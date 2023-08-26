(KMAland) -- The first full Friday night of the season has come and gone, and while I am settling down to get a look at the Fremont-Mills football team for the first time here in a bit, I thought I would drop a few takes.
Here are 10 things I learned about KMAland football on Friday night.
1. Clarinda is going to run (and run and run)
Behind its big and veteran offensive line, the Cardinals are going to run and run and run some more. Their unique fast-paced running offense was causing the smaller Shenandoah fits last night, and they knew it. They ran it 11 times out of 11 plays on the first drive and ran the ball on the first 24 plays of the game on their way to a dominant Page County Super Bowl win.
2. Jaxon Gordon is ready
The Riverside sophomore was his team’s leading rusher as a freshman, and he’s picking up right where he left off. Last night in a dominant 40-0 win over West Monona, the 6-foot, 175-pound workhorse went for 227 yards on 24 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. That’s an average of 9.5 yards per tote.
3. Luke Sternberg is the most electric runner in the area
Hey, quite a take after one game, huh? Well, the AHSTW junior has already proven it after rushing for nearly 2,000 yards last season. He is well on his way to hitting that total already. By reporter Jan Harris’ count, Sternberg had 152 yards on just seven carries and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns (one for 90 and one for 94).
4. It helps to have athletes — ask East Mills
The Wolverines have A LOT of very good athletes on this year’s roster. They lost most or all of their big dogs, and they are currently using a former tight end and running back on their offensive line. Well, it worked pretty well in a 54-point outburst during their win over West Harrison on Friday. Zach Thornburg was outstanding all game with 252 yards passing and 53 yards rushing while accounting for five offensive touchdowns.
5. Sidney is in a much better spot in 8-Player
The Cowboys didn’t win their first game last night, but the most important part was that they were plenty competitive in a 53-30 loss to East Union. In case you missed it, Sidney has been in Class A the last three years, and that just didn’t make any logical sense. With the IHSAA now using other factors to decide class assignments, Sidney is back where they belong and playing schools and programs much more like them.
6. Glenwood is finding a way to get lots of people involved
Six different players carried the ball, five caught at least one pass. Wayne State defensive line commit Trent Patton carried it 13 times for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass while finishing with two grabs for 64 yards. Payton Longmeyer — their top receiver — rushed for a touchdown (and had 65 yards receiving on seven catches). Kayden Anderson, of course, is directing the thing and threw for 219 yards and a touchdown during their 28-24 win over Sioux City East.
7. Harlan & Lewis Central should lead every season
For the third straight year, Harlan and Lewis Central played the opening game of the season. For the third straight year, they put on a classic. This time it was Lewis Central winning a 21-20 come-from-behind thriller behind three field goals from sophomore Jimmy Scott. Curtis Witte had a big night with 152 yards receiving and caught a touchdown from Brady Hetzel, who had 226 yards passing in his first start. But all of that is secondary to this fact: We need Harlan vs. Lewis Central every year. Until the end of time.
8. We know nothing about 8-Player Missouri
Three of the top five teams in the Missouri 8-Man Poll lost last night. No. 1 Worth County was downed by No. 4 Platte Valley, No. 3 and defending state champion North Andrew got rocked by Nodaway Valley and No. 5 Orrick fell to St. Paul Lutheran. The only thing that looks pretty decent? My preseason No. 1 Archie rolled.
9. Elmwood-Murdock is going to be just fine
There was some wonderment on what Elmwood-Murdock would look like this year without Cade Hosier going nuts in the backfield. Turns out they’re going to be just fine. More than fine. The offensive line is outstanding, led by Sam Clements, and opened plenty of holes for Riley Wilson, who rushed for 90 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. He also had a punt return for a score and a pick six. Not bad. Not bad at all.
10. The best way to take in high school football is with KMA
