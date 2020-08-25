(KMAland) -- Another volleyball season begins tonight in KMAland with Stanton’s trip to Lenox opening our year of coverage. With that said, it’s time fo rhte first KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings of the year.
As we’ve done in the past, the rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A with schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley along with both Council Bluffs public schools and select schools from the Bluegrass (Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg) considered.
So, here they are…
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1 – Glenwood: The Rams don’t return everything, but they have elite players in very important spots as they attempt to win their first Hawkeye Ten Conference title in school history.
2 – Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx can definitely lay a pretty solid claim for the top spot, but I will see how they work to replace last year’s star quartet of seniors before making that move.
3 – Red Oak: A very important and productive senior class has moved along, but I still like the firepower the Tigers bring to the table.
4 – Kuemper Catholic: This is a ranking based purely on my faith and belief in Keith Stickrod’s program. They lost so much over the last two years that most would expect they will take a big step back. I doubt that will be the case, but we’ll find out soon enough.
5 – Lewis Central: Another ranking that might fly in the face of ranking teams based on returning production. The Titans lost another big, productive senior class, including one of their greatest players of all-time. Who’s going to replace it? The answers are coming soon.
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1 – Underwood: The Eagles were ranked No. 1 in our football rankings yesterday, and they top the volleyball list, too. There’s just way too much coming back from a team that was ascending at the right time late last season to not give them this No. 1 love.
2 – St. Albert: No doubt that the Saintes can also lay claim to that No. 1 position. Their 1-2 punch of Allie Petry and Elizabeth Elkins can contend with most teams in the area. They do have some replacing to do in the back and at setter, though.
3 – Treynor: The Cardinals were very, very young last year, and they still managed to share the Western Iowa Conference regular season championship. They also have a very solid incoming freshman class that could impact this league.
4 – Tri-Center: A really tough call between these top four and in which order to place them. For now, without Tatum Carlson, I’ll wait to see what the Trojans can put together to replace her. I think they’re still an upper-echelon team either way.
5 – Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines have the ultimate with talented players and great production returning at every level of the floor – outside, middle, setter, back row. It’s a well-established group.
6 – Sidney: The Cowgirls are going to get a nice spot in the preseason poll, considering they are the defending state champions of 1A. They did, however, lose an amazing senior class that will be very tough to replace.
7 – Riverside: The Bulldogs lost some offensive firepower, but I’m still a big fan of the youngsters that will look to terminate rallies this year. Plus, senior setter Kenna Ford being in control of things is a major plus.
8 – Logan-Magnolia: They lost a pair of productive seniors, but I firmly believe the culture of scrappiness will remain in this program. It’s not easy to get a ball down on the Panthers, and they’ve got solid offensive firepower coming back, too.
9 – Stanton: I’ll get a look at the Viqueens tonight, but I’m expecting to see a well-seasoned, talented and athletic group that can go any which way for a rally termination.
10 – Southeast Warren: The Warhawks have four returning all-conference players from last season, and they’re hardly alone. Lots of offensive balance, great defense in the back row and an outstanding setter sounds to me like an outstanding team.
11 – Coon Rapids-Bayard: This may be low for the Crusaders, which are actually ranked in the state higher than this. I feel really good about their athleticism, talent and experience, but this is a deep 1A/2A (again).
12 – Lenox: The Tigers improved greatly on their win total from 2018, and they will look to better last year’s 19-10 mark behind a senior class that is deep and talented.
13 – East Mills: The Wolverines lost arguably their greatest volleyball player ever in Alex Knop, along with a few other seniors that were highly productive. This year’s sophomore class will look to continue the tradition, and if they reach their potential this ranking will look silly low.
14 – Glidden-Ralston: The defending RVC regular season and tournament champs bring back one of the conference’s best hitters in Gretchen Wallace. However, there are some big holes to fill from last year’s seniors. We’ll see how they fill them.
15 – Lamoni: Abby and Cameron Martin lost a lot of talent around them from last year, but I would surely expect the Demons to keep on putting up successful seasons.
