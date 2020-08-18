(KMAland) -- Back to cross country and back to the Pride of Iowa today, as we take a look at this year's POI boys.
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs – Last Year: 4th Place (114 points)
Coach: Ann Brandhorst
RETURNEES: The Bulldogs return a nice core of experienced runners, led by junior Owen Lucas, who placed 17th in last year’s POI meet. Senior Josh Niehart and junior Noah Johnson were not far behind in 19th and 22nd, respectively. Juniors Trey Hill and Ayden Ritchie and senior Stephen Burn all ran between 31st and 46th.
FINAL WORD: Among returnees, Bedford has three of the top 16 runners in the POI. That’s a good start. If that trio can bump up a bit and the rest of the team can come with them then they can move up the POI standings. Senior Sam Bredensteiner ran in the JV meet last season and could provide additional depth.
Central Decatur Cardinals – Last Year: 2nd Place (74 points)
Coach: Reece Tedford
RETURNEES: Oh boy. Last year’s POI runner-up brings back EVERYBODY (and more). This was a young team last season, led by junior William Gillis, who is the conference’s No. 2 returning runner after a third-place finish at the POI. Gillis and sophomore Tyson McDole (8th in the POI) both qualified for state. Sophomore Tate Swartz also had a nice run in the POIs, placing 11th, while sophomore Glenn Oesch (24th), junior Brayden Olson (28th), junior Matthew Patience (29th) and senior Brandon Vecchio (34th) are also all among the top 24 returning runners in the conference.
FINAL WORD: Man, they’re loaded, but they’re also very deep. They had the top five runners in the JV meet last season, and they bring in two top five 8th graders from last season’s junior high meet. We’ll have to make our way through the rest of the teams, but CD appears to be one that will contend for the conference this year (and in the future).
East Union Eagles – Last Year: 8th Place (174 points)
Coach: Richard Bryson
RETURNEES: East Union has five of last year’s conference runners returning this season. Junior Damon Hayes was their top runner at the meet, finishing in 12th place and returns among the 10 coming into this year. Sophomores DJ Islas, Draven Moore and Peyton Long and senior Blake Wuebker all ran between 41st and 58th at the POIs.
FINAL WORD: There’s definitely experience here. For them to make a climb up the standings, though, they will need to improve on the back half of their lineup. One big positivity is that they will add one of the top runners in the POI’s freshman class.
Lenox Tigers – Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Curtis Fisher
RETURNEES: The Tigers had just two runners last season and one of them is gone and graduated. Their lone underclassman last season was current senior Adrien Minter.
FINAL WORD: Obviously, there’s not a lot else that can be said with just one returning runner. It doesn’t look like they had anybody run at the middle school meet last year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t add someone anyway. We’ll see.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils – Last Year: 7th Place (171 points)
Coach: Andrea Benson
RETURNEES: The Blue Devils had a pretty veteran group last season with three seniors and three juniors. Those returning juniors from last year/seniors for this year are David Ralls, Ian Wetzler and Evan Weaver, who topped out at 42nd and ran between that spot and 59th.
FINAL WORD: They didn’t have any additional junior varsity runners, but they should be adding one of the top freshman runners in the conference after one of their 8th graders placed sixth in the junior high meet. We’ll see if they can find a fifth to help them continue to post a team score.
Mount Ayr Raiders – Last Year: 3rd Place (102 points)
Coach: Deb Larsen
RETURNEES: The Raiders should bring back three of the top 18 runners in the POI this year, again, based on last year’s POI meet. Seniors Levi Henry and Briar Knapp ran 13th and 14th at the meet while junior Will Newton came in 27th. Senior Jarrett Webb added a 55th-place run.
FINAL WORD: They lost three seniors, including their top runner from last year, so that’s going to hurt the place a little bit. It’ll be fun to see the improvements of Henry and Knapp, which could keep them in their current standing. They’ll also add a solid freshman to the group, so we’ll see how it plays out.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines – Last Year: 1st Place (27 points)
Coach: Darrell Burmeister
RETURNEES: The Wolverines lose the conference and state champion in Joshua Baudler. There’s another top six veteran runner that is gone. That said, there is a bunch returning. Senior Toby Bower placed fourth in the POI and scored 22 for the state team runner-up. He’s joined by fellow senior Ben Breheny, who went 7th in the POI and scored 27 at state. Sophomore Doug Berg was ninth at the POI while senior Mason Menefee ran 20th and junior Lucas VanOtterloo was 40th.
FINAL WORD: They’ve won 10 consecutive and 16 of the past 17 Pride of Iowa championships, so we know the goal. We also know they’re pretty much always going to be in the running. One thing that will help is this year’s freshman class, which had the No. 2 8th grade runner at the middle school meet and four others that ran in that class last year.
Southeast Warren Warhawks – Last Year: 5th Place (119 points)
Coach: Jim Carr
RETURNEES: Senior Randy Jimenez is the preseason favorite to win the POI championship. He’s also among the favorites to win the 1A state championship after a fifth-place finish last year. Jimenez isn’t alone. Actually, he’s not even the only Jimenez. Sophomore Ronan Jimenez ended up 15th in the POI last season. His classmate Joe Schall (32nd) is also back. So are senior Michael Geelan (37th) and junior Cole Fisher (47th).
FINAL WORD: Jimenez has some huge individual goals, but if some of the youngsters can push up closer to him they would have a shot at a top three finish in the league. They will add a couple of freshmen that could also help that number.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves – Last Year: 9th Place (220 points)
Coach: Jason Hults
RETURNEES: Three of their five runners at the conference meet last season have advanced out of high school. Others call it graduation. Senior Blake Venteicher will do that next spring, but for now he’s getting ready for a senior season after running 35th at the POI. Another senior Jay Khositanon ran 61st at the meet.
FINAL WORD: The Timberwolves had some big numbers last year, but many of them were from their senior class. Look for senior Brayden Avila and sophomore Dawson Gray to join the varsity lineup this year after running JV in 2019.
Wayne Falcons – Last Year: 6th Place (143 points)
Coach: Rebecca Roberts
RETURNEES: Junior RC Hicks figures to be a threat to win the POI this season. He only finished 10th last year, but he did qualify for state and finished the year really strong. Junior Ty Earls and senior Logan Berndt ranked 30th and 39th at the conference meet while sophomores Adrian Boggs (48th) and Dalton Couchman (54th) were also in the varsity race.
FINAL WORD: Along with CD and NV, Wayne figures to get some of the biggest impacts from the freshman class. The Falcons will bring in the POI junior high champion while also filling in some graduation holes by three that ran at the JV meet last year: senior Lane O’Brien, junior Ty Wood and sophomore Lucas Darrah.
CONCLUSION: This is going to be close, I think. When you take out last year’s runners, Central Decatur has the lowest score by a mere six points ahead of defending 10-time champ Nodaway Valley.
It’s going to come down to those two teams, but the way I scored it is a totally inexact science. It doesn’t take displacement scoring into account, and it doesn’t take into account any incoming freshmen or any improvements made over the summer. The Wolverines knew going into the summer they were going to have to work hard to win their 11th straight, and you know they probably did. And CD probably did, too. It should be a lot of fun to follow those two teams this year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.