Runyon. Senior Katy Gibbs, though, is back in the fold. She averaged 1.0 assists per set last season.
OTHER DEFENSE: Junior defensive specialist Morgan Knutson was second on the team — after Berndt — with 1.3 digs per set. Freeman added 1.1 while Jones (1.0) and junior DS Sidney Davis (0.8) were also strong there. Senior Brooklyn Reed is yet another DS that could see some time after 0.7 digs per set in 15 games played. Jacobsen is the top-returning blocker with just 10.0 total blocks last season, but Jones got a lot done in a short amount of time (5.0 blocks in 8 sets).
FINAL WORD: A healthy Jones makes this team much different from the one we saw last year. They have plenty of talent to work with, and I’d expect they will definitely improve this season.
CONCLUSION: To me, it’s pretty clear that Nodaway Valley is the POI West favorite and Southeast Warren is the POI East favorite. Over the years, this is a league that has been dominated by the Western Division, so I’m going to install the Wolverines as the preseason favorite to win the league.
Outside of those two schools, Lenox and East Union — to me — are the next options in their respective divisions. I don’t think there’s a walk-over team in the league, though, so it could be jumbled up. For now, it’s Nodaway Valley I’m riding with.
Send any questions, comments and/or corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.