(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule is completed for the week, and I’m here to say things are about to heat up. You might be thinking that was last week, but I’m purely speaking from the fact that the events are coming. Here’s a look at some that stand out this week.
MONDAY
There are 33 different events and six different sports on the slate for Monday.
•XC: Lewis Central heads to Ames for what should be a great test for defending 3A state champion Ethan Eichhorn.
•SOFTBALL: Ashland-Greenwood puts their seven-game win streak on the line against Skutt Catholic (0-2).
•TENNIS: The Maryville and Savannah girls and Nebraska City boys open up their season with a trip to Richmond, a home date with St. Pius X and at the Omaha Benson Tournament, respectively.
•VOLLEYBALL: Things are really about to get kicking in KMAland Missouri. East Atchison had their home tournament canceled on Saturday due to a water main break, but they will officially get going at Falls City. The Wolves were a state semifinalist last season, although they will have to replace some major pieces, including KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Natalie Hedlund.
TUESDAY
Another 55 events on the dockets, including happenings in cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball.
•XC: Shenandoah will host their annual Early Bird Meet after it was postponed a couple different times. Last week, they planned to run the event a day early in the morning, but eventually decided to just save it for a good weather week. Maryville and Plattsmouth also will host meets on Tuesday.
•GOLF: Lincoln, Nebraska’s Crooked Creek Golf Course will host a tournament that includes three KMAland girls teams — Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth.
•SOFTBALL: We’re still kind of trying to figure out who is going to be what in KMAland Missouri softball, given most of the action from this past weekend was wiped out due to heavy rainfall overnight Friday into Saturday. A few matchups: Albany at Stanberry, Worth County at North Andrew and King City at Princeton.
•SWIMMING: Let the swimming begin! The Lewis Central girls open up their season at home against WDM Valley while Abraham Lincoln will be joined by Spencer at Sioux City Metro. The Savannah boys are also starting their season on Tuesday at home against Central and Pembroke Hill.
•VOLLEYBALL: Shenandoah visits Glenwood in a match you can watch on the KMAX-Stream while Sidney and Johnson-Brock match up for their annual meeting. The Cowgirls will make the trip to Johnson for this one.
WEDNESDAY
If you like golf, you’ll like Wednesday….
•GOLF: There are four events happening involving KMAland teams on Wednesday. Sioux City’s Floyd Park Golf Course will host a tournament with several Missouri River teams in action, Albany is hosting Maysville, Princeton and South Harrison, Stanberry welcomes in King City, Worth County and Gallatin and Maryville is dueling Cameron at home.
THURSDAY
I’m counting 66 total events for a busy Thursday, which includes…
•XC: We’ll be tracking seven meets on Thursday, including area meets at Logan-Magnolia and Wayne, as well as a big one at West Central Valley that includes no fewer than eight KMAland programs.
•FOOTBALL: Sterling looks to move to 2-0 when they travel to St. Edward for a Nebraska 6-player matchup.
•GOLF: Seven different golf meets are on tap, including East Atchison opening their season with a meet at Savannah. Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth and Elmwood-Murdock are all hosting meets on Thursday, too.
•SOFTBALL: Platte Valley figures to have another fine team, and they are set to open their season at home against Stewartsville. Other KMAland on KMAland games: North Andrew at King City and Maryville at Worth County. In Nebraska, Plattsmouth, Platteview/Weeping Water, Auburn and Cass are all at home.
•SWIMMING: Lewis Central is at home again on Thursday with Carroll coming to town.
•VOLLEYBALL: It’s a huge schedule Thursday with Sidney traveling to Stanton, which also makes for another chance to view an area game on the KMAX-Stream. Heelan at AL in the MRC and Lenox at East Mills in non-conference play also stand out on a big night for KMAland volleyball.
FRIDAY
It’s a football Friday night, and there will be some other stuff, too….
•XC: Johnson County Central will host a Friday meet in KMAland Nebraska while LeMars, Sioux City East and Sioux City North are all in the Sioux Falls Washington Augie Twilight Meet.
•FOOTBALL: I’m counting 27 total games for the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show on Friday evening. That includes KMAX-Stream Games of the Week: Sidney at East Mills and Fremont-Mills at Lenox. There are also some 1-0 vs. 1-0 matchups that stand out, like Lamoni at East Union, Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston, Glenwood at Atlantic, Creston at Lewis Central, Albany at East Atchison and Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock.
•GOLF: Auburn, Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central and Palmyra will all be in action at a tournament in Beatrice.
SATURDAY
From a football Friday to a volleyball Saturday…
•XC: Volleyball will be in the focus, but there will also be a cross country meet at Iowa Western (hosted by AL) and three other meets (at Pella, at Liberty North and at Beatrice) that KMAland programs will be competing.
•SOFTBALL: If it’s a day that ends in Y, Ashland-Greenwood will be in action. The Bluejays are in Waverly along with Crete and Wahoo. Auburn will also host a tournament on Saturday, too.
•VOLLEYBALL: Clarinda, Glenwood, Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Weeping Water all will host tournaments in the area on Saturday. Also, Lewis Central heads to Iowa City High, Logan-Magnolia and Ar-We-Va are among those at Ridge View, Audubon goes to South Central Calhoun and Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock and Sterling are among the teams competing at the Freeman Tournament.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.