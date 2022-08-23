(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Corner Conference Volleyball.
2022 CORNER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
The Corner Conference was all about Sidney and Stanton last year. The Cowgirls and Viqueens met in a number of fantastic battles, including a five-setter during the regular season and a four-set battle in the Corner Conference Tournament championship. Here’s how the final standings looked:
1. Sidney Cowgirls — 24-16 overall, 5-0 conference
2. Stanton Viqueens — 21-11 overall, 4-1 conference
3. East Mills Wolverines — 22-14 overall, 3-2 conference
4. Griswold Tigers — 15-18 overall, 2-3 conference
5. Fremont-Mills Knights — 4-20 overall, 1-4 conference
6. Essex Trojanettes — 4-20 overall, 0-5 conference
Sidney, by the way, did win the tournament championship, too. They also beat Stanton in a regional quarterfinal, but it’s worth noting that they did lose once to the Viqueens at the Bedford Tournament.
COACHES
•East Mills: Connie Viner
•Essex: Kim Burns
•Fremont-Mills: Molly Crom & Taylor Sudmann
•Griswold: Jody Rossell
•Sidney: Amy McClintock
•Stanton: Jody Druivenga
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Kaden Payne, SR, Sidney: Payne starts out what is a great group of returning hitters in the conference. Payne slammed in 314 kills in 103 sets last year, hitting .287 efficiency.
2. Emily Williams, SR, East Mills: An All-Everything choice, Williams started her big junior year with 285 kills in just 65 sets while hitting .284.
3. Jenna Stephens, SR, Stanton: Stephens ended up with a big number of her own (266) and had a solid efficiency, too (.257).
4. Marleigh Johnson, SR, Stanton: Johnson is the last of the four returning players with at least 200+ kills. She finished with 204 and had a .233 hitting efficiency.
5. Makenna Askeland, SR, Griswold: Askeland returns as the top hitter for the Tigers, finishing with 195 kills in 84 sets during that junior season.
6. Jaimee Davis, SR, East Mills: Another senior returnee, Davis finished her junior season with 192 kills in 92 sets.
7. Aunika Hayes, SR, Sidney: It is a loaded group of senior hitters, and Hayes is next on that list with 164 kills in 103 sets.
8. Eve Brumbaugh, JR, Sidney: The top-returning non-senior on the list, Brumbaugh finished out her sophomore year with 158 kills in 95 sets.
9. Ryleigh Brogan, JR, East Mills: Brogan is another returning junior that had a breakthrough sophomore campaign. It included 146 kills in 103 sets.
10. Teagan Ewalt, SR, Fremont-Mills: Back to the seniors and Fremont-Mills’ top hitter last year. Ewalt had 143 winners in 66 sets played.
The rest of the top 20 returnees:
11. Mia Goodman, JR, East Mills: 141 kills, 102 sets
12. Fallon Sheldon, JR, Sidney: 134 kills, 103 sets
13. Emma Mundorf, SR, Griswold: 109 kills, 87 sets
14. Abby Burke, SR, Stanton: 98 kills, 92 sets
15. Evelyn Stoakes, SO, East Mills: 97 kills, 92 sets
16. Izzy Weldon, JR, Fremont-Mills: 96 kills, 56 sets
17. Olivia Baker, SR, Essex: 87 kills, 62 sets
18. Brooklyn Silva, SR, Stanton: 87 kills, 92 sets
19. Miah Urban, SR, East Mills: 80 kills, 102 sets
20. Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney: 65 kills, 103 sets
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney: The top-returning setter in the conference, Dowling posted 806 assists in 103 sets during her junior year.
2. Miah Urban, SR, East Mills: Another senior setter, Urban wasn’t too far off of Dowling’s number with 735 assists in 102 sets.
3. Elly McDonald, JR, Stanton: McDonald stepped up as one of Stanton’s setters last year, posting 266 assists in 93 sets.
4. Carolina Arcia, JR, Griswold: Arcia shared duties with Lydia Greiman last year, but she is the top returnee for the Tigers with 251 assists in 87 sets.
5. Brooke Burns, JR, Essex: Burns topped the Trojanettes with 224 assists in 66 sets played.
6. Kyla Hart, SO, Stanton: Hart was the second Stanton setter last year and got some valuable experience during that freshman campaign. She finished with 223 assists in 89 sets.
7. Brooklyn Silva, SR, Stanton: Silva focused a bit more on hitting last year, but she also provided 159 assists in 92 sets.
8. Mia Goodman, JR, East Mills: Goodman did a bit of setting, too, with 91 assists in 102 sets.
We have an idea on four of the five teams in the Corner Conference on where they will go for their setter position. How about the other?
-Fremont-Mills: Kaelynn Driskell set for the Knights for four years. Who’s next? The guess is junior Macy Mitchell, who had setter as her secondary position on the Bound roster last year.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Emly Hutt, SR, Sidney: Hutt ranked second in the conference last year with 358 digs and is the top-returning libero in the conference.
2. Mia Goodman, JR, East Mills: Goodman is not a libero, but she was extra active defensively in playing all six rotations. Goodman had 307 digs in 102 sets.
3. Marleigh Johnson, SR, Stanton: Johnson also posted a big year of scooping up swings, finishing with 301 digs in 92 sets.
4. Miah Urban, SR, East Mills: I think I’ve finally got it figured out in terms of pronouncing Miah and Mia for East Mills. It only took me four years. Regardless, Urban had 293 digs in 102 sets last year.
5. Emily Williams, SR, East Mills: Williams only played in 65 sets last year while recovering from a knee injury, but she still managed 288 digs.
6. Aspen Crouse, SR, East Mills: Here is the East Mills libero, and Crouse ended up with 276 digs in 103 sets.
7. Ryleigh Ewalt, SO, Fremont-Mills: Ewalt was the Fremont-Mills libero last season and had a strong debuts Eason with 252 digs in 66 sets.
8. Kobe Viner, SR, East Mills: One thing that might be very tough to do this year is get a ball down on East Mills. Viner is yet another Wolverine on this list with 238 digs in 92 sets.
9. Makenna Askeland, SR, Griswold: The top-returning player for Griswold in digs is Askeland, who posted 206 digs in 84 sets while playing a true six rotations.
10. Leah Sandin, JR, Stanton: Sandin was the top defensive specialist for the Viqueens a year ago and returns after 203 digs in 93 sets.
The rest of the top 20 returning players in digs:
11. Jenna Stephens, SR, Stanton: 194 digs, 92 sets
12. Macy Mitchell, JR, Fremont-Mills: 189 digs, 66 sets
13. Eve Brumbaugh, JR, Sidney: 176 digs, 95 sets
13. Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney: 176 digs, 103 sets
15. Aunika Hayes, SR, Sidney: 142 digs, 103 sets
16. Carolina Arcia, JR, Griswold: 124 digs, 87 sets
17. Elly McDonald, JR, Stanton: 120 digs, 93 sets
17. Izzy Weldon, JR, Fremont-Mills: 120 digs, 56 sets
19. Emma Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills: 116 digs, 62 sets
20. Abby Burke, SR, Stanton: 113 digs, 92 sets
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Jenna Stephens, SR, Stanton: The top blocker in the conference last year (and maybe even years prior), Stephens posted 74.0 total swats in 92 sets.
2. Olivia Baker, SR, Essex: It was a good year of blocking for Baker, too, who finished up with 64.0 total blocks in 62 sets.
3. Teagan Ewalt, SR, Fremont-Mills: Ewalt is also back in the middle of the net for the Knights after finishing with 59.0 blocks in 66 sets.
4. Jaimee Davis, SR, East Mills: The thing that will make East Mills even more difficult to score on is that Davis is back in the middle of the net, too. She had 57.0 blocks in 92 sets. And there’s also…
5. Audrey Boban, JR, East Mills: Boban stepped up in a big way last year, too, with 50.0 blocks in 103 sets.
6. Kaden Payne, SR, Sidney: Payne came into her own offensively last year, and she was also a force on the defensive side with 46.0 blocks in 103 sets.
7. Mia Goodman, JR, East Mills: Goodman did work at the net, too, for the Wolverines with 42.0 blocks in 102 sets.
8. Evelyn Stoakes, SO, East Mills: Adding Stoakes to the mix at East Mills makes them even more dangerous defensively. She had 41.0 blocks in 91 sets at Stanton last year.
9. Emma Mundorf, SR, Griswold: Mundorf led Griswold in blocks last year, posting 37.0 swats in 87 sets.
10. Emily Williams, SR, East Mills: And then there’s Williams, who once played out of the middle before moving to the outside. Her blocking skills continue to thrive, too, as she had 32.0 of them last year in 65 sets.
The rest of the top 20 returning players in blocks:
11. Marleigh Johnson, SR, Stanton: 25.0 blocks, 92 sets
12. Brianne Johnson, SR, Essex: 21.0 blocks, 66 sets
12. Fallon Sheldon, JR, Sidney: 21.0 blocks, 103 sets
12. Miah Urban, SR, East Mills: 21.0 blocks, 102 sets
15. Carlie Chambers, SO, Fremont-Mills: 19.0 blocks, 60 sets
16. Brooklyn Silva, SR, Stanton: 18.0 blocks, 92 sets
16. April Vanderholm, SR, Stanton: 18.0 blocks, 57 sets
18. Brooke Burns, JR, Essex: 17.0 blocks, 66 sets
19. Aunika Hayes, SR, Sidney: 16.0 blocks, 103 sets
19. Cindy Swain, JR, Essex: 16.0 blocks, 63 sets
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. April Vanderholm, SR, Stanton: Vanderholm led the conference last year in total aces with 47 and did it with an 88.8% efficiency.
2. Carolina Arcia, JR, Griswold: Arcia was also in the 40-ace club with 43 of them in 87 sets and served in on 89.4% of those serves.
3. Miah Urban, SR, East Mills: Urban had a big year of aces with 42 aces in 102 sets and was highly efficient with a 96.2% efficiency.
4. Emily Hutt, SR, Sidney: Hutt posted 40 aces of her own and did it in 40 matches and 104 sets while serving in 96.1% of the time.
4. Evelyn Stoakes, SO, East Mills: Stoakes had a great year of serving aces with 40 winners in 91 sets and served in a solid 89.2% of the time.
6. Mia Foster, SR, Sidney: Foster was just under the 40 mark with 38 aces in 87 sets and served in on 93.5% of them.
7. Jenna Stephens, SR, Stanton: Stephens slammed in 37 aces with a 91.8% efficiency.
8. Mia Goodman, JR, East Mills: Another list, another Goodman sighting. She ended up with 36 aces with a 93.8% efficiency.
9. Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney: Dowling had a great year of serving, too, with 33 aces and a 92.7% efficiency.
10. Karlee Graham, SR, Sidney: Graham rounds out the top 10 with 31 aces and a great 96.5% efficiency.
The rest of the top 20 returning players in aces:
11. Makenna Askeland, SR, Griswold: 30 aces, 79.5% efficiency
11. Aspen Crouse, SR, East Mills: 30 aces, 95.1% efficiency
13. Whitney Pennock, JR, Griswold: 29 aces, 91.5% efficiency
14. Marleigh Johnson, SR, Stanton: 27 aces, 92.8% efficiency
15. Jaimee Davis, SR, East Mills: 26 aces, 87.4% efficiency
16. Macy Mitchell, JR, Fremont-Mills: 24 aces, 92.6% efficiency
17. Kobe Viner, SR, East Mills: 23 aces, 90.3% efficiency
18. Ryleigh Ewalt, SO, Fremont-Mills: 21 aces, 87.7% efficiency
18. Brooklyn Silva, SR, Stanton: 21 aces, 86.2% efficiency
20. Tori Burns, JR, Essex: 20 aces, 91.2% efficiency
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
East Mills (5): Aspen Crouse (2nd), Jaimee Davis (2nd), Mia Goodman (HM), Miah Urban (1st), Emily Williams (1st)
Essex (1): Olivia Baker (HM)
Fremont-Mills (2): Teagan Ewalt (2nd), Izzy Weldon (HM)
Griswold (1): Makenna Askeland (HM)
Sidney (6): Eve Brumbaugh (HM), Avery Dowling (1st), Aunika Hayes (HM), Emily Hutt (1st), Kaden Payne (1st), Fallon Sheldon (2nd)
Stanton (3): Abby Burke (2nd), Marleigh Johnson (1st), Jenna Stephens (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney
Emily Hutt, SR, Sidney
Marleigh Johnson, SR, Stanton
Kaden Payne, SR, Sidney
Jenna Stephens, SR, Stanton
Emily Williams, SR, East Mills
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the Corner looks:
1. East Mills (34)
2. Sidney (31)
3. Stanton (29)
4. Fremont-Mills (13)
5. Griswold (12)
6. Essex (8)
Thoughts: This is no joke: The Corner Conference has three legitimate state tournament contenders this year. The Wolverines have the KMA Sports Freshman, Sophomore and Junior of the Year from 2021 on their team this year while Sidney and Stanton remain loaded. I’m not sure how it will all play out, but The Formula believes it is a tight, three-horse race. Should be fun.
