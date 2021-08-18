Missouri River Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- One final cross country preview is here, as we take a look at the Missouri River Conference. 

2021 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW

There were two dominant champions last year, and they were both among the top teams in the entire state. The Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys were fourth and first at the state meet last year in their respective classes. Before we get to 2021, here’s how the standings looked at last year’s MRC meet. 

GIRLS

1. Bishop Heelan Catholic — 34 points

2. Sioux City North — 58 points

3. Sioux City East — 78 points

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 83 points

5. Abraham Lincoln — 139 points

6. LeMars — 144 points

7. Thomas Jefferson — 176 points

8. Sioux City West — 255 points

BOYS

1. Sioux City North — 16 points

2. LeMars — 67 points

3. Thomas Jefferson — 84 points

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 115 points

5. Sioux City East — 121 points

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic — 171 points

7. Abraham Lincoln — 175 points

8. Sioux City West — 252 points

COACHES

•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Todd Roerig

•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Traci Stoop (Girls) & Matt Lee (Boys)

•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Doug Muehlig

•LeMars Bulldogs: Linda Meis (Girls) & Al Engebretson (Boys)

•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Monte Larsen

•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Nick Gaul

•Sioux City North Stars: Abdier Marrero

•Sioux City West Wolverines: Not Listed

GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?

Just one of the top 12 runners from last year’s Missouri River Conference meet was a senior. That was Heelan’s Grace Mahaney, who finished in third place. You have to go down to No. 13 to find the next senior (Lillian Garay of Sioux City North). Other seniors from the MRC race (and their place):

14. Mia Norton, Sioux City North

15. Lydia Heald, Sioux City East

20. Elena Guevara, Sioux City North

25. Emma Hutchinson, Bishop Heelan Catholic

33. Caroline Meis, LeMars

38. Julia Slack, Thomas Jefferson

39. Karlie Stoos, Sioux City East

41. Katie Lammers, Sioux City East

42. Berenice Monge, Abraham Lincoln

50. Gracie Roberts, Sioux City West

53. Shewit Gafo, Sioux City West

BOYS: WHO’S GONE?

The conference and state champ is gone from Sioux City North (Jaysen Bouwers), but the next three runners at the conference meet are back. Aidan Booton of Thomas Jefferson is the other top five finisher that has graduated. Other runners that hit the bricks aka ran out of eligibility:

8. Colin Greenwell, Sioux City North

9. Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson

10. Jason Sudtelgte, LeMars

12. Kaden Wingert, LeMars

14. Ethan Hulinsky, LeMars

15. Jackson Sudtelgte, LeMars

17. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

19. Blake Dirksen, LeMars

21. Owen Hoak, Sioux City East

23. Hunter Ryba, Thomas Jefferson

25. Alex Aguilar, Thoma sJeferson

28. Matt Foster, Thomas Jefferson

29. Noah Winkel, Bishop Heelan Catholic

30. Ethan Leinen, Abraham Lincoln

36. Aiden Keller, Abraham Lincoln

39. Austin Healy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

42. Juan Fuentes, Sioux City East

49. Keasen Richardson, Abraham Lincoln

GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 15

The defending champ is into her senior year. Kaia Downs of Sioux City East won the MRC championship last season in dominant fashion. Runner-up Elizabeth Jordan — a junior from Sioux City North — is also returning. The rest of the top 15 coming back with their place from last year’s MRC meet:

4. Sophia Karras, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic

6. Sydney Helt, Senior, Sioux City East

7. Maddie Demke, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic

8. Jada Newberg, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

9. Nicole Zuehl, Senior, Sioux City North

10. Paige Bracker, Senior, Abraham Lincoln

11. Mia Conley, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

12. Scarlett Walsh, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic

16. Ashley Streck, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

17. Mariah Morrow, Junior, Sioux City East

18. Rebecca Hulinsky, Junior, LeMars

19. Gabby Ryan, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Six of the eight teams are represented in this returning top 15. TJ’s top-returning runner is sophomore Cara Ronk, who placed 28th at last year’s MRC meet. The top-returning runner for Sioux City West is also a sophomore in Bethzy Nicolas, who came in 49th last year. 

BOYS: RETURNING TOP 15

While Sioux City North loses the champ, they bring back the runner-up. And the third-place finisher. And the fourth-place finisher. That’s senior Will Lohr, junior Gabe Nash and senior Yemane Kifle, in that order. Oh yeah, they’ve got some others, too:

6. Beshanena Gutema, Junior, Sioux City North

7. Natnael Kifle, Sophomore, Sioux City North

11. Carlos Rodriguez, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

13. Ryan Campbell, Senior, Sioux City East

16. Luke Feuerhelm, Senior, LeMars

18. Juan Sanchez, Junior, LeMars

20. Hayden Gamble, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

22. Roi Soriano, Senior, Thomas Jefferson

24. Jaccob Denker, Junior, Sioux City East

26. Cajon Wright, Junior, Sioux City East

27. Roberto Rundquist, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

31. Lucas Fitch, Junior, Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City West’s top-returning runner from the MRC meet would be junior Carter Benson, who finished in 46th. Among those that ran at the conference meet, Sioux City North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan and West are the only teams that return at least five runners. East and AL have four each, and LeMars and Thomas Jefferson would welcome back two apiece.

GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES

•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Heelan rolled to the district championship in Spencer, placing three in the top 10, including sophomore Brooklyn Stanley (2nd) and junior Jada Newberg (10th). The Crusaders ended up with a fourth-place finish in Class 3A with Stanley’s 15th-place finish leading the way. Heelan will bring back five of their seven runners at the state meet.

•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Senior Paige Bracker finished in 30th at the home SQM in Class 4A.

•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Cara Ronk was also the top finishers for the Yellow Jackets at their SQM, finishing in 38th.

•LeMars Bulldogs: The top-returning runner from LeMars’ race at the Spencer SQM is junior Kylee Britt, who came in 61st.

•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: The Warriors saw Sophia Karras qualify for the state meet with a sixth-place finish at the 3A SQM in Spencer. The junior came in 60th at the 3A state meet.

•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Kaia Downs was the district champion at the 4A SQM at AL and went on to a third-place finish in Class 4A. She is the second-fastest returning runner in 4A from last year’s meet in Fort Dodge. 

•Sioux City North Stars: Elizabeth Jordan also ran to a state-qualifying place at the SQM in CB, finishing in sixth place. She had a solid 23rd-place finish in Class 4A and is the 14th-fastest returning runner in the class.

•Sioux City West Wolverines: Alejandra Payes — a sophomore — was the top finisher at their postseason meet in Council Bluffs. Payes ran 57th.

BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES

•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Heelan’s top-returning runner from the postseason event in Spencer is senior Roberto Rundquist (51st).

•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Sophomore Cody Smith will be back for the Lynx, and he was their top runner at their home state qualifying meet (44th).

•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: TJ was a very senior laden team last year, but they will bring back sophomore Gavin Rothmeyer as their top-returning runner from the SQM. He placed 41st.

•LeMars Bulldogs: LeMars had a senior-oriented team that qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish. Their top three runners from the SQM in Spencer, though, are gone. Senior Luke Feuerhelm had a nice run at the meet, too, finishing in 21st and then took 85th at state.

•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Senior Carlos Rodriguez qualified for state last year with a 13th place at the Spencer qualifier. He ended up running a solid 25th at state, too.

•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Senior Ryan Campbell had a 28th place finish at the 4A SQM at AL. 

•Sioux City North Stars: North had 26 points to win their state qualifier and then 75 points to win the whole dang championship. They had six of the top 10 runners at AL with all but one of them coming back. Will Lohr is their highest returning finisher from state, as he came in fourth. And they will return five of their seven runners from the state championship run. 

•Sioux City West Wolverines: Carter Benson placed 56th at the state qualifier in Council Bluffs last year.

GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE

Bishop Heelan Catholic is the heavy favorite here. The Crusaders have a deep, talented and state meet-experienced bunch returning. They also have five of the top 11 returning runners in the conference. The biggest race likely comes down to second-place, and I would expect Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton to be the biggest contenders for that spot at this point.

BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE

Well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out. Sioux City North is not only the favorite to win the league, they’re the favorite to win another state championship, as evidenced by their preseason No. 1 ranking. Again, the best race might be for second with LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all likely contenders.

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.

