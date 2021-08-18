(KMAland) -- One final cross country preview is here, as we take a look at the Missouri River Conference.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 1 Football Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 1A District 6 Football Preview
Class A District 7 Football Preview
Class A District 8 Football Preview
Corner Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 4A District 6 Football Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Class A District 6 Football Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 4A District 1 Football Preview
Corner Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 2A District 8 Football Preview
Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 3A District 6 Football Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 1A District 7 Football Preview
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 5A Missouri River Conference Teams Football Preview
Class 8-Player District 10 Football Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 3A District 1 Football Preview
Bluegrass Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 8-Player District 8 Football Preview
2021 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
There were two dominant champions last year, and they were both among the top teams in the entire state. The Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys were fourth and first at the state meet last year in their respective classes. Before we get to 2021, here’s how the standings looked at last year’s MRC meet.
GIRLS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic — 34 points
2. Sioux City North — 58 points
3. Sioux City East — 78 points
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 83 points
5. Abraham Lincoln — 139 points
6. LeMars — 144 points
7. Thomas Jefferson — 176 points
8. Sioux City West — 255 points
BOYS
1. Sioux City North — 16 points
2. LeMars — 67 points
3. Thomas Jefferson — 84 points
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 115 points
5. Sioux City East — 121 points
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic — 171 points
7. Abraham Lincoln — 175 points
8. Sioux City West — 252 points
COACHES
•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Todd Roerig
•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Traci Stoop (Girls) & Matt Lee (Boys)
•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Doug Muehlig
•LeMars Bulldogs: Linda Meis (Girls) & Al Engebretson (Boys)
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Monte Larsen
•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Nick Gaul
•Sioux City North Stars: Abdier Marrero
•Sioux City West Wolverines: Not Listed
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
Just one of the top 12 runners from last year’s Missouri River Conference meet was a senior. That was Heelan’s Grace Mahaney, who finished in third place. You have to go down to No. 13 to find the next senior (Lillian Garay of Sioux City North). Other seniors from the MRC race (and their place):
14. Mia Norton, Sioux City North
15. Lydia Heald, Sioux City East
20. Elena Guevara, Sioux City North
25. Emma Hutchinson, Bishop Heelan Catholic
33. Caroline Meis, LeMars
38. Julia Slack, Thomas Jefferson
39. Karlie Stoos, Sioux City East
41. Katie Lammers, Sioux City East
42. Berenice Monge, Abraham Lincoln
50. Gracie Roberts, Sioux City West
53. Shewit Gafo, Sioux City West
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
The conference and state champ is gone from Sioux City North (Jaysen Bouwers), but the next three runners at the conference meet are back. Aidan Booton of Thomas Jefferson is the other top five finisher that has graduated. Other runners that hit the bricks aka ran out of eligibility:
8. Colin Greenwell, Sioux City North
9. Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson
10. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars
12. Kaden Wingert, LeMars
14. Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars
15. Jackson Sudtelgte, LeMars
17. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
19. Blake Dirksen, LeMars
21. Owen Hoak, Sioux City East
23. Hunter Ryba, Thomas Jefferson
25. Alex Aguilar, Thoma sJeferson
28. Matt Foster, Thomas Jefferson
29. Noah Winkel, Bishop Heelan Catholic
30. Ethan Leinen, Abraham Lincoln
36. Aiden Keller, Abraham Lincoln
39. Austin Healy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
42. Juan Fuentes, Sioux City East
49. Keasen Richardson, Abraham Lincoln
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 15
The defending champ is into her senior year. Kaia Downs of Sioux City East won the MRC championship last season in dominant fashion. Runner-up Elizabeth Jordan — a junior from Sioux City North — is also returning. The rest of the top 15 coming back with their place from last year’s MRC meet:
4. Sophia Karras, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
6. Sydney Helt, Senior, Sioux City East
7. Maddie Demke, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
8. Jada Newberg, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
9. Nicole Zuehl, Senior, Sioux City North
10. Paige Bracker, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
11. Mia Conley, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
12. Scarlett Walsh, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
16. Ashley Streck, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
17. Mariah Morrow, Junior, Sioux City East
18. Rebecca Hulinsky, Junior, LeMars
19. Gabby Ryan, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Six of the eight teams are represented in this returning top 15. TJ’s top-returning runner is sophomore Cara Ronk, who placed 28th at last year’s MRC meet. The top-returning runner for Sioux City West is also a sophomore in Bethzy Nicolas, who came in 49th last year.
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 15
While Sioux City North loses the champ, they bring back the runner-up. And the third-place finisher. And the fourth-place finisher. That’s senior Will Lohr, junior Gabe Nash and senior Yemane Kifle, in that order. Oh yeah, they’ve got some others, too:
6. Beshanena Gutema, Junior, Sioux City North
7. Natnael Kifle, Sophomore, Sioux City North
11. Carlos Rodriguez, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
13. Ryan Campbell, Senior, Sioux City East
16. Luke Feuerhelm, Senior, LeMars
18. Juan Sanchez, Junior, LeMars
20. Hayden Gamble, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
22. Roi Soriano, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
24. Jaccob Denker, Junior, Sioux City East
26. Cajon Wright, Junior, Sioux City East
27. Roberto Rundquist, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
31. Lucas Fitch, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City West’s top-returning runner from the MRC meet would be junior Carter Benson, who finished in 46th. Among those that ran at the conference meet, Sioux City North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan and West are the only teams that return at least five runners. East and AL have four each, and LeMars and Thomas Jefferson would welcome back two apiece.
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Heelan rolled to the district championship in Spencer, placing three in the top 10, including sophomore Brooklyn Stanley (2nd) and junior Jada Newberg (10th). The Crusaders ended up with a fourth-place finish in Class 3A with Stanley’s 15th-place finish leading the way. Heelan will bring back five of their seven runners at the state meet.
•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Senior Paige Bracker finished in 30th at the home SQM in Class 4A.
•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Cara Ronk was also the top finishers for the Yellow Jackets at their SQM, finishing in 38th.
•LeMars Bulldogs: The top-returning runner from LeMars’ race at the Spencer SQM is junior Kylee Britt, who came in 61st.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: The Warriors saw Sophia Karras qualify for the state meet with a sixth-place finish at the 3A SQM in Spencer. The junior came in 60th at the 3A state meet.
•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Kaia Downs was the district champion at the 4A SQM at AL and went on to a third-place finish in Class 4A. She is the second-fastest returning runner in 4A from last year’s meet in Fort Dodge.
•Sioux City North Stars: Elizabeth Jordan also ran to a state-qualifying place at the SQM in CB, finishing in sixth place. She had a solid 23rd-place finish in Class 4A and is the 14th-fastest returning runner in the class.
•Sioux City West Wolverines: Alejandra Payes — a sophomore — was the top finisher at their postseason meet in Council Bluffs. Payes ran 57th.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Heelan’s top-returning runner from the postseason event in Spencer is senior Roberto Rundquist (51st).
•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Sophomore Cody Smith will be back for the Lynx, and he was their top runner at their home state qualifying meet (44th).
•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: TJ was a very senior laden team last year, but they will bring back sophomore Gavin Rothmeyer as their top-returning runner from the SQM. He placed 41st.
•LeMars Bulldogs: LeMars had a senior-oriented team that qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish. Their top three runners from the SQM in Spencer, though, are gone. Senior Luke Feuerhelm had a nice run at the meet, too, finishing in 21st and then took 85th at state.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Senior Carlos Rodriguez qualified for state last year with a 13th place at the Spencer qualifier. He ended up running a solid 25th at state, too.
•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Senior Ryan Campbell had a 28th place finish at the 4A SQM at AL.
•Sioux City North Stars: North had 26 points to win their state qualifier and then 75 points to win the whole dang championship. They had six of the top 10 runners at AL with all but one of them coming back. Will Lohr is their highest returning finisher from state, as he came in fourth. And they will return five of their seven runners from the state championship run.
•Sioux City West Wolverines: Carter Benson placed 56th at the state qualifier in Council Bluffs last year.
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Bishop Heelan Catholic is the heavy favorite here. The Crusaders have a deep, talented and state meet-experienced bunch returning. They also have five of the top 11 returning runners in the conference. The biggest race likely comes down to second-place, and I would expect Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton to be the biggest contenders for that spot at this point.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out. Sioux City North is not only the favorite to win the league, they’re the favorite to win another state championship, as evidenced by their preseason No. 1 ranking. Again, the best race might be for second with LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all likely contenders.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.