(KMAland) -- It's another high school volleyball conference preview today, as we move into the Rolling Valley Conference.
2020 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Ar-We-Va Rockets — Last Year: 9-14 overall, 5-3 conference
Coach: Sarah Smith
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Senior Jadeyn Smith was a first-team All-RVC choice last year, finishing the season with 2.5 kills and 1.7 digs per set while also leading the team with 37 blocks and adding 22 aces. Fellow senior and setter Sara Schurke had a strong year of her own, picking up second-team honors while averaging 4.2 assists, 1.5 digs and 0.7 kills per set. Her 48 aces topped the team last year.
OTHER HITTING: Junior middle Bridget Cameron has the second-best kill average returning to this year’s team, slamming in 1.3 kills per set. In addition, sophomore outside Jamie Hausman (0.6 KPS) and sophomore do-everything standout Maggie Ragaller (0.4 KPS) should also get some swings this year.
OTHER SETTING: Ragaller also passed out 0.8 assists per set last season, so she is a secondary option that can set within or out of system for the Rockets.
OTHER DEFENSE: Senior defensive specialist Hannah Kraus had a nice defensive season, finishing the year with 2.5 digs per set while also adding 0.9 kills per set and 33 aces. Ragaller added 1.7 digs per set and 10 total blocks, and Hausman finished the year with 0.9 digs per set.
OTHERS: There are some other athletes that will get plenty of time, including sophomore outside Kora Obrecht, who played in 29 sets last year and averaged 0.6 kills per set. Junior libero Maci Ruch, junior outside Olyvia Charlot and senior middle Maris Cameron could also see some time in the rotation this year.
FINAL WORD: Talent and experience abounds here with the return of several of their best all-around players. The Rockets were not far off from the top of the league last year, and they have to believe they have the talent to make it there this year.
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — Last Year: 18-14 overall, 4-4 conference
Coach: Larry Neilsen
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Senior outside hitter Katelyn Neilsen was so good that the RVC coaches voted her a first-team all-conference player. She did a bit of everything last year in finishing with 2.1 kills and 2.6 digs per set while also leading the team with 73 aces.
OTHER HITTING: Junior outside Leah Cooper had a breakout sophomore year with 1.5 kills per set while senior middle Addie Wood added 1.4 kills per set of her own. Junior outside Jaci Petersen had a nice year, too, with 0.9 KPS. Look for sophomore Talia Burkhart to also get more hitting opportunities this year.
SETTING: While the Bulldogs lose their star setter in Abbie Miller, they will likely turn to senior Sydney Klein, who had plenty of experience on the floor last year.
OTHER DEFENSE: Cooper, along with Neilsen, was a true six-rotation player and finished the season with 2.2 digs per set and had 10.0 total blocks. She also served 45 aces. Also on defense, Klein had 1.1 digs per set for the year.
FINAL WORD: They definitely have enough pieces to put together another solid season this year. While they did lose five total seniors, there’s some nice burgeoning and experienced talent on this year’s roster. Look for another strong year from the Bulldogs.
CAM Cougars — Last Year: 10-22 overall, 0-8 conference
Coach: Jenna Maiers
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. They had a lot of different girls that got opportunities last season in a bit of a weird year. However, they did lose their lone all-conference choice in Jozie Lett.
HITTING: Junior outside Maddy McKee had a big season last year with 1.9 kills per set while junior outside Mallory Behnken put together a strong year of her own with 1.4 KPS. Other options include senior Mallarie Peach (1.2 KPS), sophomore Naomi Grubbs (0.4) and senior Zoey Baylor (0.3 KPS).
SETTING: Senior Taylor Bower is a nice returning piece for the Cougars this season. She led the squad with 4.7 assists per set a year ago, working as the team’s top setter for most of the year.
DEFENSE: Junior libero Marissa Spieker brings back the team-high with 2.4 digs per set last season. Fellow junior and defensive specialist Helen Riker (1.9 DPS), Behnken (1.3), sophomore Karys Hunt (1.2) and Bower (1.1) were all over one dig per set, too. Peach put together the strongest blocking season for CAM with 58.0 total swats while Grubbs had 16 and Baylor finished with 11 total.
OTHERS: A few others to watch for this season that played a bit last year include senior outside Ella Gundy, junior middle Paige Jensen, setters Maddie Holtz and Breeanna Bower and sophomore defensive specialist Reese Snyder.
FINAL WORD: They had girls in and out of the lineup last year, and so there are a lot that gained experience. If they can find the right mix at the right time, the Cougars should be all the better for it.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — Last Year: 23-10 overall, 7-1 conference
Coach: Jessica Denholm
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Two first-team choices and a second-team pick are back for what looks to be another strong Coon Rapids-Bayard team. Senior setter Cassidy Baker averaged 5.8 assists, 2.2 digs and 0.4 kills per set while serving 35 aces during her first-team accolade junior year. Joining Baker on the first team was classmate and middle Alexa Culbertson, who was terrific with a team-high 2.1 kills per set and 61 total blocks to go with 45 aces.
Second-team senior outside hitter Alaya Betts led the team with 58 aces and added 1.8 kills and 3.6 digs per set during her junior year.
OTHER HITTING: Junior outside Brynn Bass was very good a year ago, too, in putting down 1.2 kills per set. She’s joined by a talented junior middle in Mia Leighty, who finished with 0.5 kills per set.
OTHER DEFENSE: They lose their terrific libero in Cora McAlister, but should feel good about the work that Betts and Baker do all the way around the rotation. Senior defensive specialist Chloe Parkis was also very good last year in finishing with 4.8 digs per set. Culbertson had the biggest block of them all, but Leighty also had 31 total blocks for the season.
OTHERS: Senior outside Sammie Jackson, junior right side Mallory Leighty and defensive specialists Lacie Davis, Emma Hart, Haley Halbur and Gracy Johnson also received varsity time last season and could find their way into the rotation.
FINAL WORD: They’re absolutely loaded. They did lose a good crop of seniors each of the last two years, but the Crusaders are more than ready for a chase at an RVC title and a deep run in the postseason.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — Last Year: 6-23 overall, 3-5 conference
Coach: Courtney Peppers
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None. Their lone all-conference choice last season - Erin Irlmeier - has graduated.
HITTING: There are plenty of strong hitters returning, though, including senior outside Makaela Riley, who led the Spartans with 1.4 kills per set last season. Others that were right near one-kill-per set included sophomore middle/outside Shay Burmeister (0.7 KPS) and senior outside/middle Tatum Grubbs (0.8 KPS).
SETTING: They did use three different setters last season, and two of them are returning. Sophomore Makenzie Riley has the top-returning assist number with 2.1 per set while junior Mollie Rasmussen had 1.7 assists per set of her own.
DEFENSE: Riley had a strong year on defense, too, with 1.9 digs per set while Burmeister added 1.6, Riley 0.8 and Rasmussen 0.7. Grubbs was the team’s top blocker with 28 total while Burmeister had 10 of her own.
OTHERS: There are several others that could see some hand in the rotation, and they include a trio of sophomore hitters — Quinn Grubbs, McKenna Larson and Katie Andersen.
FINAL WORD: The Spartans are a year older, and it makes sense that they were a little down last season with how young they were. They did lose some seniors, but the young talent on the roster is very athletic across all sports. I’d expect a step forward this year.
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — Last Year: 19-5 overall, 8-0 conference
Coach: Lonnie Miller
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Two of their four all-conference players from last season return to the team, including first-team choice, senior Gretchen Wallace. Wallace had a huge year with 3.7 kills, 1.3 blocks and 0.6 digs per set. Second-team pick and fellow senior Kimberly Daily is also back for the Wildcats. The standout setter averaged 6.9 assists and 0.3 blocks per set a year ago.
OTHER HITTING: Senior Morgan Koehler is likely to be the second hitting option this season, as she finished with 0.9 kills per set last year. Sophomores Vanessa Koehler and Paige Klocke and senior Haley Onken could also get plenty more opportunities this year.
DEFENSE: They lose their top two and three of their top four players in total digs. The lone exception is Onken, who finished last season with 1.1 digs per set. Along with Wallace’s 90 blocks, Onken had 29, Daily finished with 19 and Morgan Koehler had 19 of her own.
OTHERS: Senior Lexi Wiederien played in 43 sets last season and had 20 total aces while junior Alicen Dreessen is yet another player for G-R that figures to have her hand in the action again this season.
FINAL WORD: The defending champion Wildcats were a bit of a surprise last season, but now they are the hunted. They lost some really good seniors, but they do return a great crop of seniors this year, too. They’re going to have their work cut out for them, to be sure, but they should be really good again.
Paton-Churdan Rockets — Last Year: 7-16 overall, 2-6 conference
Coach: Tressa Rasmussen
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: All-around superstar Danielle Hoyle is into her senior season and is coming off a junior year that saw her nab another All-RVC first-team honor. She had 3.5 kills and 2.2 digs per set while adding 43 total blocks.
OTHER HITTING: Hoyle is hardly alone when it comes to returning offensive firepower. Senior Tessa Steimel added 1.2 kills per set, and junior outside Carmyn Paup had a nice season with 0.8 KPS.
SETTING: Putting it on the money to the prolific trio was senior setter Chloe Berns, who had 5.8 assists per set during her junior season. She’ll be back to work it around again this year.
OTHER DEFENSE: While Hoyle led the team in digs and blocks, Paup (1.9 digs per set), senior Karissa Stephenson (1.5 DPS), Berns (1.2 DPS) and Steimel (1.2 DPS) all had 1.2 digs per set or more. Steimel was also a blocking threat from time to time, finishing the year with 8.0 total blocks.
OTHERS: Senior Hannah Bundt returns for her senior season after playing 67 sets while sophomore Bailey Anderson got a little bit of tick last season as a freshman. Sophomore Emma Stream also played in four sets a year ago.
FINAL WORD: There is a lot of offensive firepower returning, and they also have to feel great about the person setting it up to them. The defense is also in good hands, so there’s no reason Paton-Churdan shouldn’t be able to compete most every single night.
West Harrison Hawkeyes — Last Year: 14-15 overall, 4-4 conference
Coach: Kathy Glennie
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: West Harrison will welcome back senior Haley Koch, who was named second-team All-RVC last season. Koch had a team-high 46 blocks and added 1.2 kills and 2.8 digs per set in a strong junior year.
OTHER HITTING: The Hawkeyes did lose their top hitter in Chloe Gilgen, who will play at DMACC, but their next six hitters are all back. I already mentioned Koch, but senior Lanie Gustafson was second on last year’s team with 1.4 kills per set. Junior Madison Lautrup (0.7 KPS) and senior Kayla Lynch (0.6 KPS) were regulars while senior Katie Gore (0.5 KPS) played in eight sets.
SETTING: Senior Maren Evans had a strong junior year with 4.8 assists per set while Gore also passed out 3.1 assists per set when she played.
OTHER DEFENSE: Koch led the team with the 2.8 digs per set, and they will have to replace their next two in that category. Evans had a strong year with 2.0 digs per set while Lautrup (1.4 DPS) and Lynch (1.0) also had at least one dig per game. After Koch on the block, Lynch had a big year with 37 total swats. Gustafson pitched in 22 and Evans had 13.
OTHERS: Junior Kenna Heisterkamp was active in 72 sets last season while sophomore Grace Thomas and junior Zoe Etter also played a bit of varsity action last year.
FINAL WORD: They’re definitely going to miss all that Chloe Gilgen brought to the table. However, there is still plenty of talent up and down this roster. And with that talent comes a lot of experience. The Hawkeyes should be primed for another strong year.
Woodbine Tigers — Last Year: 6-24 overall, 3-5 conference
Coach: Beth Peterson
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None, I think. The list that I found from last year did not have anybody from Woodbine listed, but you’d have to think at least one of the girls listed below was on it. My apologies if we missed it, but we will talk about all the returning players below.
HITTING: Plenty of underclassmen made up last year’s team, and that means Woodbine will bring back every single kill from last year. It’s led by junior middle Whitney Kuhlman, who had 2.4 kills per set. Senior middle Alexa Steinkuehler was also very good with 1.7 KPS, and senior outside Grace Moores added 1.2 winners per game. Senior outside Jordan Butrick pitched in 0.4 kills per set of her own.
SETTING: Last year’s team had a trio of girls — and maybe even a quartet — that tried their hand at setter, and they are all back. Sophomore Nicole Sherer led the way with 2.4 assists per set while sophomore outside/setter Addison Erickson finished up with 1.5 assists per set. Junior Savannah Marshall is yet another at the setter position that averaged 1.3 assists in 56 sets played. The fourth is senior Shannon Hopkins, who averaged 0.4 assists per set, but those may have just been out of system assists.
DEFENSE: Steinkuehler topped the team with 1.5 digs and added 1.5 blocks per set while Moores chipped in 1.3 DPS. Senior Amanda Foster was also at 0.9 digs per set last season. Kuhlman was a monster with 140 total blocks while Steinkuehler’s total was 115. Hopkins also had 43 swats, Sherer finished with 21 and Butrick had 12.
OTHERS: Senior defensive specialists Jamie Plowman and Ana Vazquez played in 56 and 24 sets, respectively, last year and will likely have some form of role this season.
FINAL WORD: There were a couple seniors on last year’s team, but the girls that got most of the playing time and attention last year are all back. I think the Tigers are about to rattle off one of their finest seasons in awhile.
CONCLUSION: Just based on those that are returning, it’s pretty hard to bet against Coon Rapids-Bayard. Glidden-Ralston won last year’s regular season and tournament titles before CR-B got the last laugh with a win in the postseason. The Crusaders bring back more than G-R, so I’m going to go with CR-B to get back on top of the league.
Send any corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.