(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Bluegrass Conference Volleyball.
2022 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
We are just days away from the opening night of the volleyball season. Let’s take a look at last year’s Bluegrass Conference:
1. Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 33-4 overall
2. Lamoni Demons — 29-5 overall
3. Seymour Warriors — 19-12 overall
4. Mormon Trail Saints — 13-12 overall
5. Murray Mustangs — 11-12 overall
6. Diagonal Maroons — 9-11 overall
7. Twin Cedars — 9-16 overall
8. Melcher-Dallas — 5-17 overall
9. Moulton-Udell — 3-14 overall
10. Moravia Mohawks — 2-21 overall
11. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 1-17 overall
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Michele Quick
•Diagonal: Mallory Grandfield
•Lamoni: Laura Jeanes
•Melcher-Dallas: Jesyka Nolte
•Moravia: Ryan Vanbogaert
•Mormon Trail: Katie Newton
•Moulton-Udell: Jenny Jarr
•Murray: Maki Barber
•Orient-Macksburg: Bree Ross
•Seymour: Jennifer Miller
•Twin Cedars: Randie Gist
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian: The top two hitters from last season are gone. That has Weathers moving into the No. 1 position after finishing with 264 kills and a terrific .306 efficiency.
2. Carley Craighead, SO, Ankeny Christian: The great ACA freshman class of last year? They’re sophomores now. Craighead had 230 kills and hit .348 for the season.
3. Taylor Lumbard, SR, Diagonal: Lumbard has been one of the top hitters in the conference for the past three years, and she’s likely to do it again after 199 kills and a .194 efficiency.
4. Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian: Quick did a lot of setting and a bit of hitting. For these purposes, she had 162 kills and hit .392(!). Yes, three-nine-two.
5. Maysen Trimble, JR, Seymour: Trimble hit out of the middle for the Warriorettes, finishing with 139 kills and a .151 efficiency.
6. Aidyn Newton, JR, Mormon Trail: Newton slammed in 119 kills to lead the way for Mormon Trail last season.
7. Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars: She can pitch, she can hit….wait, this is the volleyball preview. French had 113 kills last season to lead the way for the Sabers.
8. Annika Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail: Another Mormon Trail hitter on the list, Shanks hit out of the middle and had 111 kills.
9. Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni: Henson steps into the top hitting spot for Lamoni after a strong freshman season. She had 99 winners and hit .228 for the year.
9. Sophie Lyle, SR, Twin Cedars: Lyle also finished last season with 99 kills for the Sabers.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Teryn Shields, SR, Murray: 91 kills
12. Mia Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail: 81 kills
13. Brooklyn Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas: 80 kills
14. BrieAnna Remster, SR, Melcher-Dallas: 74 kills
15. Morgan Fincham, SO, Ankeny Christian: 73 kills
16. Kassidy Quick, SR, Ankeny Christian: 72 kills
17. Zoey Hackathorn, SR, Moulton-Udell: 68 kills
18. Gabby Overgaard, SO, Melcher-Dallas: 58 kills
19. Lexi Smith, SR. Moulton-Udell: 57 kills
20. Miah Roberts, SR, Mormon Trail: 55 kills
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian: This should come as no surprise. Quick had a big year last season, handing out 632 assists in 92 sets.
2. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars: Two graduates that ranked No. 2 and 3 in assists last year are gone, and that pops Dunkin up to the No. 2 spot. Dunkin had 295 assists in 62 sets.
3. Jayda Chew, SR, Murray: Chew comes back for a big senior season of her own after handing out 242 assists in 67 sets.
4. Sydney Forkner, SO, Mormon Trail: Forkner took over the offense last season as a freshman, and she finished the year with 159 assists in 74 sets.
5. Kasyn Reed, SR, Melcher-Dallas: A third senior setter in the top five, and it’s Reed, who posted 142 assists in 62 sets.
6. Alaina Whittington, SR, Diagonal: Whittington is yet another senior coming back to run an offense. She had 133 assists in 58 sets as a junior.
7. Aidan Newton, JR, Mormon Trail: Newton’s big sophomore season combined with Forkner’s freshman year, and she had 131 assists in 74 sets played.
8. Anna Newton, SR, Diagonal: Newton also did a bit of setting for the Maroons last season, posting 121 assists in 55 sets.
9. Kinsey Eslinger, JR, Orient-Macksburg: Eslinger topped the Bulldogs with 89 assists in 47 sets last year.
10. Jenna Mickey, SO, Melcher-Dallas: Mickey teamed up with Reed to run the Melcher-Dallas offense, and she finished with 78 assists in 62 sets played.
11. Finley Spencer, JR, Moravia: Spencer is one of two returning setters for Moravia, too, ending up with 63 assists in 58 sets.
12. Destiny Nathaniel, SR, Moravia: And Nathaniel was right there with Spencer, posting 62 assists in 53 sets.
We have an idea on eight of the setters in the league. Let’s take a look at the other teams and their setter situation.
-Lamoni: The Demons lost both Cameron Martin and Malori Leonard that did most of the setting. Abby Martin could also set, but she’s gone. Junior Emaleigh Pierschbacher might be the go-to here, as she had an S next to her name (along with OH) on last year’s roster. She had 33 assists in 89 sets.
-Moulton-Udell: Moulton-Udell actually returns both players that set for them last season. Senior Stephanie Leager posted 40 assists in 52 sets while sophomore Rachel Ogden had 33 in 55. (These two were not included above because they ranked below two non-setters in assists.)
-Seymour: Junior Olivia Power could be the heir apparent to Kolbi Keller, who has since graduated. Power had 33 assists in 77 sets last year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Miah Roberts, SR, Mormon Trail: Roberts ranked second in the conference last season with 217 digs in 74 sets played.
2. Annika Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail: Shanks followed her teammate in third place with 185 digs in 74 sets.
3. Taylor Lumbard, SR, Diagonal: Here’s Lumbard again in third place among returnees with 184 digs in 58 sets played.
4. Kira Egly, SR, Diagonal: Elly was listed as a setter and right side last year, but it appears she spent plenty of time keeping the ball up, finishing with 166 digs in 58 sets.
5. Mia Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail: A third Mormon Trail player in the top five, Shanks had 162 digs in 62 sets.
6. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars: Dunkin was active all the way around the court with 159 digs in 62 sets.
7. Riese Gjerde, JR, Ankeny Christian: This is the first player on this returning list that was listed as a DS or libero last year. Gjerde had 156 digs in 92 sets.
8. Kenzyn Roberts, JR, Twin Cedars: Roberts is also a DS, posting 145 digs in 71 sets played last year.
9. Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars: French played all the way around for the Sabers in finishing with 140 digs in 69 sets played.
9. Nyah Watters, SO, Mormon Trail: Watters had a big year in digging during a freshman with 140 scoops in 60 sets.
The rest of the top 20 in returning digs:
11. Sydney Forkner, SO, Mormon Trail: 139 digs
12. Aidan Newton, JR, Mormon Trail: 124 digs
13. Anna newton, SR, Diagonal: 123 digs
14. Gracie Peck, JR, Seymour: 121 digs
15. Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni: 119 digs
16. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, JR, Lamoni: 116 digs
17. Kasyn Shinn, JR, Orient-Macksburg: 106 digs
18. Macey Nehring, SO, Ankeny Christian: 104 digs
18. Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian: 104 digs
20. Lauren Burton, JR, Diagonal: 103 digs
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Maysen Trimble, JR, Seymour: The top-returning middle blocker in the conferee e, Trimble had 41.0 blocks in 72 sets last year.
2. Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian: This sophomore class sure is something for the Eagles. Weathers finished with 31.0 blocks in 92 sets.
3. Taylor Lumbard, SR, Diagonal: Lumbard also got her hands on plenty, posting 26.0 blocks in 58 sets.
4. Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian: Quick is the last of the four with 25.0 or more blocks, as she finished with exactly 25.0 swats in 92 sets.
5. Annika Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail: Shanks finished her sophomore season with 23.0 blocks in 74 sets.
6. Olivia Power, JR, Seymour: She might be the team’s setter, and she is among the top six returnees with 18.0 total blocks in 77 sets.
7. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, JR, Lamoni: The Demons setter (?) this season posted 17.0 blocks in 89 sets last season.
8. Taylor Ruby, JR, Seymour: Another Warriorette on the list, Ruby finished with 17.0 blocks in 64 sets.
9. Lauren Burton, JR, Diagonal: Burton finished out her sophomore season with 16.0 blocks in 58 sets.
10. Emily Campbell, JR, Orient-Macksburg: O-M’s middle blocker, Campbell had 14.0 blocks in 47 sets last fall.
The rest of the top 20 returning blockers:
11. Destiny Drew, JR, Moravia: 13.0 blocks
12. Alexa Bedford, JR, Moravia: 11.0 blocks
12. Kassidy Quick, SR, Ankeny Christian: 11.0 blocks
12. Teryn Shields, SR, Murray: 11.0 blocks
15. Gabby Overgaard, SO, Melcher-Dallas: 10.0 blocks
16. Kianna Jackson, SO, Melcher-Dallas: 9.0 blocks
17. Carley Craighead, SO, Ankeny Christian: 8.0 blocks
17. Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni: 8.0 blocks
17. Kasyn Reed, SR, Melcher-Dallas: 8.0 blocks
17. Lexi Smith, SR, Moulton-Udell: 8.0 blocks
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian: There’s something about that Quick serve, as she finished with 101 aces and a 91.3% efficiency last year.
2. Carley Craighead, SO, Ankeny Christian: Craighead also feasted on opposing serve receivers, posting 73 aces while hitting in on 88.1% of her serves.
3. Sydney Forkner, SO, Mormon Trail: Forkner had a very nice season of serving with 69 aces and an 87.2% efficiency.
4. Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars: French ended up with 68 aces and served in on 85.8% of those.
5. Macey Nehring, SO, Ankeny Christian: Nehring is yet another ACA player in the top five, finishing with 65 aces and a 92.0% efficiency.
6. Riese Gjerde, JR, Ankeny Christian: Gjerde had a great 92.0% serve efficiency, and there were 65 of those serves that landed in for aces.
7. Morgan Fincham, SO, Ankeny Christian: Fincham ended up with 50 aces last year and posted a 79.4% efficiency.
7. Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian: Another! Weathers had 50 aces and an 83.6% efficiency.
9. Lauren Burton, JR, Diagonal: The run of ACA servers comes to an end with Burton, who served 49 aces and had an 83.3% efficiency.
9. Maysen Trimble, JR, Seymour: Trimble had the higher efficiency (88.8%) while also serving 49 aces for the Warriorettes.
The rest of the top 15 returning servers:
11. Olivia Power, JR, Seymour: 45 aces, 90.9% efficiency
12. Kira Egly, SR, Diagonal: 42 aces, 79.7% efficiency
13. Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni: 37 aces, 94.3% efficiency
13. Finley Spencer, JR, Moravia: 37 aces, 85.6% efficiency
15. Annika Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail: 36 aces, 83.5% efficiency
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
Ankeny Christian (5): Carley Craighead (1st), Riese Gjerde (2nd), Kassidy Quick (HM), Katie Quick (1st), Anna Weathers (1st)
Diagonal (3): Lauren Burton (2nd), Kira Egly (HM), Taylor Lumbard (1st)
Lamoni (1): Taylor Henson (HM)
Melcher-Dallas (2): Summer Karpan (HM), BrieAnna Remster (2nd)
Moravia (2): Keelie Anderson (2nd), Alexa Bedford (HM)
Mormon Trail (2): Aidyn Newton (2nd), Annika Shanks (HM)
Moulton-Udell (0)
Murray (2): Jayda Chew (1st), Teryn Shields (HM)
Orient-Macksburg (2): Emily Campbell (HM), Kinsey Eslinger (2nd)
Seymour (3): Gracie Peck (2nd), Olivia Power (HM), Maysen Trimble (1st)
Twin Cedars (2): Rylee Dunkin (1st), Jillian French (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Carley Craighead, SO, Ankeny Christian
Riese Gjerde, JR, Ankeny Christian
Taylor Lumbard, SR, Diagonal
Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian
Maysen Trimble, JR, Seymour
Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the Bluegrass looks:
1. Ankeny Christian Academy (56)
2. Lamoni (35)
3. Mormon Trail (28)
4. Seymour (27)
5. Diagonal (21)
6. Twin Cedars (16)
7. Murray (14)
8. Melcher-Dallas (13)
9. Moravia (7)
10. Moulton-Udell (5)
11. Orient-Macksburg (4)
Thoughts: Ankeny Christian is quite easily the favorite. They were arguably the best team in the league last year, and they are loaded with returnees. And they’ll be loaded with returnees next year, too. There’s not too much movement with only Mormon Trail, Diagonal, Twin Cedars and Moravia making moves up, according to The Formula.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.