(KMAland) -- Another day, another area district football preview with a look at Class 8-Player District 8.
2021 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This district is largely made up of teams from last year’s 8-Player District 6. The only differences are that this year’s district is seven teams rather than eight, Melcher-Dallas and Grand View Christian are gone and Moravia is in. Here’s the full rundown of teams, their records last year and the district they belonged to:
Lamoni Demons — 7-3 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 8-1 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Moravia Mohawks — 1-7 overall (Class 8-Player District 4)
Mormon Trail Saints — 3-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Murray Mustangs — 4-4 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Seymour Warriors — 0-8 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Southeast Warren Warhawks — 7-2 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
SERIES HISTORY
•Lamoni: 1-4 vs. MSTM (L1), 11-1 vs. Moravia (W2), 24-3 vs. Mormon Trail (W3), 11-10 vs. Murray (W4), 19-8-1 vs. Seymour & Seymour/Moulton-Udell (W13), 2-5 vs. Southeast Warren (W1)
•Martensdale-St. Marys: 4-1 vs. Lamoni (W1), 0-0 vs. Moravia, 4-1 vs. Mormon Trail (W1), 5-1 vs. Murray (W1), 3-1 vs. Seymour & Seymour/Moulton-Udell (W1), 12-7-1 vs. Southeast Warren (W1)
•Moravia: 1-11 vs. Lamoni (L2), 0-0 vs. MSTM, 7-7 vs. Mormon Trail (W1), 3-7 vs. Murray (L1), 12-10 vs. Seymour or Seymour/Moulton-Udell (W11), 0-2 vs. Southeast Warren (L2)
•Mormon Trail: 3-24 vs. Lamoni (L3), 1-4 vs. MSTM (L1), 7-7 vs. Moravia (L1), 6-18 vs. Murray (L2), 15-10 vs. Seymour or Seymour/Moulton-Udell (W9), 0-5 vs. Southeast Warren (L5)
•Murray: 10-11 vs. Lamoni (L4), 1-5 vs. MSTM (L1), 7-3 vs. Moravia (W1), 7-3 vs. Mormon Trail (W1), 8-3 vs. Seymour or Seymour/Moulton-Udell (W6), 0-4 vs. Southeast Warren (L4)
•Seymour: 8-19-1 vs. Lamoni (L13), 1-3 vs. MSTM (L1), 10-12 vs. Moravia (L11), 10-15 vs. Mormon Trail (L9), 3-8 vs. Murray (L6), 0-6 vs. Southeast Warren (L6)
•Southeast Warren: 5-2 vs. Lamoni (W1), 7-12-1 vs. MSTM (L1), 2-0 vs. Moravia (W2), 5-0 vs. Mormon Trail (W5), 4-0 vs. Murray (W4), 6-0 vs. Seymour or Seymour/Moulton-Udell (W6)
COACHES
-Lamoni: Bryan Nowlin (5 postseason appearances)
-Martensdale-St. Marys: Derek Wharton (1 postseason appearance)
-Moravia: Matt Messamaker
-Mormon Trail: Travis Johnson (1 postseason appearance)
-Murray: Shawn Oaks
-Seymour: Paul Hinners & Denny Whitlow (4 postseason appearances for Whitlow — all with Moravia)
-Southeast Warren: Shane Rowlands (1 postseason appearance)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Zack Belden, Junior, Murray: Belden is the top-returning passer in the league with 859 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
2. Javin Stevenson, Senior, Lamoni: Stevenson was terrific last season with 15 touchdowns passes against just two interceptions and threw for 764 yards.
3. Ty Hysell, Junior, Mormon Trail: Hysell had 630 yards passing and six touchdowns for the Saints as a sophomore.
4. Gage Hanes, Junior, Moravia: Hanes was the lead quarterback for the Mohawks a year ago, posting 438 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
5. Remington Newton, Senior, Mormon Trail: Newton also shared some time under center, finishing with 399 yards and four touchdowns passing.
6. Kaleb Templeton, Senior, Moravia: Another potential option for Moravia, Templeton had 131 yards passing and two touchdowns in 2020.
We have a decent idea for four teams and who their starting QB will be this season. The other three:
-Martensdale-St. Marys: It was hard to find snaps with Jack Franey putting together a great season, but senior William Amfahr should be the guy this year. He has a bit of experience in previous years, too. He threw for 82 yards and two touchdowns last season.
-Seymour: With the loss of Jaden Enright, senior Kayden Snowden (69 yards, TD last year) should be the heir apparent.
-Southeast Warren: With Tanner Dierking gone, the Warhawks will have a big hole to fill. It appears junior Landon Harvey might be that guy. He had 61 yards passing on 7/11 efficiency in 2020.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 15 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Zack Belden, Junior, Murray: Yes, the top-returning passer is also the leader in rushing. Belden went for 724 yards and had 17 touchdowns for the Mustangs.
2. Javin Stevenson, Senior, Lamoni: And another quarterback. Stevenson had one less rushing yard than Belden, finishing with 723 and 17 touchdowns of his own.
3. Gabe Stripe, Senior, Mormon Trail: Stripe rushed for 298 yards and six touchdowns for the Saints.
4. Wyatt Gannon, Senior, Murray: Look for Gannon to get more touches last season after averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He had 264 yards and four touchdowns on just 36 totes.
5. Gage Hanes, Junior, Moravia: Moravia’s signal caller looks to be their biggest threat on the ground as Hanes rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
The remaining 10:
6. Dylan Brennecke, Junior, Seymour: 220 yards rushing, 3 TD
7. Mason Sulser, Senior, Seymour: 208 yards rushing, 2 TD
8. Triton Gwinn, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: 180 yards rushing, 2 TD
9. Jeffrey Oakley, Senior, Southeast Warren: 170 yards rushing, 4 TD
10. Jose Adkins, Junior, Mormon Trail: 136 yards rushing, TD
11. Kalvin Brown, Junior, Lamoni: 118 yards rushing, 2 TD
12. Ty Hysell, Junior, Mormon Trail: 113 yards rushing, 2 TD
13. William Amfahr, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: 107 yards rushing, 3 TD
14. Riley Hawkins, Junior, Moravia: 93 yards rushing, TD
15. Christian Nevarez, Senior, Murray: 88 yards rushing
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Cade Nelson, Senior, Southeast Warren: A star receiver that couldn’t be stopped, Nelson pulled in 39 balls for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns.
2. Hogan Franey, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Franey also had a big year, catching passes from his brother and finishing with 30 grabs for 410 yards and seven scores.
3. Gavin Dixson, Junior, Mormon Trail: Hysell and Newton will have a couple of nice options to throw to. Dixson had 17 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Riley Hawkins, Junior, Moravia: The Mohawks’ top receiver last year finished with 14 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns.
5. Triton Gwinn, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: A standout freshman season from Gwinn led to 19 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Gabe Stripe, Senior, Mormon Trail: 12 receptions, 218 yards receiving
7. Kade Nowlin, Senior, Lamoni: 13 receptions, 197 yards receiving, 5 TD
8. Dylan Brennecke, Junior, Seymour: 9 receptions, 177 yards receiving, 3 TD
9. Ty Hysell, Junior, Mormon Trail: 6 receptions, 170 yards receiving, 2 TD
10. Christian Nevarez, Senior, Murray: 6 receptions, 107 yards receiving, 2 TD
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Brandon McNew, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils didn’t lose everybody. They actually bring back their top defensive star in McNew, who had 77.5 tackles and 4.0 TFL.
2. Logan Evans, Junior, Mormon Trail: Evans had 7.5 TFL among 65.5 total tackles, which also included 40 solos. He also had a pair of fumble recoveries.
3. Luke Lane, Senior, Southeast Warren: Lane had a big year in the backfield, too, with 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He posted 65.0 total tackles and had two interceptions.
4. Jose Adkins, Junior, Mormon Trail: Adkins finished with 62.0 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss in his sophomore year.
5. Wyatt Gannon, Senior, Murray: Murray’s star linebacker had 56.5 tackles, including 7.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack a year ago.
6. Shane Helmick, Sophomore, Moravia: Helmick was terrific all season with 54.0 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
7. William Amfahr, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Amfahr tallied 46.5 total tackles, 38 solos and 3.0 TFLs. He is also the district’s top takeaway artist when the ball is in the air with six interceptions in 2020.
8. Jeffrey Oakley, Senior, Southeast Warren: Oakley had 46.0 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in a big junior campaign.
9. Mark Cabrera, Senior, Murray: Another havoc wreaker for Murray, Cabrera was big with 10.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 40.5 total tackles.
10. Gavin Dixson, Junior, Mormon Trail: Dixson finished with 39.5 tackles for Mormon Trail in 2020. He also had a pair of interceptions.
The next 10:
11. Triton Gwinn, Sophomore, Mormon Trail: 37.0 tackles
12. Mason Sulser, Senior, Seymour: 36.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL
13. Wrigley Shanks, Senior, Mormon Trail: 33.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 FR
14. Remington Newton, Senior, Mormon Trail: 32.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks
15. Kade Nowlin, Senior, Lamoni: 31.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
16. Domanic Bear, Senior, Mormon Trail: 28.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 FR
16. Ty Hysell, Junior, Mormon Trail: 28.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
18. Javin Stevenson, Senior, Lamoni: 28.0 tackles, 2 FR, 4 INT
19. Matthew Clark, Senior, Seymour: 28.0 tackles
20. Riley Hawkins, Junior, Moravia: 26.5 tackles
20. Logan Montgomery, Junior, Southeast Warren: 26.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL
Others:
-Hunter Bradford, Senior, Mormon Trail: 11.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 FR
-Kalvin Brown, Junior, Lamoni: 2 INT
-Tate Dierking, Sophomore, Southeast Warren: 7.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 FR
-Aydan Dinham, Junior, Murray: 21.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 INT
-Connor Golston, Junior, Moravia: 18.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Kane Mongar, Junior, Murray: 3.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Cade Nelson, Senior, Southeast Warren: 2 FR, 5 INT
-Christian Nevarez, Senior, Murray: 2 INT
-Jesse Niebauer, Senior, Lamoni: 18.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 FR
-Matt Sonnenberg, Senior, Southeast Warren: 2.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Gabe Stripe, Senior, Mormon Trail: 2 FR, 2 INT
-Colton Swenson, Senior, Moravia: 14.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Brycen Wookey, Senior, Murray: 24.0 tackles, 9.5 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 6 FR
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
Lamoni (3): Jesse Niebauer (Second Team OL), Kade Nowlin (Second Team End), Javin Stevenson (First Team DB)
Martensdale-St. Marys (4): William Amfahr (First Team PK), Hogan Franey (First Team End) Joel Kisling (Honorable Mention), Brandon McNew (Second Team DB)
Moravia (1): Riley Hawkins (Second Team End)
Mormon Trail (6): Jose Adkins (Second Team LB), Logan Evans (Honorable Mention), Triton Gwinn (Honorable Mention), Ty Hysell (Second Team LB), Remington Newton (Second Team DL), Gabe Stripe (Second Team DB)
Murray (5): Zack Belden (Second Team UT), Mark Cabrera (First Team UT), Aydan Dinham (Honorable Mention), Wyatt Gannon (Second Team LB), Brycen Wookey (First Team DL)
Seymour (2): Matt Clark (Honorable Mention), Mason Sulser (Honorable Mention)
Southeast Warren (4): Tate Dierking (Second Team OL), Luke Lane (Honorable Mention), Cade Nelson (First Team End & P/Second Team RET), Jeffrey Oakley (Honorable Mention)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Southeast Warren: This is a very difficult district to project, but I’m rolling with history. The Warhawks continue to put a good product out on the field, and they continue to reload no matter who graduates. But you know what doesn’t graduate? Tradition. I read that on a t-shirt somewhere.
Lamoni: Lamoni potentially has the best player in the district playing on both sides of the ball. Javin Stevenson should be able to make a major impact and could very well help the Demons to a district title.
Murray: Another of the top-returning players in the conference is Zack Belden, who has some nice talent around him. I could even see an argument for the Mustangs to win the district.
Mormon Trail: I have a little system that adds up returning players, returning district players and total wins last year, and — despite just three victories in 2020 — Mormon Trail is the top team in this system. Could they go from three wins all the way to the top?
Martensdale-St. Marys: This probably seems a little low for the Blue Devils after their success last year, but there are a number of question marks. That doesn’t mean those question marks can’t turn to exclamations, but I’m in wait-and-see mode.
Moravia: The Mohawks do have some experience returning, and they could climb a bit. But it sure seems like it might be tough to jump over the teams listed above.
Seymour: Seymour didn’t win last year, but they do have two returning all-district honorable mention players. They’ll likely depend on those folks quite a bit this year, as they try to get over the hump.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.