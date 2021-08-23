(KMAland) -- This marks preview No. 31 for the upcoming fall sports season, and it's the last one. I'm sorry to all my friends in Class 8-Player District 9 for having to wait this long.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 1 Football Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 1A District 6 Football Preview
Class A District 7 Football Preview
Class A District 8 Football Preview
Corner Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 4A District 6 Football Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Class A District 6 Football Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 4A District 1 Football Preview
Corner Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 2A District 8 Football Preview
Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 3A District 6 Football Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 1A District 7 Football Preview
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 5A Missouri River Conference Teams Football Preview
Class 8-Player District 10 Football Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 3A District 1 Football Preview
Bluegrass Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 8-Player District 8 Football Preview
Missouri River Conference Cross Country Preview
Class 8-Player District 7 Football Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 1A District 8 Football Preview
Missouri River Conference Volleyball Preview
2021 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The IHSAA went right back to the well with this one. This is the entire 8-Player District 7 from last year, aside from what some feel is the No. 1 team in the state, CAM. The Cougars, of course, were shipped off to District 10. Here’s this year’s 8-9 with records from last season.
Bedford Bulldogs — 0-6 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
East Mills Wolverines — 5-4 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
East Union Eagles — 1-4 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
Fremont-Mills Knights — 8-2 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
Griswold Tigers — 0-6 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
Lenox Tigers — 4-2 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
Stanton-Essex Vikings — 4-4 overall (Class 8-Player District 7)
SERIES HISTORY
Here’s a look at the series history between the schools in this district, according to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project.
•Bedford: 0-3 vs. East Mills (L3), 27-11 vs. East Union (W1), 6-3 vs. Fremont-Mills (L3), 12-3 vs. Griswold (W12), 53-28-7 vs. Lenox (L3), 1-1 vs. Stanton-Essex (L1)
•East Mills: 3-0 vs. Bedford (W3), 3-2 vs. East Union (W3), 1-11 vs. Fremont-Mills (L11), 3-1 vs. Griswold (W3), 3-4 vs. Lenox (W1), 2-0 vs. Stanton-Essex (W2)
•East Union: 11-27 vs. Bedford (L1), 2-3 vs. East Mills (L3), 1-5 vs. Fremont-Mills (L4), 3-1 vs. Griswold (W3), 5-26-1 vs. Lenox (L4), 0-1 vs. Stanton-Essex (L1)
•Fremont-Mills: 3-6 vs. Bedford (W3), 11-1 vs. East Mills (W11), 5-1 vs. East Union (W4), 3-1 vs. Griswold (W3), 7-1 vs. Lenox (W4), 1-0 vs. Stanton-Essex (W1)
•Griswold: 3-12 vs. Bedford (L12), 1-3 vs. East Mills (L3), 1-3 vs. East Union (L3), 1-3 vs. Fremont-Mills (L3), 0-1 vs. Lenox (L1), 0-3 vs. Stanton-Essex (L3)
•Lenox: 28-53-7 vs. Bedford (W3), 4-3 vs. East Mills (L1), 26-5-1 vs. East Union (W4), 1-7 vs. Fremont-Mills (L4), 1-0 vs. Griswold (W1), 0-0 vs. Stanton-Essex
•Stanton-Essex: 1-1 vs. Bedford (W1), 0-2 vs. East Mills (L2), 1-0 vs. East Union (W1), 0-1 vs. Fremont-Mills (L1), 3-0 vs. Griswold (W3), 0-0 vs. Lenox
COACHES
Bedford: Jeremy Nally (2 postseason appearances)
East Mills: Claude Lang (2 postseason appearances) & Kevin Schafer (3 postseason appearances)
East Union: Tony Neubauer
Fremont-Mills: Jeremy Christiansen (11 postseason appearances)
Griswold: Chase Wallace
Lenox: Cole Bonde (1 postseason appearance) & Michael Nardini (1 postseason appearance)
Stanton-Essex: Jeff Grebin (4 postseason appearances)
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2020:
1. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton-Essex: The final Johnson brother threw for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, ranking second in the district and returning the top number in this league.
2. Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Malcom also had a nice year throwing the ball with 942 yards and 14 touchdowns, finishing with the top-returning rating (130.4) in the league.
3. Tristen Cummings, Junior, Bedford: One of two Bedford players that received some solid snaps at quarterback, Cummings threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
4. Dawson Stream, Senior, Bedford: Here’s the other Bulldog that took snaps. Stream had 120 yards passing and two touchdowns.
5. Cale Eklund, Senior, East Union: Eklund wasn’t the primary quarterback, but he did get some solid snaps with 120 yards passing and one touchdown.
Here’s the breakdown at QB of the other three teams in the district:
-East Mills: The Wolverines lose the top passer in the district (Jackson Wray), but they have some options with sophomore Zach Thornburg and senior Ethan Meier, who both went 2-for-3 passing with 63 and 34 yards, respectively.
-Griswold: The Tigers threw it around a little bit more last year, but they lose their quarterback in Lane Mueller. Junior Kamron Brownlee may be the heir apparent, as he threw 13 passes for 53 yards last season.
-Lenox: Cullen Wood has advanced on and out of high school, so Lenox needs a new QB. Senior Conner Fitzgerald picked up snaps at the position last season, going 1-for-2 with 13 yards and a touchdown.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 15 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020:
1. Emmet Long, Junior, East Union: The top-returning rusher in the district, Long was sixth last season in 8-7 with 540 yards and two touchdowns on 101 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per tote.
2. Isaac Grundman, Junior, Lenox: Strong season for the Lenox sophomore last year. Grundman scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, finishing with 533 yards on 85 carries (6.3 YPC).
3. Logan Roberts, Senior, Stanton-Essex Roberts also had a strong season with 6.8 yard per carry, finishing with 491 yards and six touchdowns.
4. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton-Essex: Johnson is arguably the biggest weapon in the conference with his ability to pass and run. He had 390 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns — the top number among returnees.
5. Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Malcom will try to wrestle that top dual-threat moniker from Johnson this year, as he rushed for 382 yards and nine touchdowns.
6. Ryan Stortenbecker, Junior, East Mills: Stortenbecker should be in line for a big season in the East Mills backfield. He had 302 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 68 carries (4.4 YPC).
7. Payten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: VanHouten is also in line for a big increase in touches with the graduation of Seth Malcom. VanHouten had 248 yards and six touchdowns on just 31 carries (8.0 YPC).
8. Tristen Cummings, Junior, Bedford: Bedford’s top-returning rusher is their quarterback. Cummings had 241 yards and two touchdowns last season.
9. Cale Swain, Junior, Griswold: Yet another junior in this top 10. Swain is the top-returning rusher for Griswold, as he had 214 yards and a touchdown on 53 carries (4.0 YPC) last year.
10. Braxton Blackburn, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Another standout underclassman last year that made a solid impact when he had the ball. Blackburn rushed for 208 yards on 34 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per tote.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Zach Thornburg, Sophomore, East Mills: 111 yards rushing (4.4 YPC)
12. Davis McGrew, Junior, East Mills: 72 yards rushing (12.0 YPC)
13. Braydon Daly, Junior, Bedford: 62 yards rushing, TD (15.5 YPC)
14. Cale Eklund, Senior, East Union: 60 yards rushing, TD (3.3 YPC)
15. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 58 yards rushing (3.9 YPC)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 15 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020:
1. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: Whomever takes over as the East Mills quarterback will have a terrific weapon in Crouse. The junior had 38 receptions for 474 yards (12.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.
2. Davis McGrew, Junior, East Mills: And actually, they’ll have the top two returning receivers in the district. McGrew had 29 receptions for 256 yards (8.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.
3. Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: With Malcom’s experience and arm talent, Reed may have a large output this season. Last year, he had 11 receptions for 236 yards (21.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.
4. Cale Swain, Junior, Griswold: Swain pulled in 10 balls for 233 yards (23.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.
5. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: VanHouten averaged 14.9 yards per catch and had three touchdowns while finishing with 13 grabs for 194 yards.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Ryan Stortenbecker, Junior, East Mills: 20 receptions, 189 yards receiving (9.5 YPC)
7. Logan Roberts, Senior, Stanton-Essex: 15 receptions, 168 yards receiving, TD (11.2 YPC)
8. Owen Thornton, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 8 receptions, 162 yards receiving, 3 TD (20.3 YPC)
9. Ethan Meier, Senior, East Mills: 8 receptions, 158 yards receiving, 4 TD (19.8 YPC)
10. Jack Roberts, Senior, Stanton-Essex: 10 receptions, 156 yards receiving, 2 TD (15.6 YPC)
11. Asher Weed, Junior, Bedford: 15 receptions, 154 yards receiving (10.3 YPC)
12. Gage Godsey, Senior, Bedford: 11 receptions, 117 yards receiving (10.6 YPC)
13. Wyatt Carlson, Senior, East Union: 3 receptions, 86 yards receiving, TD (28.7 YPC)
14. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton-Essex: 3 receptions, 65 yards receiving (21.7 YPC)
15. Peyton Embree, Junior, East Mills: 2 receptions, 63 yards receiving, 2 TD (31.5 YPC)
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2020:
1. Ryan Stortenbecker, Junior, East Mills: The top four tacklers from last year’s league are either graduated or in another district. That leaves Stortenbecker as the top-returning tackler, and he had a big year with 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among his 63.5 total tackles.
2. Paxten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: VanHougen was 11th in the district last season with 49.5 tackles and posted 4.5 tackles for loss.
3. Payten VanHouten, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Right behind Paxten was his twin brother Payten, who wreaked some backfield havoc with 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among his 49.0 total tackles. He also recovered two fumbles.
4. Logan Roberts, Senior, Stanton-Essex: Roberts is the top-returning tackler for the Vikings with 42.5 tackles and 3.0 TFLs last season.
5. Ethan Meier, Senior, East Mills: Meier posted 41.0 total tackles and had 3.5 tackles for loss with two fumble recoveries and three interceptions for the Wolverines.
6. Braxton Blackburn, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: The freshman was right at home for F-M, making big plays all season with 12.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks among his 41.0 total tackles. He also had three fumble recoveries — the top returning number in the district.
7. Jonan Wookey, Junior, Stanton-Essex: Wookey had 39.0 total tackles and finished with 6.0 TFLs for the Vikings.
8. Davis McGrew, Junior, East Mills: McGrew also had a nice year on defense with 38.5 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two picks.
9. Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton-Essex: Johnson posted 38.0 total tackles and had two fumble recoveries and three interceptions last year.
10. Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: Crouse finished last season with 37.0 total tackles.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Johnathan Weaver, Senior, Lenox: 36.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 INT
12. Tyler Prokop, Senior, East Mills: 34.5 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 2 FR
13. Keigan Kitzman, Junior, Lenox: 32.0 tackles, 8.5 TFL
14. Jack Roberts, Senior, Stanton-Essex: 31.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 FR
15. Alex Hartman, Senior, Griswold: 30.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
16. Kyle Kesterson, Senior, Fremont-Mills: 30.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT
17. Cale Swain, Junior, Griswold: 28.5 tackles
18. Quentin Thornburg, Senior, Stanton: 26.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL
19. Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: 25.5 tackles, 9 INT
20. Bryson Raney, Junior, East Union: 25.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
Others (with 2.0+ TFL, 2 INT and/or 2 FR):
-Samson Adams, Junior, Lenox: 4 INT
-Hernan Castor, Senior, Lenox: 3.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Walon Cook, Junior, Lenox: 2 FR
-Carter DeMott, Senior, Bedford: 21.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 2 FR
-Tristan Frank, Senior, Stanton-Essex: 22.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL
-Andrew Jackson, Senior, East Mills: 7.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Joey Jenum, Senior, Griswold: 16.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Andrew Kennan, Senior, Lenox: 21.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2 FR
-Levi Martin, Senior, Stanton-Essex: 15.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Taylor Reed, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 3 INT
-Brayden Stirek, Senior, Griswold: 7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Devin Whipple, Senior, Lenox: 24.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 FR
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
Bedford (0)
East Mills (4): First Team — Mason Crouse, Ryan Stortenbecker; Second Team — Davis McGrew, Ethan Yoshida
East Union (0)
Fremont-Mills (3): First Team — Jake Malcom; Second Team — Braxton Blackburn, Paxten VanHouten
Griswold (0)
Lenox (4): First Team — Hernan Castor, Devin Whipple; Second Team — Samson Adams, Johnathan Weaver
Stanton-Essex (2): Second Team — Carter Johnson, Logan Roberts
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here’s one final take for each team, listed in order of which I think they will finish:
Fremont-Mills: The Knights lost a big, big piece in Seth Malcom and another in Cooper Langfelt, but there is plenty of remaining talent on both sides of the ball. I wasn’t completely sure what they looked like heading into this exercise, but I’m very high on them based on what we’ve seen above.
East Mills: I do think the Wolverines are going to be a serious threat to the district championship. I think they’re going to be just fine at quarterback, and they have a solid mix of receiving weapons that could open that playbook way up. The defense also looks solid.
Lenox: I’m going with the Tigers here because of their returning dudes up front. They don’t have as many skill position guys returning as some others, but the big guys will be sure to keep the new folks clean.
Stanton-Essex: Carter Johnson and the Roberts boys are going to do their thing, and there is some decent returning experience up front. I do think there’s a good chance they play over this ranking.
Bedford: The Bulldogs don’t have a ton returning, but they do have some experience at quarterback and some others that made some big plays on defense last year. It’ll be interesting to follow their strides this season.
East Union: They lost a pretty decent senior class, and there aren’t as many known commodities on this team. That doesn’t disqualify them from having a great year, but the only thing I can really do here is guess based on what I know. We’ll find out more soon enough.
Griswold: There’s a good shot Griswold takes a step forward in Coach Wallace’s second season. There are some solid returning pieces, and they have the experiences in his system now.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.