(KMAland) -- It’s been a bit since we had an open page in front of us on a Tuesday. Let’s do some thinking.
Here are 25 things I’m thinking about on a Thinking Tuesday.
1. So….Ronald Acuna was attacked or hugged or…both? Last night, some yahoos ran on to the field and got all the way to Acuna, and one of them even got a double-armed hug in before the Coors Field security even bothered to get in there. What the heck is going on here? And by here, I mean in Colorado.
2. Ronald hit his 29th home run and stole his 60th and 61st base of the season in their rout of the Rockies. If/when he hits another home run, he will be the first player ever to steal 60 bags and hit 30 home runs. Which seems good.
3. Even while he’s putting together this historical season, Mookie Betts is pulling away with the FanGraphs WAR title. He’s up to 7.3 WAR while hitting a bit better (173 wRC+ to 162), playing a bit better defense and not quite making the same impact on the bases as Acuna. Still, if Ronald goes 30/60 or…gasp….30/70, I would have to think he would be the MVP.
4. In looking at the top position players in FanGraphs WAR, I see a fella by the name of Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 7. The only position players ahead of him right now: Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Acuna, Francisco Lindor and Julio Rodriguez.
5. The U.S. Open is underway, and Jack Sock and John Isner are teaming up for their final tournaments. Pretty cool deal.
6. Why did the Cowboys trade for Trey Lance? It’s an interesting question, and I’m still unsure on the answer. He’s not there to replace Dak Prescott. Prescott is about to sign an extension/restructured contract, so he doesn’t give them a $60 million cap hit next year. He also has a no-trade clause. So, I think what’s going on here, is the Cowboys are going to have Lance there for two things. A little bit of insurance for injury and to display him in the preseason next year with hopes to get better value than they gave up. Or, maybe I’m dead wrong.
7. Less than one week before Arizona State is slated to open their season, they announced they are self-imposing a bowl ban for one year. That’s something they could have done in the offseason, but that might have sent many of their players to the transfer portal.
8. Is Shohei Ohtani still going to sign for $500 million, even with a torn UCL? If he doesn’t, the question of what a completely healthy Ohtani would have commanded is going to be one we ask ourselves until the end of time. Until the end of time, I tell you!
9. I just saw Jose Altuve hit the first cycle for the Houston Astros in 10 years. The last one to do it? A fella by the name of Brandon Barnes. Luke Scott, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Andujar Cedeno, Bob Watson and Cesar Cedeno (twice) also did as an Astro. These are the things I think and wonder about, friends.
10. Is this the worst St. Louis Cardinals team ever? It’s unlikely. The 1908 team lost 105 times and the team in 1907 put up 101 losses. Only 13 teams in Cardinals history have lost 90 games. There were several other Browns teams that lost that many times. If 2023 gets to 90 losses, it’ll be the first since Whitey Herzog, Red Schoendienst and Joe Torre combined to lose 92 in 1990.
11. Have you ever counted all the stories Trevor Maeder writes in a single day? When does he sleep?!
12. These are the top five KMAland volleyball players in recorded kills (on Bound): 1. Sadie Cox, Lenox (122), 2. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (60), 3. Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (54), 4. Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic (51), 5. Ryleigh Brodigan, East Mills (50).
13. These are the top five KMAland tacklers in football: 1. Jackson McDanel, Moravia (20.5), 2. Adam Baier, Red Oak (17.0), 3. Ben Lantz, Boyer Valley & Jack Schmadeke, Red Oak (15.5), 5. Jackson Embree, East Mills (15.0).
14. Random: Boyer Valley’s Evan Ten Eyck has four interceptions on the season already.
15. I just noticed, and I already knew this but forgot, there is another Dejean at OABCIG. Jaxx is just a freshman, and he has two interceptions on the season.
16. The longest field goal in the state so far this season is 45 yards, and two KMAland conference kickers hit from that distance. Denison-Schleswig’s Sebastian Contreras and LeMars’ Jovany Kabongao are joined by Columbus Catholic’s Thomas Steele in hitting from 45 yards out.
17. Bedford’s Kase Coleman has kicked off seven times and seven times it has been a touchback.
18. When did Thinking Tuesday turn into Random Fact Tuesday? I don’t know, but I like it!
19. According to Bound, LeMars junior Jacob Plueger has the 18-hole low in the entire state so far this fall. He shot a 65!
20. Wouldn’t it be nice to feel as in-the-zone as Julio Rodriguez feels right now in anything?
21. According to the immaculate grid I was just trying to build, Bob Feller never won a Cy Young. The reason: Feller’s career ended in 1956, which was the first year they started rewarding the Cy Young.
22. From 1936 to 1941 and 1946 to 1956 (or Bob Feller’s career), here are the FanGraphs WAR American League pitching leaders:
•1936: Johnny Allen, Cleveland (6.3)
•1937: Lefty Grove, Boston (6.9)
•1938: Lefty Gomez, NY Yankees (5.0)
•1939: Bob Feller, Cleveland (6.5)
•1940: Bob Feller, Cleveland (7.5)
•1941: Dutch Leonard, Washington (5.9)
•1946: Bob Feller, Cleveland (9.6)
•1947: Hal Newhouser, Detroit (6.7)
•1948: Hal Newhouser, Detroit (6.4)
•1949: Mel Parnell, Boston (6.9)
•1950: Ned Garver, St. Louis Browns (4.5)
•1951: Mike Garcia, Cleveland (4.8)
•1952: Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia A’s (6.1)
•1953: Billy Pierce, Chicago White Sox (5.1)
•1954: Mike Garcia, Cleveland (6.5)
•1955: Billy Pierce, Chicago White Sox (5.1)
•1956: Herb Score, Cleveland (6.8)
Feller missed the 1942, 1943 and 1944 seasons and most of the 1945 season while serving in the military. Respect.
23. So, I guess Feller would have won at least three Cy Youngs? There were a few others where he was a tight second or third, and the voters might have given him the nod since he’s Bob F’n Feller. I actually think they ought to go back and have some animals vote on awards for the years these things weren’t handed out.
24. Years ago, I started making posts and reading a Husker message board. There was another poster on that message board that had a child in the first year of this new board. Years later, that child committed to play football and baseball at Nebraska. Shoutout, Conor Booth.
25. Have a wonderful Tuesday.
