(KMAland) -- After a week off, I'm back with another Fall Sports Preview!
2022 CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
We are down to our final three football previews, and it’s time to get them in with Week 0 ahead of us. Here’s how 4A-1 looked last year.
1. Webster City Lynx — 8-3 overall, 5-0 district
2. Spencer Tigers — 7-3 overall, 4-1 district
3. Fort Dodge Dodgers — 7-3 overall, 3-2 district
4. LeMars Bulldogs — 4-5 overall, 2-3 district
5. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 3-6 overall, 1-4 district
6. Storm Lake Tornadoes — 0-9 overall, 0-5 district
Webster City ended up one win away from the Dome, falling in a tight battle with Cedar Rapids Xavier after a win over Norwalk. Spencer ran into the eventual state champion (Lewis Central) in their opening round, and Fort Dodge also made the postseason before a loss to Bondurant-Farrar in the opening round.
COACHES
•Denison-Schleswig: Kamari Cotton-Maya
•Fort Dodge: Nik Moser (1 postseason appearance)
•LeMars: Ken Vigdal (2 postseason appearances — 1 with Sioux Center, 1 with Ogden)
•Spencer: James Tighe (10 postseason appearances)
•Storm Lake: Drake Curry
•Webster City: Bob Howard (28 postseason appearances — 1 with Scranton, 2 with Sigourney, 13 with Sigourney-Keota)
Coaches Tighe and Howard continued to add to their postseason appearances while Drake Curry is a new coach in the district this season.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Connor Carver, SR, Fort Dodge: The top throwing quarterback in last year’s district is back, and Carver nearly lapped the rest of the field with his 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns. He did throw 12 interceptions, but his 128.7 Rating also led the league.
2. Luke Wiebers, JR, Denison-Schleswig: Wiebers picked up plenty of experience as a sophomore last season, posting 1,096 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Ty McKinney, SR, Webster City: Webster City’s starting quarterback is returning, although there weren’t a ton of balls in the air with Coach Howard’s patented spinner back offense. McKinney had 398 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions.
4. Joshua Steffen, SR, Storm Lake: Steffen returns after throwing for 232 yards during his junior season.
With a pretty good idea on who will be quarterback for four teams, here’s ‘a look at the other two:
•LeMars: Tyler Iverson and his 1,071 yards are gone, but it looks like junior Teagan Kasel is the heir apparent. He threw for 27 yards in limited time last year.
•Spencer: Evan Johnson has graduated from Spencer’s state postseason team. The only other returning player that put the ball in the air was junior Ross Carlson, who was 0/2 in his attempts last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. CJ Hisler, SR, Webster City: One of Webster City’s star backs is returning to the fold. Hisler rushed for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
2. Jaxon Cherry, JR, Webster City: The No. 2 back for the Lynx is also coming back. Cherry had 936 yards and a district-best 19 touchdowns.
3. Elijah Dougherty, SR, LeMars: Dougherty was fourth in the district last year with 844 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground.
4. Ty McKinney, SR, Webster City: McKinney had plenty of changes on the ground, too, rushing for 708 yards and six touchdowns.
5. Connor Hanson, SR, Webster City: Another from Webster City, Hanson had 377 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.
6. Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig: A heavily-recruited standout, Hildebrand carried for 369 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season.
7. Reid Tigges, SR, Spencer: Tigges is the top-returning runner for Spencer after going for 202 yards and a touchdown on just 35 totes last year.
8. Luke Wiebers, JR, Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs signal-caller carried for 175 yards and seven touchdowns last fall.
9. Connor Carver, SR, Fort Dodge: Another QB on the list, Carver had 118 yards and five touchdowns rushing.
10. Joshua Steffen, SR, Storm Lake: And one final running QB, Steffen finished his junior year with 116 yards.
Others over 100 yards rushing returning:
11. Anoun Chaiyawong, JR, Storm Lake: 113 yards rushing, 1 TD
12. Brock Turnquist, JR, Storm Lake: 112 yards rushing
13. Lewis Soto, SR, Storm Lake: 101 yards rushing
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Javion Jondle, SR, Fort Dodge: The top receiver last season is also the top-returning receiver. Jondle had 54 catches for 880 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season.
2. Jake Fink, JR, Denison-Schleswig: Fink pulled in 15 receptions for 236 yards and scored two touchdowns last year.
3. Conner Jalas, SR, LeMars: There were a bunch of senior receivers and tight ends in the district last year, so up next on this list is Jalas, who had 8 grabs for 160 yards.
4. CJ Hisler, SR, Webster City: Hisler had just eight receptions, but he finished with 108 yards and a touchdown.
5. Grant Wiliams, JR, Fort Dodge: Williams could be due for a big year after going for 6 receptions for 68 yards.
6. Carson Seuntjens, SR, Denison-Schleswig: The star basketball and tennis talent finished with 61 yards on six catches last fall.
7. Gavin Timmer, SR, Spencer: Listed as a running back, Timmer had 60 yards on just two grabs last season.
8. Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars: Fifita posted 50 yards receiving and a touchdown on four receptions last year.
9. Elijah Dougherty, SR, LeMars: The aforementioned running back, Dougherty finished last year with 41 yards on 3 receptions.
10. Nate Opande, SR, Fort Dodge: Opande had four receptions for 33 yards during his junior season.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Jaxon Cherry, JR, Webster City: Cherry also had a big year on the defensive side with 61.0 total tackles, 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks.
2. Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig: A major impact player at linebacker, Hildebrand had 13.5 tackles for loss among 43.0 total tackles last season. He also tied for the district lead with three fumble recoveries.
3. Elijah Dougherty, SR, LeMars: Dougherty finished with 39.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs last season.
4. Riley DeWitt, SR, Spencer: DeWitt is also listed at quarterback, so he might be someone to watch there. However, it was at safety where he had a big year last season, finishing with 38.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss.
5. Keegan Hisler, JR, Webster City: The younger Hisler had a strong season at safety with 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 38.0 total tackles.
5. Ty McKinney, SR, Webster City: Another McKinney sighting, as he had 38.0 total tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.
7. Alex Allen, JR, LeMars: A huge sophomore season along the defensive line for LeMars, Allen had 9.5 tackles for loss among 37.5 total tackles.
8. Campbell Wessels, SR, Spencer: Wessel posted 37.0 total tackles and finished out his senior year with an additional 3.0 tackles for loss. His three interceptions are also tied for the highest returning number.
9. Tucker Pederson, SR, Fort Dodge: The Dodgers linebacker finished with 36.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss last season. He also had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
10. Brody Boeckman, SR, Storm Lake: The top-returning tackler for the Tornadoes, Boeckman had 34.5 total tackles and two interceptions.
11. Jordan Von Tersch, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 31.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.0 tackles
12. Orion Larson-Trott, SR, Fort Dodge: 29.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
13. Connor Hanson, SR, Webster City: 29.0 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
14. Gavin Timmer, SR, Spencer: 27.5 tackles, 2 INT
15. Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars: 23.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
15. Trevor Turner, SR, Storm Lake: 23.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
17. Gavin Hipnar, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 23.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
18. Austin Mason, SR, Webster City: 22.5 tackles, 2 INT
19. Kaleb Lynch, SR, Fort Dodge: 22.0 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 FR
19. Skyler Scott, SR, Webster City: 22.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
Here’s a list of others with multiple 2.0 TFL, INT and/or FR:
•Logan Huckfelt, SR, Spencer: 20.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Adrian Carrillo, JR, Spencer: 15.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL
•Carter Jennes, SR, LeMars: 19.5 tackels, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Alan Pond, SR, Storm Lake: 13.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
•Elbert Perez, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 7.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Garret Plagge, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 13.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Noah Faya, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 20.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•CJ Hisler, SR, Webster City: 21.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT
•Jesse Velasquez, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 2 INT
•Jake Fink, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•CJ Hisler, SR, Webster City: 440 KR yards (36.7 PER), 2 KR TD
•Jake Fink, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 327 KR yards (16.4 PER)
•Javion Jondle, SR, Fort Dodge: 242 KR Yards (30.3 PER), 2 KR TD; 814 PUNT yards (37.0 PER)
•Jaxon Cherry, JR, Webster City: 132 KR yards (22.0 PER)
•Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars: 129 KR yards (21.5 PER); 567 PUNT yards (37.8 PER)
•Conner Jalas, SR, LeMars: 120 KR Yards (24.0 PER)
•Gavin Timmer, SR, Spencer: 106 KR yards (35.3 PER), 1 KR TD; 213 PR yards (17.8 PER), 2 PR TD; 556 PUNT yards (29.3 PER)
•Ty McKinney, SR, Webster City: 107 PR yards (13.4 PER)
•Beau Wadle, JR, LeMars: 103 PR yards (34.3 PER), 2 PR TD
•Izak Peterson, SR, Spencer: 32/35 PAT, 3/4 FG (27 LONG)
•Carson Seuntjens, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 19/22 PAT
•Jovany Kabongo, SO, LeMars: 19/21 PAT, 1/3 FG (37 LONG), 2 TB
•Parker Schillerstrom, JR, Fort Dodge: 10/12 PAT
•Deryk Hernandez, SR, Storm Lake: 6/6 PAT, 2/2 FG (30 LONG), 5 TB
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Denison-Schleswig (6): Noah Faya (2nd), Jake Fink (2nd), Jaxson Hildebrand (1st), Derek Scheuring (2nd), Jordan Von Tersch (HM), Luke Wiebers (HM)
Fort Dodge (3): Conner Carver (1st), Javion Jondle (1st), Tucker Peterson (HM)
LeMars (1): Elijah Dougherty (2nd)
Spencer (5): Kaleb Cline (HM), Riley Dewitt (2nd), Logan Huckfelt (1st), Ben Kroll (HM), Campbell Wessels (1st)
Storm Lake (2): Brody Boeckman (HM), Skylar Navongsa (2nd)
Webster City (5): Jaxon Cherry (1st), Connor Hanson (1st), CJ Hisler (1st), Keegan Hisler (HM), Ty McKinney (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Connor Carver, SR, Fort Dodge
RB: CJ Hisler, SR, Webster City
RB: Jaxon Cherry, JR, Webster City
RB: Elijah Dougherty, SR, LeMars
WR: Javion Jondle, SR, Fort Dodge
WR: Jake Fink, JR, Denison-Schleswig
OL: Logan Huckfelt, SR, Spencer
OL: Derek Scheuring, SR, Denison-Schleswig
OL: Kaleb Cline, SR, Spencer
OL: Ben Kroll, SR, Spencer
OL: Connor Hanson, SR, Webster City
DL: Alex Allen, JR, LeMars
DL: Kaleb Lynch, SR, Fort Dodge
DL: Logan Huckfelt, SR, Spencer
DL: Carter Jennes, SR, LeMars
LB: Jaxon Cherry, JR, Webster City
LB: Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig
LB: Elijah Dougherty, SR, LeMars
DB: Riley DeWitt, SR, Spencer
DB: Keegan Hisler, JR, Webster City
DB: Ty McKinney, SR, Webster City
DB: Campbell Wessels, SR, Spencer
K: Izak Peterson, SR, Spencer
P: Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars
RET: CJ Hisler, SR, Webster City
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In Class 4A District 1 it looks like this:
1. Webster City (33)
2. Denison-Schleswig & Spencer (25)
4. LeMars (20)
5. Fort Dodge (19)
6. Storm Lake (11)
Thoughts: Webster City seems to be the clear favorite, and Spencer figures to be very good again this season, too. But how about the Monarchs making a nice jump from No. 5 to a potential No. 2 this year? It’s year two of Kamari Cotton-Moya, and there is plenty of returning talent. We’ll have to see it to believe it, but The Formula sure believes it.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.