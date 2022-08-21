(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball.
2022 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
The Pride of Iowa Conference is only required to play their own side of the conference (East & West split), so the conference records are not going to be equal in matches. Here’s how it looked, according to Bound:
1. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 36-10 overall, 7-0 conference
2. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 17-14 overall, 6-2 conference
3. Mount Ayr Raiders — 12-12 overall, 4-3 conference
3. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 15-15 overall, 4-3 conference
5. East Union Eagles — 8-17 overall, 3-3 conference
6. Lenox Tigers — 6-19 overall, 2-4 conference
6. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 10-19 overall, 2-4 conference
8. Bedford Bulldogs — 10-17 overall, 1-3 conference
9. Wayne Falcons — 5-19 overall, 1-4 conference
10. Central Decatur Cardinals — 9-16 overall, 0-4 conference
After the regular season of conference action, the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament was played out, and it was Southeast Warren beating Mount Ayr in the POI Finals. Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley also made the final four, and it was Nodaway Valley nabbing third with a win over the Timberwolves.
COACHES
•Bedford: Carmen Perdew
•Central Decatur: Bailey Gwinn
•East Union: Rochelle Means
•Lenox: Tom Christensen & Jesse Cox
•Mount Ayr: Kristen Graham & Brandie Ruggles
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Amie Berndt
•Nodaway Valley: McKynli Newbury
•Southeast Warren: Jodi Clendenen
•Southwest Valley: Lisa Sparks
•Wayne: Kristy Knutson
Some new names and faces here with coaches Allison Kiburz and Lindsay Wetzel stepping away from Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley, respectively. It sure feel like McKynli Newbury just graduated.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren: The silent assassin, Ruble is quite the overall athlete that led the conference with 446 kills and had a .292 efficiency.
2. Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox: Speaking of overall athletes, Cox had a big freshman debut with 220 kills in 77 sets.
3. Charlee Larsen, JR, Southwest Valley: New Southwest Valley coach Lisa Sparks will be happy to use Larsen on the outside after she had 163 kills in 84 sets a year ago.
4. Cadence Douglas, SR, Lenox: Another returning hitter in the top four for Lenox, Douglas makes good use of her high jumping ability. She had 129 kills in 77 sets last year.
5. Tegan Streit, SR, Mount Ayr: Streit posted 117 kills in 72 sets for the Raiderettes last season while hitting on the outside.
6. Tierney Dalton, JR, Southwest Valley: Dalton hit out of the middle for the ‘Wolves and had 109 kills in 83 sets played.
7. Malloree Horn, JR, Central Decatur: Horn had big breakthrough sophomore season for the Cardinals, hitting in 89 winners in 70 sets.
8. Zoey Reed, SO, Lenox: Would you look at that? Another Lenox hitter. Reed had 77 kills in 77 sets last season.
9. Linsie Barnes, SR, Mount Ayr: Hitting on the right side for Mount Ayr last year, Barnes ended her junior season with 74 kills in 73 sets.
10. Kendra Sleep, JR, Bedford: Sleep also hit out of the middle for the Bulldogs last year and posted 72 winners in 72 sets.
10. Genevieve Livingston, JR, Nodaway Valley: A Wolverines right side last year, Livingston had 72 kills in 83 sets.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Ava Oberender, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 70 kills in 86 sets
13. River Hamaker, SR, Central Decatur: 67 kills in 70 sets
14. Vanessa Hill, JR, Bedford: 65 kills in 69 sets
15. Campbell German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 61 kills in 78 sets
16. Lydia Kern, SR, Southeast Warren: 56 kills in 116 sets
17. Kacee Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr: 55 kills in 58 sets
18. Izzie Moore, SO, Wayne: 54 kills in 63 sets
19. Jaynee Snethen, JR, Bedford: 53 kills in 58 sets
20. Emma Perkey, SR, Nodaway Valley: 52 kills in 43 sets
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Ryanne Mullen, SR, Southwest Valley: The top setter (by assists) in the conference last year, Mullen had 537 assists in 84 sets.
2. Lindsey Davis, JR, Nodaway Valley: Davis ranked third last season in the POI with 453 assists in 84 sets.
3. Lydia Kern, SR, Southeast Warren: Kern shared the setting duties last year with the graduated Kaylee Bauer, finishing with 394 assists in 116 sets.
4. Hayden Ruggles, JR, Mount Ayr: Setter is always the perfect spot for a coach’s kid, and Ruggles is just that. She had 285 assists in 73 sets.
5. Kaylie Shields, SR, Mount Ayr: Shields teamed up with Ruggles to perform the Mount Ayr setting duties last year, and she had 211 assists in 73 sets.
6. Zoey Reed, SO, Lenox: When she wasn’t hitting in winners, Reed had 138 assists in 77 sets.
7. Cadence Perkins, JR, Bedford: Perkins is the last of the seven returning setter with 100+ assists, as she finished with 108 dimes in 38 sets played while splitting time with the graduated Abby Dukes.
8. Allie Jo Fortune, SO, Wayne: Fortune and the graduated Sterling Berndt were the two setters for the Falcons last year. Fortune had 73 assists in 39 sets.
9. Clara O’Brien, JR, Wayne: O’Brien also did some setting for the Falcons last year, posting 70 assists in 60 sets.
Seven of the 10 teams in the POI have some pretty obvious returning setters. Here are the other three teams and their situations:
-Central Decatur: Mara Dykes is gone, but senior Emma Richards was listed as a setter last year. She could be taking over this season.
-East Union: Elizabeth Hardy has graduated, and that leaves….a big question mark at setter. Actually, there were only three underclassmen listed on the Eagles roster last year. None of them were listed as a setter on Bound. I have no guess here.
-Martensdale-St. Marys: Both Jackie Kleve and Angelina Furness were setters last year for the Blue Devils, but they’ve since graduated. This could end up going to senior Braelynn Long, who was listed as a setter on Bound. Or it might be senior Kailey Phinney, who was listed as a RS/S and had 24 assists in 85 sets.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren: Ruble played all the way around for the Warhawks and ranked third in the league last year with 292 digs in 110 sets.
2. Lindsey Davis, JR, Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines setter also did plenty of defensive work with 259 digs in 84 sets.
3. Maggie Haer, SR, Southwest Valley: Haer is the top-returning libero in the conference, finishing with 247 digs in 84 sets.
4. Brynnly German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: The No. 2 defensive specialist returning in total digs last year, German had 246 scoops in 86 sets.
5. Madison Long, SR, Nodaway Valley: And here’s No. 3. Long had 215 digs in 76 sets for the Wolverines.
6. Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox: Cox ranked 14th last season in the conference, finishing with 213 digs in 77 sets played.
7. Lydia Kern, SR, Southeast Warren: The Southeast Warren setter had 208 digs in 116 sets. She’s the last returnee with over 200 digs.
8. Malloree Horn, JR, Central Decatur: Another six-rotation player, Horn posted 173 digs in 70 sets.
9. Zoey Reed, SO, Lenox: Reed also had a strong defensive year with 166 digs in 77 sets.
10. River Hamaker, SR, Central Decatur: Hamaker, listed as a middle hitter, also had a strong year of digs with 162 in 70 sets.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Amy Potter, SR, Central Decatur: 146 digs in 70 sets
12. Genevieve Livingston, JR, Nodaway Valley: 139 digs in 83 digs
13. Ryanne Mullen, SR, Southwest Valley: 130 digs in 84 digs
14. Destry Bassinger, SR, Bedford: 129 digs in 32 sets
15. Gabby Robles, JR, Lenox: 127 digs in 74 sets
16. Charlee Larsen, JR, Southwest Valley: 126 digs in 84 sets
17. Izzie Moore, SO, Wayne: 124 digs in 63 sets
18. Haidyn Top, JR, Southwest Valley: 112 digs in 78 sets
19. Kaylee Derrick, JR, Bedford: 109 digs in 62 sets
20. Cadence Douglas, SR, Lenox: 92 digs in 77 sets
20. Olivia Huntington, SO, Mount Ayr: 92 digs in 70 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Cadence Douglas, SR, Lenox: I mentioned the high jumping earlier. Yeah, she’s a tough one to get it by. Douglas had 88.0 blocks in 77 sets to lead the conference last year.
2. Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox: And it didn’t help any offensive hitters when Cox was also there, finishing with 86.0 blocks in 77 sets.
3. Tierney Dalton, JR, Southwest Valley: Dalton was also in the top five in total blocks last year with 45.0 in 83 sets.
4. Kambrie Michel, SR, Lenox: Michel was active in the middle of the net for the Tigers, too, with 44.0 swats in 73 sets.
5. Zoey Reed, SO, Lenox: Oh wow. Yet another Lenox Tiger in the top five of blocks. Reed had 39.0 of them in 77 sets.
6. Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren: Yep, Ruble can block, too. She had 32.0 blocks in 110 sets.
7. River Hamaker, SR, Central Decatur: Hamaker is also quite the high jumper, and she finished with 30.0 blocks in 70 sets in 2021.
8. Ava Oberender, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Oberender tied for 14th in the conference last year with 27.0 swats in 86 sets. She tied with….
8. Tegan Streit, SR, Mount Ayr: Streit had her 27.0 blocks in 72 sets played.
10. Linsie Barnes, SR, Mount Ayr: Speaking of ties, we round out the top 10 with one of them. Barnes had 23.0 blocks in 73 sets, tying with…
10. Genevieve Livingston, JR, Nodaway Valley: Livingston had her 23.0 blocks in 83 sets.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Kendra Sleep, JR, Bedford: 22.0 blocks in 72 sets
13. Lily Minor, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 20.0 blocks in 45 sets
14. Amy Potter, SR, Central Decatur: 19.0 blocks in 70 sets
15. Bella Hogan, JR, Nodaway Valley: 18.0 blocks in 74 sets
16. Kacee Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr: 16.0 blocks in 58 sets
16. Jaynee Snethen, JR, Bedford: 16.0 blocks in 58 sets
18. Kailey Phinney, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 14.0 blocks in 85 sets
19. Gabby Robles, JR, Lenox: 13.0 blocks in 74 sets
20. Campbell German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 11.0 blocks in 78 sets
20. Vanessa Hill, JR, Bedford: 11.0 blocks in 69 sets
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. Maggie Haer, SR, Southwest Valley: We start with Haer, who finished with 48 aces and served in on 89.9% of her serves.
2. Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren: Ruble had 46 aces of her own and was a bit more efficient with 91.2% of her serves in.
3. Lydia Kern, SR, Southeast Warren: Kern was in on 93.0% of her serves and had 45 aces on the season.
4. Malloree Horn, JR, Central Decatur: M-A-Double L-O-R-Double E Horn finished with 39 aces and served in on a very efficient 92.9%.
5. Haidyn Top, JR, Southwest Valley: Top had 38 aces on the season and served in on 89.2%.
6. Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox: Cox ended up with 37 aces last year to add to her all-around game.
6. Charlee Larsen, JR, Southwest Valley: Larsen also had 37 aces on the season and a 90.2% efficiency.
8. Zoey Reed, SO, Lenox: Strong year of serving, too, for Reed in her freshman year. She had 33 aces and an 89.0% efficiency.
9. Ryanne Mullen, SR, Southwest Valley: Mullen ended up with 32 aces and a terrific 93.7% efficiency.
9. Emma Richards, SR, Central Decatur: Richards was right behind Reed with 32 aces and served in on 88.1% of her serves.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Kaylie Shields, SR, Mount Ayr: 29 aces
12. Olivia Huntington, SO, Mount Ayr: 28 aces, 87.9% efficiency
13. Lindsey Davis, JR, Nodaway Valley: 27 aces, 92.0% efficiency
14. Gabby Robles, JR, Lenox: 25 aces, 90.3% efficiency
15. Hayden Ruggles, JR, Mount Ayr: 21 aces, 87.5% efficiency
16. Vanessa Hill, JR, Bedford: 19 aces, 87.1% efficiency
16. Tierney Dalton, JR, Southwest Valley: 19 aces, 80.6% efficiency
16. Averi Schad, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 19 aces, 84.2% efficiency
19. Cadence Perkins, JR, Bedford: 17 aces, 85.1% efficiency
20. Jadyn Bucher, JR, Bedford: 16 aces, 89.3% efficiency
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox
Lindsey Davis, JR, Nodaway Valley
Cadence Douglas, SR, Lenox
Maggie Haer, SR, Southwest Valley
Ryanne Mullen, SR, Southwest Valley
Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Bedford (0)
Central Decatur (0)
East Union (0)
Lenox (3): Sadie Cox (1st), Cadence Douglas (2nd), Zoey Reed (HM)
Martensdale-St. Marys (1): Brynnly German (HM)
Mount Ayr (0)
Nodaway Valley (1): Lindsey Davis (2nd)
Southeast Warren (1): Alivia Ruble (1st)
Southwest Valley (3): Maggie Haer (1st), Charlee Larsen (2nd), Ryanne Mullen (1st)
Wayne (0)
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the Pride of Iowa looks:
1. Southwest Valley (24)
2. Lenox (23)
3. Southeast Warren (17)
4. Mount Ayr (16)
5. Nodaway Valley (15)
6. Bedford (13)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (11)
8. Central Decatur (9)
9. Wayne (5)
10. East Union (3)
Thoughts: The league has long been dominated by the West Division in the conference, but Southeast Warren changed that up last year. This year, it does appear as though Southwest Valley and Lenox might be among the favorites, but the Warhawks are teeming with talent across that school right now. I’d have a hard time believing they will go down without a big fight. You can note that five of the top six in the league, according to The Formula, do come from the West Division.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.