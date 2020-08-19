(KMAland) -- All seven KMAland conference volleyball previews have been filed. You can check them out in the links below.
VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW LINKS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Corner Conference Volleyball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Missouri River Conference Volleyball Preview
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Preview
Now that all the words are written, all the names are in bold and all the previews are done, I thought it was time for a little contest. My fellow KMA Sports geek Trevor Maeder has read every word of those previews (may or may not be true), and I’ve gone over them multiple times. As we did in softball and baseball, let’s pick our conference champions and sleepers.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Derek’s Champion: Glenwood
Derek’s Sleeper: Harlan
-Glenwood has a number of important returning pieces from a team that got very hot at the end of the season, upset Lewis Central and was the only team at state to take a set off of the eventual champion Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They’ve never won the Hawkeye Ten, but this group of girls has a way of doing things the school has never seen before.
-I wouldn’t feel right picking Kuemper, Lewis Central or Red Oak as a sleeper, considering they shared the title last year. I also wouldn’t feel right about St. Albert since they won it the year before. And you know what? Harlan has a bunch of talent and experience returning. They’re outstanding on defense with Ashley Hall coming back at libero, and they have a plethora of great hitters. Yeah, sounds like a good sleeper to me.
Trevor’s Champion: Glenwood
Trevor’s Sleeper: Creston
-This conference was decimated by graduations. However, Glenwood was not. I think an argument can be made that they were a year ahead of schedule last year. Give me the Rams to win their first Hawkeye Ten Title.
-This is a prime opportunity for the Panthers to turn some heads. Glenwood and St. Albert should be viewed as the favorites, but other perennial powers such as Red Oak, Lewis Central and Kuemper have some voids to fill. Creston's biggest question mark comes with how they will replace Makenna Hudson, but the hitting they return is too much for me to overlook.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Trevor’s Champion: Stanton
Trevor’s Sleeper: Sidney
-Yes, I'm picking against the defending state champs. Stanton returns too much to overlook, and they are only going to get better.
-Yes, the defending champs are my sleeper. They lost a lot of production, but they have still have some nice pieces and they obviously know how to win. I'm not sure they are the favorite heading into the year, hence the Stanton pick, but I expect them to be in contention again.
Derek’s Champion: Stanton
Derek’s Sleeper: Griswold
-This is malarkey, right? Picking against Sidney in anything seems to be the wrong move, but I’m just YOLO’ing my way through life right now. The Cowgirls are definitely one of the top-contending teams in the league, and their defense is still going to be really, really strong. I’d be more than willing to eat a bunch of crow if/when they win it again, but the Viqueens offense is going to be a serious problem for the rest of the league.
-Sidney would not be considered a sleeper. Neither would East Mills, considering all the success they’ve had over the last several years. So, the sleeper is Griswold. Despite not returning any all-conference players, I feel like they might have a shot at being better this year. Seems crazy to think with the great seniors they lost, but they had a lot of underclassmen in big spots last year, too. After a great summer season, they’ll be ready.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Derek’s Champion: Underwood
Derek’s Sleeper: Logan-Magnolia
-The Eagles won last year’s Western Iowa Conference Tournament and advanced to a regional final before a tough five-set loss. They were playing their best volleyball (and the best volleyball among WIC teams) at the end of last season. The tough thing is that they open their conference slate with Treynor and Tri-Center. If they can start this year like they ended last year, they should be in good shape to make me correct.
-As for the sleeper spot, I think Lo-Ma was the sleeper last year, too. Maybe it’s unfair that I get to pick them again, but I don’t know that a lot of folks are necessarily looking at them again. They should have learned their lesson last year. In any event, I love the scrappiness this team figures to bring, and I think they’ll have more than enough on offense to make for another successful season.
Trevor’s Champion: Underwood
Trevor’s Sleeper: Riverside
-Man, the WIC is going to be fun. Underwood, Tri-Center and Treynor are the favorites and picking this one gave me a headache. I'll take the Eagles who were painstakingly close to making state last year. I can't wait to watch this one play out.
-The Bulldogs lost their top hitter, but they do return lots of other quality hitters and key pieces from a regional final team. I wouldn't be surprised to see them surprise some people. I don't know if that even makes sense, but it does to me.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Trevor’s Champion: Nodaway Valley
Trevor’s Sleeper: Southwest Valley
-Not only do I think the Wolverines win the POI, I think they make it to Cedar Rapids. They were so close last year and Corinne Bond is only going to get better.
-Jentry Schafer and Kayley Myers will be tough to replace, but Isabelle Inman was so good at setting them up that I expect her to do the same with whoever else takes over. The T-Wolves always seem to be a sneaky team in the POI.
Derek’s Champion: Nodaway Valley
Derek’s Sleeper: Lenox
-This is a conference that has largely been dominated by the West Division over the years, and so when I weighed the Southeast Warren/Nodaway Valley matchup I had to weigh the history of this league. Plus, the Wolverines are coming off a 20-win campaign and bring back their star setter, two really terrific terminators and at least one outstanding back row option.
-The sleeper is also coming from the West Division. Lenox is probably a team that a lot of folks are going to see coming, so maybe it’s not much of a sleeper. Still, the Tigers figure to be one of the most experienced teams in the league. They won 19 matches last year and also found success in the league. Who’s to say they can’t rise above the rest? Not me.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Derek’s Champion: Coon Rapids-Bayard
Derek’s Sleeper: Woodbine
-The Crusaders didn’t win the league and didn’t win the tournament last year. It’d been a bit since they didn’t grab at least one of those, as Glidden-Ralston put together a special year. However, CR-B did win the match that counted the most in beating the Wildcats in postseason play. With that in mind and with three returning All-RVC players, this is the definite favorite. In my eyes, at least.
-I considered three teams here, but I’m going to go with Woodbine. The Tigers have a menacing block, three girls that set a year ago and a nice mixture of middles and pins that can terminate any rally. Ar-We-Va and Paton-Churdan were the other two I considered here.
Trevor’s Champion: Glidden-Ralston
Trevor’s Sleeper: Boyer Valley
-I nearly went with Coon Rapids-Bayard, but the defending champions return way too much to overlook. I'll take them to repeat, but I'm not super confident.
-Some pieces are gone from last year's squad, but they always seem to find themselves near the top of the RVC. I think they do it again this year.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Trevor’s Champion: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Trevor’s Sleeper: Abraham Lincoln
-The defending champs no longer have Kenzie Foley, but the cupboard isn't completely bare. I'll take them to repeat.
-There's a lot of unknowns about the Lynx after losing an extremely successful senior class, but Katie Darrington knows how to coach and the girls waiting in the wings have seen what it's like to win. That means something, I think.
Derek’s Champion: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Derek’s Sleeper: LeMars
-I’m putting a lot of trust in the program that Coach Renee Winkel has built. They lost multiple star players that led the Warriors to the state championship a year ago, and they won’t be easy to replace. Still, I tend to think the talent well is not running dry at the school. Plus, they have both of their outstanding setters and their amazing libero back. I have to stick with the defending champs.
-For me, Sioux City East is too obvious and not much of a sleeper. Trevor and I disagree on what a sleeper constitutes, so I can’t pick a team that qualified for state last year (AL). So, I’m going with LeMars, which returns one of the top players in the conference, an outstanding and athletic middle and their outstanding libero. There are some holes to fill, especially at setter, but I tend to think the Bulldogs will be just fine. Or more than that.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Derek’s Champion: Melcher-Dallas
Derek’s Sleeper: Murray
-I might be overthinking things here by not picking Lamoni. The Demons have two studs returning, and they have the best player in the conference. That should count for something. But they did lose some really outstanding pieces that helped them become so difficult to beat in the league. At the same time, Melcher-Dallas has five returning All-Bluegrass players, including stars on all three levels of the floor. I might end up wrong on this one, but I’ve never been one to ride the status quo.
-How about the Mustangs making a little run? They did it last year when they advanced all the way to the finals of the Bluegrass Tournament before falling to Lamoni. And they have two big-time hitters returning to the fold. I like this team and wouldn’t be surprised if they were able to make another run this year.
Trevor’s Champion: Melcher-Dallas
Trevor’s Sleeper: Ankeny Christian
-This is the toughest conference to pick, but I'll put my trust in the team that returns the most all-conference choices.
-They return everyone from a team that hovered around .500. All it takes is a few players for their record to improve in droves.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.