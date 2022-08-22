(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country.
2022 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Woodbine girls and boys continued their recent success in cross country, claiming both Rolling Valley Conference championships last year. Here’s how it lined up:
GIRLS
1. Woodbine (26)
2. Boyer Valley (38)
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (62)
BOYS
1. Woodbine (20)
2. Boyer Valley (47)
3. CAM (61)
COACHES
•Boyer Valley Bulldogs: Kent Hall
•CAM Cougars: Joe Wollum
•Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders: Darla Davis
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans: Kevin Brown
•Glidden-Ralston Wildcats: Brad Kahler
•West Harrison Hawkeyes: Julius Michalik
•Woodbine Tigers: James Smith
WHO’S GONE
GIRLS: All of the top eight from the RVC meet are returning, but the 9-10-11-12-13-14 spots are going to need to be filled. West Harrison’s Chenoa Bowman, Lucia Garcia of Woodbine, Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller, Woodbine’s Riley Kerger, Exira/EHK’s Macy Emgarten and Sage Wallis of West Harrison ran in that order last year. Kate Hansen of Exira/EHK (17th) is another within the top 20 that is gone, and West Harrison’s Rachael Olson (22nd) also ran at the RVC meet.
BOYS: Only one of top 12 from last year’s RVC meet have graduated. That was fourth-place finishing Nate Wright of Woodbine. Corey Heithoff of Coon Rapids-Bayard (13th) is the only other senior that ran at the RVC varsity meet a year ago.
THE RETURNING TOP 20
Once again, this returning top 20 is from last year’s Rolling Valley Conference meet in Woodbine.
The first number is the ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s Rolling Valley meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
GIRLS
1. (1) Mariah Falkena, SO, Boyer Valley: Falkena’s quest to win four conference championships rolls on after claiming the title as a frosh. (22:22.11)
2. (2) Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine: Oh, we love multi-sport athletes. We love dual-sport athletes even more. Here’s one. Murdock ran a 22:43.65 last year to finish second.
3. (3) Adyson Lapel, SO, Woodbine: From one Addison/Adyson to another. Lapel ran third in 24:01.24.
4. (4) Clara Gorham, SO, Boyer Valley: Another strong returning sophomore, Gorham took fourth in 24:06.66.
5. (5) Elise Olson, SO, Woodbine: Here’s another that flashed as a freshman. Olson ran 24:28.59 for the Tigers.
6. (6) Abby Mandel, JR, Boyer Valley: We’re just trading Boyer Valley and Woodbine back and forth at this point. Mandel was sixth in 24:57.87.
7. (7) Kylie Neligh, JR, Woodbine: Another Tiger, Neigh ran a 25:01.94 in seventh place.
8. (8) Ella Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Petersen is the first non-Boyer Valley or Woodbine runner in the race. She ran a 25:37.90 to place eighth.
9. (15) Carly Dennis, JR, CAM: The top-returning runner for CAM, Dennis ran a 27:58.10 in 15th.
10. (16) Lindsey Chaney, SO, CAM: From one CAM runner to another, Chaney ended up in 16th with a 27:59.27.
The rest of the returnees:
11. (18) Quinn Grubbs, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (28:16.90)
12. (19) Gracie Bartz, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (28:28.32)
13. (20) Mia South, JR, CAM (32:04.95)
14. (21): Ruby VanderWal, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (32:06.76)
15. (23) Reagan Harris, SR, Boyer Valley (32:51.18)
16. (24) Ellen Gerlock, SO, CAM (34:59.09)
17. (25) Olivia Dixon, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (36:51.46)
BOYS
1. (1) Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley: Heffernan won his second straight conference championship last year, cruising to a win in 17:45.30.
2. (2) Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine: Bendgen made strides last year on his way to a runner-up finish in 18:40.75.
3. (3) Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine: Wagner burst on to the scene as a freshman with a third-place time of 19:05.38.
4. (5) Thomas Tremel, JR, Woodbine: Tremel was the fourth straight Woodbine runner last year, finishing in fifth place with a 20:14.32.
5. (6) Trey Burgmeyer, JR, Woodbine: Burgmeyer was next for the Tigers with a 20:44.75.
6. (7) Gavin Clayton, SR, CAM: Clayton is ready to make the most of a big senior year ahead. He ended up with a solid 21:02.78 at the RVC meet.
7. (8) Adam Barry, SO, Woodbine: Another Woodbine runner — why not? Barry ended up in eighth place with a 21:47.94.
8. (9) Treaven Hill-Borger, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Hill-Borger was the top Spartans runner at the meet with a time of 22:05.37. He was also the only Spartans runner.
9. (10) Evan Ten Eyck, JR, Boyer Valley: Boyer Valley’s Ten Eyck ended up with a 22:26.44.
10. (11) Carson Cary, SR, CAM: Cary ended up running 11th at the RVC meet in 22:59.05.
The rest of the returnees:
11. (12) Ethan Hanigan, SR, Boyer Valley (23:09.25)
12. (14) Riley Acker, SR, West Harrison (23:30.47)
13. (15) Tony Hast, JR, Boyer Valley (23:44.83)
14. (16) Ben Bartlett, JR, CAM (24:09.01)
15. (17) Medalid Yoc-Fuentes, SR, Boyer Valley (24:12.38)
16. (18) Rylan Oglesbee, JR, CAM (24:31.55)
17. (19) Josiah Bartlett, SO, CAM (25:15.41)
18. (20) Gunnar Stolz, SR, West Harrison (29:30.19)
19. (21) James Kraft, JR, West Harrison (29:33.86)
20. (22) Austin Garcia, JR, Boyer Valley (31:11.79)
POSTSEASON NOTES
Boyer Valley: Falkena finished out her freshman season with a state-qualifying run and ended up 79th in Class 1A. Meanwhile, on the boy’s side, Patrick Heffernan showed the strength of the RVC with a 10th-place finish on the boy’s side.
CAM: The Cougars girls could return two top 52 runners from the 1A SQM at Panorama. Sophomore Lindsey Chaney was 46th while junior Carley Dennis went 51st. Their other four runners at the meet are back. On the boy’s end, Gavin Clayton hopes to continue to improve and will look to go up from his 24th-place run in Panora.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Corey Heithoff was the only runner on either side at the SQM last year, and he has graduated.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Senior Ella Petersen was 45th at the 1A SQM in Panora, and they will return four of their other six runners from that meet. As for the boys, Treason Hill-Borger comes back for his senior season after a 47th-place finish at the SQM. Their other runner — Levi Jessen — could also be back.
West Harrison: The West Harrison girls lose all three of their runners from the SQM meet. The boys will bring back their top runner from the SQM, senior Riley Acker (65th). Two others from that meet could also return.
Woodbine: Both the Woodbine girls and boys qualified for Fort Dodge and the state meet. The boys ended up running ninth while the girls were 10th in 1A. Six of the seven girls and six of the seven boys that ran in Fort Dodge will be back. Addison Murdock was the high finisher for the girls (22nd) while Landon Bendgen (42nd) and Gunner Wagner (47th) weren’t too far off one another for the boys.
WHO’S COMING IN
GIRLS: The Boyer Valley girls won the junior high championship, edging Woodbine by four points, last year. The top finishing incoming freshman was Lauryn Muff of Boyer Valley, who took fourth behind a trio of seventh graders. Another freshman — Lily Heistand — was fifth at that meet. Woodbine’s Katy Pryor, Reagan Cogdill and Bailey Steppuhn and Boyer Valley’s Sylvia Sullivan were also in the top 10.
BOYS: Woodbine’s cross country team is sooooooo deep. They might not be losing too much, but they could dig deeply into a sophomore class that had eight from that class run in the JV meet last year. There was another senior and another junior, too. Having said that, Coon Rapids-Bayard won the junior high RVC championship, led by runner-up and incoming freshman Landon Cook. Other freshmen that were in the top 10 of that meet: Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cole Cretsinger (6th), CAM’s Blake Gossman (8th) and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Carter Wiemann (10th).
ONE FINAL TAKE
GIRLS & BOYS: I think it would be quite a surprise if Woodbine did not repeat on both sides again this year. They are a very heavy favorite on the boys side, and I would call it a “solid favorite” on the girls side with Boyer Valley not too far off. We know one thing for sure: Woodbine cross country is rolling right now.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.