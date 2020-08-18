(KMAland) -- The final volleyball preview of the preseason takes a look at the Bluegrass Conference.
2020 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — Last Year: 13-18 overall, 3-2 conference (West Division)
Coach: Michele Quick
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: The Eagles have a first-team pick, two second-teamers and an honorable mention all returning to this year’s team. Senior middle Bradyn Boling was a first-team choice, finishing the year with 0.9 kills, 1.0 digs and 0.4 blocks per set.
Sophomores Kamryn Kuhles and Kassidy Quick both proved to be beyond their years with second-team nods. Kuhles had 0.8 kills, 1.0 digs and 0.5 blocks per set while Quick added 0.9 kills and 0.6 blocks per set.
Finally, senior right side Caitie Hohensee was picked to the All-Bluegrass team as an honorable mention, finishing up her junior year with 0.8 kills, 1.0 digs and 0.3 aces per set for the Eagles.
OTHER HITTING: This was a very balanced hitting team as evidenced by the statistics. Other than the four mentioned, senior right side Laelle Robeson averaged 0.5 kills per set and junior outside Olivia Caldwell had 0.4 on average over 21 total sets played.
SETTING: Both setters are back in senior Kylee Thompson and sophomore Madison Beck, who averaged 3.1 and 2.9 assists per set last season. Thompson, though, played in just eight sets last year, so it doesn’t appear to have been a true 6-2.
OTHER DEFENSE: The top defensive player on the team was junior libero Jewlina Nelson, who finished with a team-high 1.3 digs per set. Beck added 1.2 while Hohensee, Kuhles and Boling were all at 1.0. Sophomore defensive specialist Kate Jacobs played in 21 sets and averaged 0.9 digs per set. Topping the team in total blocks was Quick with 51 while Kuhles had 37, Boling 31 and Beck 21.
OTHERS: Sophomore defensive specialists Haylee Quirk and Zjahna Lamberti both saw some time last year, combining to play in 15 sets. While there aren’t any immediate openings, you could hear from them again.
FINAL WORD: Hey, everybody is pretty much back. They had to go young last year with some unexpected losses, and it worked pretty well. While they might not be able to make up all the ground to win the conference, they figure to be even better this year.
Diagonal Maroons — Last Year: 2-17 overall, 0-5 conference (West Division)
Coach: Mallory Grandfield
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None.
HITTING: The top freshman hitter in the conference is back for Diagonal in Taylor Lumbard, who finished the season with a team-high 1.2 kills per set. They also welcome back sophomore Anna Newton, who hit her way to 0.9 kills per set. Junior right side Kerrigan Mobley added 0.4 kills per set.
SETTING: The Maroons will have to replace their senior setter in Erin Sobotka. The spot appears to belong to sophomore Kira Egly, who played some at right side last year but is also listed as a setter.
DEFENSE: Lumbard also led the team in digs with 1.9 per set while Mobley (1.8) and Newton (1.0) were both at one or more. Egly added 0.9 digs per set as a freshman. There were only three total blocks on the team last year, and they all belonged to Lumbard.
OTHERS: Three others saw some time last year in sophomore outsides Tybee Plowman and Alaina Whittington and senior middle Haley Plowman. At least one — and maybe more — figure to work themselves into the rotation this year.
FINAL WORD: Losing your setter on a team that didn’t have a lot of numbers anyway is never a great thing. However, there is plenty of talent in that sophomore class, and you could certainly see the Maroons take a step forward this year.
Lamoni Demons — Last Year: 19-7 overall, 5-0 conference (West Division)
Coach: Laura Jeanes
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Unanimous first-team all-conference choice Abby Martin is back for her junior year. She averaged 3.7 kills and also had 1.2 assists to lead the offense while also contributing 2.9 digs per set and 22 total blocks on defense.
Fellow junior and fellow Martin Cameron Martin was a second-team choice last season for the Demons. Cameron had 1.3 digs per set and added 1.0 assists per set a year ago.
OTHER HITTING: After Martin, Lamoni must replace their next two hitters. Senior right side Carly Maedel will likely be involved after averaging 0.6 kills per set last year.
SETTING: While the Martins combined for 2.2 assists per set, their leading assist-getter is gone. So is another that averaged 1.0 assists per set. Junior Malori Leonard is listed as both an outside and setter, so it’s possible she could get in on that act this year.
OTHER DEFENSE: Junior middle Reese Potter had a heck of a defensive season last year in ranking second with 56 total blocks. Maedel added 15 swats of her own. The Martins went 1-2 in digs last season, and Maedel is next on the list of returning “diggers” with 0.7 per set.
OTHERS: Senior middle Chloe Boyce played in seven sets last year and could be a threat this season.
FINAL WORD: It’s easy to just say that they have the Martins and will figure it out. I’ve heard many people say that about me in the past, after all. However, they have some serious replacing to do with three heavily-used seniors graduating. I tend to lean towards the “they’ll figure it out” group, but there might be some growing pains.
Melcher-Dallas Saints — Last Year: 15-8 overall, 4-0 conference (East Division)
Coach: Jesyka Nolte
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: The champions of the East Division last year will welcome back a total of FIVE all-conference players. That’s led by senior unanimous first-team choice Kynser Reed, who had a team-high 2.0 kills per set from the outside. She also led the team with 3.1 digs per set.
Reed was joined on the first team by senior setter Riley Enfield. She posted 4.9 assists and 0.4 kills per set a year ago and added 2.9 digs per set.
Seniors Haley Godfrey and Kacey Enfield were second-team All-Bluegrass, and classmate Grace Overgaard was an honorable mention. Godfrey hit out of the middle and averaged 1.6 kills per set while Enfield averaged 1.4 winners per game. Enfield was active on defense with 2.9 digs per set, and Godfrey ended up with a 2.0 digs per set average. Overgaard was at 1.9 kills per set of her own and led the team with 33 total blocks.
OTHER HITTING: I’ve mentioned their top four hitters — which, again, are all back. They also have senior middle Elizabeth Milburn, who averaged 1.0 kills per set while playing in 44 sets a year ago.
OTHER DEFENSE: Overgaard, Godfrey (10) and Milburn (10) were the top three blockers last season, combining for 53 total swats. While the top four diggers have also been mentioned, senior Karlee Lovell returns as a defensive specialist after 1.6 digs per set last season. Junior Emma Heaberlin was also active in that regard with 1.3 digs per set.
OTHERS: Sophomore BrieAnna Remster was yet another player that played in at least 23 sets (exactly 23 in Remster’s case) and could see some time hitting from the outside this season.
FINAL WORD: If returning experience means anything then Melcher-Dallas is well ahead of pace. When you add the fact that many of them are very talented and some of the top players in the conference then that tells me the Saints might be looking at a very special season.
Moravia Mohawks — Last Year: 10-14 overall, 2-2 conference (East Division)
Coach: Rachel Helmick
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: A trio of seniors were on the All-Bluegrass Conference teams last year. It was led by senior defensive specialist Mikayla Fritz, who picked up first-team honors thanks to a terrific 5.2 digs per set average.
Fellow senior Gracie Hoffman landed on the second team last season, ranking second for the Mohawks with 1.3 kills per set out of the middle. She also topped the team with 44.0 total blocks.
And then there’s Isabel Hanes, who ended up with an honorable mention in her junior season. The standout setter averaged 3.6 assists, 0.3 kills and 1.4 digs per set.
OTHER HITTING: Senior outside Anaya Keith figures to have a few more chances this year, as she averaged 0.7 kills per set during her junior year. They will, however, have to replace four of their six regular hitters.
OTHER SETTING: While Hanes was outstanding, they also used senior Gentry Moss in a setting role from time to time. She played in 40 sets during her junior season and had 0.7 assists and 0.2 kills per set.
OTHER DEFENSE: While Fritz was all over the place, Keith was also an outstanding defender in finishing with 2.4 digs per set.
OTHERS: Junior defensive specialist Courtney Walton was active in 14 sets last year while junior outside Alyssa Boenning played in three and sophomore Destiny Nathaniel played in one.
FINAL WORD: They’ve got a really good core group of seniors, and you have to figure they’ll be even better having played all of last year together. I’d expect Moravia to be quite competitive in nearly every match they play.
Mormon Trail Saints — Last Year: 4-21 overall, 1-4 conference (West Division)
Coach: Josh Stiles
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: The Saints struggled last season, but they do have three returning players that nabbed an all-conference mention. Second-team picks and seniors Skylar Watsabaugh and Charlie Wilson are joined by another senior and honorable mention Chelsea Johnson in returning to this year’s team.
Watsabaugh — an outside hitter — led the team with 1.7 kills and 2.7 digs per set and also passed out 1.2 assists per set. Fellow outside hitter Wilson pitched in 1.6 kills, 1.5 digs and 0.7 assists per set, and Johnson was the team’s setter in finishing with 1.4 assists, 0.4 kills and 1.8 digs per set.
OTHER HITTING: Sophomore outside Miah Roberts was very strong in her freshman season, finishing out with 0.5 kills per set. Junior outside Shelby Flesher and junior middle Grace Wetterling added 0.3 kills per set each while senior middle Valerie Minnick was at 0.2 kills per set.
OTHER SETTING: Joining Johnson in helping set up some of those hitters was senior Madison Page, who played in 30 sets and averaged 0.8 assists per set.
OTHER DEFENSE: Roberts was pretty good on both ends of the defensive spectrum, finishing with 1.5 digs per set and ranking second with seven total blocks. Flesher was the team’s top blocker in 2019, finishing the year with 15 total swats. Wetterling added 1.1 digs per set, Page had 0.8 and junior defensive specialist Allison Coffey had 0.6.
FINAL WORD: They definitely have a lot of girls that helped them out last year, and they should see some improvement. I think the most important thing, just based on looking at stats, is for that ball to get to the setter consistently. There were a lot of girls with assists last season. If they can get the ball to Johnson (or Page) more often than not, that can lead to more swings for what appears to be a really strong core of hitters.
Moulton-Udell Eagles — Last Year: 2-19 overall, 1-3 conference (East Division)
Coach: Abby Swarts
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Senior Jessica King is back for the Eagles after nabbing second-team All-Bluegrass honors last season. King was one of the top defensive players on the team with 1.2 digs per set. Fellow senior Karsyn Sebolt — an honorable mention — is also back. Sebolt had 1.3 digs, 0.5 assists and 0.2 kills per set.
OTHER HITTING: Moulton-Udell loses their top hitter from last season, but they return the next several, including senior Zoe Lucas, who finished the year with 0.5 kills per set. Juniors Hannah King and Grace Wood were also active hitters for the Eagles last season.
OTHER DEFENSE: Lucas led the team with 16 blocks while Hannah King had six swats and Wood had three. Wood was the team’s leader in digs with 1.4 per set, and Lucas added 1.0 of her own.
OTHERS: There ware a bunch of others that had smaller roles last season that could see some big jumps in activity and production this year. Sophomores Breanna Meredith, Lexi Smith and Stephanie Leager and seniors Daisy Selvy and Emily Deahl played between 3 and 16 sets last season.
FINAL WORD: There’s going to be some new players stepping into new roles, but they also have plenty of returning production from last year, too. I’d expect Moulton-Udell to be yet another improved team in the Bluegrass.
Murray Mustangs — Last Year: 11-14 overall, 3-2 conference (West Division)
Coach: Jerry Shields
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Among the many returning rotational players for Murray, first-team All-Bluegrass spicks Kinzee Eggers — a unanimous choice — and Twila Barber are among them.
Eggers — a senior middle — led the team in both kills (2.1 per set) and total blocks (64). Barber — a senior outside — added 1.7 kills per set of her own and was second on the team with 11 total blocks. She also led the team with 0.9 digs per set.
OTHER HITTING: Senior outside Emma Decker had a nice year of hitting with 0.9 kills per set, and junior middle Chloe Church also slammed in 0.6 KPS. Sophomore outside Teryn Shields and junior middle Calleigh Klein could also step up and hit a bit more this season, too.
SETTING: Coach Shields ran with a pair of setters again last year, and they will return one of them. Sophomore Jayda Chew averaged 2.0 assists per set for the Mustangs and should help to guide the offense this year, too.
OTHER DEFENSE: Decker is the second-returning player in the digs category after 0.7 per set last season. Chew had 0.6 and Shields was at 0.5.
FINAL WORD: Seven pretty regular players are back for the Mustangs, but we know where the bread is going to be buttered. If they get the ball on Chew, Eggers and Barber are more often than not going to put the ball away. The Mustangs should be very, very tough in that regard and will be among the top teams in the league.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — Last Year: 5-15 overall, 3-2 conference (West Division)
Coach: Not Listed
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: None.
HITTING: Their top hitter (and much more) — Kaela Eslinger — has graduated. However, their other star hitter from last season, Caitlyn Gist, enters her senior season after averaging 2.4 kills per set. Senior middle Haylee Meyer and senior right side Melody Hartz combined to average 0.6 kills per set, and senior Melody Hartz and junior Addy Kerr were also active hitters last season.
SETTING: The setting spot is up for grabs after the loss of Hailey Johnson. Kerr and sophomore Kali Russell were both listed as setters, too. The spot likely falls to one of those two — or both.
DEFENSE: This wasn’t a big blocking team last year, but they do have all but two of their blocks returning. Eslinger led the team in digs, but Gist was right behind her with 3.3 per set. Meyer (1.8), Kerr (1.1) and Tonnberg (1.0) were also at or over one dig per frame.
OTHERS: Junior right side Cora Martin and sophomore middle Logann Carson could be thrown into the mix again this year. Martin had appearances in 34 sets while Carson was active in 13 in 2019.
FINAL WORD: The Bulldogs ended their losing skid last season and competed well in a majority of their matches. While Eslinger leaves a huge void, they do have some nice pieces returning. It should make a for a nice season, if they can find a consistent setter to replace Johnson.
Seymour Warriorettes — Last Year: 16-17 overall, 2-2 conference (East Division)
Coach: Jennifer Miller
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Seymour has had back-to-back really strong senior classes, and they have another good one this year. This year’s class is topped by middle McKinley McClure, who was an honorable mention All-Bluegrass player last year. McClure had 1.8 kills per set and led the Warriorettes with 40 total blocks in 2019.
OTHER HITTING: Junior Dylan Murphy (0.6 kills per set) is the only other hitter among last year’s top five returning this season.
SETTING: Senior Paige Hackathorn is an experienced and talented setter returning to the team. She had 4.3 assists and 0.2 kills per set last season.
OTHER DEFNSE: Murphy led last year’s team with 2.0 digs per set, but the next two in that category have graduated. Hackathorn is another with 1.1 digs per set a year ago. Other than McClure, their top blockers have graduated.
OTHERS: Junior Zoe Joiner averaged 0.5 digs per set, sophomore libero Zoey Hackathorn was at 0.4 DPS and junior Kolbi Keller was active in 23 sets last season.
FINAL WORD: One big senior class graduating doesn’t always hurt a program, but sometimes when you see two or three in a row that graduate it can lead to a rebuilding year. That’s not what I’m saying will happen here, but I do think there will need to be some younger girls stepping up this year for Seymour after the aforementioned graduation.
Twin Cedars Sabers — Last Year: 7-15 overall, 1-3 conference (East Division)
Coach: Randie Gist
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: There’s a bunch coming back for the Sabers, and it starts with their trio of all-conference picks. Sophomore Rylee Dunkin and junior Ali Mockenhaupt were both second-team choices while senior Chloe Swank was named an honorable mention.
Dunkin was the team’s top setter and finished the year with a team-high 1.7 assists per set. She also had 2.0 digs per set. Meanwhile, Mockenhaupt held it down at the libero spot with 5.7 digs per set. Swank was among the team’s top hitters last season, finishing with 0.8 kills per set. She also was second with 12 total blocks.
OTHER HITTING: Junior Brooke Roby led Twin Cedars with 1.0 kills per set last season, but it was a really balanced hitting group. Juniors Haley Hoch and Harlee Stout averaged 0.9 in 53 and 19 sets, respectively.
OTHER SETTING: Roby joined Dunkin in the setting category and finished the year with 1.2 assists per set.
OTHER DEFENSE: Hoch proved to be the top blocker on the team last year with 32 total swats. Roby was among the top defensive players on the team, too, with 1.2 digs per set. Juniors Chloe Durian and Jetta Sterner were right behind her with 0.9 and 0.7 digs per set, respectively.
OTHERS: Seniors Saylor See and Jenna Hastings and sophomore Addie Haines also played bit roles last season for the Warriorettes. They could see bigger and potentially more defined roles this year.
FINAL WORD: This was a very young team last season with only one season on the roster. This is also a group that has been successful in a number of sports. I think they’ll start to take some positive strides in 2020.
CONCLUSION: As it pertains to returning talent, Melcher-Dallas is probably the top team in the league. That doesn’t always equal championships, as players get better and freshmen get added to teams to throw us curveballs.
However, I’d definitely feel good calling Melcher-Dallas the East Division favorite while Lamoni holds a slight edge — in my mind — over Murray in the West. All told, give me Melcher-Dallas this year to win the Bluegrass.
Send any questions, comments and/or corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.