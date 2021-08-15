(KMAland) -- Let's get right into another district football preview and take a look at Class 3A District 1.
2021 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This is certainly a district outside of our listening area, but there are two Missouri River Conference teams in it, so a preview must happen. This group of six teams includes three different districts and two different classes from last season.
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 1-7 overall (Class 3A District 1)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks — 8-3 overall (Class 3A District 1)
Carroll Tigers — 3-5 overall (Class 3A District 9)
MOC-Floyd Valley — 0-8 overall (Class 2A District 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 6-3 overall (Class 3A District 1)
Sioux Center — 6-3 overall (Class 2A District 1)
SERIES HISTORY
Here’s a look at the series history for Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton against the other district opponents, per BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic — 10-7 vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (L7), 3-3 vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (L2), 9-2 vs. Carroll (W1), 6-0 vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (W6), 0-0 vs. Sioux Center
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 10-7 vs. Bishop Heelan (W7), 7-4 vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (W6), 1-4 vs. Carroll (L1), 7-5 vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (W5), 1-7 vs. Sioux Center (L2)
COACHES
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Chad Moseman (5 postseason appearances — 5 with Lawton-Bronson)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks: Cory Brandt (16 postseason appearances)
Carroll Tigers: Craig Rowedder
MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen: Grant Hegstad
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Justin Smith (7 postseason appearances)
Sioux Center Warriors: Tim Van Regenmorter (6 postseason appearances)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Tyler Smith, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: A huge sophomore year should lead to an even bigger junior season. Smith threw for 1,880 yards and 22 touchdowns on 67.0% completion rate and finished with a 148.4 RTG.
2. Caleb Kats, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Kats also had a huge season, throwing for 1,603 yards and 14 touchdowns.
3. Zachary Rozeboom, Senior, Sioux Center: Rozeboom threw for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.
4. Carter Aalbers, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: Aalbers was the top throwing QB for MOC-FV, finishing with 460 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Carson Jager, Junior, MOC-Floyd Valley: Jager also got plenty of time for MOC-FV with 388 yards and a touchdown.
It sure looks like we have an idea for two-thirds of the teams in the district and who will be their QB. Here’s a short examination of the other two teams:
-Bishop Heelan Catholic: The Crusaders’ starting QB has graduated, but senior Kaleb Gengler did get a bit of a time last year, throwing for 78 yards on 17 attempts.
-Carroll: The two QBs Carroll used last season were seniors. Two others were listed at QB on Varsity Bound: senior Ethan Lengeling and junior Jack White.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Zachary Rozeboom, Senior, Sioux Center: The Sioux Center QB rushed for 978 yards and had 11 touchdowns.
2. Devionne West, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: A good reason to feel good about Heelan this year is West, who rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
3. Tyler Smith, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Another QB in the top three returning rushers. Smith posted 303 yards and six touchdowns.
4. Ayden Klein, Junior, MOC-Floyd Valley: The top-returning rusher for the Dutchmen is Klein, who tallied 232 yards and a touchdown.
5. Carter Aalbers, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: Aalbers finished with 113 yards and a touchdown for MOC-FV.
6. Landyn Van Kekerix, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Van Kekerix is the top-returning rusher for B-H/RV, and he carried just 18 times (for 111 yards).
7. Cade Fisher, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Another for the Nighthawks. Fisher had 17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
8. Caleb Kats, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: It took him 80 carries to get there, but Kats finished with 90 yards and four touchdowns.
9. Chase Sassman, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: Sassman rushed for 80 yards on 27 carries in his junior year.
10. Robert Cooper, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Cooper had a touchdown and 79 yards on just 14 carries in 2020.
Five of the six teams are represented in that top 10. Carroll’s top-returning rusher? That’s senior running back Caden Kock, who finished with 77 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Landyn Van Kekerix, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: The top-returning rusher for the Nighthawks is also their top-returning receiver, and he had 556 yards and five touchdowns on 35 grabs last season.
2. Jacob Imming, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Iowa State commit finished his junior year with 30 grabs for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Bryson Van Grootheest, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: From a Van Kekerix to a Van Grootheest. BVG finished with 18 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Tyler Schenkelberg, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Back to the Warriors (the SBL kind anyway), and it was Schenkelberg, who finished up with 21 receptions for 283 yards and two scores.
5. Luke Jeltema, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: The top-returning receiver for MOC-FV is Jeltema, who finished with 19 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown.
6. Chase Sassman, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: Sassman was next with 17 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.
7. Michael Saulsbury, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Saulsbury returns as Heelan’s top receiver. He had 8 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Robert Cooper, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: He had just eight receptions, but he finished with 127 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Dao Keokhamthong, Senior, Sioux Center: Keokhamthong is another mouthful. He had 115 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches.
10. Caleb Kats, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Kats makes the third straight list. He had three receptions for 88 yards (29.3 yards per catch).
Once again, Carroll is not in that top 10. Their top-returning receiver is Kock again, who had one catch for minus-one yard.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Landyn Van Kekerix, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: The top-returning receiver is also the top-returning tackler. Van Kekerix finished with 61.5 total tackles, including 2.0 TFL and two interceptions.
2. Cade Fisher, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Fisher was active in the backfield with 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 51.0 total tackles. He also had four fumble recoveries.
3. Jacob Imming, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Imming will play defense at the next level and finished last year with 7.5 tackles for loss among his 49.5 tackles.
4. Jaxon Rozeboom, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Another defensive returnee for the Nighthawks, Rozeboom had 47.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
5. Josiah Bundt, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: The top-returning tackler for MOC-FV is Bundt, who posted 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks among his 44.0 tackles.
6. Casey Pick, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Another from the state semifinalist that is back, Pick had 36.0 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
7. Jason Dickson, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Dickson had a huge year for SBL with 16.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks among 34.5 tackles.
8. Ayden Klein, Junior, MOC-Floyd Valley: Klein had a big year of his own with 33.5 tackles, including 7.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
9. Kollin Frederes, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: The defensive end finished his junior year with 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks with 32.5 total tackles.
10. Dao Keokhamthong, Senior, Sioux Center: Keokhamthong finished with 32.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss to lead Sioux Center last season.
10. Tanner Pontow, Senior, Carroll: Pontow is the top-returning tackler for Carroll, finishing with 32.0 tackles, 5.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks.
10. Kaden Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Another with 32.0 tackles, Smith also had 1.5 tackles for loss.
The rest of the top 20:
13. Caden Plasier, Senior, Sioux Center: 31.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
14. Gus Collison, Senior, Carroll: 28.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
14. Caden Kock, Senior, Carroll: 28.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
16. Brock Fisher, Junior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: 25.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
17. Caden LaFleur, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 23.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
17. Brevyn Kramer, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: 23.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
17. Chase Sassman, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: 23.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
20. Zech Keokhamthong, Junior, Sioux Center: 23.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
Others:
-Kyle Diehl, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: 16.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Keyan Fulton, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 18.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Ethan Hooyer, Senior, Sioux Center: 9.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Ty Hulshof, Senior, Sioux Center: 12.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Gavin Huss, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: 22.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Caleb Kats, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: 2 FR, 2 INT
-Kasey Krogh, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 5.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Jonathon Lalk, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: 17.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Tyler Lutgen, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 11.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Garrett McHugh, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 18.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Zachary Rozeboom, Senior, Sioux Center: 10.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Aaron Salazar, Senior, Sioux Center: 14.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
-Teddy Saltzman, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 6.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Michael Saulsbury, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 18.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Tyler Schenkelberg, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 2 FR
-Jackson Vaas, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: 2 FR, 2 INT
-Dawson Van Beek, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 2 INT
-Bryson Van Grootheest, Senior, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: 14.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Sir Brandon Watts, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 3 INT
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2): Sir Brandon Watts (First Team DB), Devionne West (Honorable Mention RB)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4): Cade Fisher (First Team LB), Caleb Kats (First Team QB/DB), Jaxon Rozeboom (Honorable Mention LB), Landyn Van Kekerix (First Team WR/LB)
Carroll (1): Caden Kock (Honorable Mention)
MOC-Floyd Valley (4): Josiah Bundt (First Team DL), Kollin Frederes (First Team DL), Luke Jeltema (Honorable Mention), Chase Sassman (First Team DB)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5): Jonas Denman (First Team OL), JD Dickson (Honorable Mention LB), Jacob Imming (First Team LB), Kaden Smith (Honorable Mention DB), Tyler Smith (First Team QB)
Sioux Center: N/A
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: They went on some kind of run to finish out the season last year, and some thought it was probably a year early. If they were right, the Nighthawks should be ready for a special season in 2021.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: But I would hardly put it past SBL to roll out a district championship type season. They’ve got their star quarterback in place and plenty of other returning talent around him, including a Division I commit catching passes and blowing up opposing offenses.
Sioux Center: The Warriors had a nice six-win season and while they did lose a solid senior class, there is still plenty coming back as they try to replicate or better it.
MOC-Floyd Valley: Sure, the Dutchmen struggled mightily last season, but they do bring a lot of experience back. I wouldn’t expect them to stay down for long.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: The Crusaders should be improved this season with some of their top talent returning to the fold. Still, it’s going to be a tough climb as they try to rebuild their program.
Carroll: The Tigers in last? That’d be tough to see, but the fact of the matter is, we really don’t know much about this team at all. They lost a huge senior class, and there’s not a lot of experience here.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.