(KMAland) -- Back to the world of cross country and another look at the Rolling Valley Conference. This time it’s the boys league, which has nearly all of last year’s top 10 returning.
2020 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — Last Year: 2nd Place (42 points)
Coach: Kent Hall
RETURNEES: They’re al back, and they’re almost all pretty young. Sophomore Patrick Heffernan had a big year last season, including a runner-up finish at the RVC meet. After Heffernan, seniors Clay Roberts and Nathaniel Green and sophomores Ethan Hanigan and Jack Heistand were 10th, 11th, 14th and 17th, respectively. Sophomore Ian Garside and junior Caden Neilsen placed 24th and 25th.
FINAL WORD: This is a talented and now suddenly experienced bunch that should definitely contend in plenty of races they enter this year. They also might have a bit of a push from an incoming freshman that won last year’s junior-high race. If he can make a big impact, the Bulldogs could take a shot at the RVC title.
CAM Cougars — Last Year: 3rd Place (60 points)
Coach: Todd Russell
RETURNEES: The Cougars also return all seven of last year’s conference meet runners. That, of course, is led by the defending champion of the league junior Ethan Follman, who won by less than two seconds. Fellow junior Michael Hill placed 15th in the race while seniors Walker Gettler and Wyatt Gettler and sophomores Cale Maas and Carson Cary were packed in between 20th and 26th.
FINAL WORD: There’s not a lot of room to jump into the lineup, but the Cougars might get a push from their freshman class. They had the second and fourth fastest 8th graders at last year’s junior high meet. It’s going to be pretty difficult to catch the top two from last year, but we’ve seen what a hard summer’s work can do. The Cougars will definitely be one of the better small school teams in the area.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Elizabeth Larscheid
RETURNEES: The Crusaders had four runners at last year’s conference meet and will welcome back three of them. Their senior Kegan Cilliers is their highest returning finisher, as he took 13th at the RVC meet last season. Junior Corey Heithoff was next in 19th, and sophomore Christian Stockman ended up in 28th.
FINAL WORD: It doesn’t appear that they have any looming or incoming other runners, so it’s likely they won’t be able to score the year. That said, their trio can focus on trying to move up the rankings in the RVC as they hope to be a year older, wiser and better.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Terry Weisenborn
RETURNEES: There was just one runner at last year’s conference meet that wore a Spartans jersey. Sophomore Treaven Hill-Borger ran in the 12th place spot last season.
FINAL WORD: Hill-Borger might be on his own again this season. There were no 8th graders at the junior high meet last year for the Spartans. That said, 12th is a pretty solid run for a freshman, and he was the third-fastest runner in his class. It’ll be interesting to see if he can make a leap in his class and overall.
West Harrison Hawkeyes — Last Year: No Place (NTS)
Coach: Troy Maasen
RETURNEES: Last year’s Hawkeyes used three freshman runners, and they now will run in their sophomore seasons. Mason King was the high finisher in ninth place while Riley Acker and Gunnar Stolz took 23rd and 27th, respectively, at the RVC meet.
FINAL WORD: The Hawkeyes might actually be able to score this year. If all three are returning, and the two 8th graders that were at last year’s junior high meet go out, too, then that would be five runners. And you’d figure all five, especially the three that experienced varsity courses/lengths last year, will be improved from a season ago.
Woodbine Tigers — Last Year: 1st Place (25 points)
Coach: Rod Smith
RETURNEES: The Tigers bring back six of the seven runners from last year’s RVC champions. Junior Nate Wright — a returning state qualifier — finished in third place to lead the bunch, but seniors Conrad Schafer and Peyton Bush weren’t far behind in fifth and sixth, respectively. Junior Aidan Carmody was right there in eighth, and sophomores Lane Vennink and Luke Ryerson took 16th and 18th.
FINAL WORD: This program is absolutely humming along. While they bring back the aforementioned six, they also have the champion of the junior varsity race Easton Reisz entering his junior year. In addition, five other returnees were on that JV squad, and they have five incoming freshmen that ran as 8th graders last season, including the third-fastest runner of the class. They’re the favorites this year and until further notice.
CONCLUSION: It’s hard to see a whole lot of the team order changing with all that is returning. There were just two seniors in last year’s mix, meaning 26 of last year’s 28 varsity runners are back. Woodbine is still loaded and might be getting better while Boyer Valley and CAM are also likely to bring back the same or similar lineups. Of course, a lot could have changed since last fall. We’ll find out soon enough.
