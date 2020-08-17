(KMAland) -- Another look at a cross country conference today as we jump into the Pride of Iowa girls league.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEW LINKS
Missouri River Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 1A District 8 Football Preview
Western Iowa Conference Boys Cross Country Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Girls Cross Country Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Cross Country Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Cross Country Preview
Corner Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 8-Man District 6 Football Preview
Class A District 8 Football Preview
Class 1A District 7 Football Preview
Class A District 10 Football Preview
Class 8-Man District 8 Football Preview
Class 3A District 9 Football Preview
Class 2A District 9 Football Preview
Class 1A District 9 Football Preview
Class A District 9 Football Preview
Class 8-Man District 7 Football Preview
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs – Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Ann Brandhorst
RETURNEES: All four of Bedford’s runners from last year’s Pride of Iowa meet are back, led by 10th place runner and junior Hayleigh Vinzant. Senior Carmen Perdew, junior Willow Miller and sophomore Saben Sharp packed it together on their way to a 37th, 40th and 45th place finish, respectively.
FINAL WORD: Bedford has all four back, and it would be nice if they could add another runner or two to compete at meets. Vinzant is among the top eight returning runners and could make a chase at a top five finish this year.
Central Decatur Cardinals – Last Year: 3rd Place (83 points)
Coach: Reece Tedford
RETURNEES: Six of Central Decatur’s seven runners from last year’s third-place team are back. Senior Kaydee Swartz and sophomore Harrisen Bevan were both in the top 12, finishing 8th and 12th, respectively, for the Cardinals. Seniors Isa Cote, Grace Poulton and Carleigh O’Dell ran with sophomore Maren Buckingham to finish between 28th and 41st.
FINAL WORD: While they did lose their third runner, Central Decatur is in a good position to put together another strong squad. With all of that experience and potential year-to-year improvement, the Cardinals should be ready to make a run at another top three finish in 2020. They also figure to have one of the best freshmen classes in the POI.
East Union Eagles – Last Year: 6th Place (127 points)
Coach: Richard Bryson
RETURNEES: It all starts with senior star and returning state qualifier Gabrielle Valencia, who finished in the runner-up spot last season. Valencia is joined by fellow senior Ansley Waigand and sophomore Abbie Weubker, who ran 38th and 39th, respectively, at the POI meet last season.
FINAL WORD: East Union, which ran with five last year, graduated two seniors. They still should be able to post a team score if their two 8th graders from last year decide to continue running. I have no reason to think that they won’t, as they both have the same last names as two of this year’s returning runners.
Lenox Tigers – Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Curtis Fisher
RETURNEES: Senior McKinna Hogan was the lone Lenox runner from last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet. Hogan, who qualified for the state meet in 2018, placed seventh at the POI.
FINAL WORD: Unless some others decide to go out on a whim, Hogan may be the lone runner again this year for the Tigers. She’ll have some big goals, too, I’m sure, including a return trip to Fort Dodge.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils – Last Year: 4th Place (122 points)
Coach: Andrea Benson
RETURNEES: Just one. They had five run at last year’s POI meet and four of them were seniors. The lone exception is current senior Maggie Girardi, who was one of three Blue Devils in the top 20 last season (finishing exactly 20th).
FINAL WORD: Girardi might be a lonely runner this year, unless MSTM can get some girls to come out that weren’t out last year. They have a very large 8th grade class, based on last year’s junior high meet, but that won’t help them until 2021.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes – Last Year: 2nd Place (80 points)
Coach: Deb Larsen
RETURNEES: A strong core returns for last year’s conference runner-up, led by senior MaKayla Jones, who ran fourth at the POI meet last season. She’s joined by three others that ran in the top 25, including sophomores Natalie Schaefer (16th) and Karlie Larsen (18th) and senior Olivia West (25th).
FINAL WORD: Junior Taylor Clymer won the JV meet, and there were four other underclassmen that ran on last year’s JV squad. It doesn’t look like they will add any freshmen, but they still should have solid runners at the top and depth at the bottom of what looks to be a winning lineup this year for the Raiderettes.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines – Last Year: 1st Place (24 points)
Coach: Darrell Burmeister
RETURNEES: The Wolverines bring back the reigning POI champion in senior Sophia Broers, who was fairly dominant on her way to that championship. She went on to a 14th-place run at the 1A state meet. While Reagan Weinheimer and Mallory Kuhns have graduated, sophomore Lily Day had a great finish to her freshman season in placing fifth at the POI and 76th at state. Junior Erin Ford (11th at POI) and sophomore Abby Engels (15th) are also back for a NV team that qualified for state.
FINAL WORD: That’s a really strong core four, and the Wolverines are not going to hurt for depth. They had a couple strong JV runners in sophomore Hope Kading and Amor Hilburn and will add up to four freshmen to this year’s team. Make no mistake, they will be the POI favorite and could chase another trip to Fort Dodge.
Southeast Warren Warhawks – Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Jim Carr
RETURNEES: Southeast Warren is another team that had just one runner at last year’s conference meet, and they will return that one runner. Senior Kylie Forkner ended up with a 24th-place finish at the POIs.
FINAL WORD: Forkner may have an additional teammate this year. The Warhawks had one 8th grade runner at last year’s POI junior high meet. Without five runners, they won’t post a team score, but Forkner can aim for a jump up the standings.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves – Last Year: 5th Place (124 points)
Coach: Jason Hults
RETURNEES: The Timberwolves will bring back their top four runners, and they’re all seniors. Halle Pearson led the way at last year’s POI meet, finishing in 19th place. However, Aubrey Boswell and Sydney Davies were not far behind in 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Finally, Sydney Westlake posted a solid 30th-place finish a year ago.
FINAL WORD: Only Coach Hults and the members of his team know for sure at this point if they will be able to post a team score. They did have one JV runner, but there weren’t any 7th or 8th graders at the junior high meet. Regardless, when you start with four seniors at the top of your lineup, you have to feel good about the leadership qualities you will get if anyone else does join the team.
Wayne Falcons – Last Year: 6th Place (127 points)
Coach: Rebecca Roberts
RETURNEES: The Falcons have their top four runners back from last season. Leading the charge is junior Maddy Wood, who ran ninth at last year’s POI meet. Then there was a run of three Wayne harriers from 29th through 35th: sophomore Jocelyn Marquis (29th), senior Mya Willey (31st) and junior Abigayle Henderson (35th).
FINAL WORD: They lost their fifth runner from last season, but they should be adding the top freshman in the conference (based on last year’s junior high meet). They could score even fewer than the 127 that landed them a sixth-place tie this season.
CONCLUSION: Nodaway Valley, which won the POI for the first time in 10 years last season, is the favorite to win another. However, I think it’ll be a lot closer this season than it was last. They have some replacing to do, and Mount Ayr has a good shot to score lower with what they have returning. At this point, the Wolverines are going to be tough to top, but I wouldn’t count out the Raiderettes. Central Decatur, with their freshmen, could also be a wild card in the team race.
Send any corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.