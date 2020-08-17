(KMAland) -- A new week is here, and another fall sports preview has arrived. Here's my look at the Missouri River Conference in volleyball.
2020 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — Last Year: 9-25 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Lauren Brobst
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: The Crusaders bring their top hitter back for 2020 in second-team All-MRC choice Avery Nelson. The senior outside led the team with 2.2 kills per set while also finishing the season with 23 total blocks.
OTHER HITTING: Heelan also returns junior setter/outside Joclyn Verzal, who had 1.4 kills per set last season, and sophomore middle Grace Nelson, who dropped in 1.2 kills per set in a strong freshman campaign.
SETTING: Senior Ellie Gengler had a team-high 4.1 assists per set while also adding 0.4 kills per set. In addition, Verzal had 1.9 assists per set, and senior Jordyn Knapp averaged 3.7 assists in 19 sets played last season.
OTHER DEFENSE: Their top-returning player when it comes to total digs is senior Anesa Davenport, who finished the season with 2.2 digs per set. Verzal and Gengler were at 1.4 and 1.0 DPS, respectively, while Knapp had 1.6 in her limited time on the floor. Grace Nelson had a great freshman campaign at the net with a team-high 65.0 total swats. Senior middle Lea Pederson added 30.0 blocks of her won while Avery Nelson and Verzal (18) combined for 41.
OTHERS: Junior defensive specialist Ava Higman played in six sets last season and will likely see more time with an opening in the back row available. In addition, sophomore hitters Lauren LaFleur and Kenley Meis might also see more time in their sophomore seasons.
FINAL WORD: Heelan took a step back last season, but they should be more than ready to contend at the conference and regional level this season. They bring back six regulars and have some solid depth to turn to in year two under the former Iowa star, Brobst.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — Last Year: 38-4 overall, 6-1 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Katie Darrington
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: AL had a bunch of girls honored last year on the All-MRC teams and one of them was senior middle Kayla Schleifman. On a team with a bunch of hammers, Schleifman ranked second with 2.4 kills per set and also added 114 total blocks (1.2 per set) for the season. Offensively, Schleifman was very efficient out of the middle in leading the team with a .429 kill efficiency.
OTHER HITTING: Senior outside Jillian Shanks and junior middle/outside Baylie Girres are also returning to the fold for the Lynx. They averaged 1.9 and 1.8 kills per set while hitting .232 and .381 efficiency, respectively.
SETTING: I’ve mentioned the trio of girls that are back and were regulars last season, but Kerragen Baxter — a senior — did see some time in six sets. She averaged 0.7 assists per set in that time and might be the heir apparent to the great Sam Christiansen.
OTHER DEFENSE: The Lynx were plenty active at the net. I mentioned Schleifman’s block total, but Girres was also active with 97 total swats for the season. Shanks had 28 and senior middle Zoe Lutz even had 14 total in 19 sets. Shanks was also outstanding as a six rotational player with 3.6 digs per set.
OTHERS: Lutz and Baxter were the most-used non-regular players from last year’s team, but we should also see some action this year from senior outside Sierrah Beaman. Junior setter Savannah Maisel will look to make her mark, and sophomore middle Azaria Green might also get some chances.
FINAL WORD: They lost a revolutionary senior class that put AL back on the map, but they’re hardly hurting for talent. Depth is something we just don’t know about just yet, but Coach Katie Darrington — our reigning KMAland Coach of the Year — is building a program more than just a team. We’ll see the fruits of that labor this year, I expect.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — Last Year: 14-20 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Darion White
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None.
HITTING: The Jackets lost their top two hitters from last year’s team, and they will bring back senior right side Ellie Perrine, who finished the year with 1.6 kills per set. Junior right side Jazlynn Sanders had 0.8 kills on average in 42 sets played.
SETTING: They lose a really good setter in Jenna Midkiff, who spent a lot of time at that position during her four years in high school. Senior Chloe Alley, who was active in 56 sets last year, is listed at the setter position and could see this position land in her hands. All the puns absolutely intended.
DEFENSE: It appears Alley was used more in a defensive role last year, as she had 1.9 digs per set, which also ranks as the top-returning average on the team. Junior defensive specialist Faith Christensen could be this year’s libero after 1.5 digs per set last season. Perrine is the top-returning blocker with 12 total last season while Sanders had 8.
OTHERS: Sophomore middle/right side Samara Alcaraz got in just four sets last season, but she did that on a veteran team, so she might be primed for a pretty solid role after getting a taste as a freshman.
FINAL WORD: Coach White is taking over a pretty inexperienced team, but they’re not completely void of talent. It’ll be interesting to see how all the pieces work together under the first-year head man. Stay tuned.
LeMars Bulldogs — Last Year: 19-19 overall, 4-3 conference
Coach: Jakki Tentinger
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: First-team outside hitter Pypr Stoeffler is back. She averaged 3.1 kills while hitting a .217 efficiency on a prolific number of attempts. Stoeffler also had 30 aces, 18 blocks and averaged a terrific 3.6 digs per set.
OTHER HITTING: Senior middle Kylie Dreckman was also among the team’s top three hitters last season, finishing the year with 1.2 kills per set. Senior outside Karlee Schiff got a little bit of tick and had 0.6 kills per set in 37 played.
SETTING: They lose a really good setter and overall athlete in Brooke Haage, and it appears their options won’t be too limited. Sophomores Payton Wright and Libby Leraas are both listed at the setter position and did see some varsity time last year. And get this, Stoeffler is also listed as an outside/setter. She could be a very dangerous all-around threat as a setter/hitter in a 6-2. We’ll see.
DEFENSE: Stoeffler’s 3.6 digs per set were right ahead of senior Alivia VanOtterloo, who averaged 3.2 digs per set of her own last season. Senior defensive specialist Mya Kibby played in 25 sets and had 1.2 digs per set. Dreckman had a huge year of blocking last season, too, finishing with 80 total swats.
OTHERS: Some others that could potentially step into a full-time role this year are junior middle Kelsey Feuerhelm, senior defensive specialists Abby Hoss and Morgan Marienau and senior middle Alivia Milbrodt.
FINAL WORD: Stoeffler is going to be one of the best all-around players in the conference while Dreckman figures to be among the top middles in the league. That’s a really good start. But only one other player played in more than 37 sets last season, so there could be some growing pains.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — Last Year: 37-3 overall, 7-0 conference (State Champion)
Coach: Renee Winkel
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: The defending 4A state champions have a pair of second-team All-MRC players returning to the lead the way. Junior middle blocker Emma Salker had a big season with 76 swats and a team-high 61 aces while also averaging 1.8 kills and 0.8 digs per set. Senior libero Mia Gamet was a huge piece of the championship puzzle, finishing up with a team-best 3.2 digs per set and also served 41 aces for the season.
OTHER HITTING: They lost some serious star power that terminated a lot of rallies, and Salker will be depended on plenty this year. In addition, junior middle Isabelle Lenz was a major part of last year’s offense and ended up with 0.9 kills per set.
SETTING: Sometimes the glue of any championship team is in their setting, and this team had a pair of great sophomore setters last year in Madison Wilcoxon and Maddie Hinkel. Wilcoxon had 6.1 assists per set and Hinkel finished the year with 4.5 on average. To have both of them back is a huge boost.
OTHER DEFENSE: The block was very important for the Warriors the last several years and to lose Elle Sneller, Regina Rogers and Kenzie Foley — three girls with a combined 242 blocks — is huge. Salker, though, has the 76 to tout while Lenz had 40 and Hinkel 29. Gamet, of course, controlled the back row, but she wasn’t alone. Junior defensive specialist Alivia Wolf (2.0 digs per set) was also a key piece of the defense. Wilcoxon added 1.2 DPS.
OTHERS: There are six regulars returning to the state champion. That’s huge, but there are others that will need to fill some holes. Junior outside Makayla Grote will likely get plenty of sets while junior defensive specialist Addie Brown could also get some more time. Junior Addy Mosier — listed as a setter - might also be able to find some time in the rotation this year.
FINAL WORD: No Foley, no problem? I don’t know if Coach Winkel would say that, but I would definitely expect SBL to continue to see major success at the conference, regional and even state level. All the athletics at the school are humming right now.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — Last Year: 25-15 overall, 5-2 conference
Coach: Tunisia May
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Sioux City East is the only team in the league with THREE All-MRC players coming back. Senior outside hitters Lineya Wells and Riley Donahue were both first team choices a year ago. Wells led the charge with 3.3 kills and 0.7 digs per set while Donahue added 2.6 and 2.2, respectively.
Their fellow senior and setter Chloe Kramer was a second-team All-Missouri River pick last season. She averaged 6.4 assists, 1.3 digs and a team-high 0.6 aces per set.
OTHER HITTING: Wells and Donahue were the top two hitters last year, and it stands to reason that they would be so again this year. Junior Alex Radcliffe added 1.9 KPS and junior middle Taylor Drent slammed in 1.0 KPS. Junior Addie Harris (0.9 KPS), senior Kaitlyn Stoos (0.6 KPS) and junior Avery Gomez (0.6 KPS in 23 sets) are others that are returning for the Black Raiders.
OTHER SETTING: While Kramer had a big season at the setter position for her team, she wasn’t alone in that regard. Returning junior Lucy Mehlhaff also did some setting, finishing her sophomore season with 4.2 assists and 0.3 kills per set.
OTHER DEFENSE: Donahue’s digs average was tops on the team last year, and there are six others returning that had at least one dig per set. Junior Megan Callahan (2.0 DPS), senior Bailey Holbrook (1.5 DPS), senior Emma Vlahoulis (1.4 DPS), Kramer (1.3 DPS), Radcliffe (1.3 DPS) and Mehlhaff (1.0 DPS) all pulled the trick. Drent was the team’s top blocker, swatting away 53 total swings. Harris (37), Radcliffe (29), Donahue (19) and Wells (17) were also in double digits.
FINAL WORD: Phew. When it comes to experience, Sioux City East wins that award. They are completely loaded with returning players, and for a team that won 25 overall and took third in a strong league, there’s no doubt they’re aiming for the top of the conference in 2020.
Sioux City North Stars — Last Year: 14-24 overall, 2-5 conference
Coach: Monica Chamberlain
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None.
HITTING: Their top nine in kills are all returning, and it’s led by senior outside Ysabella Arredondo, who had 1.7 kills per set. Junior right side/middle Madison Craighead and senior right side/outside Isabelle Hesse added 1.5 KPS while senior middle Courtney Johnson was at 1.3 KPS. Senior middle Caitlyn Miller (0.8 KPS) and sophomore outside Madalyn Welp (0.4 KPS) provided even more depth.
SETTING: Senior Olivia O’Brien was behind all those kills, as she worked the ball around to her many hitters while finishing with 6.2 assists and 0.5 kills per set.
DEFENSE: Junior defensive specialist Avery Beller led the team with a solid 3.4 digs per set while O’Brien (2.8) and Hesse (2.6) were both over 2.5 per set. Welp (1.9) and senior DS Riley Zediker (1.5) were also major contributors to the defense. Johnson posted a team-high 45 total blocks, Craighead had 36 and Miller finished her junior year with 22. Arredondo (17), Hesse (11) and O’Brien (10) were also in double digit blocks in 2019.
OTHERS: Sophomores Hannah Mogensen and Lauren Woods combined to play in seven sets as freshmen last season and could be some depth in the hitting category with both of their seniors last year occupying an outside or right side spot.
FINAL WORD: Provided all of the names above are back and ready to go, this is going to be a really tough Sioux City North team. They’ve had some decent win totals lately, but I think this is a team that could get to 20 total for the first time since 2012.
Sioux City West Wolverines — Last Year: 4-25 overall, 0-7 conference
Coach: Jessica Becker
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None
HITTING: West does lose their top two hitters, but there’s a lot of other talent returning. That includes junior middle Holly Duax, who averaged 0.5 kills per set a season ago. Senior middle Yuriczi Montes (0.4 KPS), senior outside Payton Monroe (0.3 KPS) and senior right side Madilyn Ford (0.2 KPS) also contributed.
SETTING: Junior Eneyada Vasquez led the team with 1.7 assists per set last season and is back to spread it around to the many returning hitters.
DEFENSE: Montes and Duax were 1-2 in total blocks last season with 63 and 56, respectively, while junior outside Gabby Wagner had 21 total blocks. As for back row play, junior libero Kylah Cortez is also returning after averaging 2.2 digs per set. Junior Haley Gruis (1.9 DPS) and Monroe (1.0) were also at one or more dig per set last season.
OTHERS: Senior Tayden Fairbanks could help out at the setter position this season if West decides to play that way. She appeared in two total sets last season in her junior year.
FINAL WORD: West actually quadrupled their win total last season, but it’s a program that has struggled to go much more higher. Their most total wins since the QuikStats era began was 8 in 2007. If they can get there this year, in this very difficult league, they’d have to feel really good.
CONCLUSION: I think it’s pretty tough to pick against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at this point. Despite losing some of their greatest players ever, they are still loaded with returning experience. And I’m sure the talent well isn’t drying up anytime soon. However, I will say that Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East are going to be really, really tough (again). For now, I’ll have to stick with the Warriors until someone else proves otherwise.
Send any corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.