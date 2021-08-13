(KMAland) -- Many have been begging for this one. It's Class 8-Player District 10, and yes, it's fantastic.
2021 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This district is….insane. Maybe you noticed it the moment the districts were announced. Maybe you forgot. You’re about to be reminded. Here they are with their records and districts from 2020.
Audubon Wheelers — 8-1 overall (Class 8-Player District 8)
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 2-6 overall (Class 8-Player District 8)
CAM, Anita Cougars — 9-1 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 7-1 overall (Class 8-Player District 8)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 0-7 overall (Class 8-Player District 8)
West Harrison Hawkeyes — 4-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 8)
Woodbine Tigers — 6-2 overall (Class 8-Player District 8)
SERIES HISTORY
•Audubon vs. Boyer Valley: Audubon 9-0
•Audubon vs. CAM: Audubon 7-4 + 4-3-1 vs. Dunlap
•Audubon vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Audubon 6-0 + 14-8-7 vs. Coon Rapids + 11-4-2 vs. Bayard
•Audubon vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Audubon 5-2 + 14-4-3 vs. Exira + 2-1 vs. Elk Horn-Kimballton
•Audubon vs. West Harrison: Audubon 5-0
•Audubon vs. Woodbine: Audubon 2-0
•Boyer Valley vs. CAM: CAM 4-2 + 0-1 vs. Cumberland-Massena
•Boyer Valley vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-4
•Boyer Valley vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Even 2-2 + 1-2 vs. Elk Horn-Kimballton
•Boyer Valley vs. West Harrison: Boyer Valley 14-6
•Boyer Valley vs. Woodbine: Woodbine 14-10
•CAM vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard: CAM 3-2
•CAM v. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Exira/EHK 6-2 + 1-0 vs. Elk Horn-Kimballton + 4-1 vs. Exira
•CAM vs. West Harrison: CAM 3-1
•CAM vs. Woodbine: CAM 4-3
•Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Exira/EHK 5-3
•Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. West Harrison: CRB 8-1
•Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Woodbine: CRB 6-3
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. West Harrison: Exira/EHK 7-1
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Woodbine: Exira/EHK 7-1
•West Harrison vs. Woodbine: Woodbine 26-4-1
COACHES
•Audubon: Sean Birks (7 postseason appearances)
•Boyer Valley: Nate Christensen
•CAM: Barry Bower (2 postseason appearances — 1 with Red Oak)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Chris Mohr (1 postseason appearance)
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Tom Petersen (8 postseason appearances)
•West Harrison: Andrew Stevenson
•Woodbine: Dustin Crook
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: Bantam was efficient and prolific, throwing for 1,210 yards and 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions while posting a 57.0% completion rate.
2. Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon: Smith had a district-best 170.2 QB Rating while throwing for 1,002 yards and 20 touchdowns against just four picks. His 65% completion rate was pretty, pretty good.
3. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: Petersen had a strong year, too, with 648 yards and seven touchdowns passing (against just one pick).
4. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Oswald did a great job commanding the offense for the Crusaders last year. He threw for 450 yards and seven touchdowns and had just three interceptions on the season.
5. Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: A scary proposition for district opponents. Spieker is back. He threw for 408 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 22 of the 30 passes he threw.
Five of the seven teams in the district should have a pretty fair idea of who will be taking the snaps. Here’s a look at the other two:
-Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs lose Gavin Reineke, who threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. They likely will turn to junior Cael Beam, who was 5/10 for 26 yards last season, or classmate Drew Volkmann, who was more of a runner but was listed as a QB.
-West Harrison: Grant Gilgen has graduated. Sophomore Mason McIntosh is the only other player on the roster last year listed as a QB. He did throw a couple passes during the season. Mason King — a junior — also threw four passes (and completed them all).
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 15 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: He can throw it, and he can run it. Oh, can he run it. Spieker rushed for 1,753 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Cougars last year.
2. Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon: He can throw it, and he can run it. Oh, can he run it. Did I say that already? Smith put up 1,357 yards and scored 27 times on the ground for the Wheelers a year ago.
3. Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: A nearly 1,000-yard rusher last season, Obert averaged 9.1 yards per carry and had 978 yards and 16 touchdowns.
4. Gabe Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison: Gilgen also had an efficient season on the ground with 7.2 yards per tote. He had 602 yards and nine touchdowns on just 84 carries.
5. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: The likely QB for the Spartans had 401 yards rushing and two touchdowns last season.
6. Lance Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Clayburg was listed as an offensive guard last season, but they were so loaded up front that he got plenty of carries at a different position. He had 386 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 9.2 yards per carry.
7. Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Another returning quarterback in the top seven here. Oswald had 309 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 48 carries.
8. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: And yeah, here is another QB. Bantam put up 302 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.
8. Cameron Kline, Junior, Woodbine: Kline tied his teammate Bantam with 302 yards, and he did it on just 27 carries (11.2 yards per carry) while scoring four touchdowns.
10. Walker Rife, Junior, West Harrison: The Hawkeyes junior had 288 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his sophomore season.
11. Cade Ticknor, Senior, CAM: Ticknor had six touchdowns on just 36 carries and finished the season with 230 yards rushing.
12. Easton Hays, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hays had 214 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries.
12. Austin Williams, Sophomore, CAM: Looks like the Cougars will have the top-returning sophomore rusher in Williams, who finished with 147 yards on just 27 carries.
13. Braden Wessel, Senior, Audubon: Wessel carried 18 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
14. Joe Kauffman, Senior, CAM: Yet another option for CAM if they want one. Kauffman — listed as a tight end — had 99 yards rushing and two touchdowns last season.
15. Drew Volkmann, Junior, Boyer Valley: The top-returning rusher for the Bulldogs is Volkmann, who had 82 yards on nine carries.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 15 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Trevor Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley: The top receiving threat in the district is Malone, who had 42 receptions for 624 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
2. Drew Volkmann, Junior, Boyer Valley: And the No. 2 returning option is Volkmann, who had a breakout season with 20 receptions for 482 yards and five touchdowns.
3. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: Rich had 10 touchdown receptions on 24 grabs, finishing with 469 yards.
4. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: Not likely to catch many passes this year, Petersen had 20 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns last season.
5. Tyler Kingery, Senior, Exira/EHK: A big option for Petersen on the outside, Kingery also had 20 grabs for 406 yards and four touchdowns last year.
6. Paul Freund, Senior, Woodbine: Bantam’s top receiving threat this year looks to be Freund, who had a nice year with 17 receptions for 346 yards and five touchdowns.
7. Jaidan TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley: If the Bulldogs elect to keep throwing it around, they’ll have some options. TenEyck had 23 receptions for 345 yards and five touchdowns.
8. Gabe Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison: Gilgen was a key receiving threat for the Hawkeyes, too, ending his junior year with 310 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 receptions (20.7 yards per catch).
9. Mason McIntosh, Sophomore, West Harrison: McIntosh could be the QB this season. If not, he has some experience in catching passes as he had nine grabs for 213 yards last season.
10. Braden Wessel, Senior, Audubon: Wessel pulled in nine receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
11. Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: I don’t know how many passes he will catch this year, but he had eight for 180 and three touchdowns last season.
12. Walker Rife, Junior, West Harrison: Another Hawkeyes running back with the ability to make plays through the air, Rife had 168 yards and a touchdown on 14 grabs.
13. Dane Paulsen, Senior, Exira/EHK: Paulsen finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.
14. Easton Hays, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Crusaders turned to Hays six times for 138 yards and a touchdown.
15. Garrett Christensen, Senior, Audubon: Christensen averaged 31.5 yards(!) per catch with four receptions for 126 and two touchdowns. It’s also worth noting that the No. 16 guy would be his teammate and classmate Matthew Beisswenger, who averaged 22.4 yards per catch.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Joe Kauffman, Senior, CAM: The top-returning tackler is the CAM linebacker, who had 88.0 total tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
2. Walker Rife, Junior, West Harrison: Rife had 78.5 total tackles, including 55 solos, last season for the Hawkeyes. Rife also had a pair of interceptions.
3. Cade Ticknor, Senior, CAM: Ticknor tallied 8.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 68.0 total tackles. The senior linebacker also had three fumble recoveries.
4. Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison: Another West Harrison junior, Evans pulled through with 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks among 64.5 total tackles.
5. Carsan Wood, Senior, Boyer Valley: Wood is the top-returning tackler for the Bulldogs, finishing with 55.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
6. Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: Oh yeah, he can tackle, too. Spieker posted 51.0 total tackles, including 41 solos, and had two interceptions.
7. Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine: The Tigers lost the district’s Defensive Player of the Year in Layne Pryor, but Hoefer was hugely successful at wrecking shop, too. He had 25.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks among 48.0 total tackles in his junior season.
8. Gabe Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison: Gilgen finished last year with 46.0 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
9. Brady Melby, Junior, West Harrison: Listed as a safety, Melby did great stuff as a sophomore with 42.0 tackles, 5.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks.
9. Reese Oglesbee, Senior, CAM: Oglesbee is a name worth remembering, as he had 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among his 42.0 total tackles off the edge for the Cougars. He also had two fumble recoveries.
9. Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: Petersen also had a big year on defense with 42.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
12. Joey Schramm, Senior, Audubon: He may be 12th in total tackles, but he was a busy dude in opponents’ backfields. He finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks among 35.0 total tackles.
13. Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: Bantam’s 34.5 tackles included 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also had two picks.
14. Gavin Larsen, Junior, Audubon: Larsen tallied 34.0 total tackles and finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
15. Easton Hays, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hays had 23 solos among his 32.0 total tackles last season. He also had five interceptions.
16. Ty Eblen, Junior, CAM: Eblen was active with 8.0 tackles for loss from his defensive tackle position. He finished with 31.5 total tackles.
17. Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon: Another Gavin Smith sighting, and it comes on the defensive side, where he had 28.0 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and four interceptions.
18. Sam Foreman, Junior, CAM: Another Cougar? Foreman had 26.5 tackles and 5.0 TFLs last season.
19. Colby Rich, Senior, CAM: Rich might actually be the team’s best defensive player. 15.5 of his 25.0 total tackles were for a loss. He also had 7.0 sacks on the year.
20. Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Obert is the final name on this top 20 list, as he had 24.5 total tackles last season.
Others of note:
-Carson Bauer, Junior, Audubon: 10.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks
-Matthew Beisswenger, Senior, Audubon: 2 INT
-Garrett Christensen, Senior, Audubon: 21.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Colton Dickman, Junior, West Harrison: 8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Alex Foran, Senior, Audubon: 6.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Paul Freund, Senior, Woodbine: 3 INT
-Rylan Hansen, Senior, Audubon: 3 FR
-Brandon Jensen, Senior, Audubon: 11.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Tyler Kingery, Senior, Exira/EHK: 2 INT
-Cameron Kline, Junior, Woodbine: 7 INT
-Trevor Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley: 20.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Payton McDonald, Junior, Woodbine: 3.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 FR
-Cooper Nielsen, Junior, Audubon: 23.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 7 INT
-Dane Paulsen, Senior, Exira/EHK: 10.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Jackson Shores, Senior, Exira/EHK: 18.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Jaidan TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley: 2 INT
-Duane Vetter, Junior, Audubon: 6.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Braden Wessel, Senior, Audubon: 2 INT
-Austin Williams, Sophomore, CAM: 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
•Audubon (3): Alex Foran (Second Team), Joey Schramm (First Team), Gavin Smith (First Team)
•Boyer Valley (1): Jaidan TenEyck (Second Team)
•CAM (5): Joe Kauffman (First Team LB), Reese Oglesbee (First Team OL & Second Team DL), Colby Rich (First Team DL, Second Team TE/WR) Lane Spieker (First Team RB & RET & DB), Cade Ticknor (First Team UT & Second Team LB)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Gabe Obert (First Team), Tanner Oswald (Second Team)
•Exira/EHK (1): Trey Petersen (First Team)
•West Harrison (2): Sage Evans (First Team), Walker Rife (Second Team)
•Woodbine (2): Cory Bantam (First Team), Dylan Hoefer (First Team)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
CAM: By the slightest of margins, I’m going with CAM to lead the way. They’ve got so much coming back on so many different levels that it’s hard to bet against them.
Audubon: Nobody would be or should be surprised if the Wheelers win the district. They’ve also got plenty coming back across nearly every position. CAM/Audubon will be as good as it gets.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: There is probably a little bit of a gap between 2 and 3, but the 3 is still really, really good. The Crusaders lost their hosses up front, but they remain very athletic and should be in the mix.
Woodbine: Returning quarterback and one of the top returning lineman in the entire area, and there’s plenty more around those folks. The Tigers should continue their successful ways.
West Harrison: West Harrison and Woodbine proved to be a pretty tough choice, too, given all the talent, athleticism and experience in the junior class for the Hawkeyes.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The Spartans do have a quarterback with significant experience returning, and there is also some other experienced talent that gives them the slight edge over…
Boyer Valley: They should have some weapons offensively to continue their success there. I just think the loss of their star quarterback will be difficult to deal with. We’ll see.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.