(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country.
2022 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Central Decatur girls and boys swept the Pride of Iowa Conference championships last year. Here’s how it all lined up:
GIRLS
1. Central Decatur (52)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (67)
3. Mount Ayr (81)
4. Nodaway Valley (82)
5. Wayne (93)
6. East Union (142)
7. Southwest Valley (149)
BOYS
1. Central Decatur (33)
2. Nodaway Valley (64)
3. Wayne (77)
4. Southeast Warren (96)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (112)
6. Southwest Valley (162)
COACHES
•Bedford: Patrick Freese
•Central Decatur: Reece Tedford
•East Union: Erik Niggemeyer
•Lenox: Bill Huntington
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Josh Hart
•Mount Ayr: Dustin Larsen
•Nodaway Valley: Brooke Wilson (Girls) & Darrell Burmeister (Boys)
•Southeast Warren: Jim Carr
•Southwest Valley: Jason Hults
•Wayne: Aaron Cooper
WHO’S GONE
GIRLS: All of the top nine finishers from last year’s POI meet could be back. The highest finisher from that meet that is not back is Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys, who finished 10th. From 11th through 20th, there were no seniors, and then from 21-30 there were three — Nodaway Valley’s Erin Ford (22nd) and Wayne’s Maddy Wood (26th) and Abigayle Henderson (27th).
BOYS: The champion from last year — William Gillis of Central Decatur — has graduated. Wayne’s RC Hicks is also gone after finishing third at the POI meet last season. Ty Earls of Wayne (14th), Central Decatur’s Isaiah Brunk (15th), Mount Ayr’s Will Newton (17th), Jaxon Christensen (18th) and Gavin Shoemaker (19th) of Nodaway Valley and Bedford’s Noah Johnson (20th) are also gone. Four other seniors are gone between 22 and 29 — Javin Christensen of Nodaway Valley (22nd), Southwest Valley’s Gabe Fuller (27th), Mizael Gomez of Lenox (28th) and Southeast Warren’s Cole Fisher (29th). There are a few others within that top 29 that are not returning, even with remaining eligibility.
THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is the ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
GIRLS
1. (1) Ellie Baker, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys: The defending champion of the league has three years of eligibility remaining after running a 20:59 to win last year’s title.
2. (2) Jazz Christensen, SO, Nodaway Valley: Christensen was a distant second, but she was well ahead of third last year at the POI race, finishing with a 21:20.
3. (3) Ava Goben, SR, Wayne: The top-returning senior runner, Goben posted a 21:33 to finish in third place.
4. (4) Karly Elwood, JR, Mount Ayr: Here’s your top-returning junior. Elwood ran well in 21:35 to narrowly miss a top three finish.
5. (5) Hadley Bell, JR, Central Decatur: Another junior, Bell was the top runner for the conference champion Cardinals. (21:36)
6. (6) Jillian Valencia, JR, East Union: The youth movement continued with Valencia taking sixth place in 21:47.
7. (7) Harrison Bevan, SR, Central Decatur: Bevan is back for her senior season, and I’m sure she has some big goals in mind. She ran a 22:01 in seventh at the POI meet.
8. (8) Aniston Jones, JR, Central Decatur: The Cardinals run continues with Jones posting a 22:02 in eighth place.
9. (9) Hagan Arnold, JR, Wayne: Arnold ran a 22:14 to finish in ninth place and round out the underclassmen in the top nine.
10. (11) Karlie Larsen, SR, Mount Ayr: The Mount Ayr senior ran well in 11th place with a time of 22:53.
The rest of the top 20:
11. (12) Maryann Hart, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (22:57)
12. (13) Annika Nelson, JR, Nodaway Valley (23:00)
13. (14) Lily Day, SR, Nodaway Valley (23:08)
14. (15) Addyson Schreck, SO, Central Decatur (23:13)
15. (16) Autumn Elbert, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (23:14)
16. (17) Abigail Leahy, SO, Central Decatur (23:19)
17. (18) Natalie Schaefer, SR, Mount Ayr (23:24)
18. (19) Makenna Jones, SR, Mount Ayr (23:52)
19. (20) Olivia Kathikar, SO, Southwest Valley (23:55)
20. (23) Hayden Waigand, JR, East Union (24:31)
BOYS
1. (2) Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley: Berg had a great year, but William Gillis was the dude in the conference last year. It’s Berg’s turn after he finished with a 16:46 at the POI meet.
2. (4) Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren: Another Jimenez enters their senior season. Jimenez had a 16:54 in fourth place.
3. (5) Levi Moss, JR, Wayne: Here’s your top-returning junior runner from the conference meet. Moss had a 17:20 in fifth.
4. (6) Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur: Carcamo enters his senior season with plenty of motivation. He had a solid sixth-place run and a time of 17:20 at the POI meet.
5. (9) Rylan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren: And another Jimenez here. Rylan ran a 17:59 in ninth place at the conference championships last season.
6. (10) Jacob Driskill, JR, East Union: Driskill posted a top 10 finish in his sophomore season in finishing with a time of 18:02.
7. (11) Malachi Broers, JR, Nodaway Valley: Broers will look to help with Berg in trying to restore the Wolverines atop the league. (18:06)
8. (13) Joe Sheetz, JR, Central Decatur: Due to injury, graduation and decisions to not go out, Sheetz and Carcamo are tasked with a tall one in trying to help CD repeat. Sheetz, though, did have a nice run at the POI meet with an 18:31.
9. (16) Elijah Wheeldon, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys: Another MSTM sophomore, but this one is on the boy’s side. Wheeldon had a solid run of 19:12 at the conference meet.
10. (21) Aden Moore, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Moore is up next after he ran a 19:36 to finish out the returning top 10.
The rest of the top 20 returnees:
11. (23) Ben Piearson, SR, Nodaway Valley (19:59)
12. (24) Tyler Cooper, JR, Nodaway Valley (20:00)
13. (25) Adan Trujillo, SO, Mount Ayr (20:13)
14. (30) Christian Choate, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (20:31)
15. (31) Chase Thompson, JR, Southeast Warren (20:34)
16. (32) Dalton Couchman, SR, Wayne (20:48)
17. (33) Will Sturdy, SR, Nodaway Valley (20:52)
18. (34) Tegan Dorenkamp, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (21:08)
19. (35) Nathan Mundil, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (21:15)
20. (36) Jonathan Moore, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (21:20)
POSTSEASON NOTES
Bedford: The Bedford girls and boys will not return any of their runners from the SQM at Corning, except for sophomore Jayven Welch, who took 54th for the boys.
Central Decatur: Central Decatur qualified for state and will bring back their top six runners from the SQM. The girls ended up placing 16th, but with the experience gained last year they should be well on their way to a big season.
As for the boys, they should be well-stocked and loaded to make a run at another POI title and state qualifying appearance. However, many runners are not out, and Gunner Smith suffered an injury that will hamper his ability to run. That said, Vincent Carcamo and Joe Sheetz were both top 15 finishers at the SQM. Carcamo was also 44th at the 1A state meet.
East Union: Jillian Valencia narrowly missed qualifying for the girls state meet, finishing in 12th place at the SQM in Corning. As for the boys, junior Jacob Driskill ended up 22nd in Corning for a solid finish. Two others that ran there — Seth Ripperger and Derek Albretchsen — should be back.
Lenox: Lenox did not have any girls running in Corning at the SQM last year, and the only boy that ran was a senior.
Martensdale-St. Marys: Sophomore Ellie Baker was a state qualifier last season as a freshman. She getting a taste of Fort Dodge and finished in 65th. As for the boys, Aden Moore and Elijah Wheeldon both finished within the top 50 at the SQM.
Mount Ayr: Karly Elwood had a strong run for Mount Ayr at Lake Icaria, taking 11th place in the 1A SQM. Makenna Jones was 16th, and Karlie Larsen ended up 18th. That’s a heck of a start for a returning team. The boys could bring back one of their two runners — Ashtyn Benesh — from the meet.
Nodaway Valley: The Nodaway Valley girls were fifth at the Panorama SQM, and sophomore Jazz Christensen just missed a state spot by one position (taking 11th). Four of the five other runners at the meet will also be back. The boys of Nodaway Valley were fourth at Panorama and had a rare weekend away from Fort Dodge. As a team. Senior Doug Berg was terrific in advancing to state thanks to a. Third-place finish at Panorama. Berg posted a 20th-place finish in the 1A meet at Fort Dodge.
Southeast Warren: There were no girls runners at the Pekin state qualifier last year, but Roan Jimenez was a state qualifier. Jimenez left Fort Dodge with a 46th-place finish in 1A.
Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves hosted the 1A SQM and will return a group that was very young last year on the girls side, including high-finisher and junior Kya Newton (28th). All three of the Southwest Valley boys could be back, led by junior Ethan James.
Wayne: Ava Goben had a top 15 finish at the SQM in Pekin last year while Hagan Arnold has also qualified for state in her career. They should lead a solid Wayne group. On the boy’s side, Levi Moss joined with RC Hicks (graduated) in advancing to state. Moss ended up in 71st.
WHO’S COMING IN
GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys brought in a great freshman class last season, and they might be on their way to doing so again. They won the junior high POI title last year with 29 points, led by incoming freshmen Karson Oberender and MacLaine German, who took second and third, respectively. Wayne’s London Everman was sixth, and Mount Ayr’s Addison Doolittle and Central Decatur’s Cortlynn Cook rounded out the top 10.
BOYS: The Wayne boys claimed a dominant junior high championship, and they should look to replenish their roster with a couple of top three finishing junior high runners. Max Pollock won the POI title while Trenton Joanitis was third. Southwest Valley’s Ashton Boswell and Brody Sparks went fifth and sixth, respectively, and Central Decatur’s Ethan Hunt was the only other incoming runner in the top 10, finishing in seventh.
ONE FINAL TAKE
GIRLS: Central Decatur is absolutely loaded and should be in line to win another Pride of Iowa Conference championship and advance back to Fort Dodge. Martensdale-St. Marys, though, is on the come with a very youthful and talented roster. Nodaway Valley is always a threat, and Mount Ayr brings back four that finished in the top 19.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley has four of the top 14 returning runners in the conference, and they’ll be tough to deal with once again this season. That includes running with the favorite to win the individual championship. Who can contend with them? Central Decatur is a two-time defending champion, but they have a lot to replace. Can they piece something together that can contend? Will Martensdale-St. Marys take a big step forward? How about the Jimenez-led Southeast Warren or even a youthful Wayne squad? All kinds of questions. Very few answers. Yet.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.