(KMAland) -- By this time next week, it’s very unlikely you will see any mentions of 2020-21 on these pages. For me, this is probably my last look back at the year that was.
It’s time to wrap it all up with the final installment of our 2020-21 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. The last check-in came on June 14th, and here is where things stood:
1. Glenwood (142 points, 15 sports) = 9.47 PPS
2. Lewis Central (137 points, 17 sports) = 8.06 PPS
3. Atlantic (107 points, 15 sports) = 7.13 PPS
4. Harlan (112 points, 17 sports) = 6.59 PPS
5. St. Albert (107 points, 17 sports) = 6.29 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (96 points, 17 sports) = 5.65 PPS
7. Kuemper Catholic (76 points, 15 sports) = 5.07 PPS
8. Creston (85 points, 17 spots) = 5.00 PPS
9. Clarinda (67 points, 15 sports) = 4.47 PPS
10. Shenandoah (56 points, 15 sports) = 3.73 PPS
11. Red Oak (51 points, 15 sports) = 3.40 PPS
That brings us to the summer, where there are just two sports. It’s hard to make many moves, but Glenwood was able to move up from No. 2 to No. 1 just two years ago. Right now, it appears we will have a new champ with Glenwood unseating last year’s champ, LC.
SOFTBALL
1. Atlantic (11 points): The Trojans won the league by three games and advanced to the state semifinals.
2. Creston (10 points)
3. Harlan (9 points): The Panthers tied with Harlan at 16-4, and they split their doubleheader. However, Creston outscored the Cyclones by a 9-7 aggregate score to earn the extra point.
4. Kuemper Catholic (8 points): Kuemper had an underrated season with a strong 14-6 mark in the league.
5. Denison-Schleswig (7 points): The Monarchs lost a couple of strong senior classes the last two years, but they keep finding ways to extend their success. The record was 13-7.
6. Lewis Central (6 points): The Titans were the lone team to finish right at .500 in the conference with a 10-10 mark.
7. Glenwood (5 points): The Rams had a pretty youngish team and went 7-13 on the year.
8. St. Albert (4 points): Speaking of young, St. Albert is still pretty youthful and finished 6-14.
9. Clarinda (3 points): The Cardinals made a little bit of a step this year in finishing 5-15.
10. Red Oak (2 points)
11. Shenandoah (1 points): Red Oak and Shenandoah both went 2-18 with one of those wins for each coming against the other. However, Red Oak’s 10-0 win trumped Shenandoah’s 4-2 victory in the aggregate.
BASEBALL
1. Lewis Central (11 points): The Titans were the cream of the crop in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, at least over a 20-game span. Their 17-3 record was one better than…
2. Kuemper Catholic (10 points): Coach Randy Snyder’s team was really, really good throughout the year, finishing out with a 16-4 Hawkeye Ten mark.
3. St. Albert (9 points): You think St. Albert is worried about finishing third in the conference after winning a state championship? I’m doubtful on that. They were 15-5.
4. Denison-Schleswig (8 points): Just like the softball team, the Monarchs went 13-7 on the year.
5. Glenwood (7 points): The Rams are well-situated for the future with the youthful talent on their roster. They were 11-9 this year.
6. Harlan (6 points)
7. Clarinda (5 points): Feels weird for Clarinda to get just five points after advancing to the state tournament, but they were 10-10 right along with Harlan. The two teams split a doubleheader that saw Harlan outscore them, 20-12.
8. Atlantic (4 points): The Trojans finished 2021 with an 8-12 conference mark.
9. Creston (3 points): Creston ended up going 6-14 in the conference this year.
10. Shenandoah (2 points)
11. Red Oak (1 point): The Mustangs and Tigers split their two games this year with Shenandoah grabbing the slight edge by an aggregate score of 19-18.
FINAL STANDINGS
And here it is. The final standings for the 2020-21 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup.
1. Glenwood (154 points, 17 sports) = 9.06 PPS (Last Year: 3rd, 7.76 PPS)
2. Lewis Central (154 points, 19 sports) = 8.11 PPS (Last Year: 1st, 8.91 PPS)
3. Atlantic (122 points, 17 sports) = 7.18 PPS (Last Year: 4th, 6.89 PPS)
4. Harlan (127 points, 19 sports) = 6.68 PPS (Last Year: 2nd, 8.36 PPS)
5. St. Albert (120 points, 19 sports) = 6.32 PPS (Last Year: 9th, 5.09 PPS)
6. Denison-Schleswig (111 points, 19 sports) = 5.84 PPS (Last Year: 5th, 5.82 PPS)
7. Kuemper Catholic (94 points, 17 sports) = 5.53 PPS (Last Year: 8th, 5.11 PPS)
8. Creston (98 points, 19 spots) = 5.16 PPS (Last Year: T-6th, 5.36 PPS)
9. Clarinda (75 points, 17 sports) = 4.41 PPS (Last Year: 10th, 3.64 PPS)
10. Shenandoah (59 points, 17 sports) = 3.47 PPS (Last Year: 11th, 3.45 PPS)
11. Red Oak (54 points, 17 sports) = 3.18 PPS (Last Year: T-6th, 5.36 PPS)
It was Glenwood’s turn. The Rams and Lewis Central have been trading the top spot the last several years. LC won it last year, Glenwood won it in 2018-19, LC won it in 2017-18 and Glenwood won it in 2016-17. Overall, Glenwood has now four of the last six.
I think it’s also worth noting this was the highest finish for Atlantic since we started doing this thing in the 2012-13 sports year. And it’s the first time that the top three is not some form of Glenwood, Harlan and Lewis Central since Kuemper blasted into the party back in 2016-17.
St. Albert is another big mover, and it makes complete sense given all the success that they had throughout the entire 2020-21 sports year. That’s football, volleyball, cross country, basketball, all the spring sports and the state champion baseball squad, along with most of the other teams just staying out of the cellar. Strong year for the Falcons.
That does it for this year. The new year is here. We’ll have our quarterly check-ins throughout 2021-22. Here’s the rundown of conference champions in each sport:
Volleyball: Red Oak & Glenwood
Girls Cross Country: Glenwood
Boys Cross Country: Glenwood
Girls Basketball: Glenwood
Boys Basketball: Glenwood & Atlantic
Wrestling: Creston (Dual & Traditional)
Girls Bowling: Denison-Schleswig
Boys Bowling: Denison-Schleswig
Girls Track & Field: Glenwood
Boys Track & Field: Lewis Central
Girls Golf: Creston
Boys Golf: Atlantic
Girls Tennis: Glenwood & St. Albert
Boys Tennis: Denison-Schleswig
Girls Soccer: Lewis Central
Boys Soccer: Lewis Central
Softball: Atlantic
Baseball: Lewis Central
PREVIOUS KMA SPORTS HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE CUP WINNERS
2019-20: Lewis Central
2018-19: Glenwood
2017-18: Lewis Central
2016-17: Glenwood
2015-16: Glenwood
2014-15: Creston
2013-14: Harlan
2012-13: Harlan
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.