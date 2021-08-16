(KMAland) -- We are down to two more cross country previews, and the Bluegrass Conference is up today.
2021 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
There is a new team in the Bluegrass Conference this season when it comes to cross country. And, according to Lamoni’s new head coach Ryan Olson, there is some talk about some day putting together a conference meet. I don’t know if that’s on the table or not yet, but here is some info on this upcoming season.
As I did with the Corner Conference XC Preview, I’m taking a look at this in a team-by-team basis. Here we go:
Ankeny Christian Eagles
Coach: Larry Schroeder
GIRLS: Kayla Davenport was the only runner last year for the Eagles, and the sophomore placed 78th at their 1A SQM at Guthrie Center.
BOYS: The Eagles had four runners at last year’s SQM, led by sophomore Brody Hoefle, who placed 20th at the 1A meet in Guthrie Center. Senior Josiah Davenport (49th) and sophomore Landon Nehring (95th) are also back while juniors Noah Garcia and Tyler Millard were listed on last year’s roster.
Diagonal Maroons
Coach: Matt Warren
GIRLS: None returning.
BOYS: Last year, the Maroons were led by sophomore Carter Lumbard, who came out of Mount Ayr with a 36th place finish at the 1A SQM. Another sophomore — Garrett Stephens — and senior Alex Baker were also active runners in Mount Ayr. Yet another sophomore — Miah Ikenberry — was listed on last year’s roster, too.
Lamoni Demons
Coach: Ryan Olson
GIRLS: Stay tuned.
BOYS: Without junior Tyson McDole (6th at 2A SQM in Panora), Central Decatur may not have made it to the state meet. He was a big piece of that Cardinals team while Jack Greenwood and Matthew Patience were also Lamoni student-athletes that ran at times for CD’s loaded and very, very deep team. They have a strong nucleus if all three of those guys are out this year.
Melcher-Dallas Saints
Coach: Amy Stuart
GIRLS: J’Lyn Knutson was a star for Melcher-Dallas for years, but she has since graduated.
BOYS: Junior Owen Suntken was the only runner for the Saints last year. He is back after placing 70th in his final run of his sophomore season at the 1A SQM in Mount Ayr.
Moravia Mohawks
Coach: Darcie Whitlow
GIRLS: The Mohawks did not have a runner at their SQM in Pekin, but they do have Elizabeth Creemens — a junior — on the roster from last season.
BOYS: Nick Alliss was the only runner for Moravia in their final meet of the season last year. However, the Mohawks did have plenty on their roster in seniors Brody Robison and Chase Uhlenhake, juniors Cole Hamilton, Andrew Harrington and Matthew Seals and sophomore Clayton Williams.
Mormon Trail Saints
Coach: Elizabeth Vanderflught
GIRLS & BOYS: Neither side has anybody listed on their roster from last year, and neither team had a runner at a state qualifying meet.
Moulton-Udell Eagles
Coach: Chris Welsch
GIRLS & BOYS: Neither side had a runner at a state qualifying meet last year, but the boys do have sophomores James Selvy, Brandon Shafar and Nolan Simkoff listed on the roster as potential returnees from last year’s team.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs
Coach: Grant Bohlke
GIRLS: Junior Christa Cass is a returning state qualifier. The Bulldogs standout placed seventh at the Mount Ayr 1A SQM before placing 91st in Fort Dodge.
BOYS: O-M’s top boys runner — Blake Thompson — has graduated. The top returnee is junior Tyson Ross, who came in 44th at the Mount Ayr 1A SQM last season. Senior Chase Walker (54th) and sophomoe Izzy Pierce (62nd) are additional Bulldog runners that could be back this season. Senior Xzander McVay was also listed on last year’s roster.
Twin Cedars Sabers
Coach: Trent Verwers
GIRLS: District champion Rylee Dunkin is into her junior season. She will be among the top runners in the area and is the top Bluegrass athlete in cross country this fall. Dunkin also grabbed a 10th-place medal at the state meet. Junior Cheyanne Bruns (17th), junior Kisha Reed (19th) and senior Grace Bailey (20th) also ran within the top 20 at the Pekin SQM. Senior Brooke Roby placed 31st. The Sabers ended up third as a team and could be in line to qualify for state this fall.
BOYS: No returning runners.
