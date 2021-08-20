(KMAland) -- Let's get back into a volleyball preview with a look at the Western Iowa Conference.
2021 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Underwood was the champion of the regular season and the tournament last year, dominating the rest of a pretty good conference with their overwhelming and talented senior class. Here’s a look at 2020 with overall and conference records. Some of these conference records might not be correct with how COVID messed with some of the schedules:
Underwood Eagles — 26-6 overall, 6-0 conference
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 19-8 overall, 6-2 conference
Treynor Cardinals — 16-10 overall, 5-2 conference
Tri-Center Trojans — 15-15 overall, 5-2 conference
Missouri Valley Big Reds — 21-10 overall, 4-4 conference
Riverside Bulldogs — 15-12 overall, 3-5 conference
AHSTW Vikings — 6-16 overall, 2-4 conference
Audubon Wheelers — 3-12 overall, 1-5 conference
IKM-Manning Wolves — 3-21 overall, 0-7 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Kelsey Muxfeldt
•Audubon: Brandi Gruhn
•IKM-Manning: McKaylie Croghan
•Logan-Magnolia: Faith Bruck
•Missouri Valley: Tiffani York
•Riverside: Brooke Flathers
•Treynor: Kim Barents
•Tri-Center: Amy Wingert
•Underwood: Elizabeth Stein
WHO’S GONE?
This section is in regards to the athletes that made an all-conference team in 2020 and have graduated.
Underwood’s Macy VanFossan, Peyton Cook and Zoe Rus made first, first and second team all-conference. And don’t let that second-team honor for Rus fool you. She was a first team player. No doubt about it. Tri-Center’s Presley Pogge and Logan-Magnolia’s Ashley Christians both were on the first team, too, while Lo-Ma’s Courtney Ohl, Riverside’s Kenna Ford and Treynor’s Stella Umphreys all landed on the second team.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 20 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2020 season:
1. Ava Hilts, Junior, Missouri Valley: Hilts had a big season with 246 kills in 92 sets played for the Big Reds.
2. Maddie Lewis, Senior, Treynor: Lewis posted 223 kills in 77 sets for the Cardinals.
3. Ella Myler, Junior, Missouri Valley: Myler hit a solid .221 while finishing 183 kills in 93 sets.
3. Kailey Rochholz, Senior, Treynor: Rochholz had 183 kills in 74 sets for the Cardinals during her junior season.
5. Ruby Nolting, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: The top hitter for the Panthers is back after 177 kills in 79 sets while hitting a really good .277 efficiency.
6. Izzy Bluml, Senior, Riverside: Bluml was 10th last year with 154 kills in 76 sets played.
7. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Junior, Riverside: One of the top sophomore hitters in the conference last year, Andrusyshyn had 150 kills in 73 sets played.
8. Macanna Guritz, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Gurtiz slammed in 133 kills in 79 sets for Logan-Magnolia.
9. Delaney Ambrose, Junior, Underwood: An underrated part of Underwood’s success last season, Ambrose had 128 kills in 89 sets.
10. Natalie Hagadon, Senior, AHSTW: Rounding out the top 10, Hagadon finished with 127 kills in just 42 sets a year ago.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Maya Contreraz, Junior, Missouri Valley: 119 kills in 92 sets
12. Halle Hall, Senior, AHSTW: 112 kills in 63 sets
13. Emile Sorenson, Junior, Tri-Center: 109 kills in 70 sets
14. Megan Wise, Senior, AHSTW: 106 kills in 63 sets
15. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood: 105 kills in 89 sets
16. Natalie Simpson, Senior, Treynor: 97 kills in 77 sets
17. Meredith Maassen, Senior, Tri-Center: 96 kills in 81 sets
18. Mikenzie Brewer, Sophomore, Tri-Center: 92 kills in 86 sets
19. Jaci Christensen, Senior, Audubon: 80 kills in 48 sets
20. Marissa Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: 76 kills in 86 sets
Eight of the nine schools are represented in this top 20. The only team that is not is IKM-Manning, which is right outside the top 20 with senior Bianca Cadwell, who had 72 kills in 63 sets.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2020 season:
1. Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: The top setter in the conference should come as no surprise. Ring had 661 assists in 86 sets last season for the Trojans. It led the league then, it leads the league now.
2. Emma Flathers, Senior, Treynor: Flathers was fourth in the conference last season with 479 assists in 62 sets played.
3. Maya Contreraz, Junior, Missouri Valley: The top junior setter, Contreras ranked fifth in the league with 391 assists in 92 sets as a sophomore.
4. Ally Meyers, Senior, AHSTW: Meyers was sixth in the WIC last season with 366 assists in 63 sets.
5. Amber Halbur, Junior, IKM-Manning: One of two returning setters for IKM-Manning, Halbur had 156 assists in 63 sets.
6. Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon: The multi-talented Hermansen had 133 assists in 45 sets.
7. Taylor Ferneding, Senior, IKM-Manning: The other returning IKM-Manning setter had 113 assists in 44 sets.
Six of the nine teams in the league return players that did some setting last year. The other three:
-Logan-Magnolia: Both setters for Lo-Ma are gone. That takes us to the roster where we don’t find anybody on last year’s list that were marked as a setter. So…your guess is as good as mine.
-Riverside: Kenna Ford has graduated, and Veronica Andrusyshyn is the only other player that had an S next to her name (it was OH/S). I can’t see Andrusyshyn doing the setting with her hitting ability. There does seem to be plenty of possibilities with right sides and defensive specialists that could make the move to setter. I hate to speculate because there are a ton of names that I’ve got in my head right now.
-Underwood: The legendary Underwood setter — Peyton Cook — has advanced on out of high school. The natural move looks to be junior Ally Leaders, who is the only other player with an “S” listed next to her name from last year. However, Delaney Ambrose did do some setting last year, although I would imagine she does more hitting than setting. We’ll see.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2020 season:
1. Ella Myler, Junior, Missouri Valley: Myler is clearly one of the top all-around players in the conference after ranking third with 315 digs in 93 sets last year.
2. Ava Hilts, Junior, Missouri Valley: Another talented six-rotation player in the junior class for the Big Reds, Hilts had 297 digs in 92 sets.
3. Addi Huegli, Junior, Missouri Valley: Another from the Missouri Valley junior class. Huegli had 275 digs of her own in 31 sets.
3. Leslie Morales-Foote, Senior, Underwood: The first non-Missouri Valley player, Morales-Foote tied Huegli for sixth last year with 275 digs and did it in 80 sets.
5. Maya Contreraz, Junior, Missouri Valley: Yep, here’s another. Contreraz had 274 digs in 92 sets, ranking eighth in the conference in 2020.
6. Marissa Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: Ring also had a strong season of defense for the Trojans, finishing with 268 digs in 86 sets to rank ninth.
7. Grace Porter, Junior, AHSTW: The AHSTW libero was 10th in the conference last season with 261 digs in 63 sets.
8. Macanna Guritz, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Good defensive showing for the Panthers’ standout with 224 digs over 79 sets.
9. Aliyah Humphrey, Junior, Underwood: Humphrey had 220 digs in 86 sets to rank 13th in the WIC last season.
10. Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: Another Ring in the top 10. Miranda had 198 digs in 86 sets and was 17th on last year’s leaderboard.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Abby Stamp, Senior, Tri-Center: 190 digs in 86 sets
12. Maddie Lewis, Senior, Treynor: 178 digs in 77 sets
13. Bianca Cadwell, Senior, IKM-Manning: 150 digs in 63 sets
14. Madi Baldwin, Junior, Riverside: 150 digs in 76 sets
14. Izzy Bluml, Senior, Riverside: 150 digs in 76 sets
16. Mattie Nielsen, Sophomore, Audubon: 146 digs in 47 sets
17. Emma Flathers, Senior, Treynor: 144 digs in 62 sets
18. Ally Meyers, Senior, AHSTW: 143 digs in 63 sets
19. Nevaeh Boland, Junior, IKM-Manning 142 digs in 51 sets
20. Keelea Navara, Senior, Treynor: 139 digs in 75 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 15 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2020 season:
1. Mikenzie Brewer, Sophomore, Tri-Center: The top-returning blocker in the conference was just a freshman last year with 80.0 total and 35 solos over 86 sets.
2. Meredith Maassen, Senior, Tri-Center: Maassen had 55.0 total blocks in 81 sets to rank fourth in the conference.
3. Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: Ring was getting up there and getting busy, too, with 50.0 total blocks, including 12 solos, in 86 sets played.
4. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood: Another sophomore in the top four, Jacobsen was sixth in the conference with 45.0 total blocks, including 27 solos, in 89 sets.
5. Natalie Simpson, Senior, Treynor: Treynor’s Simpson had 42.0 total blocks in 77 sets to rank seventh last season.
6. Maya Contreraz, Junior, Missouri Valley: Contreraz was the best blocker for Missouri Valley, finishing with 41.0 total blocks, including 17 solo swats, in 92 sets.
7. Macanna Guritz, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Guritz ranked 11th last season with 35.0 total blocks, including 10 solo swats, over 79 sets.
8. Emile Sorenson, Junior, Tri-Center: Sorenson had 27.0 total blocks in 70 sets.
9. Chloe Larsen, Junior, Missouri Valley: Would you believe there’s another Missouri Valley junior? Larsen had 24.0 total blocks in 78 total sets.
10. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Junior, Riverside: Andrusyshyn had 23.0 blocks in 73 sets and tied for 17th in the WIC last season.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Ruby Nolting, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: 21.0 total blocks in 79 sets
11. Maddie Lewis, Senior, Treynor: 21.0 total blocks in 77 sets
13. Emma Flathers, Senior, Treynor: 20.0 total blocks in 62 sets
14. Kylie Powers, Junior, IKM-Manning: 19.0 total blocks in 62 sets
15. Kali Irlmeier, Junior, Audubon: 18.0 total blocks in 48 sets
The only remaining team not represented in this top 15 is AHSTW, which returns seniors Megan Wise and Ally Meyers. They had 17.0 and 16.0 total blocks, respectively.
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2020 season:
1. Maya Contreraz, Junior, Missouri Valley: The good news for the rest of the league is that they don’t have to try to return Zoe Rus’ serves anymore. Also, someone else has a chance to lead the league in aces. Contreraz is the next one up after Rus (she had 85 aces) and finished last season with 56 aces in 92 sets while serving in on 89.1% of her serves.
2. Ella Myler, Junior, Missouri Valley: Myler ranked third in the conference last season with 48 aces while serving in on 94.2% of her serves.
3. Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: Ring was efficient with 93.5% of her serves going in while finishing with 43 aces.
4. Keelea Navara, Senior, Treynor: Navara is the last of the returning players that had at least 40 aces, and she had exactly 40 in 75 sets.
5. Ava Hilts, Junior, Missouri Valley: Hilts put in 35 aces in 92 sets for the Big Reds.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Izzy Bluml, Senior, Riverside: 33 aces in 76 sets
7. Brooklyn Currin, Junior, Treynor: 31 aces in 66 sets
7. Abby Stamp, Senior, Tri-Center: 31 aces in 86 sets
9. Macanna Guritz, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: 30 aces in 79 sets
10. Ally Meyers, Senior, AHSTW: 29 aces in 63 sets
10. Maddie Lewis, Senior, Treynor: 29 aces in 77 sets
10. Marissa Ring, Senior, Tri-Center: 29 aces in 86 sets
The three other teams and their top-returning server:
-Audubon: Aleah Hermansen had 19 aces in 45 sets to lead the Wheelers.
-IKM-Manning: Amber Halbur finished with 21 aces in 63 sets.
-Underwood: Aliyah Humphrey had 24 aces in 86 sets.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
AHSTW (0)
Audubon (0)
IKM-Manning (0)
Logan-Magnolia (1): Macanna Guritz (Second Team)
Missouri Valley (3): Maya Contreraz (Second Team), Ava Hilts (First Team), Ella Myler (Second Team)
Riverside (0)
Treynor (2): Emma Flathers (First Team), Maddie Lewis (First Team)
Tri-Center (1): Miranda Ring (First Team)
Underwood (1): Leslie Morales-Foote (Second Team)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
This is where I drop one final take for each team, sorting those teams by my projected order of finish:
Missouri Valley: Yep, I’m going for it. They are loaded with talent, and they were riding high and on the way up when last season ended. I see them taking that momentum and continuing the success on the way to a WIC title.
Tri-Center: And I almost put the Trojans in the top spot. Fact is, they still had a pretty decent season last year while playing without arguably their potentially best all-around player in Tatum Carlson. She’s back and healthy, and she’s going to be a major difference maker. I could definitely see this team winning the regular season championship.
Treynor: Another serious threat for the WIC championship, Treynor brings back a lot of firepower and their standout setter. They’re also pretty well-equipped to replace Umphreys in the back row.
Underwood: The Eagles lost a lot of talent and leadership in that senior class, but they always find a way to put together a winning product. Ambrose, Jacobsen, Morales-Foote and Humphrey are a great, great start. They should be able to keep it rolling and contend for another WIC title.
Riverside: The Bulldogs must find a new setter, but I think they have plenty of good options for that. They also have some highly athletics girls that can play six rotations and terminate plenty of rallies.
Logan-Magnolia: The grittiest bunch of gritty volleyballers always seem to come out of Lo-Ma. Once again they must replace a solid senior group, but they continually find the pieces to do just that.
AHSTW: The Vikings should also be in a pretty solid spot to quickly reload with plenty of returning talent, including their top hitter, their setter and their libero.
Audubon: Hermansen and Christensen will be a usual duo you’ll hear from over the first half of the year, and they should be prominent in volleyball, too.
IKM-Manning: The Wolves will look for a big bounce back after a tough season last year, and they do have a pair of returning setters that should help them do that. For now, we’ll wait and see if they can make a move back up.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.