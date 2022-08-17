(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 8-Player District 1 Football.
2022 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
One final football preview before we get into Week 0, and it’s this one:
1. St. Marys, Remsen Hawks — 11-1 overall, 6-0 district
2. Newell-Fonda Mustangs — 9-2 overall, 5-1 district
3. Kingsley-Pierson Panthers — 5-5 overall, 4-2 district
4. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 4-4 overall, 3-3 district
5. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 2-7 overall, 2-4 district
6. River Valley Wolverines — 1-8 overall, 1-5 district
7. Siouxland Christian Eagles — 0-9 overall, 0-6 district
St. Marys, Remsen took a 42-36 loss in a state semifinal to Easton Valley, which eventually lost to CAM in the championship game. Newell-Fonda, meanwhile, won two playoff games before falling to CAM in a quarterfinal, and Kingsley-Pierson won one playoff game before a loss to St. Mary’s.
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Isaac Schaefers & Austin Stoelk
•Glidden-Ralston: Kreg Lensch (12 postseason appearances)
•Kingsley-Pierson: Geoff Olson (1 postseason appearance)
•Newell-Fonda: Brian Wilken (14 postseason appearances)
•River Valley: Nathan Utesch
•Siouxland Christian: None Listed
•St. Mary’s, Remsen: Tim Osterman (2 postseason appearances)
Lensch is back at the helm for Glidden-Ralston after stepping aside for a few years. Olson grabbed his first postseason appearances last season, and former River Valley standout Nathan Utesch takes over as the head coach this season in Correctionville.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Cael Ortmann, SR, St. Mary’s: Ortmann had a huge season last year for the Hawks, finishing with a district-best 1,768 yards and 32 touchdowns against just three interceptions while completing 61% of his passes.
2. Mason Dicks, SR, Newell-Fonda: Another star QB returning to the district, Dicks threw for 1,643 yards and 20 touchdowns and had a district-best 65.6 completion percentage while throwing just six picks.
3. Cole Thomas, JR, River Valley: Thomas ranked sixth last season in the district with 476 yards passing and had four touchdowns.
4. John Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston: The Wildcats bring back Whitver as their starting QB after a solid season that saw him throw for 401 yards and 11 touchdowns against just three picks.
Four of the seven teams are set at quarterback (it appears). The other three:
•Ar-We-Va: Will Ragaller is a big loss at QB for the Rockets, but sophomore Blayne Smith did get a little experience with 27 yards passing and a touchdown.
•Kingsley-Pierson: The Panthers lose their senior QB Jackson Howe, and he was the only player on last year’s roster actually listed at the position. Junior Beau Goodwin did throw two passes, completing both, last season. However, he was listed as a tight end.
•Siouxland Christian: The quarterback that actually threw the ball the most in the district? That was Siouxland Christian senior AJ Goetsch. His replacement might be sophomore Judah Bielenberg, who put it in the air 12 times last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Mason Dicks, SR, Newell-Fonda: Dicks led the district in rushing last season in his junior year, finishing up with 1,443 ya reds and 26 touchdowns.
2. Cael Ortmann, SR, St. Mary’s: Only one player in the league had more rushing scores than Dicks, and it was Ortmannn, who scored 30 times while rushing for 1,198 yards.
3. Brenden Fisch, SR, St. Mary’s: The top-returning running back in the district is Fisch, who went for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns last year as a junior.
4. Wyatt Kreft, SR, Newell-Fonda: Kreft was fifth in the district last season with 824 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards per tote.
5. Josh Harvey, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: Kingsley-Pierson’s Harvey rushed for 509 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.
6. Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston: The top-returning rusher for the Wildcats is Olberding, who finished with 356 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
7. Cole Thomas, JR, River Valley: Thomas is another dual-threat type that rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.
8. Alex Schroeder, SR, St. Mary’s: Schroeder averaged 11.8 yards per carry for the Hawks, ending up with 224 yards and five touchdowns.
9. Keaton Harpenau, SO, St. Mary’s: The name Harpenau should send shivers up your spine if you’re an opponent. He had 202 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Hawks last year.
10. Max Carlson, SO, Newell-Fonda: Carlson posted 121 yards rushing on just 11 carries and had two touchdowns as a freshman.
Other standouts (100+ yards rushing):
11. Ty Tauber, JR, Newell-Fonda: 118 yards rushing, 2 TD
12. Emerson Pratt, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: 108 yards rushing, 2 TD
13. Brady Koenck, SO, St. Mary’s: 100 yards rushing, 2 TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Ryan Willman, SR, St. Mary’s: Willman had just 24 receptions, but he made them count in averaging 32.1 yards per catch for 770 yards and a district-best 15 touchdowns.
2. Conner Beelner, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: Beelner pulled in 15 receptions for 254 yards and six touchdowns for the Panthers a year ago.
3. DeShawn Wells, SR, Siouxland Christian: Wells had 17 receptions for 211 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.
4. Ryan Greenfield, SR, Newell-Fonda: Newell’s top-returning receiver is Greenfield, who finished with 195 yards and a touchdown on 11 grabs.
5. Jacob Wells, JR, Siouxland Christian: Wells posted 14 receptions for 162 yards as a sophomore.
6. Alec Dixon, SR, River Valley: Dixon finished his junior season with three touchdown receptions, posting 10 grabs for 159 yards.
7. Elijah Claeys, SR, Siouxland Christian: Claeys is yet another Siouxland Christian returning receiver. He had 15 grabs for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Wyatt Kreft, SR, Newell-Fonda: The Newell-Fonda back finished with nine receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield for the Mustangs.
9. Brenden Fisch, SR, St. Mary’s: Fisch also came out of the backfield last season and made 13 grabs for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
10. Judah Bielenberg, SO, Siouxland Christian: While Bielenberg may be the QB this year for Siouxland Christian, he had 19 receptions for 150 yards a year ago.
Others of note (100+ receiving yards):
11. Wade Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va: 7 receptions, 156 yards, 3 TD
12. Emerson Pratt, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: 9 receptions, 108 yards, TD
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Brenden Fisch, SR, St. Mary’s: The top returning defensive player — in terms of tackles — is Fisch, who had 71.0 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior.
2. Beau Goodwin, JR, Kingsley-Pierson: Goodwin is the top-returning tackling defensive back, posting 68.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Goodwin also had four interceptions.
3. Derek Reinking, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: Reinking had 6.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 60.5 total tackles from a defensive line position last season.
4. Jed Bielenberg, JR, Siouxland Christian: The center/linebacker, Bielenberg had 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 60.0 total tackles last season. Bielenberg also had three fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.
5. Ryan Willman, SR, St. Mary’s: Willman was a key defensive standout for the Hawks, too, with his 59.0 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries
6. Ryan Greenfield, SR, Newell-Fonda: Greenfield had 55.0 total tackles and two picks during his junior season last fall.
7. Emerson Pratt, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: Pratt had 54.0 total tackles and added 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2021.
8. Cole Thomas, JR, River Valley: The two-way standout had 52.5 tackles and four interceptions for River Valley last fall.
9. Mason Dicks, SR, Newell-Fonda: Dicks ended up with 49.5 total tackles and three picks for Newell-Fonda.
10. Caden Meyer, SR, Newell-Fonda: Meyer worked off the edge for Newell-Fonda, finishing 2021 with 46.0 tackles.
11. Conner Beelner, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: 43.0 tackles, 4 INT
12. Kaden Groepper, SR, St. Mary’s: 42.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FR
13. Cael Ortmann, SR, St. Mary’s: 42.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
14. Judah Bielenberg, SO, Siouxland Christian: 40.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
15. Wade Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va: 38.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL
16. Ben Wing, SR, Siouxland Christian: 35.5 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
17. Jackson Sklenar, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 34.0 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 3 INT
18. Kyler Eischeid, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 29.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
19. Brady Wurth, SO, St. Mary’s: 28.5 tackles
20. Alec Dixon, SR, River Valley: 25.5 tackles
Other standouts with at least 2.0 TFL, 2 INT and/or 2 FR:
•Emmett Neumann, JR, Ar-We-Va: 21.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
•Josh Harvey, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: 23.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
•Ty Tritz, JR, St. Mary’s: 15.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Timothy Dose, SR, Ar-We-Va: 9.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Nathan Britt, SR, St. Mary’s: 17.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 INT
•Holden Hein, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 13.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Mark Lensch, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 5.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Hunter Pick, JR, St. Mary’s: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Jacob Wells, JR, Siouxland Christian: 19.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 2 FR, 2 INT
•DeShawn Wells, SR, Siouxland Christian: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•Wyatt Kreft, SR, Newell-Fonda: 566 KR yards (27.0 PER), 3 KR TD
•Brenden Fisch, SR, St. Mary’s: 309 KR yards (15.5 PER), 2 KR TD; 202 PR yards (15.5 PER), 1 PR TD
•Cole Thomas, JR, River Valley: 224 KR yards (13.2 PER)
•DeShawn Wells, SR, Siouxland Christian: 186 KR yards (12.4 PER)
•Elijah Claeys, SR, Siouxland Christian: 208 KR yards (18.9 PER); 420 PUNT yards (35.0 PER)
•Wade Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va: 140 KR yards (15.6 PER)
•Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 167 KR yards (20.9 PER); 120 PR yards (13.3 PER), 2 PR TD
•Conner Beelner, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: 121 KR yards (15.1 PER); 122 PR yards (15.3 PER)
•Trenton Struss, JR, Newell-Fonda: 143 KR yards (23.8 PER), 1 KR TD
•Evan Neumann, SR, Kingsley-Pierson: 562 PUNT yards (33.1 PER)
•Jed Bielenberg, JR, Siouxland Christian: 520 PUNT yards (30.6 PER)
•Mason Dicks, SR, Newell-Fonda: 625 PUNT yards (39.1 PER)
•Tanner Edwards, SR, River Valley: 332 PUNT yards (27.7 PER)
•Beau Goodwin, JR, Kingsley-Pierson: 346 PUNT yards (31.5 PER); 5/12 PAT, 8 TB
•Eli Roberts, JR, Newell-Fonda: 1/3 PAT
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Ar-We-Va (1): Wade Ragaller (HM)
Glidden-Ralston (1): Kyler Eischeid (2nd)
Kingsley-Pierson (4): Conner Beelner (HM), Beau Goodwin (2nd), Josh Harvey (HM), Derek Reinking (2nd)
Newell-Fonda (2): Mason Dicks (1st), Wyatt Kreft (2nd)
River Valley (2): Alec Dixon (HM), Cole Thomas (2nd)
Siouxland Christian (4): Jed Bielenberg (2nd), Judah Bielenberg (2nd), Elijah Claeys (HM), DeShawn Wells (HM)
St. Mary’s, Remsen (4): Brenden Fisch (1st), Cael Ortmann (1st), Hunter Pick (HM), Ryan Willman (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Cael Ortmann, SR, St. Mary’s
RB: Brenden Fisch, SR, St. Mary’s
RB: Wyatt Kreft, SR, Newell-Fonda
WR/E: Ryan Willman, SR, St. Mary’s
WR/E: Conner Beelner, SR, Kingsley-Pierson
OL: Kyler Eischeid, SR, Glidden-Ralston
OL: Derek Reinking, SR, Kingsley-Pierson
OL: Hunter Pick, JR, St. Mary’s
DL: Derek Reinking, SR, Kingsley-Pierson
DL: Caden Meyer, SR, Newell-Fonda
DL: Kaden Groepper, SR, St. Mary’s
LB: Brenden Fisch, SR, St. Mary’s
LB: Jed Bielenberg, JR, Siouxland Christian
LB: Ryan Greenfield, SR, Newell-Fonda
DB: Beau Goodwin, JR, Kingsley-Pierson
DB: Ryan Willman, SR, St. Mary’s
K: Beau Goodwin, JR, Kingsley-Pierson
P: Mason Dicks, SR, Newell-Fonda
RET: Wyatt Kreft, SR, Newell-Fonda
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 1 it looks like this:
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen (34)
2. Newell-Fonda (26)
3. Kingsley-Pierson (25)
4. Siouxland Christian (17)
5. Glidden-Ralston (12)
6. River Valley (10)
7. Ar-We-Va (9)
Thoughts: Makes sense. St. Mary’s, Remsen and Newell-Fonda figure to be among some of the best teams in the state this year, and they will have a battle atop the district. Don’t count out Kingsley-Pierson, so says The Formula, and keep an eye on a big move from winless Siouxland Christian, despite replacing their quarterback.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.