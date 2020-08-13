(KMAland) -- Another fall sports preview today takes a look at the Western Iowa Conference boys cross country league.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEW LINKS
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Girls Cross Country Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Cross Country Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Cross Country Preview
Corner Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 8-Man District 6 Football Preview
Class A District 8 Football Preview
Class 1A District 7 Football Preview
Class A District 10 Football Preview
Class 8-Man District 8 Football Preview
Class 3A District 9 Football Preview
Class 2A District 9 Football Preview
Class 1A District 9 Football Preview
Class A District 9 Football Preview
Class 8-Man District 7 Football Preview
2020 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Jenny Hamilton
RETURNEES: The Vikings had just one runner at last year’s WIC meet. It was sophomore Bryce Mourick, who ended up running 75th.
FINAL WORD: While Mourick was largely alone last season, Coach Hamilton might have a big freshman group to work with this season. At the WIC middle school meet last season, there were five 8th graders running for the Vikings. Something to monitor.
Audubon Wheelers — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Pete Dammel
RETURNEES: The Wheelers had just three runners at the WIC last year, and they will bring back two of them. Junior Jackson Deist was the top finisher in 24th while fellow junior Derek Bald — which seems like a good way to describe me — ended up in 76th.
FINAL WORD: While two juniors come back, they also had four 8th graders run at the WIC middle school meet last year. Everybody always wants to score at meets, and if they elect to use all their runners in varsity meets, that’s something they might be able to do this season. Deist, meanwhile, will be favored to take a conference medal this season.
IKM-Manning Wolves — Last Year: 3rd Place (84 points)
Coach: Robert Cast
RETURNEES: The Wolves will bring back five of their top seven runners from last season’s WIC meet, including senior Quentin Dreyer, who is the second-highest returning finisher from last year. Dreyer, who also qualified for state, took fourth while seniors Tanner Spoelstra and Connor Keller ended up 15th and 22nd, respectively. Junior Timothy Connor ended up 33rd, and sophomore Caden Keller came in 55th.
FINAL WORD: This might be a sleeper team to take a run at the WIC title this season. The Wolves will bring back three of the top 12 returning runners from last year’s conference meet and four of the top 19. If they can keep No. 5 a little closer to No. 4 there’s a shot. Watch out for this team.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — Last Year: 4th Place (97 points)
Coach: Kelli Kersten
RETURNEES: Six of Lo-Ma’s top seven runners are back from last year. Sophomore Tarick Rowe had a really great run at the WIC meet, finishing in fifth place and then later qualified for state (48th). Other returnees from the conference meet are the pack of senior Noah Bock (25th), junior Hagen Heistand (27th), junior Jacob Downey (36th), junior Cem Gueleryuez (45th) and sophomore Jackson Lesline (46th).
FINAL WORD: Here’s another that could be worth watching as a sleeper in the league. Certainly, Rowe will chase a WIC championship in his sophomore season, but they also had four others within the top 30 among returning runners.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — Last Year: 6th Place (150 points)
Coach: Scott Cihacek
RETURNEES: Missouri Valley might be the most experienced team in the conference. They return all seven of their runners from last year’s WIC meet, led by juniors Will Gutzmer and Ethan Savala, who placed 20th and 23rd, respectively. Fellow juniors Jackson Hustak and Luke Williams also ran 37th and 61st, and seniors Dalton Birke, Alec Fichter and Hunter Hoden ended up 41st, 42nd and 43rd.
FINAL WORD: The experience is huge for the Big Reds, but they will need to have everybody slide up the individual standings in order to make a run at the conference championship. You’d expect to see some year-to-year improvement, so it’ll be interesting to following this group. One thing that can really help is some added competition, and it looks like Mo Valley will have a couple of the top freshmen runners in the league.
Riverside Bulldogs — Last Year: 5th Place (99 points)
Coach: Alex Oliver
RETURNEES: The Bulldogs had four runners from last year’s WIC meet graduate, and now they will be led by a couple of seniors and a junior. Senior Ben Schroder leads the way after a 13th-place run at the WIC meet last year while junior Clayton Spies was 31st and senior Wyatt Sparr ended up 40th.
FINAL WORD: Riverside will have a bunch of depth returning this year, as it appears most or all of their JV squad from last season were all underclassmen. That group will now step up into an important role as they look to continue to push this Riverside time higher in the WIC standings. They appear to be adding one of the top freshman runners in the league to the mix, so that could also be a big push.
Treynor Cardinals — Last Year: 2nd Place (48 points)
Coach: Chaley Hempel
RETURNEES: Treynor had an individual runner — Derrick Thompson — capture the WIC championship again last season, and he has moved on to graduation. They do have two of the top 10 runners from the WIC meet back in juniors Cole Dooley and Ryan Konz, who ranked 6th and 10th, respectively, at the meet. Additionally, sophomore Mason Yochum had a nice season and a solid finish with a 17th-place run. That trio are the lone remnants of last year’s state qualifier.
FINAL WORD: The Cardinals are going to be very strong at the top of their lineup, but their depth was hit pretty hard with graduation. They’ll need some of last year’s underclassmen that ran on junior varsity to make a big step forward in order to keep pace with last year’s result. They should have a couple of the top 10 freshmen runners in the league joining the team.
Tri-Center Trojans — Last Year: 1st Place (46 points)
Coach: Lexi Cochran
RETURNEES: The defending conference champions were also a state qualifier last season. They bring back just two of their top six runners from the conference meet, but it’s also two of their top three. Senior Brett McGee was the conference’s runner-up and top-returning runner from that meet while sophomore Sean McGee also had a nice place in seventh. Senior Jason VanNordstrand is yet another from the team that took the WIC ‘ship, placing 26th in the race. However, VanNordstrand was also their third-fastest runner at state last season.
FINAL WORD: While those are the only three returning that ran among their top seven last year, the Trojans do have some others waiting in the wings that all ran within the top 48 of last year’s meet. This is a pretty deep program that should be more than ready to fill in on any holes that are left.
Underwood Eagles — Last Year: 7th Place (190 points)
Coach: Eric Hjelle
RETURNEES: Underwood will bring back five of the six varsity runners that ran at last year’s WIC meet, led by junior Bryce Patten, who qualified for state as a freshman and ran 11th in the conference last season. Senior Jared Stark, juniors Jacob Hills and Clayton Luette and sophomore Scott Jensen are other returnees for Eagles, and they all ran between 59th and 83rd at last year’s meet.
FINAL WORD: Patten has been very good the past two years, and I’m certain he has some high goals to get back near the top of the WIC. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew will look to make their own pushes. The Eagles have the top-finishing 8th grader from last year’s WIC meet set to join the team, too.
CONCLUSION: If we’re looking strictly at the returning runners from last year’s WIC meet, Tri-Center probably has at least five of top 25. That alone should make them the favorite to win yet another conference championship, but I do think they will get plenty of push from the trio of IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia and Treynor and maybe even Missouri Valley. Of course, that’s how things look now. That could easily change when competition begins, and we see what kind of summer work went in among the runners of the WIC.
Send any corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.