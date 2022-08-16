(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues today with a look at Class 8-Player District 9 Football.
2022 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
With two previews remaining, Trevor Maeder* chose “Even,” and that means 8-Player District 9 gets the action today.
*There’s a joke in here about Maeder’s love of Stanton leading to him choosing this district, but I can’t quite seem to execute it.
1. Lenox Tigers — 9-1 overall, 6-0 district
2. Fremont-Mills Knights — 6-4 overall, 5-1 district
3. Stanton-Essex Vikings — 6-3 overall, 4-2 district
4. East Mills Wolverines — 4-5 overall, 3-3 district
5. Bedford Bulldogs — 4-5 overall, 2-4 district
6. East Union Eagles — 2-7 overall, 1-5 district
7. Griswold Tigers — 1-8 overall, 0-6 district
Lenox, Fremont-Mills, Stanton-Essex and East Mills grabbed playoff spots, and the Tigers and Knights both picked up wins in the opening round. East Mills and F-M both lost to the eventual champion CAM, Stanton-Essex fell to Dome participant Audubon and Lenox was ousted by Newell-Fonda.
COACHES
•Bedford: Jeremy Nally (2 postseason appearances)
•East Mills: Claude Lang (3 postseason appearances) & Kevin Schafer (4 postseason appearances)
•East Union: Todd Verwers
•Fremont-Mills: Greg Ernster
•Griswold: Chase Wallace
•Lenox: Cole Bonde (2 postseason appearances) & Michael Nardini (2 postseason appearances)
•Stanton-Essex: Jeff Grebin (5 postseason appearances)
With the departure of Jeremy Christiansen, Coach Ernster slides in and takes the reins after years as an assistant. Meanwhile, Coach Grebin is your new leader in total postseason appearances in the district. Coach Verwers is also a new coach with the resignation of Tony Niebauer at East Union.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Kamron Brownlee, SR, Griswold: Brownlee was third in the district in passing yards last year, finishing the season with 930 yards and 10 touchdowns.
2. Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford: The Bulldog senior threw for 783 yards and has the top-returning number in passing touchdowns (14).
3. Seth Hudson, JR, East Union: Hudson posted 700 yards throughout the air and had nine touchdowns for the Eagles.
4. Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox: Funk was the freshman QB of a district champion, and he threw for 534 yards and nine touchdowns while leading the district with a 145.3 rating.
5. Joshua Martin, SR, Stanton-Essex: Martin wasn’t the top throwing QB on the Vikings team, but he did have 428 yards and six touchdowns, which is worth a spot here in the top five.
Two teams will look to replace their starting QBs from last year. They are:
•East Mills: Ethan Meier did a bunch for the Wolverines as a senior. He’s likely to be replaced by junior Zach Thornburg, who had 131 yards and a touchdown through the air last season.
•Fremont-Mills: The Knights did not list positions on Bound last year, so the name that will replace Jake Malcom is not easy to guess on. Senior Taylor Reed did put the ball up seven times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Could it be him?
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox: A huge season for Grundman last season, who rushed for 1,669 yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging an unfathomable 13.6 yards per carry.
2. Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills: You also have to feel good about your run game if you’re Fremont-Mills, which will bring back Blackburn. The junior had 1,064 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry last season.
3. Emmet Long, SR, East Union: Up next is Long, who was the bell-cow for the Eagles a year ago, finishing with 855 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
4. Silas Walston, JR, Bedford: A great sophomore season for Walston, who posted 811 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
5. Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills: Another running weapon for F-M, VanHouten had 657 yards and 11 touchdowns and averaged 9.0 yards per carry.
6. Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox: Kitzman also picked ‘em up and put ‘em down in a big season for the Tigers last year. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry and totaled 631 yards with 11 scores.
7. Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills: Stortenbecker figures to be a big part of the offense again this season. He rushed for 474 yards and 9 touchdowns while averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
8. Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford: A dual-threat weapon at QB, Cummings had 454 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
9. Cale Swain, SR, Griswold: Swain scored five rushing touchdowns and finished with 354 yards rushing for the Tigers.
10. Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox: Rounding out the top 10 is another QB, and Funk put up a solid 292 yards and three rushing scores last year.
Others of note (100+ yards rushing):
11. Xavier Adamson, SR, Lenox: 246 yards rushing, 4 TD
12. Zane Johnson, SO, Griswold: 170 yards rushing
13. Conner Nally, JR, Bedford: 158 yards rushing, 3 TD
14. Quentin King, SR, Bedford: 145 yards rushing, 3 TD
15. Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills: 121 yards rushing, 3 TD
16. Nick Jennum, SO, Griswold: 118 yards rushing
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills: Crouse figures to be the top receiving weapon in the district this year. He had 45 grabs for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season.
2. Nick Jennum, SO, Griswold: Jennum broke out in a big way as a freshman, averaging 20.6 yards per catch and finishing with 555 yards and six scores on 27 catches.
3. Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills: McGrew also had a big season on the outside for East Mills, finishing his year with 41 grabs for 526 yards and a district-best 10 receptions.
4. Taylor Reed, SR, Fremont-Mills: Reed had a big year at receiver, which might keep him away from QB. He finished up with a 22.8 yard per catch average and finished the season with 20 receptions for 456 yards and nine touchdowns.
5. Austin Lack, JR, East Union: Lack pulled in 15 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore season.
6. Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills: Thornburg could be moving to QB this year full-time, but he did show some ability as a receiver with 19 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Cale Swain, SR, Griswold: Swain came out of the backfield and finished with 267 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.
8. Asher Weed, SR, Bedford: Weed was a big play receiver for the Bulldogs, averaging 24.2 yards per catch and finishing with 11 receptions for 266 yards and five touchdowns.
9. Shay Purdy, SR, Bedford: Another big play guy for Bedford, Purdy finished with 10 grabs for 225 yards and three touchdowns (22.5 yards per catch).
10. Joshua Lopez, JR, East Union: Lopez had 18 receptions for 175 yards and finished with one touchdown through the air.
Others of note (100+ receiving yards):
11. Owen Thornton, SR, Fremont-Mills: 13 receptions, 139 yards, 4 TD
12. Walon Cook, SR, Lenox: 5 receptions, 131 yards, 2 TD
13. Silas Walston, JR, Bedford: 5 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TD
14. Emmet Long, SR, East Union: 14 receptions, 111 yards
15. Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills: 8 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills: The top tackler for a terrific F-M defense last year, VanHouten posted 82.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
2. Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills: Blackburn was all over the field last year, finishing with 70.0 total tackles, 22.0 TFL and 10.0 sacks.
3. Haydn Walters, JR, East Union: Walters was the top tackler for the Eagles last year, too, finishing with 58.0 tackles.
4. Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills: A monster defensive standout for the Wolverines, Stortenbecker posted 55.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The Wolverines standout also led the district with five interceptions.
5. Joshua Lopez, JR, East Union: Lopez posted 55.0 total tackles and had 1.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
6. Shay Purdy, SR, Bedford: The top-returning tackling defensive back last year, Purdy finished with 54.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
7. Bryson Raney, SR, East Union: Massive numbers here for Raney, who finished with 20.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks among 53.0 total tackles. Raney also had two fumble recoveries.
8. Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills: Listed at cornerback, McGrew had a big year with 50.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. McGrew also had two fumble recoveries.
9. Silas Walston, JR, Bedford: Walston had 7.0 tackles for loss and landed 4.0 sacks among 49.5 total tackles last year.
10. Nick Jennum, SO, Griswold: Jennum finished last season with 49.0 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.
11. Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox: 44.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2 FR
12. Braydon Daly, SR, Bedford: 42.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 4 FR
13. Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills: 42.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
14. Jonan Wookey, SR, Stanton-Essex: 40.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
15. Austin Lack, JR, East Union: 39.0 tackles, 3 INT
16. Cale Swain, SR, Griswold: 38.5 tackles, 2 INT
17. Conner Nally, JR, Bedford: 34.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
18. Quentin King, SR, Bedford: 33.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 4 INT
19. Emmet Long, SR, East Union: 33.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 FR
20. Zane Johnson, SO, Griswold: 32.5 tackles
20. Cooper Marvel, JR, Fremont-Mills: 32.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
20. Kason Parker, JR, East Union: 32.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
Other returning players with at least 2.0 TFL, 2 INT and/or 2 FR:
•Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills: 20.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 FR
•Brodyn Wray, SR, East Mills: 21.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Johnny Resh, JR, Stanton-Essex: 14.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL
•Dalton Kitzman, JR, Lenox: 17.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks
•Trayce Miller, SR, Lenox: 20.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Jake Cox, SR, Lenox: 16.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks
•Zach Biggerstaff, SR, East Mills: 12.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
•Lincoln Palmer, JR, East Mills: 5.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
•Bryson Ewart, JR, Bedford: 8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Jack Gordon, JR, East Mills: 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Layne Mastin, JR, East Mills: 9.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Aiden Kennedy, SR, Griswold: 27.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Brody Brokaw, SO, Lenox: 5.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Ronnie Brown, SR, East Union: 3 FR
•Klemit Olney, SO, Bedford: 2 FR
•Peyton Embree, SR, East Mills: 2 FR
•Wyatt Peterson, SO, Griswold: 2 FR
•Taylor Reed, SR, Fremont-Mills: 5 INT
•Trenton Beck, SR, Lenox: 3 INT
•Owen Thornton, SR, Fremont-Mills: 2 INT
•Walon Cook, SR, Lenox: 2 INT
•Joshua Martin, SR, Stanton-Essex: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•Emmet Long, SR, East Union: 452 KR yards (21.5 PER), 1 KR TD
•Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills: 407 KR yards (19.4 PER), 1 KR TD
•Nick Jennum, SO, Griswold: 386 KR yards (20.3 PER)
•Silas Walston, JR, Bedford: 383 KR yards (22.5 PER), 2 KR TD
•Walon Cook, SR, Lenox: 292 KR yards (22.5 PER), 1 KR TD
•Cale Swain, SR, Griswold: 195 KR yards (17.7 PER); 395 PUNT yards (28.2 PER)
•Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills: 170 KR yards (14.2 PER)
•Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills: 162 KR yards (23.1 PER)
•Austin Lack, JR, East Union: 130 KR yards (14.4 PER)
•Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills: 112 KR yards (16.0 PER)
•Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox: 112 KR yards (18.7 PER); 120 PR yards (20.0 PER), 1 PR TD
•Quentin King, SR, Bedford: 116 PR yards (19.3 PER)
•Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills: 22/29 PAT, 2/2 FG (38 LONG), 45 TB
•Klemit Olney, SO, Bedford: 11/12 PAT, 1 TB
•Joshua Lopez, JR, East Union: 10/15 PAT, 10 TB; 1058 PUNT yards (37.8 PER)
•Shay Purdy, SR, Bedford: 684 PUNT yards (31.1 PER)
•Samson Adams, SR, Lenox: 419 PUNT yards (41.9 PER)
•Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford: 410 PUNT yards (31.5 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
-Bedford (0)
-East Mills (3): Mason Crouse (1st), Davis McGrew (1st & 2nd 2x), Ryan Stortenbecker (1st 2x & 2nd)
-East Union (2): Josh Lopez (2nd), Bryson Raney (2nd)
-Fremont-Mills (5): Braxton Blackburn (1st & 2nd), Cooper Marvel (2nd), Taylor Reed (2nd), Payten VanHousten (2nd), Paxten VanHouten (1st)
-Griswold (0)
-Lenox (3): Samson Adams (1st), Isaac Grundman (1st 2x), Keigan Kitzman (2nd 2x)
-Stanton-Essex (0)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox
RB: Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox
RB: Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills
WR/E: Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills
WR/E: Nick Jennum, SO, Griswold
OL: Cooper Marvel, JR, Fremont-Mills
OL: Kason Parker, JR, East Union
OL: Trayce Miller, SR, Lenox
DL: Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills
DL: Bryson Raney, SR, East Union
DL: Cooper Marvel, JR, Fremont-Mills
LB: Patten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills
LB: Haydn Walters, JR, East Union
LB: Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills
DB: Shay Purdy, SR, Bedford
DB: Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills
K: Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills
P: Samson Adams, SR, Lenox
RET: Silas Walston, JR, Bedford
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 9 it looks like this:
1. Lenox (29)
2. East Mills (28)
3. Fremont-Mills (27)
4. Bedford (24)
5. East Union (21)
6. Griswold (14)
7. Stanton-Essex (8)
Thoughts: To be honest, I thought Fremont-Mills would come up in the top spot, but they do have to replace their star quarterback and other members of a strong senior class. Lenox must replace a GREAT offensive line, but they do have the skill position talent in place to make another district title run. Could East Mills make a nice jump up the standings? The Formula sure seems to think so. We’ll find out soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.