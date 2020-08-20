(KMAland) -- Yesterday, Trevor Maeder and I presented our KMAland conference volleyball picks for champions and sleepers. If you were hoping we might do the very same for every area football district, you’re in luck.
I’ll have one more Football Friday preview tomorrow (on the remaining Missouri River Conference teams), but today we are picking champions and sleepers in our nearest 11 football districts. If you missed any of my previews, I’ve provided you a one-click option below.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Derek’s Champion: Martensdale-St. Marys
Derek’s Sleeper: Melcher-Dallas
-The Blue Devils are making the switch from 11-man to 8-man at a time where they are absolutely loaded with some dudes that can score from anywhere. They have two quarterbacks, a running back and two receivers back that were all-district picks last season. They’re not hurting for experience on the lines, either. They’ll be really good.
-The sleeper here is tough. Nobody is sleeping on Lamoni and Southeast Warren – two teams that won district championships the last two seasons and will contend this year. Melcher-Dallas, meanwhile, is loaded with returning talent and experience, including four that were all-district last year. I think they’ll definitely be improved from last year’s 2-7 record.
Trevor’s Champion: Martensdale-St. Marys
Trevor’s Sleeper: Lamoni
-The Blue Devils drop down to 8-man could not have come at a better time. They return essentially everything on offense. Not only do I think they are a district championship team, they might be a Dome team.
-Lamoni is the sleeper for me because I would probably pick them to finish third behind Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren. They have to figure out how to replace Patrick Savage, but they are still very talented.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Trevor’s Champion: Fremont-Mills
Trevor’s Sleeper: East Union
-Man, I keep going back and forth on F-M or CAM. Ultimately, I'm siding with the team that has the best player in the district. Jeremy Christiansen will utilize Seth Malcom by any means necessary and they have some dudes up front that will pave the way. CAM/F-M on September 25th should be a treat.
-I'm really high on East Union and all aboard the Augustin McNeill train. I can't wait to see how Tony Neubauer uses the weapons at his disposal. If there's a team that dethrones F-M or CAM, it's the Eagles.
Derek’s Champion: CAM
Derek’s Sleeper: East Union
-CAM has an outstanding junior class that guided last year’s team to plenty of success. With those folks a year older, better, wiser, bigger, etc. it’s going to make them even more difficult to beat. It was not an easy call to take the Cougars over Fremont-Mills (among others), but they have just a bit more returning.
-I’ve been touting East Union all offseason, so it’s not much of a sleeper if you’ve followed along. However, when you look at potential district champs, you likely first go to CAM, Fremont-Mills and Lenox. The Eagles have A LOT coming back, and even though they’re under a new head coach/system, the talent is there to contend.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Derek’s Champion: Coon Rapids-Bayard
Derek’s Sleeper: Woodbine
-Phew. Not an easy choice between Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard, but I went with the Crusaders thanks to what I see as one of the best lines in the entire state. They are big, physical and really, really tough. I think I could run for 1,000 yards behind that group. OK, maybe that’s pushing it.
-Is Woodbine a sleeper? I think it’s a fair pick, considering Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard are seen as the district’s two favorites. The Tigers went 4-5 last season, but they were way better than that. I think they can sneak up on folks this year, too, since some might see them taking a step back with the loss of record-breaking quarterback Wyatt Pryor. They’ve still got plenty left in the chamber.
Trevor’s Champion: Audubon
Trevor’s Sleeper: Ar-We-Va
-It's hard to pick against Audubon. Sure, they lose Skyler Schultes, but Gavin Smith is legit. Audubon went from Tyler Riebhoff to Schultes rather smoothly, so I expect the same with the transition from Schultes to Smith. Plus, they still have the Klocke brothers to haul in passes. I don't think Sean Birks will have any trouble putting points on the board.
-The Rockets return the most offensive production of any KMAland team in 8-man. They took some bumps last year with a rather young team, but they're a year-older now.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Trevor’s Champion: Earlham
Trevor’s Sleeper: Nodaway Valley
-Replacing Caleb Swalla won't be easy for the Cardinals, but I'm sure they have somebody waiting in the wings that is ready to step up.
-I've been really impressed with what I've heard from Coach Duane Matthess thus far. I look for Nodaway Valley to be a diverse team offensively and a sneaky team.
Derek’s Champion: Earlham
Derek’s Sleeper: Madrid
-The Cardinals lost quite a bit of talent from last season’s nine-win outfit, but I’m sticking with them because of one thing: The pipeline. They’ve got dudes lined up and ready to go upfront, and that’s where games are won, my friends.
-They were 1-8 last year, and they’re Madrid. Do you expect that prestigious program to stay down long? I don’t.
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Derek’s Champion: Tri-Center
Derek’s Sleeper: Riverside
-This was a coin-flip pick between Tri-Center and St. Albert, but I’m going with the Trojans. They’ve got some really big shoes to fill at quarterback, but their offensive and defensive lines are going to pose some real problems for teams in the district. I also have big faith in Jaxon Johnson under center.
-My guess is Homer-I mean Trevor Maeder is going to pick Southwest Valley as the sleeper, so I’ll go with the Bulldogs. Austin Kremkoski is very talented, and he now has a year of experience under his belt. And he’s hardly alone in that regard. Look for the Bulldogs to take a big step in year three under Coach Darrell Frain.
Trevor’s Champion: Southwest Valley
Trevor’s Sleeper: Riverside
-I'm going against the grain and not taking the likely favorite St. Albert. The T-Wolves return the most offensive production of A/1A/2A team in KMAland. They were really young last year, Brendan Knapp is a year older and more confident as a passer and Allen Naugle knows how to dial up a defense. (Derek’s Note: Wow, Homer-I mean Trevor took it a step more than I figured!)
-This district is salty. The Bulldogs finished last season strong after having to replace nearly all of their offense from a year before. Austin Kremkoski has a year under his belt, and Darrell Frain is going to have his team scratch and claw for 48 minutes. Don't sleep on Riverside.
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Trevor’s Champion: Woodbury Central
Trevor’s Sleeper: Logan-Magnolia
-I was torn between Woodbury Central and IKM-Manning, but IKM-Manning's loss of Amos Rasmussen is just enough for me to give the Wildcats the slight edge, although I'm not ultra-confident in it.
-The Panthers are going to run, run and run some more. When they get tired, they will run some more. I would not be surprised to see a big year from Gavin Maguire. Lo-Ma has won just three games in the past two years, surely they bounce back this year.
Derek’s Champion: IKM-Manning
Derek’s Sleeper: Logan-Magnolia
-Sometimes you just have to make a homer pick. The district likely comes down to IKM-Manning and Woodbury Central, considering all the dudes returning for those two teams. And since IKM-Manning is in our coverage area, and since I actually think they’re going to be really, really good, I’ll take the Wolves.
-Pretty easy choice for the sleeper. Logan-Magnolia is such a good program that it’s rare they will have a down season. When they do, you can bet they will be ready to bounce back in the next year. They went 2-7 last year. With a strong group returning, they will be ready to compete in every game.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Derek’s Champion: Mount Ayr
Derek’s Sleeper: Interstate 35, Truro
-Phew. Not an easy district to pick with half of the teams in the league finishing with winning records and two others qualifying for the 2019 playoffs. The Raiders, though, have a big positive in their corner: A first-team all-district quarterback returning. Payton Weehler can do anything and everything on the field, and since he has a nice core around him, I’ll take him to lead the Raiders to a district title in one of the area’s toughest districts.
-Former Pride of Iowa Conference stalwart Interstate 35 has a ton coming back from a 5-4 team. In all, they tout seven all-district returnees and should have a really strong defense that brings back eight of their top 11 tacklers. They might just sneak up on everyone and win this league.
Trevor’s Champion: Mount Ayr
Trevor’s Sleeper: Central Decatur
-The Raiders have some holes to fill, but one of them they don't have to worry about is quarterback, where Payton Weehler was a beast last year. This district is wide-open, so I'll play it safe and take the team with the best quarterback.
-Replacing Cole Pedersen will be easier said than done, but Matthew Boothe showed some good things at quarterback last season and they return some solid playmakers around him.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Trevor’s Champion: Van Meter
Trevor’s Sleeper: ACGC
-Panorama and Woodward-Granger return more, but Van Meter is Van Meter. It's just hard for me to justify picking against them.
-I was really impressed with what the Chargers did last year (first time I've ever said that – that’s an NFL joke). I like what Cody Matthewson has built there, and I think it's sustainable.
Derek’s Champion: Panorama
Derek’s Sleeper: ACGC
-YOLO! Van Meter – one of the greatest 1A programs in the state – is in this district, and I’m picking – checks notes – Panorama? Yessir. They’ve got 12 all-district players returning, including their top seven tacklers. They have some replacing to do in their receiving core, but their do-everything QB Domonic Walker is a real problem for opposing defenses.
-Probably the first sleeper pick I’ve made where I’ve had to tilt my head and wonder, “Is this really a sleeper?” Well, the Chargers missed the playoffs last year, and even though they were an actual playoff-quality team, they fit my description of a sleeper. They have a bunch of studs returning upfront, which should lead the way for their potent rushing attack. Plus, seven of their top 10 tacklers are back on defense. Heck, they could shock the state and win this loaded district.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Derek’s Champion: OABCIG
Derek’s Sleeper: Underwood
-OABCIG won the Class 2A state championship with a perfect and dominant 13-0 mark. Now, they’re in Class 1A. They’ve got an insane two-way Iowa commit in Cooper DeJean, and he’s hardly alone with plenty of starting experience returning in 2020.
-Yes, the Eagles went to the playoffs last year, so it doesn’t necessarily fit my sleeper category. However, I think we have to make an exception when the 2A champion goes down to 1A and into your district. Plus, Underwood loses their do-everything quarterback. The good news for them is that they have a bunch returning, including several outstanding linemen.
Trevor’s Champion: OABCIG
Trevor’s Sleeper: Treynor
-OABCIG returns one of the state's best quarterbacks from a championship team and they moved down from 2A to 1A. Not only are they the favorite in the district, they might be the favorite in the state.
-Yes, Treynor is a sleeper. If I had to do a full preseason rankings, I'd probably have the Cardinals at least third behind OABCIG and Underwood. They have holes to fill, but the culture they have built there makes me feel like they can plug and play. I guess we will see.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Trevor’s Champion: Des Moines Christian
Trevor’s Sleeper: Clarinda
-I don't really know where to go with this pick. Greene County and Des Moines Christian both lose so much, but the Lions have some quality pieces up front that should be able to pave the way for whoever gets the totes, so I'll blindly pick them.
-It's already been an eventful season for Clarinda and they've yet to play a game. Michael Shull is back and they've got some dudes up front. And they are a year more familiar with Collin Bevins. Do not be surprised if Clarinda/Des Moines Christian is for the district crown in Week 7
Derek’s Champion: Des Moines Christian
Derek’s Sleeper: Clarinda
-The Lions lost a bunch, but they do have some very good offensive linemen returning that could pave the way for some of those that are inexperienced. Fact is, this is a self-sustaining program that generally just plugs and plays when guys graduate.
-The Cardinals will start practice today, so that’s a little bit of a setback, but they should feel good about some of their returning talent and entering year two under Coach Collin Bevins. They’ve got a pretty solid group returning upfront, their quarterback is returning and year two is always more comfortable than the first.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Derek’s Champion: Lewis Central
Derek’s Sleeper: Carroll
-Lewis Central was expected by some throughout the state to drop off when they lost Max Duggan. That was definitely not the case. They’re probably expected to drop off after losing last year’s seniors, led by Logan Jones. However, they’re still just so stinkin’ loaded, so deep and have this program humming. You know about Thomas Fidone and Hunter Deyo, probably, but they’ve got talent all over the place. And more is on the way up. It’s just a well-run program with no drop in sight.
-Since Glenwood and Harlan both went to the playoffs last year and are generally just really good here of late, I’m going with Carroll to make a jump. The Tigers were 5-4 last season, and they bring back several significant all-district standouts, including their top three tacklers and some offensive stars from a year ago. They may have a tough time beating Glenwood, Harlan and LC, but I do think they will be able to compete in all of those games.
Trevor’s Champion: Lewis Central
Trevor’s Sleeper: Glenwood
-I can't find a reason to pick anyone other than LC. They are likely to lean on two different quarterbacks and have talent all over the place with the likes of Thomas Fidone and Hunter Deyo. This is one of the easier district picks, in my opinion.
-There's a lot of unknowns about Glenwood's lineup this year with the likes of Zach Carr, John Palmer and Cole Mayberry gone, but they seem to plug and play year in and year out. I would not be surprised to see their transition be a rather smooth one.
THE FINAL TALLY
While yesterday appeared to be an exercise in groupthink, Trevor and I disagreed on five of the 11 district champions this year. On the sleeper side, we agreed on five. We’ll see how it plays out and maybe revisit these picks later this year.
