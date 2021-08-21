(KMAland) -- Another day and another area district football preview. Believe it or not, this is penultimate preview for the football folks. And it’s Class 1A District 8.
2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This district is made of four 1A-9 holdovers, a 1A-8 squad and an A-10 team jumping up to 1A. Only two of them posted winning records, and they are the best of friends. Or maybe not. Either way, here are last year’s records and the district they belonged to.
East Sac County Raiders — 3-6 overall (Class 1A District 9)
Kuemper Catholic Knights — 2-7 overall (Class 1A District 8)
MVAOCOU Rams — 0-8 overall (Class 1A District 9)
Treynor Cardinals — 5-4 overall (Class 1A District 9)
Underwood Eagles — 9-2 overall (Class 1A District 9)
West Monona Spartans — 3-5 overall (Class A District 10)
SERIES HISTORY
Here’s a check on the KMAland conference schools in this district, and their series history with the other teams in the district, according to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project.
•Kuemper Catholic: 4-2 vs. East Sac County (W2), 8-0 vs. MVAOU (W8), 0-0 vs. Treynor, 2-0 vs. Underwood (W2), 0-0 vs. West Monona.
•Treynor: 3-0 vs. East Sac County (W3), 0-0 vs. Kuemper Catholic, 4-0 vs. MVAOCOU (W4), 14-15-3 vs. Underwood (L1), 2-0 vs. West Monona (W2)
•Underwood: 4-1 vs. East Sac County (W3), 0-2 vs. Kuemper Catholic (L2), 3-0 vs. MVAOCOU (W3), 15-14-3 (W1), 13-3 vs. West Monona (W1)
COACHES
East Sac County: Eric McCullough (3 postseason appearances)
Kuemper Catholic: Ryan Steinkamp
MVAOCOU: Justin Kahl
Treynor: Jeff Casey (2 postseason appearances)
Underwood: Nate Mechaelsen (4 postseason appearances)
West Monona: Drew Potter
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Alex Ravlin, Junior, Underwood: The top throwing quarterback in the district has two years of eligibility to cause opposing defensive coordinators headaches. Ravlin threw for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. I’ll take the over and the under on those two numbers this year.
2. JJ Lander, Senior, West Monona: Lander averaged 14.7 yards per completion last season, throwing for 634 yards and five touchdowns.
3. Tyler Schmitt, Senior, East Sac County: Another school well known for their run game with a QB that can throw it pretty well. Schmitt had 575 yards and six touchdowns last year.
The rest of the teams in the district and their situations at quarterback:
-Kuemper Catholic: Quarterback Luke Hicks has graduated, and it appears Jared Hausman is in line to start. He went 3-for-5 for 40 yards and a touchdowns last season.
-MVAOCOU: The Rams struggled to find a win last season behind a senior quarterback. Based on experience, sophomore Anthony Newquist might be under center this year. He had 192 yards passing and three touchdowns a year ago.
-Treynor: There are a number of players that were listed as QBs on last year’s roster that also gave some contributions. Among those include sophomore Charlie Schrage, senior Tom Schwartz, senior Todd Pedersen, senior Payton Chapman, junior Kayden Dirks and sophomore Aaron Ehmke. I have great faith in saying it’s one of those guys. I also know it’s one of those guys.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Joey Anderson, Senior, Underwood: Underwood also has the district’s top-returning rusher. Anderson put down 761 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry while also finding the end zone nine times.
2. Kaden Miller, Senior, Treynor: The Cardinals used quite a few guys to pick up carries last year, and Miller was the one that ran for the most yardage. He had 553 yards and three touchdowns in his junior year.
3. Taye Vonnahme, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Here’s your top-returning junior runner in the district. Vonnahme had a breakout sophomore season with 501 yards and needed just 90 carries to get there. He averaged 5.6 yards per tote and scored three times on the ground.
4. Tyler Schmitt, Senior, East Sac County: East Sac doesn’t always have a big QB run game, but they do with Schmitt, who had 469 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
5. Alex Ravlin, Junior, Underwood: Yes, you’ll have to play 11-on-11 with Ravlin on the field. He had 466 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He’s going to be electric this season.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Logan Sibenaller, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: 297 yards rushing, 5 TD (5.0 YPC)
7. Camden Villhauer, Junior, East Sac County: 289 yards rushing, TD (6.3 YPC)
8. Scott Pearson, Senior, Underwood: 266 yards rushing, 3 TD (5.1 YPC)
9. JJ Lander, Senior, West Monona: 222 yards rushing, TD (5.0 YPC)
10. Jaxon Schumacher, Junior, Treynor: 218 yards rushing, 4 TD (4.8 YPC)
MVAOCOU is the only team not represented in this top 10. Their top-returning rusher is junior Kolby Scott, who had 176 yards on 66 carries (2.7 YPC).
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Brad Bellis, Senior, West Monona: Bellis is quite easily the top-returning receiver in the district, finishing with 557 yards on 31 catches sand seven touchdowns. He averaged 18.0 yards per reception.
2. A’Ryan White, Junior, West Monona: West Monona can tout the second-leading receiver returning, too. White had 11 grabs for 137 yards and a touchdown.
3. Logan Sibenaller, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: The drop from 1 to 2 was significant, but not so much to 3. Sibenaller had 132 yards and a touchdown with 13 receptions.
4. Scott Pearson, Senior, Underwood: Pearson had 13 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. That means 386 total yards from scrimmage, and I’m taking the (WAY) over this year on that yardage total. You should also know that Scott is one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever covered.
5. Johnny Fester, Junior, West Monona: Fester grabbed 11 balls for 115 yards during his sophomore season, meaning the Spartans have three of the top five returning receivers.
The rest of the top 10:
6. Collin Brandt, Senior, Underwood: 10 receptions, 102 yards receiving (10.2 YPC)
7. Nick Collins, Junior, MVAOCOU: 8 receptions, 94 yards receiving (11.8 YPC)
8. Will Forbes, Senior, MVAOCOU: 6 receptions, 76 yards receiving, TD (12.7 YPC)
9. Jaxon Schumacher, Junior, Treynor: 5 receptions, 66 yards receiving, TD (13.2 YPC)
10. Josh Ravlin, Sophomore, Underwood: 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving (10.0 YPC)
The only team not represented here is East Sac County, which lost their top three receivers and bring back junior Camden Villhauer as their top guy (4 receptions, 48 yards receiving, TD).
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Christopher Mohr, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Mohr is the top defensive guy back in 2021. He had 70.0 tackles along with 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries during his sophomore season.
2. Scott Pearson, Senior, Underwood: Ready for a monster season from Pearson? He had 57.0 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack last year. To true Pearson form, he also had three fumble recoveries with two interceptions.
3. Camden Villhauer, Junior, East Sac County: Villhauer was a big standout at linebacker with 49.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
4. Devin Monahan, Senior, West Monona: Monahan is the top-returning guy for the Spartans, finishing with 48.0 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks a year ago.
5. Jaxon Schumacher, Junior, Treynor: Schumacher posts 44.0 tackles and had 2.0 tackles for loss in 2020.
6. Kaden Miller, Senior, Treynor: Miller shows up again, and it’s thanks to his 40.5 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
7. Alex Ravlin, Junior, Underwood: Ravlin was also a huge part of the Underwood defense. He had 39.5 tackles along with 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
7. Cal Wanninger, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: A huge disrupter, Wanninger had 8.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks among his 39.5 tackles.
9. Kolby Scott, Junior, MVAOCOU: The top-returning tackler for the Rams, Scott posted 39.0 tackles and had 4.0 tackles for loss.
10. Kyler Eischeid, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: The final name in the top 10, Eischeid had a big year with 32.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack from his defensive tackle spot.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Brad Bellis, Senior, West Monona: 30.5 tackles
11. Carter Davis, Senior, Underwood: 30.5 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks
13. Isaac Evans, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: 29.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
14. Easton Eledge, Senior, Underwood: 27.0 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
14. Micah Farrens, Junior, West Monona: 27.0 tackles
14. Tyler Schmitt, Senior, East Sac County: 27.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
14. A’Ryan White, Junior, West Monona: 27.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
18. Caleb Iliff, Senior, Treynor: 26.5 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
19. Jackson Stoltenberg, Senior, East Sac County: 26.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
20. Nate Overmohle, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: 25.0 tackles
Others (with 2.0+ TFL, 2+ INT or 2+ FR):
-Joey Anderson, Senior, Underwood: 23.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL
-Wyatt Baker, Junior, Underwood: 10.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Cole Behrens, Junior, MVAOCOU: 23.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Collin Brandt, Senior, Underwood: 2 INT
-Payton Chapman, Senior, Treynor: 2 INT
-Adley Drake, Senior, Treynor: 21.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Alex Hauser, Senior, East Sac County: 19.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3 INT
-Tyler Jacobsen, Senior, Underwood: 7.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Graham Jensen, Sophomore, Underwood: 9.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Aiden Kennedy, Senior, Treynor: 4.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Karter Ludwig, Sophomore, East Sac County: 24.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Jacob Mitchell, Sophomore, MVAOCOU: 3.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Cale Niehaus, Senior, East Sac County: 14.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Shea Parkis, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: 15.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Chase Ryan, Senior, Underwood: 3 INT
-AJ Schiltz, Senior, Treynor: 11.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Thomas Sisco, Sophomore, MVAOCOU: 7.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
East Sac County (2): First Team — Camden Villhauer; Second Team — Tyler Schmitt
Kuemper Catholic (3): First Team — Chris Mohr, Logan Sibenaller, Cal Wanninger
MVAOCOU (2): First Team — Kolby Scott; Second Team — Cole Behrens
Treynor (3): First Team — Kaden Miller, Jaxon Schumacher; Second Team — Caleb Iliff
Underwood (4): First Team — Easton Eledge, Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin; Second Team — Joey Anderson
West Monona (4): First Team — Brad Bellis; Second Team — Megaeska Kalskett, Sendeska Kalskett, Devin Monahan
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Underwood: I think there are some pretty decent to good teams in this district, but I think Underwood has the capability of again being an elite team in Class 1A. They’ve lost some talent, but they return much more and have the experience to put together another great season.
Treynor: The Cardinals should be in line to have another fine season. The quarterback question is out there, but I’m sure they have a good idea of who they want to use and feel good about it. Meanwhile, there is more returning than I would have previously thought heading into this preview. This is a solid No. 2.
Kuemper Catholic: The No. 3 spot is the tough one, but Kuemper Catholic should be ready to take a bit of a step forward after a two-win season last year. They have some pieces to replace, but you have to feel good about their defensive front seven led by Mohr and Wanninger.
West Monona: I went with the Knights by the narrowest of margins, but West Monona also has a solid group of returning standouts that should help them compete in the middle of this league.
East Sac County: East Sac always puts a good, physical product on the field, and I could easily see them finishing anywhere between second and fifth in this district.
MVAOCOU: The Rams lose their senior quarterback from a team that did not win any games last year. This is still a rebuilding project right now, and we’ll see what kind of strides they can make in 2021.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.