(KMAland) -- Since some of these teams are playing on Friday night, we need to get Class 8-Player District 7 previewed. Here we go.
2021 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This is a mixture of 8-Player Districts 4, 5 and 6 and a Woodward Academy team that was last seen playing in Class 1A in the 2019 season. There are two KMAland conference schools in the league: Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars. Here’s a look at the teams, their records and their districts last year:
Baxter Bolts — 4-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 5)
BGM, Brooklyn Bears — 8-2 overall (Class 8-Player District 5)
Grand View Christian Thunder — 1-7 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Melcher-Dallas Saints — 2-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 6)
Montezuma Braves — 10-1 overall (Class 8-Player District 4)
Twin Cedars Sabers — 0-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 4)
Woodward Academy Knights — Did Not Play
Note: Since Woodward Academy did not play last season, they will not be listed in any of the returning player categories.
SERIES HISTORY
Here’s a look at the series history for the two KMAland conference schools against their district mates, according to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project:
-Melcher-Dallas: 1-1 vs. Baxter (L1), 0-0 vs. BGM, 5-3 vs. Grand View Christian (W2), 0-0 vs. Montezuma, 17-11 vs. Twin Cedars (W3), 0-0 vs. Woodward Academy
-Twin Cedars: 1-1 vs. Baxter (L1), 0-0 vs. BGM, 3-6 vs. Grand View Christian (L1), 0-2 vs. Montezuma (L2), 11-17 vs. Melcher-Dallas (L3), 0-0 vs. Woodward Academy
COACHES
•Baxter: Rob Luther (5 postseason appearances — all with Collins-Maxwell-Baxter)
•BGM, Brooklyn: Jerod Burns (12 postseason appearances)
•Grand View Christian: John Safford (3 postseason appearances)
•Melcher-Dallas: Pat Ferguson
•Montezuma: John Beck
•Twin Cedars: Cameron Parker
•Woodward Academy: Ostin James & Michael Williams
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Eddie Burgess, Senior, Montezuma: Maybe you’ve heard of him. He threw for 3,803 yards and 59 touchdowns on 64.1% efficiency a year ago. Pretty, pretty good.
2. Jacob Maurer, Junior, BGM: Maurer threw for 1,535 yards and 13 touchdowns against just three interceptions last season. He also completed 62.7% of his 201 passes. Also, pretty, pretty good.
3. Cody Damman, Junior, Baxter: Yet another returning QB with some great numbers. Damman threw for 954 yards and 16 touchdowns against just six interceptions.
4. Noah John, Sophomore, Grand View Christian: John had a strong debut season with 788 yards and seven touchdowns.
-Melcher-Dallas: Both of their senior quarterbacks have moved on. That leaves junior Logan Godfrey, who was listed as a QB last season, as the likely signal caller.
-Twin Cedars: Their senior quarterback is gone, and their junior quarterback did not go out. So, we’ve got some questions here. According to Coach Cameron Parker, Dallas Smith and Wyatt Findley are both locked in the battle for QB1.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Jacob Maurer, Junior, BGM: The BGM QB can also run around a bit, as he had 1,642 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
2. Rory Heer, Senior, Baxter: The Bolts were led by Rory Heer and his 1,229 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had a strong average of 8.0 yards per tote.
3. Eddie Burgess, Senior, Montezuma: And one more over 1,000 yards last season, as the Montezuma prolific passer had 1,148 yards and 28 touchdowns, plus a 7.9 YPC.
4. Cody Damman, Junior, Baxter: One thing is for sure: The quarterbacks in this league are plenty prolific. Damman had 920 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.
5. Cole Metz, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: The top-returning rusher for Melcher-Dallas will be Metz, who had 186 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The next 5:
6. Noah John, Sophomore, Grand View Christian: 155 yards rushing, 3 TD
7. Shamus Keller, Junior, BGM: 120 yards rushing, 2 TD
8. Jake Travis, Junior, Baxter: 107 yards rushing, 3 TD
9. Frankie Miller, Junior, BGM: 104 yards rushing, 2 TD
10. Nick Nelson, Senior, Baxter: 71 yards rushing, 2 TD
Twin Cedars is the only school with stats from last year that is not represented in the top 10. The Sabers actually don’t return any rushing yardage from last year.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Jacob Moel, Senior, BGM: Maurer returns his top target in Moel, who had a big year last season with 56 receptions for 790 yards and nine touchdowns.
2. Rory Heer, Senior, Baxter: Heer also had a big year as a receiver with 46 grabs for 529 yards and eight touchdowns.
3. Jake Travis, Junior, Baxter: Baxter pulled in 19 receptions for 292 yards and had three touchdowns.
4. Cole Metz, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Metz put together a season with 10 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.
5. Shamus Keller, Junior, BGM: Keller tallied 23 receptions for 124 yards as a sophomore.
The next five:
6. Cael Shepley, Junior, Baxter: 10 receptions, 114 yards receiving, TD
7. Kasey Clark, Junior, Twin Cedars: 12 receptions, 93 yards receiving
8. Masin Shearer, Junior, Montezuma: 5 receptions, 81 yards receiving, 2 TD
9. Connor Van Zee, Senior, Montezuma: 7 receptions, 75 yards receiving, TD
10. Frankie Miller, Junior, BGM: 11 receptions, 74 yards receiving
The only team not represented in the top 10 that played last year is Grand View Christian. Their top-returning receiver is senior Brayden Bill, who had three grabs for 68 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Eddie Burgess, Senior, Montezuma: Burgess was also a beast on defense with 91.0 total tackles, including 13.0 TFL.
2. Nate McMinamen, Senior, Baxter: McMinamen put up 86.0 total tackles and also posted 5.5 tackles for loss as a junior.
3. Rory Heer, Senior, Baxter: Looks like Heer is quite the player. He finished last year with 77.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL and wo fumble recoveries.
4. Cole Metz, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Metz tallied 77.0 tackles, including 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack. He also finished with two fumble recoveries.
5. Connor Van Zee, Senior, Montezuma: Van Zee put up 65.0 total tackles and finished with 49 solos in 2020. He also had a pair of interceptions.
6. Cody Damman, Junior, Baxter: Damman posted 63.0 total tackles and finished with 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries.
7. Jacob Moel, Senior, BGM: Moel did more than catch passes. He also had 46.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL and three interceptions.
8. Grant Borts, Senior, Baxter: The Baxter linebacker had 44.5 tackles, 33 solos and 2.0 TFL in his junior year.
8. Kyle Curtis, Senior, Grand View Christian: Curtis is the top-returning tackler for the Thunder a year after posting 44.5 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
10. Cael Shepley, Junior, Baxter: Shepley is next after a season that saw him finish with 38.0 total tackles and three interceptions.
10. Jake Travis, Junior, Baxter: Shepley’s teammate and classmate, Travis also finished with 38.0 tackles a year ago.
The rest:
12. Trice Clapper, Junior, Baxter: 33.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
13. Kaeden Burger, Sophomore, Grand View Christian: 32.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 FR
14. Jacob Maurer, Junior, BGM: 31.5 tackles, 2 FR
15. Shamus Keller, Junior, BGM: 29.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 FR, 3 INT
16. Brady Ogan, Junior, Montezuma, 28.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL
17. Ryan Hopwood, Senior, BGM: 27.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
18. Masin Shearer, Junior, Montezuma: 24.5 tackles
19. Nate Curry, Sophomore, Twin Cedars: 23.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
20. Brayden Bill, Senior, Grand View Christian: 22.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Others:
-Isiah Arreosola, Sophomore, Twin Cedars: 8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Eli Bustamonte, Junior, Montezuma: 3.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Owen Cook, Junior, Montezuma: 5.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Todd Geiger, Sophomore, Montezuma: 19.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Joseph Irlbeck, Senior, BGM: 12.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 FR
-Matt Karadios, Sophomore, Montezuma: 19.5 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2 FR
-Camden Michalek, Senior, Montezuma: 8.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL
-Anthony Schneider, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: 2 FR
-Tyler Vanderford, Junior, Montezuma: 12.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 FR
-Colin Woodbury, Junior, Grand View Christian: 15.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
Baxter (3): Trice Clapper (First Team), Rory Heer (First Team), Nate McMinamen (First Team)
BGM (2): Jacob Maurer (First Team), Jacob Moel (First Team)
Grand View Christian (1): Brayden Bill (Second Team DL)
Melcher-Dallas (1): Cole Metz (Second Team LB)
Montezuma (7): Jack Brenner (Second Team OL), Eddie Burgess (First Team QB), Owen Cook (First Team K), Todd Geiger (Second Team DL), Kennen Roadcap (Second Team OL), TJ Townsend (Second Team OL), Connor Van Zee (First Team DB)
Twin Cedars (0)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Montezuma: Eddie Burgess lost some pals, including his head coach, but they’re still going to be really good up front. And Burgess will continue to put up video game numbers.
BGM: They won eight games last season, and they return a number of their top players from last season, including the star connection between their quarterback (Maurer) and receiver (Moel).
Baxter: The Bolts bring back plenty of talent themselves. They might just be in the wrong district in terms of trying to win it.
Grand View Christian: The Thunder don’t have a ton returning, but they do have a few more known commodities than the rest of the remaining teams.
Melcher-Dallas: They may not know for sure who is going to take the snaps, but Cole Metz will certainly put up plenty of yardage this season.
Twin Cedars: Since we don’t know anything about Woodward Academy, I’m going with the team we know a little about.
Woodward Academy: Like I said, there’s not a thing to be known about this team and school that could very well adjust nicely to the 8-Player game. We’ll find out.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.