(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball.
2022 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Last year’s Rolling Valley Conference was an old-fashioned three-way tie atop the league with the trio beating up one. Mother and then the rest of the league. Here’s how it looked:
1. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 24-11 overall, 7-1 conference
1. CAM Cougars — 23-11 overall, 7-1 conference
1. Woodbine Tigers — 21-11 overall, 7-1 conference
4. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 16-9 overall, 5-3 conference
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 10-18 overall, 4-4 conference
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 9-16 overall, 3-5 conference
7. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 4-20 overall, 2-6 conference
8. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 5-22 overall, 1-7 conference
9. Paton-Churdan Rockets — 1-17 overall, 0-8 conference
When the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament came around, Boyer Valley eventually beat CAM in the championship to claim that throne.
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Darin Schurke
•Boyer Valley: Gary Neilsen
•CAM: Jenna Maiers
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Marissa Dembinski
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Derek Reischauer
•Glidden-Ralston: Krista Bundt
•Paton-Churdan: Makayla Sparr
•West Harrison: Kathy Glennie
•Woodbine: Elizabeth Peterson
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Eva Steffensen, JR, CAM: Steffensen ranked third last year in total kills, but she is here to take over the top spot. She — and the other two that have graduated — were the only therein the league with 200+ kills. She had 251 while hitting .250 efficiency in 91 sets.
2. Talia Burkhart, SR, Boyer Valley: Burkhart is tied as the top-returning senior hitter in the conference, finishing last year with 163 kills in 94 sets. She hit .261 efficiency for the Bulldogs.
2. Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston: The all-around athlete that is Koehler had a terrific junior season in volleyball with 163 kills in 76 sets.
4. Jess O’Day, JR, Boyer Valley: The No. 2 sophomore hitter in the conference, O’Day was right behind her teammate Burkhart and Koehler with 162 kills in 91 sets.
5. Breeley Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Clayburg was right there, too, with 159 kills in 72 sets.
6. Paige Klocke, SR, Glidden-Ralston: Klocke also hit on the outside as a junior, finishing out with 151 kills in 74 sets for the season.
7. Maclayn Houston, JR, West Harrison: A big hitter for the Hawkeyes, Houston posted 149 kills in 64 sets.
8. Lauren Hulsing, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Hulsing was the top hitting freshman in the conference, hitting out of the middle fort he tune of 139 kills in 69 sets with a .248 efficiency.
9. Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The top-returning hitter for the Spartans, Burmeister slammed in 120 winners in 72 sets.
10. Addison Erickson, SR, Woodbine: Erickson is back as the leading returning hitter for the Tigers. She had 113 kills in 90 sets a year ago.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Kora Obrecht, SR, Ar-We-Va: 110 kills in 68 sets
12. Danyelle Steinkuehler, SO, Woodbine: 92 kills in 89 sets
13. Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine: 88 kills in 90 sets
14. Paige Teeples, SR, Paton-Churdan: 85 kills in 50 sets
15. Maggie Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va: 81 kills in 68 sets
16. Grace Wallis, SR, West Harrison: 74 kills in 69 sets
17. Nicole Hoefer, JR, Woodbine: 67 kills in 90 sets
18. Katie Andersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 64 kills in 46 sets
19. Emma Follmann, JR, CAM: 61 kills in 91 sets
19. Jamie Hausman, SR, Ar-We-Va: 61 kills in 68 sets
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Lauren Malone, JR, Boyer Valley: Malone was the No. 2 setter in the conference last year, but she returns as No. 1 after posting 661 assists in 94 sets.
2. Addy Boell, JR, Glidden-Ralston: Boell is another returning junior setter that had a big year with 526 assists in 75 sets.
3. Breanna Bower, SR, CAM: The third and final setter returning from last year that had 500+ assists. Bower posted 508 assists in 75 sets.
4. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine: Murdock is one of four returning setters with 300+ assists, as he had 308 in 90 sets.
5. Makenzie Riley, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Riley split the setting duties last year with Mollie Rasmussen. She had 276 assists in 71 sets for the Spartans.
6. Addison Erickson, SR, Woodbine: Erickson and Murdock split the setting duties. Erickson’s 273 assists also came in 90 sets.
7. Delaney Schurke, JR, Ar-We-Va: Schurke led the Rockets with 268 assists in 68 sets in 2021.
8. Gracy Johnson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Johnson is the last of the eight returning setters with at least 200 assists. She posted 201 of them in 72 sets.
Seven of the nine teams appear to have a pretty good idea of where their sets will be coming from. Here’s a look at the other two teams:
-Paton-Churdan: Taryn Baugh has graduated from the Rockets setting squad. Who replaces her is a guessing game at this point. Baugh was the only player on the team listed as a setter.
-West Harrison: Kenna Heisterkamp led the Hawkeyes in assists last year. This year’s setting job could fall to sophomore Jaysa Lawrenson, who got a little bit of experience a year ago with 12 assists.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Tiela Janssen, JR, Glidden-Ralston: Janssen did exactly what a libero is expected to do last year: She got the ball up. Janssen had a league-best 397 digs in 75 sets.
2. Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine: Pryor also had a big season of digs for the Tigers, posting 290 in 90 sets.
3. Lacie Davis, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Crusaders libero finished up her junior season with 281 digs in 72 sets.
4. Nicole Hoefer, JR, Woodbine: Hoefer is a second Tiger in the top four of returning digs, finishing with 268 scoops in 90 sets.
5. Kristen Neilsen, JR, Boyer Valley: Another returning libero among the top teams from last year, Neilsen had 232 digs with 94 sets.
6. Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Burmeister played a true six rotations and posted 227 digs in 72 sets.
7. Maggie Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va: Ragaller is another with over 200 digs on the season last year, posting 214 in 68 sets.
8. Maclayn Houston, JR, West Harrison: The last of the eight returnees with at least 200 digs, Houston finished with 211 of them in 64 sets.
9. Ashlynn Tigges, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Tigges wasn’t too far off the 200 number, as she finished with 197 digs in 72 sets.
10. Makenzie Riley, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Riley rounds out the top 10 here with 187 digs in 71 sets as a junior.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Tylar Stirtz, SO, West Harrison: 170 digs in 70 sets
12. Summer Toms, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 169 digs in 76 sets
13. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine: 158 digs in 90 sets
14. Quinn Grubbs, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 155 digs in 72 sets
15. Jamie Hausman, SR, Ar-We-Va: 152 digs in 68 sets
16. Lauren Malone, JR, Boyer Valley: 147 digs in 94 sets
17. Paige Klocke, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 137 digs in 74 sets
18. Meredith Rich, JR, CAM: 128 digs in 78 sets
19. Talia Burkhart, SR, Boyer Valley: 127 digs in 94 sets
20. Addy Boell, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 126 digs in 75 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Gemini Goodwin, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: This will be a theme. Exira/EHK recorded a number of blocks last year and 90.0 of them came from Goodwin in 72 sets.
2. Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Burmeister had a nice season at the net of her own in posting 69.0 blocks in 72 sets.
3. Makenzie Riley, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Finally, the top three rounds out with another Spartans standout. Riley had 66.0 blocks in 71 sets.
4. Lauren Hulsing, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Hulsing is the last of the four returnees in the conference with at least 50 blocks. She finished out her freshman year with 51.0 in 69 sets.
5. Kora Obrecht, SR, Ar-We-Va: Obrecht also had a strong night for the Rockets with 38.0 blocks in 68 sets.
6. Emma Follmann, JR, CAM: Follmann returns as the top blocker for the Cougars, tallying 36.0 blocks in 91 sets.
7. Grace Wallis, SR, West Harrison: West Harrison’s top-returning blocker is Wallis, who finished up with 34.0 total blocks in 69 sets.
8. Maclayn Houston, JR, West Harrison: Houston was right behind Wallis with 33.0 blocks in 64 sets.
9. Eva Steffensen, JR, CAM: The CAM standout was right in the mix, too, with 32.0 swats in 91 sets.
10. Breeley Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Clayburg ended up with 29.0 blocks during her sophomore season in 72 sets.
10. Hannah Nelson, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Nelson only played in 46 sets, but she made the most of that time with 29.0 blocks.
The rest of the top 20 returning blockers:
12. Samantha Hinners, SR, Ar-We-Va: 27.0 blocks in 68 sets
13. Maggie Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va: 26.0 blocks in 68 sets
14. Katie Andersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 25.0 blocks in 46 sets
14. Quinn Grubbs, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 25.0 blocks in 72 sets
16. Breanna Bower, SR, CAM: 20.0 blocks in 75 sets
16. Danyelle Steinkuehler, SO, Woodbine: 20.0 blocks in 89 sets
18. Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 19.0 blocks in 76 sets
19. Talia Burkhart, SR, Boyer Valley: 18.0 blocks in 94 sets
20. Jamie Hausman, SR, Ar-We-Va: 16.0 blocks in 68 sets
20. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine: 16.0 blocks in 90 sets
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. Lauren Malone, JR, Boyer Valley: The top-returning setter in the league is also the top-returning server. Malone led the conference last year with 75 aces with an 87.3% efficiency.
2. Talia Burkhart, SR, Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs own the top two spots among returning servers. Burkhart had 61 aces in 94 sets with a 92.5% efficiency.
3. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine: Murdock was right with Burkhart in finishing with 59 aces while serving at a 91.8% efficiency.
4. Kristen Neilsen, JR, Boyer Valley: Neilsen served in on 92.1% of her serves and 53 of them were aces.
5. Ashlyn Tigges, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Last year’s top five servers by aces are also the top five returnees. Tigges had 46 aces and a 90.7% efficiency.
6. Nicole Hoefer, JR, Woodbine: Hoefer ranked in a tie for seventh last season with 44 aces and had a 91.3% efficiency.
7. Tiela Janssen, JR, Glidden-Ralston: Janssen was in a tie for 10th last year with 42 aces and served in at a terrific rate (96.2%).
7. Kora Obrecht, SR, Ar-We-Va: Obrecht’s efficiency was down a bit, but she did finish up the season with 42 aces, as well.
9. Addison Erickson, SR, Woodbine: Erickson posted 38 aces and a 91.9% efficiency in a big year for the Tigers.
10. Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Burmeister was in a three-way tie for 14th last year with 36 aces.
10. Lacie Davis, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Another with 36 aces, Davis had the top efficiency among the trio with an 85.5%.
The rest of the top 20 returning servers:
12. Addy Boell, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 35 aces, 98.9% efficiency
13. Jamie Hausman, SR, Ar-We-Va: 30 aces, 93.0% efficiency
14. Delaney Schurke, JR, Ar-We-Va: 28 aces, 84.8% efficiency
14. Paige Teeples, SR, Paton-Churdan: 28 aces, 70.2% efficiency
16. Breanna Bower, SR, CAM: 27 aces, 88.4% efficiency
16. Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine: 27 aces, 94.1% efficiency
18. Gracy Johnson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 24 aces, 82.0% efficiency
18. Anna Seuntjens, JR, Boyer Valley: 24 aces, 93.3% efficiency
20. Breeley Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 23 aces, 83.9% efficiency
20. Lauren Hulsing, SO, Glidden-Ralston: 23 aces, 89.1% efficiency
20. Timberlen Koch, SR, Ar-We-Va: 23 aces, 87.1% efficiency
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
Talia Burkhart, SR, Boyer Valley
Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Tiela Janssen, JR, Glidden-Ralston
Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Lauren Malone, JR, Boyer Valley
Eva Steffensen, JR, CAM
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Ar-We-Va (1): Kora Obrecht (2nd)
Boyer Valley (3): Talia Burkhart (2nd), Lauren Malone (1st), Kristen Neilsen (2nd)
CAM (1): Eva Steffensen (1st)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (1): Breeley Clayburg (2nd)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1): Shay Burmeister (1st)
Glidden-Ralston (2): Addy Boell (2nd), Tiela Janssen (1st)
Paton-Churdan (0)
West Harrison (1): Maclayn Houston (1st)
Woodbine (2): Addison Erickson (2nd), Addison Murdock (2nd)
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the Rolling Valley looks:
1. Glidden-Ralston & Woodbine (24)
3. Boyer Valley (23)
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19)
5. Ar-We-Va & CAM (17)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (11)
8. West Harrison (8)
9. Paton-Churdan (2)
Thoughts: The trio that shared the championship last year are spread out a bit here, but it does appear Boyer Valley and Woodbine may be in line for a run at a second straight title. According to The Formula, they’ll also welcome Glidden-Ralston to the battle. I wouldn’t count CAM out of the mix, though, even if The Formula seems to want to.
