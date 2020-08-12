(KMAland) -- Checking in on another cross country conference today, and we are looking at the Western Iowa Conference girls league.
2020 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings — Last Year: 2nd Place (51 points)
Coach: Jenny Hamilton
RETURNEES: Oh, there’s a bunch coming back. Remember the Heidi Hall and a bunch of freshmen team from a few years ago? Well, those frosh are now seniors. Julia Kock, Chloe Falkena and Holly Hoepner ran 7th, 8th and 10th at the WIC meet last year. They also helped the Lady Vikes to a third-place finish at state with Falkena topping out at 11th. Fellow seniors Jade Draman (12th at WIC) and Talia Welsh (45th) also ran at the WIC last year while junior Jordan Blotzer joined them and ran 26th.
FINAL WORD: Ryann Portch is gone, but that hardly will take away from a team that has to be thinking very, very big. I’m talking WIC championship and at least another top three finish at the state cross country meet. They’re loaded.
Audubon Wheelers — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Pete Dammel
RETURNEES: Juniors Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen were both in the top nine at the WIC meet in 2019. Slater took fifth and Thygesen took ninth before both qualified for state and ran 19th and 108th, respectively. They’re both fun to talk to after races, too, so that’s good as well. In addition, sophomore Madison Burr and senior Chloe Andersen ran 47th and 48th, respectively, for the Wheelers.
FINAL WORD: Slater and Thygesen are a dynamic duo that any team would love to have, and as they potentially add at least two freshmen, they might be able to put a team score up throughout the season. We’ll see.
IKM-Manning Wolves — Last Year: 5th Place (115 points)
Coach: Robert Cast
RETURNEES: Leading the way for the Wolves this season will be one of the top sophomore runners in the league in Morgan Hanson. As a freshman, she placed 18th at the WIC meet. Juniors McKenna Mullen and Kaitlynn Spoelstra and sophomore Julianna Stribe are other returnees that placed 33rd, 42nd and 41st at the WIC last season.
FINAL WORD: Hanson had a nice run during her freshman season, and now we’ll get to see what she looks like in year No. 2. As for the Wolves, they had just five runners last season, and it doesn’t look like they had any 8th graders at the WIC meet last year, either. Still, four solid runners are back, and if they can find an additional friend to run with them they can put together another score this year.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — Last Year: 1st Place (31 points)
Coach: Kelli Kersten
RETURNEES: The defending WIC champs are the defending two-time state champs, and while they did lose some important members of their team, they still have some terrific runners returning. Junior Courtney Sporrer finished second at last year’s WIC meet and ran 20th at the state meet while sophomores Mya Moss (11th at WIC) and Mariah Nolting (21st) and seniors Marissa Brenden (17th) and Erica Nolting (20th) are also back.
FINAL WORD: Taylor Sporrer, Kylie Morrison and Violet Lapke leave a tough hole to fill, but there is still plenty of running talent. Once you have success like the Panthers have had that brings more girls out, and there are plenty of talented girls ready to make a literal run at another WIC championship.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Scott Cihacek
RETURNEES: Missouri Valley had just one runner at last season’s WIC meet, and it was senior Breanna Boruff, who had a good, solid finish to the year with a 14th place run.
FINAL WORD: The good news, it appears that Boruff might have a couple freshmen joining her this year. It’s never fun to run alone, and now she won’t be. That is, unless she just runs away from everyone, which is entirely possible given her talents.
Riverside Bulldogs — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Alex Oliver
RETURNEES: Two of the top 21 runners from last year’s WIC meet came from Riverside. Senior Maggie Boruff ran 16th in the race while sophomore Stormy Noble had a strong finish in 21st. Senior Katie Messerschmidt ran 52nd last year for the Bulldogs.
FINAL WORD: The team that is most likely be impacted by freshmen this year is this squad. They had the 3rd, 10th and 14th place finishers in last year’s middle school meet, which combines 7th and 8th graders. And that third-place finisher is in line to be the top freshman runner in the WIC this year. The Bulldogs should have a pretty nice squad this season.
Treynor Cardinals — Last Year: 4th Place (91 points)
Coach: Chaley Hempel
RETURNEES: State qualifier and fourth-place WIC runner Tori Castle has graduated on to Northwest Missouri State, but their next five runners from that meet return. Junior Carissa Spanier had the highest finish, placing 19th, while senior Claire Yochum ended up 27th. Sophomore Mira Dreyer, junior Josie Davidson and senior Mia Nichols also ran at the WIC championships, placing in 31st, 34th and 46th, respectively.
FINAL WORD: They lost their star runner in Castle, as mentioned, but I would have to believe their pack from last year gleaned a little strategy and a little talent running with Castle. If that pack sees the expected year-to-year improvement, you would think the Cardinals could have another solid year.
Tri-Center Trojans — Last Year: 3rd Place (69 points)
Coach: Lexi Cochran
RETURNEES: Oh, who is returning here? Hmmm…..just the defending state champion and senior Peyton Pogge, who was undefeated and virtually untested up to the state meet last year. She still won that thing by six seconds. They also have a trio of juniors in Karis Corrin, Kyla Corrin and Olivia Matson returning to the fold. Last year at the WIC meet, they were 22nd, 25th and 29th, respectively. Further, sophomore Jaden Franke is back for T-C after a 30th place run at the WIC meet.
FINAL WORD: They narrowly missed state last year, and my thought is that they have a hankering for another trip to Fort Dodge. Certainly, having the best runner in KMAland (and the state) in Pogge should help that, but they will need a No. 2 runner with the loss of Amanda Brich. The good news is, they have the options to fill that.
Underwood Eagles — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Eric Hjelle
RETURNEES: Jordyn Reimer proved to be the second-best freshman runner in the conference last year, placing 15th at the WIC meet. She then went on to a state qualification and finished in a solid 62nd. The Eagles also welcome back senior Madi Ogle (36th at WIC) and juniors Phoebe Wilson (38th) and Josie Rosas (50th).
FINAL WORD: All four of their runners are back from last season, and they had a couple 8th graders run at the WIC middle school meet a year ago, too. As a rule, I don’t mention freshmen by name (most of the time anyway), but Coach Hjelle’s team will likely be putting up a score this season. Reimer’s strong finish to last year’s XC season can only mean big things for her and Underwood this year.
CONCLUSION: Logan-Magnolia did not have Kylie Morrison at last year’s WIC meet, and they still won it by 20 points. Can AHSTW — despite losing Portch — make up those 20 points this season? I think it’s definitely going to be a tighter race between the two and Tri-Center. By virtue of some quick math, I think AHSTW is the current preseason favorite by a smidge, but time will tell.
Send any corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.