(KMAland) -- We continue a look at area football today with a rundown of the 5A Missouri River Conference teams.
2021 CLASS 5A MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE TEAMS PREVIEW
Now, to something completely different. Unlike Class 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, Class 5A is using a “Group” model, based on a tier status that is calculated from past results and other factors.
Rather than preview each of the groups our KMAland conference teams are playing in, I decided to just take a look at the four 5A teams from the Missouri River Conference. Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North are in Group 2 with Ames, Dowling Catholic, Johnston and Waukee while Sioux City East and Sioux City West are in Group 6 with Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines East, Urbandale and Waukee Northwest.
However, there is no Group championship on the line. These teams aren’t completely competing against one another for a postseason spot. And they don’t all play one another. Most of them do, but it’s not a round robin situation. Enough said on that, let’s take a team-by-team look at the four MRC teams in 5A.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx (Class 5A Group 2)
Last Year: 5-3 overall (Class 4A Group 1)
Coach: John Wolfe (1 postseason appearance)
PASSING: The Class 3A/4A KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Lennx Brown is graduated and on to Morningside. That likely opens the door for senior Eli Lusajo, who had five pass attempts for 18 yards last season.
RUSHING: The Lynx also lose their top two rushers — TJ Hayes and Brown. Junior Steven Smith had 33 carries for 127 yards, and Lusajo finished with 59 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Mikaele Hayes also had one carry for 10 yards.
RECEIVING: The team’s top three receivers have had their eligibility run out. Mikaele Hayes is the top-returning receiver, finishing with 41 yards on seven receptions last year. The other players that caught at least one pass last year: seniors Noah Frahm (1 for 8), Quentin Bradley (1 for 3) and Carson Schaa (1 for 2).
DEFENSE: Two of the top three and three of the top five tacklers from 2020 are back for the Lynx. Bradley had 40.5 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss to lead the team in both categories while Smith finished with 33.0 tackles and 2.0 TFLs. Senior defensive tackle Gabe Daniels added 26.0 tackles, 1.0 sack and 1.0 TFL, and Hayes put up 21.0 tackles with 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks. Senior Tim McCarthy (16.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 FR) is the only other returnee among the top 11 tacklers from last season. Juniors Wade Brown and Jacob Travers had 1.0 TFL each.
Sioux City East Black Raiders (Class 5A Group 6)
Last Year: 6-2 overall (Class 4A Group 3)
Coach: Brian Webb (4 postseason appearances — 2 with Kuemper Catholic, 2 with Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
PASSING: Senior quarterback Luke Longval has plenty of success and experience to bring back to a Black Raiders program that continues to grow year by year. He had 1,458 yards passing and 17 touchdowns against just six interceptions during his junior year.
RUSHING: The leading rusher is gone, but their next four ballcarriers from last season are back. Senior Tyson Helseth-Bryan had 209 yards and a touchdown, senior Davares Whitaker finished with 172 and two and senior Taejon Jones tallied 169 and four. Junior Brecken Schossow had 10 attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown, too.
RECEIVING: Junior Kelynn Jacobsen had 207 yards receiving on just eight receptions and scored two touchdowns. He’s the top-returning guy here, but Whitaker (9 for 203 and 2) and senior Ethan Sneider (9 for 118 and 3) also had decent years receiving for East. Others that caught passes last season: senior Nick Fehl (5 for 54), Jones (8 for 47), Helseth-Bryan (1 for 11) and senior DaVante Simmons (2 for 10).
DEFENSE: East has four of their top eight tacklers back from last season, led by Jones, who finished with 49.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1.0 sack. Whitaker also had 34.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL with four interceptions while junior Nick Wells (7.5 TFL, 1.0 sacks), Sneider (5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks) and junior Kamren Sweatt (5.0 TFL) were active in opposing teams’ backfields. Guys like Jacobsen, Drew Dvorak, Darel Torres, Gavin Skoglund and Brecken Schossow were all within the top 20 on the team in tackles in 2020.
Sioux City North Stars (Class 5A Group 2)
Last Year: 3-5 overall (Class 4A Group 1)
Coach: Mitch Mohr
PASSING: Gavin Hauge threw for 1,585 yards and 14 touchdowns, but the Stars will need to replace him this season. Junior Carson Strohbeen was listed at QB and threw three passes last season, and he could be the heir apparent. Junior Landon Tastad was also listed as a QB, although he was used mostly on the ground (2 carries for 10 yards).
RUSHING: The good news is that the pressure will be taken off the passing game with the success of junior Brady Wavrunek, who had 532 yards and six touchdowns on the ground during his sophomore season. Seniors Dedric Sullivan (91 yards) and Desmond Grace II (55 yards) also had at least 55 yards on the ground.
RECEIVING: Grace II is the top-returning receiver on the team, finishing last year with 20 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown. Senior Keller Newton also had a strong year with 12 grabs for 153 yards. Sophomore Dayton Harrell (2 for 44) might also be worth a watch this season.
DEFENSE: The Stars have three of their top five tacklers back from last season. Grace II led the team with 34.0 tackles and pitched in 2.5 TFL while senior Brody Martin posted 5.0 TFL among 28.5 total tackles. Wavrunek also had 28.5 tackles as a sophomore, and junior Jacob Kyle finished with 18.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL. Junior defensive end Marquan Velasquez was effective with 14.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 1.0 sack, and senior Brayden Allan posted 11.5 tackles. Seniors Izaiah Truitt (2.0 TFL, 1.5 sack), Jayston Paulson (2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Jacob Hagan (3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack), Callan Grant-Morris (1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks) and Tyler Fry (1.0 TFL, 0.5 sack) and junior Beau Johnson (2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) were also active on D.
Sioux City West Wolverines (Class 5A Group 6)
Last Year: 0-8 overall (Class 4A Group 3)
Coach: Brandon Holmes
PASSING: West will have a new quarterback with the loss of Keenan Hegna. The position is completely up for grabs and an unknown at this point.
RUSHING: The Wolverines’ top two rushers are back, led by senior Drew Benson, who carried 67 times for 245 yards and scored three touchdowns. Junior Keavian Hayes was electric with 213 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.2 yards per tote. Senior Mabior Akuien also had 67 yards rushing and a touchdown.
RECEIVING: Junior Lamarion Mothershead had nine receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown for West last season, ranking second on the team in yardage. Benson topped the team with 11 receptions and finished with 66 yards. Hayes also had seven grabs for 71 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jonathan Jones posted 57 yards and a touchdown on six grabs, and senior Keyuon Brinkman had one catch for 30 yards.
DEFENSE: West was surprisingly veteran-laden on defense with six of their top seven tacklers from the senior class. The lone exception was Akuien, who had 31.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL. Junior Tyrell Lafferty had 12.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 1.0 sack, and senior Antonio Medina Jr. posted 10.5 tackles. Others of note include seniors Master Brooks (2.0 TFL), Aiyden Pryor (1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) and Jones (1.0 TFL) and juniors Kaleb Johnson (2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack), Marcus Jones (1.0 TFL), Terrance Topete (1.0 TFL) and Ceilos Donhefler (2.0 TFL).
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s how I would rank these teams and some final thoughts…
Sioux City East: East should definitely be the top of the heap this year among these four teams. The Black Raiders are the only team returning their quarterback, and he should have plenty of weapons spread around him. Most importantly, though, Coach Webb has another year in the program, and East is on the move.
Abraham Lincoln: It’s certainly going to be tough to replace last year’s senior class, but there are still some nice pieces. Lusajo has some experience in getting a big load at QB, and the defense returns some important parts. The Lynx should have a decent shot at a .500 or better record again this season.
Sioux City North: They will have a new QB, but they have lots of experience in plenty of other spots. They’ll keep the ball on the ground plenty, and then the defense — with a lot of returning parts — could push this team around the .500 mark. Tough call between AL and North in the 2 and 3 spots here.
Sioux City West: There are definitely some fine pieces left on this roster, but they will be breaking in a very inexperienced quarterback. I do think this is a team that should be able to lean on an improved defense, and I have the Wolverines getting over the hump this year with a win or two.
