(KMAland) -- Moving on to the Rolling Valley Conference today with our cross country previews. The girls are up first.
2020 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — Last Year: 4th Place (87 points)
Coach: Kent Hall
RETURNEES: There weren’t many seniors in the RVC last year, but most of them ran for Boyer Valley. They lost three of their top four runners with the lone exception being last year’s 7th-place conference finisher, Kylie Petersen, who enters her own senior year. Fellow senior Claire Gross also ran 31st at the meet.
FINAL WORD: The Bulldogs lost four seniors, so they may or may not be able to post a team score this year. I do know that they will likely have three very solid runners. There are the two mentioned above, and there’s also the incoming RVC junior high champion, which I’m sure you’ll be reading about soon.
CAM, Anita Cougars — Last Year: 2nd Place (39 points)
Coach: Todd Russell
RETURNEES: This is one of the most experienced teams in the area with four seniors and a junior returning from last year’s RVC runner-up. Seniors Cadence Stephenson and Emily Plagman finished 4th and 6th, respectively, while classmates Whitney Holaday and Jade Jackson ran 11th and 14th. Junior Abbigail Follman was 22nd, and senior Carlee South ended up finishing in 28th.
FINAL WORD: The Cougars have the third-ranked freshman in the conference — based on last year’s junior-high meet — coming into the program. It will hardly be easy to crack this veteran lineup, but it does serve as even more depth for a very strong Cougars team that should chase an RVC title.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Elizabeth Larscheid
RETURNEES: The Crusaders tout the returning runner-up in the conference in the multi-talented junior Brynn Bass, who missed the championship by less than three seconds. Junior Bridget Shirbroun and sophomore Lacie Davis also ran at last year’s RVC meet, finishing 21st and 24th, respectively.
FINAL WORD: The Crusaders had one 8th grader at last year’s junior high meet, so they might be able to add to their team this year. Of course, they would need one more to get a score posted. If they can’t, a reasonable goal among the team would be Bass avenging her second-place finish at last year’s RVC meet.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — Last Year: 1st Place (38 points)
Coach: Terry Weisenborn
RETURNEES: The Spartans return three of the conference’s top nine runners from last year’s meet. Senior Camryn Paulsen, junior Kate Hansen and sophomore Ella Petersen ran 5th, 8th and 9th, respectively, at the RVC a year ago. Juniors McKenzie Yoshida and Haley Harris weren’t far behind in 16th and 17th, and senior Claire Schlueter was 23rd for the RVC champs.
FINAL WORD: The depth hardly stops there, as the Spartans had the winner of the JV race in junior Macy Emgarten, who was joined in the JV race by senior Tatum Grubbs and fellow juniors Kassidy Chadwick and Justice Doherty. They are just completely loaded with depth and should be favored to win another RVC championship.
West Harrison Hawkeyes — Last Year: 3rd Place (65 points)
Coach: Troy Maasen
RETURNEES: All six of West Harrison’s varsity runners from last year’s RVC meet are back. That’s a group led by 10th-place finisher and senior Katie Gore. Juniors Sage Wallis, Kali Peasley, Chenoa Bowman and Rachael Olson ended up running 13th, 18th, 20th and 26th, respectively. In addition, senior Beatriz Martin was a member of the varsity lineup last year.
FINAL WORD: All six of their RVC varsity runners are returning to a team that took third last year in the conference. It might be difficult to make up room on Exira/EHK and CAM, but the Hawkeyes definitely have the experience to take a run at it.
Woodbine Tigers — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Rod Smith
RETURNEES: The Tigers return a strong trio of runners, including defending RVC champion and junior Riley Kerger, who won last year’s race by less than three seconds. Her teammate and classmate Kylee Cogdill also had a strong run in third place. Senior Audrey Ireland was 12th in last year’s RVC meet.
FINAL WORD: That’s a really strong trio to start, and the Tigers may be adding a pair of freshmen that could help them post a team score this year. Those frosh ranked second and fourth, respectively, in their class at last year’s RVC junior high meet. Watch out for this team if they can fill the roster.
CONCLUSION: Here’s a league that returns each of the top 14 finishers, 18 of the first 19 and even 22 of the first 24 that ran at last year’s RVC. That includes many of the winning members of the Exira/EHK team, which has more depth than the rest of the league. The Spartans are the faves, but CAM is not far behind as evidenced by last year’s scores.
