(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference Cross Country.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 8 Preview
Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 8-Player District 10 Football Preview
Missouri River Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country Preview
Class A District 6 Football Preview
Missouri River Conference Cross Country Preview
Bluegrass Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 8-Player District 7 Football Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 4A District 1 Football Preview
Class 8-Player District 9 Football Preview
Class 8-Player District 1 Football Preview
2022 CORNER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
It’s time to get back into the world of cross country and volleyball, and we start with the Corner Conference in cross country. This is similar to the Bluegrass Conference XC Preview in that it’s pretty short without a large number of athletes running XC in the league. However, it’s also difficult in that I usually base these previews off of last year’s conference meet, and the Corner Conference does not have a conference meet. Let’s take a look…
COACHES
**Please note: The coaches section is based on the directory supplied by Bound. If something looks off, please email dmartin@kmamail.com (and get it changed on Bound).
East Mills: Joe Wortman
Essex: Kurt Sloop
Fremont-Mills: Owen Pitt
Griswold: Matthew Spunaugle
Sidney: Steve Meyer
Stanton: Lacey Stephens
With these schools in mind, here is a team-by-team rundown of what’s gone, what’s coming back and what could be ahead.
East Mills Wolverines
Who’s Gone (Girls): Ann Barrett, Shelby Hindman and Lilly Proctor were all seniors on last year’s Wolverines roster.
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Senior Megan Wells was the No. 2 runner for East Mills last season, posting a PR of 28:41.
Who’s Back (Boys): All five of their runners from last year could be back. Senior Anthony Obermiller posted the top time for the Wolverines (20:12) while juniors Steven Barrett (21:12) and Camryn Johnson (21:55.75) rounded out the top three. Senior AJ Laramy and sophomore Wyatt Schmitt also ran a year ago. In addition, senior Thoren Wade and sophomores Cooper Stearns and Walter Seipold ran at the SQM, and sophomores Fletcher Proctor and Jordan Williams were on the Bound roster.
Postseason Notes (Girls): Wells ended up running in 38th at the Class 1A SQM at Southwest Valley.
Postseason Notes (Boys): East Mills was one of two Corner programs that scored at the SQM last season. They finished seventh as a team at Southwest Valley, led by Obermiller and Barrett running within the top 38 of the race. There could be a big group coming back.
Essex Trojanettes/Trojans
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Senior Tori Sample was the only runner on the Essex roster last season, and she put down several competitive times, including a PR of 26:43.32.
Who’s Back (Boys): Junior Tony Racine seems to compete in every single sport, and this is another of those. He ran a solid 19:19.
Postseason Notes (Girls): Sample finished out her junior season with a strong 27th place run at the 1A SQM at Southwest Valley.
Postseason Notes (Boys): At the SQM, Racine was the top underclassman from the Corner Conference. He ended up running 19th and posting a time that he probably wasn’t even sure he was capable of. That 19:19 was almost a minute faster than anything he had run to that point in the season. If he runs as a junior, he’s a state qualifying threat.
Fremont-Mills Knights
Fremont-Mills did not have any cross country runners last season, according to Bound and to the results of the 1A SQM they were assigned.
Griswold Tigers
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): There aren’t any stats on Bound for her, but junior Madeline Tischer was listed on the Tigers roster a year ago.
Who’s Back (Boys): Per Bound, sophomore Cody Dorscher and senior Jeremy Sheeder both ran cross country last season. There are not any stats inputted.
Postseason Notes (Girls): N/A
Postseason Notes (Boys): Dorscher had a great finish to his freshman season at the Corner Conference track meet, and he will look to build off of that and his 23rd-place run at the 1A Sam at Southwest Valley. Sheeder also ran well at Lake Icaria in 37th.
Sidney Cowgirls/Cowboys
Who’s Gone (Girls): Makenna Laumann was the team’s No. 2 runner last season and has graduated.
Who’s Gone (Boys): A very good one in Cole Jorgenson has gone and graduated after qualifying for the state cross country meet a year ago. Kyle Beam is another senior that ran well for the Cowboys last fall that has graduated.
Who’s Back (Girls): The top runner on the roster, sophomore Marley Shull, is joined as a returnee among junior Kendra Laumann and senior Grace Zach. Shull’s PR of 24:01 was the second-fastest time in the Corner Conference last year.
Who’s Back (Boys): Sophomore Andreas Buttry is all set for a breakthrough. He broke 20 minutes last season (19:53.57) while senior Christian Harris and sophomore LaDarius Albright also saw varsity time. Junior Will Bryant was also on the Sidney Bound roster.
Postseason Notes (Girls): That 24:01 came at the 1A SQM in Corning, and she ended up leaving with a 19th-place finish. That kind of finish to her freshman season (coupled with a strong track year) should provide a push of a momentum heading into her sophomore year.
Postseason Notes (Boys): Buttry posted a strong finish to his freshman season, claiming 28th at the 1A SQM at Southwest Valley. Ladarius Albright is the only other returning underclassman that ran at the meet.
Stanton Viqueens/Vikings
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): The top runner in the Corner Conference last season. Junior Carly Roberts ended up with a PR of 23:52 to put together a strong sophomore season.
Who’s Back (Boys): All five of the runners with posted times in Bound are coming on back. Senior Damian Meek (20:31) and sophomore Evan Gettler (20:49.23) both ran under 21 minutes while sophomores James McDonald and Zooey Allen and senior Kyle Pastore also received some varsity time.
Postseason Notes (Girls): Roberts posted that 23:52 at the 1A SQM, finishing with a Corner-best 17th-place run.
Postseason Notes (Boys): The Stanton boys also scored at last year’s SQM in Corning, finishing with 215 points in ninth. Meek ran 34th and Gettler was 41st to lead the way.
FINAL TAKE
We could see another year with two teams scoring points at the SQM — East Mills and Stanton boys — but can anybody find their way to Fort Dodge? It’ll take a bit of improvement, but there were several underclassmen that proved to be right on the edge last year. I’ll make a prediction that at least one individual runner from the Corner qualifies for this year’s state meet.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.