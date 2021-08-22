(KMAland) -- One final volleyball preview and then we can officially start the season. It’s the Missouri River Conference.
2021 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East shared the conference championship while Abraham Lincoln was a game behind them. Sergeant Bluff-Luton ended up advancing to another state tournament.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 23-7 overall, 6-1 conference
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 22-7 overall, 6-1 conference
Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 11-17 overall, 5-2 conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 12-18 overall, 4-3 conference
Sioux City North Stars — 19-14 overall, 4-3 conference
LeMars Bulldogs — 10-15 overall, 2-5 conference
Sioux City West Wolverines — 6-14 overall, 1-6 conference
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 5-16 overall, 0-7 conference
COACHES
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Lauren Brobst
•Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln: Katie Darrington
•Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson: Darion White
•LeMars: Jakki Tentinger
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Renee Winkel
•Sioux City East: Tunisia May
•Sioux City North: Monica Chamberlain
•Sioux City West: Not Listed
WHO’S GONE?
This section is in regards to the athletes that made an all-conference team in 2020 and have graduated.
Six All-MRC First Team picks have graduated, including Riley Donahue, Lineya Wells and Chloe Kramer of Sioux City East, Kayla Schleifman of Abraham Lincoln, LeMars’ Pypr Stoeffler and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Mia Game.
There were two seniors on the second team in Kylie Dreckman of LeMars and Sioux City North’s Courtney Johnson.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 20 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2020 season:
1. Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Big time hitter that led the conference in kills last season, finishing with 263 in 78 total sets played while hitting .251 efficiency.
2. Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Will be a four-year contributor. Girres hit .301 last season and had a career-best 202 kills in 75 sets played.
3. Addy Mosier, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Another Warrior that had a big junior season, Mosser finished 187 swings in 78 sets played.
4. Alex Radcliffe, Senior, Sioux City East: The top-returning hitter for the Black Raiders. Radcliffe posted 169 kills in 73 sets played and hit a solid .258.
5. Madison Craighead, Senior, Sioux City North: North’s top hitter last season, Craighead had 167 kills in 78 sets played. She finished eighth in the conference with that number.
6. Grace Nelson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: The top-returning junior hitter in the conference, Nelson had 129 kills in 79 sets played and ranked 13th.
7. Joslyn Verzal, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: In comes another Crusader. Verzal was 16th last season in total kills with 112 in 79 sets played.
8. Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Not a true hitter, but she is one of the setters in the 6-2 offense that got some looks. Hinkel had 109 kills in 71 sets played while hitting a terrific .333.
9. Taylor Drent, Senior, Sioux City East: The senior middle posted 105 kills and hit .282 efficiency in 80 sets.
10. Makayla Grote, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: They keep on coming. Grote had 101 kills in 61 sets played for the Warriors.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Addie Harris, Senior, Sioux City East: 100 kills in 78 sets
12. Lauren LaFleur, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 97 kills in 79 sets
13. Samara Alcarez, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: 91 kills in 56 sets
14. Isabelle Lenz, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 91 kills in 80 sets
15. Molly Romano, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: 88 kills in 75 sets (.335 efficiency)
16. Kenley Meis, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 86 kills in 76 sets
17. Madalyn Welp, Junior, Sioux City North: 84 kills in 99 sets
18. Jazlynn Sanders, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: 76 kills in 53 sets
19. Azaria Green, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: 73 kills in 75 sets
20. Maya Augustine, Junior, Sioux City West: 67 kills in 56 sets
LeMars was a senior-laden squad last year, and their top-returning hitter will be sophomore middle Taylor Mackey, who was the actually the top-hitting freshman last year with 59 kills in 67 sets played.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2020 season:
1. Molly Romano, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Romano stepped right in and made a major impact with 503 assists in 75 sets played for the Lynx. As was noted above, she also found time to put in 88 kills.
2. Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Another setter that we had in the kills section, Hinkel mostly passed out kills with 449 assists in 71 sets.
3. Payton Wright, Junior, LeMars: The Bulldogs will bring back their setter in Wright, who had 377 assists in 67 sets played.
4. Madison Wilcoxon, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Yes, the Warriors bring back BOTH setters. Wilcoxon had 284 assists in 73 sets a year ago.
5. Eneyada Vasquez, Senior, Sioux City West: Vasquez ranked 10th in the conference last season with 193 assists in 43 sets played.
6. Savannah Maisel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Maisel also found a little bit of time setting with 133 assists in 71 sets.
7. Lucy Mehlhaff, Senior, Sioux City East: Mehlhaff could take over the primary setting role this season for East. She had 110 assists in 43 sets as a junior.
We have an idea on five of the eight teams and where they will go for their setting. The rest:
-Bishop Heelan Catholic: Two setters with 200 or more assists have graduated. It’s not immediately obvious who they will turn to at this point.
-Thomas Jefferson: Chloe Alley (286 assists) is gone. Just based on the position listing on Varsity Bound, sophomore Grace Strong or senior Jazlyn O’Neil could be next.
-Sioux City North: The top setter in the conference last season was Olivia O’Brien. Without her 695 assists, the Stars will have to turn somewhere else. There’s junior Madalyn Welp, whose secondary position last year was listed as setter. There’s also a sophomore in Stella Kuehl, who was listed purely as a setter in her freshman year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2020 season:
1. Avery Beller, Senior, Sioux City North: Whomever the setter ends up being, they will have last year’s MRC digs champion setting them up. Beller had 398 digs in 96 sets played.
2. Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: An all-around strong year for Girres, who posted 262 digs in 75 sets played for the Lynx.
3. Megan Callahan, Senior, Sioux City East: Callahan ranked sixth last season with 247 digs in 71 sets.
4. Joslyn Verzal, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Verzal had 194 total digs in 79 sets, ranking 10th in the MRC.
5. Alivia Wolf, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors have returning talent on all levels, and Wolf is one of those. She had 188 digs in 81 sets played.
6. Faith Christensen, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: The Yellow Jackets return their libero in Christensen, who had 177 digs in 56 sets.
7. Haley Gruis, Senior, Sioux City West: Gruis had 172 digs in 56 sets played for the Wolverines last season.
8. Savannah Maisel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Another Maisel sighting, as she had 162 dig sin 71 sets to tie for 16th in the conference with her teammate…
8. Molly Romano, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: The top sophomore in digs, Romano had 162 of them in 75 sets.
9. Abby Evers, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: She did it with Thomas Jefferson last year, but Evers — now at AL — had 159 digs in 49 sets.
10. Ava Higman, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Higman posted 157 digs in 76 sets played for the Crusaders.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 156 digs in 71 sets
12. Sarah Brown, Sophomore, LeMars: 129 digs in 50 sets
13. Payton Wright, Junior, LeMars: 127 digs in 67 sets
14. Alex Radcliffe, Senior, Sioux City East: 123 digs in 73 sets
15. Sidney Chamberlain, Sophomore, Sioux City North: 122 digs in 82 sets
16. Emma O’Neal, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: 121 digs in 54 sets
17. Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 116 digs in 78 sets
18. Madalyn Welp, Junior, Sioux City North: 108 digs in 99 sets
19. Madison Wilcoxon, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 102 digs in 73 sets
20. Isabelle Lenz, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 92 digs in 80 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 15 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2020 season:
1. Taylor Drent, Senior, Sioux City East: Drent ranked second last year in the conference with 88.0 total blocks, including 57 solos, in 80 sets played. She is the top-returning blocker in the league.
2. Grace Nelson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Right behind Drent in third, Nelson had 83.0 total blocks, including 16 solos, in 79 sets played.
3. Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Ranking fifth last season, Salker finished off her junior with 60.0 total blocks. That included 11 solos.
4. Lauren LaFleur, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: LaFleur had a nice season with 55.0 total blocks, including 10 solos, in 79 sets.
4. Addie Harris, Senior, Sioux City East: Harris tied LaFleur for sixth in the conference with 55.0 total blocks. Sh had 28 solos swats.
6. Payton Hardy, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The junior middle for the Warriors, Hardy had a solid season of blocks with 51.0 total. Five of them were solo.
7. Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Another Girres sighting. She was terrific all over the court, finishing with 44.0 total blocks and 12 solos in 75 sets.
7. Madison Craighead, Senior, Sioux City North: Craighead posted a solid 44.0-block season of her own and also had 12 solos in 78 sets.
9. Azaria Green, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Green’s sophomore season saw her finish with 40.0 total blocks and 9 solos in 75 sets.
10. Molly Romano, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Romano also got busy on the block with 36.0 total in 75 sets.
10. Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Hinkel tied Romano for 15th last season and is 10th her with her 36.0 total blocks in 71 sets.
The rest of the top 15:
12. Addy Mosier, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 35.0 total blocks, 3 solos, 78 sets
13. Holly Duax, Senior, Sioux City West: 29.0 total blocks, 23 solos, 56 sets
14. Samara Alcarez, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: 26.0 total blocks, 10 solos, 56 sets
15. Joslyn Verzal, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 24.0 total blocks, 3 solos, 79 sets
15. Isabelle Lenz, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 24.0 total blocks, 4 solos, 80 sets
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2020 season:
1. Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The top server in last year’s league — in terms of aces — Salker finished with 49 aces in 78 sets while serving in on 88.4% of her serves.
2. Alivia Wolf, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Wolf had 43 aces and was very efficiency with serves in on 94.5% of her serves.
3. Joslyn Verzal, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Verzal posted 31 aces on the season, serving 89.0% of the time.
3. Molly Romano, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Romano also had a nice serve with 31 aces and 92.4% efficiency.
5. Savannah Maisel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Maisel had 27 aces on the season and served in on 223 of her 239 serves (93.3%).
6. Ava Higman, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Higman’s 25 aces came in 76 sets, and she was 88.3% on her efficiency.
7. Madison Craighead, Senior, Sioux City North: Craighead was in on 92.9% of her serves and had 23 aces.
8. Megan Callahan, Senior, Sioux City East: Callahan had 21 aces on the season and was very efficient (93.9%).
9. Grace Nelson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nelson’s 20 aces came while serving in on 88.8% of her serves.
10. Maya Augustine, Junior, Sioux City West: West’s Augustine had 18 aces on the season.
We have to go through Girres (16), Hinkel (16), Wilcoxon (15), Drent (15), East’s Kyley Vondrak (13), Vasquez (13) and North’s Hannah Mogensen (12) to get a look at TJ’s top server. Senior Faith Christensen had 11 aces in 56 sets and served in on 89.4% of her serves. LeMars’ top-returning server Payton Wright — a junior — also had 11 aces last season. She was in 93.4% of the time.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
Abraham Lincoln (1): First Team — Baylie Girres
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1): Second Team — Joslyn Verzal
LeMars (0)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4): First Team — Emma Salker; Second Team — Maddie Hinkel, Addy Mosier; Honorable Mention — Alivia Wolf
Sioux City East (2): Second Team — Taylor Drent; Honorable Mention — Addie Harris
Sioux City North (2): Second Team — Avery Beller, Madison Craighead
Sioux City West (1): Honorable Mention — Holly Duax
Thomas Jefferson (0)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
This is where I drop one final take for each team, sorting those teams by my projected order of finish:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: A state qualifier last season, and they return A LOT of their top players. There’s no doubt the Warriors are the team to beat here.
Sioux City East: The race for the No. 2 spot will be heated, but I tend to lean East coming off their co-championship while returning enough solid pieces to run it back.
Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx should be improved, although they have lost two really good senior classes the past two seasons. I do think the experience some of their youngsters received last year will pay off.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Heelan had an uncharacteristic down year in 2020, but they should have the pieces in place to make a nice bounce back and make a run at the No. 2 spot, even if I have them here.
Sioux City North: North is yet another team that should contend for the No. 2 position in the league. It will be hard to replace the seniors that they lost, but there are some solid returning pieces here, too.
LeMars: The Bulldogs did lose a strong senior class, but they aren’t completely resetting things with returning setter Payton Wright leading the way.
Thomas Jefferson: The Yellow Jackets have some work to do to replace their own senior class, but I like them to make some strides in year two under Darion White.
Sioux City West: I do think the Wolverines are capable of finishing just outside that top five. For now, though, we’ll keep them in this spot until we see how things start to play out in 2021.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.