(KMAland) -- Another look at an area cross country conference today with the Pride of Iowa Conference.
2021 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Nodaway Valley girls and Central Decatur boys are the defending champions of the conference, although both are going to look a bit different. For Nodaway Valley, they lost their star runner. For Central Decatur, they lost Lamoni. Let’s take a look at last year’s team standings from the conference meet.
GIRLS
1. Nodaway Valley — 46 points
2. Mount Ayr — 50 points
3. Central Decatur — 58 points
4. Southwest Valley — 89 points
5. East Union — 93 points
BOYS
1. Central Decatur — 38 points
2. Nodaway Valley — 48 points
3. Southeast Warren — 73 points
4. Wayne — 92 points
5. Bedford — 134 points
6. East Union — 141 points
COACHES
•Bedford: Jacob Kinghorn
•Central Decatur: Reece Tedford
•East Union: Richard Bryson
•Lenox: Curtis Fisher
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Andrea Benson
•Mount Ayr: Dustin Larsen
•Nodaway Valley: Chase Greene (Girls) & Darrell Burmeister (Boys)
•Southeast Warren: Jim Carr
•Southwest Valley: Jason Hults
•Wayne: Rebecca Roberts
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
The top two runners and three of the top four from last year’s conference meet have graduated. Sophia Broers of Nodaway Valley, McKinna Hogan of Lenox and Gabrielle Valencia of East Union are the big three that have moved along. Others (and their place from last year’s conference meet):
7. Makayla Jones, Mount Ayr
12. Aubrey Boswell, Southwest Valley
15. Sydney Davies, Southwest Valley
16. Halle Pearson, Southwest Valley
19. Maggie Girardi, Martensdale-St. Marys
27. Ansley Waigand, East Union
29. Sydney Westlake, Southwest Valley
30. Mya Willey, Wayne
32. Jaide Harvey, Wayne
33. Carmen Perdew, Bedford
35. Ashtyn Werner, Mount Ayr
There were 43 runners in the girls race last year. With 14 of them gone, that leaves roughly 67.4% of the runners from last year’s meet still in the fold.
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
The champ is also gone here. Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren was a dude all season long and didn’t lose a race all the way up to the state meet. Nodaway Valley’s Toby Bower placed third and has also graduated. Others (and their place from last year’s conference meet):
6. Tyson McDole, Central Decatur (Lamoni student)
8. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley
20. Jack Greenwood, Central Decatur (Lamoni student)
21. Matthew Patience, Central Decatur (Lamoni student)
26. Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr
27. Brandon Vecchio, Central Decatur
30. Blake Venteicher, Southwest Valley
33. Logan Berndt, Wayne
35. Michael Geelan, Southeast Warren
36. David Ralls, Martensdale-St. Marys
43. Sam Bredenstainer, Bedford
45. Josh Neihart, Bedford
46. Jarrett Webb, Mount Ayr
48. Ian Wetzler, Martensdale-St. Marys
49. Lane O’Brien, Wayne
52. Stephen Burn, Bedford
58. Blake Wuebker, East Union
59. Cole Lamb, Martensdale-St. Marys
You read that right. Fifteen of the top 20 from last year’s conference meet should be back. Pretty impressive.
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 15
The top-returning runner from last year’s conference meet is Nodaway Valley’s Lily Day. The junior placed third in between the trio of seniors that are gone. As it stands, Day is the POI favorite. The rest of the top 15 returnees:
2. Hadley Bell, Sophomore, Central Decatur
3. Karlie Larsen, Junior, Mount Ayr
4. Harrisen Bevan, Junior, Central Decatur
5. Aniston Jones, Sophomore, Central Decatur
6. Hagan Arnold, Sophomore, Wayne
7. Natalie Schaefer, Junior, Mount Ayr
8. Annika Nelson, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
9. MaKenna Jones, Junior, Mount Ayr
10. Erin Ford, Senior, Nodaway Valley
11. Jillian Valencia, Sophomore, East Union
12. Hope Kading, Junior, Nodaway Valley
13. Lauren Triggs, Junior, Mount Ayr
14. Maddy Wood, Senior, Wayne
15. Haley Oesch, Sophomore, Central Decatur
Based on last year’s runners, only Central Decatur and Mount Ayr would be able to put a full team score together. Nodaway Valley and East Union would return four runners each, Wayne and Lenox have two apiece and Southwest Valley has one. The top-returning runners from those teams not represented above:
-Lenox: Trenidy Shimer, Sophomore (No. 18 returnee)
-Southwest Valley: Seirra Pearson, Sophomore (No. 25 returnee)
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 15
The top-returning runner is William Gillis of Central Decatur, who placed runner-up at the POI meet last season. He’ll be a heavy favorite to win this year’s conference championship. The rest of the top 15 coming back and based on last year’s conference finish:
2. Ronan Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren
3. Doug Berg, Junior, Nodaway Valley
4. RC Hicks, Senior, Wayne
5. Tate Swartz, Junior, Central Decatur
6. Vincent Carcamo, Junior, Central Decatur
7. Glenn Oesch, Junior, Central Decatur
8. Levi Moss, Sophomore, Wayne
9. Owen Lucas, Senior, Bedford
10. Rylan Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren
11. Malachi Broers, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
12. Will Newton, Senior, Mount Ayr
13. Joe Sheetz, Sophomore, Central Decatur
14. Gavin Shoemaker, Senior, Nodaway Valley
15. Noah Johnson, Senior, Bedford
Just based on last year’s runners, Central Decatur, Wayne, Southeast Warren and East Union all could put a score together. Nodaway Valley has four returnees from last year’s meet while Bedford has three, Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley have two and Lenox has one. The top-returning runners from those teams not represented above:
-East Union: Jacob Driskill, Sophomore (No. 19 returnee)
-Lenox: Mizael Gomez, Senior (No. 22 returnee)
-Martensdale-St. Marys: Dustin Ralls, Junior (No. 33 returnee)
-Southwest Valley: Ethan James, Sophomore (No. 36 returnee)
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
•Bedford: No returning runners from the SQM.
•Central Decatur: The Cardinals ran in 2A last year at Panora, and their top finish came from sophomore Aniston Jones (24th). The team that ran at the meet should be completely back.
•East Union: Jillian Valencia ran well at the 1A SQM in Mount Ayr, finishing with a 22nd-place run.
•Lenox: Trenidy Shimer finished out her freshman season in strong fashion in finishing 24th at the 1A SQM in Mount Ayr.
•Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils couldn’t post a team score last year, but they will return senior Josephine Wearmouth, who placed 48th at the Mount Ayr 1A SQM.
•Mount Ayr: The Raiderettes narrowly missed out on a state trip as a team, but Karlie Larsen’s 8th place finish at her home SQM sent her on to Fort Dodge. She ran 107th in Class 1A at state. Natalie Schaefer also had a fine performance at the SQM, finishing 17th.
•Nodaway Valley: A Nodaway Valley team that had many of their runners out for COVID protocols had their top finish of the day come from junior Hope Kading (30th) at the state qualifier in Mount Ayr.
•Southeast Warren: No runners last year.
•Southwest Valley: It was a senior-laden team, but sophomore Seirra Pearson ended up running 44th at the 1A SQM in Mount Ayr.
•Wayne: Freshman Hagan Arnold completed the first step in becoming a four-time state qualifier in qualifying for state as a freshman with a 10th place run in Mount Ayr. She ended up going 123rd at state.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
•Bedford: Senior Owen Lucas should be primed for a breakthrough of his own following a strong 15th-place finish at the 1A SQM in Mount Ayr. Noah Johnson also ran well at the meet, placing 19th.
•Central Decatur: The Cardinals qualified for the state meet, despite William Gillis out due to COVID protocols. He was able to run at the state meet, though, finishing in ninth place for his first career XC medal. CD finished ninth as a team and will return five of their seven runners from Fort Dodge.
•East Union: Sophomore Jacob Driskill had the high finish for East Union at the SQM. He ended up with a 22nd place run to finish out his freshman year of XC.
•Lenox: Senior Mizael Gomez took 32nd at the Mount Ayr SQM.
•Martensdale-St. Marys: No returning runners from the SQM.
•Mount Ayr: Senior Will Newton was the high finisher in the postseason race at Mount Ayr, ending up 31st.
•Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines were able to advance back to the state meet behind a fifth-place SQM run from junior Doug Berg, who ended up 18th at state. Three others that ran in Fort Dodge should be back for NV.
•Southeast Warren: Look for a big year from junior Ronan Jimenez, who earned his spot at state with an eighth-place finish at Mount Ayr’s 1A SQM. He placed 43rd at state.
•Southwest Valley: Sophomore Ethan James ended up with a 68th-place finish at the SQM in Mount Ayr to end the season.
•Wayne: Senior RC Hicks had a big day in Mount Ayr, qualifying for the state meet with a seventh-place run at the qualifier. He would place 54th at the 1A state meet. Both Levi Moss (sophomore) and Ty Earls (senior) were within the top 25 for the Falcons at the SQM.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
Martensdale-St. Marys will likely have the fastest freshman in the conference. Ellie Baker was a dominant champion at the junior high meet last year, winning by over 37 seconds. The second-fastest freshman could likely come from Central Decatur in the name of Addyson Schreck, who was second by over 17 seconds. The rest of the top 10 8th graders from the meet:
3. Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys
4. Maryann Hart, Martensdale-St. Marys
5. Emily Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys
6. Ashlynn Reser, Southwest Valley
7. Aubree Clarke, Mount Ayr
8. Taylor Day, Nodaway Valley
9. Olivia Kathikar, Southwest Valley
10. Brooke Thompson, Martensdale-St. Marys
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN?
It proved to be a pretty good race that came down to the wire last year at the POI Junior High meet. Mount Ayr’s Adan Trujillo edged past Central Decatur’s Ari Johnson by a bit over six seconds. Here’s the rest of the top 10 8th graders from the meet:
3. Seth Ripperger, East Union
4. Quinn Coulson, Mount Ayr
5. Nathan Mundil, Martensdale-St. Marys
6. Jevyn Welch, Bedford
7. Austin Jensen, Central Decatur
8. Thomas Mundil, Martensdale-St. Marys
9. Maddox Kistler, Central Decatur
10. Matthew Means, Southwest Valley
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
This appears to be a three — and maybe four — team race. Right now, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley are all in good shape with returning runners. If the Wolverines can find a suitable fifth runner, and it appears they should be able to do just that, they will be able to contend with CD and Mount Ayr. The fourth? Well, that’s the wild card that is Martensdale-St. Marys, which appears to have a tremendous freshman class set to take center stage. As it stands today, I will give the edge to Central Decatur.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
It’s not often Nodaway Valley isn’t seen as the boys favorite in the POI. However, the defending champions of the league — Central Decatur — are loaded with returnees and might have one of the fastest frosh in the conference. The Cardinals are actually a heavy favorite right now, but you can never count out Coach Darrell Burmeister’s Wolverines. Wayne and Southeast Warren appears to be a pair of schools in battle for third.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.