Today, we release our KMAland Baseball Conference Awards with a Player, Pitcher, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and 8th/Freshman of the Year in each of our seven KMAland conferences - Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert
Pitcher of the Year: Braiden Heiden, JR, Denison-Schleswig
Coach of the Year: Duncan Patterson, St. Albert
-Patterson hit and hit and hit some more all season long, finishing with a .627 batting average, .716 on-base percentage and 1.068 slugging percentage — all numbers that led the Hawkeye Ten Conference. He also led the league in hits (37), doubles (14), RBI (42) and total bases (63).
-Heiden led the conference with a 0.46 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP (tied), a .108 opponent’s batting average, earned runs allowed (2) and total runs allowed (10) — those latter three with a minimum of 25 innings pitched.
-Coach Patterson may have wrapped this award up in the first week of the season when his team beat Harlan, Lewis Central and Treynor among a stretch of six in six days. They went on to share the conference title and advanced back to state.
Senior of the Year: Lance Wright, St. Albert
Junior of the Year: Cy Paterson, St. Albert
Sophomore of the Year: Cooper Neal, Clarinda
Freshman/8th of the Year: Kayden Anderson, Glenwood
-Wright was right among the state leaders in batting average and on-base percentage all season, finishing with .564 and .706 mark, respectively. He led the league with 41 runs and 12 hit by pitches and added seven doubles, five homers and a triple among 31 hits. He also threw 22 2/3 innings, struck out 20 and had a 1.24 ERA and WHIP.
-Patterson was also a relief ace for the Falcons, throwing 11 2/3 innings and striking out 18 while pitching to a 1.20 ERA.
-Strong summer for Neal at the plate and on the mound. He hit .358/.460/.415 and threw 24 2/3 innings in nine total appearances, finishing with a 1.14 ERA, 26 strikeouts and just seven walks.
-Anderson is a really impressive 8th grader that handled shortstop duties right off the bat and hit .419/.438/.488 for the Rams. He also threw 10 innings and had a 4.20 ERA.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Nine
-Kyle Berg, SR, Kuemper Catholic: The best catcher in the league, Berg had 46 total bases, buoyed by a league-high five triples, three doubles and a home run. He also drove in 28 runs while hitting .390 with a .510 on-base percentage.
-Connor Bruck, SR, Harlan: The Cyclone star hit .561 with seven doubles and drove in 15 runs this season. He also walked 13 times to push his on-base percentage to .648 — one of just four players in the conference with an OBP north of .600.
-Braiden Heiden, JR, Denison-Schleswig: Complete destruction. He had 42 total bases in 20 games played, smashing seven doubles, four homers and a triple while driving in 18 and finishing the year with 42 total bases (tied for 4th in the conference).
-Michael Mulkerrin, SR, Glenwood: He only played in 11 games, but you can’t argue with the results. He had a .452 batting average and a .513 on-base percentage while finishing the season with 14 hits in those 11 contests.
-Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert: See above
-Jonah Pomrenke, JR, Lewis Central: Another big year for the LC centerfielder, who hit .455 with a terrific .636 on-base percentage behind 16 walks. He had five doubles and a triple among his 20 hits in 17 games.
-Isaac Sherrill, JR, St. Albert: Another Falcons middle-of-the-order hitter, Sherrill had 42 total bases behind three doubles, two home runs and a triple. He also ranked behind Patterson with 34 RBI and finished the season with a .449/.512 AVG/OBP.
-Grant Sturm, JR, Atlantic: Sturm was on base a lot in his 16 games played. He finished with a .582 on-base percentage and a .451 batting average. He walked 11 times, was it by a pitch five more and scored 17 runs in 16 games.
-Lance Wright, SR, St. Albert: See above.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Five
-Connor Bruck, SR, Harlan: A tremendous career finishes with a 1.70 ERA, 45 strikeouts and just 12 walks over 33 innings pitched.
-Easton Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: The Titans ace threw 28 2/3 innings this past season, struck out a league-best 60 and pitched to a 1.95 ERA.
-Braiden Heiden, JR, Denison-Schleswig: See above.
-Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert: He grabbed the ace spot this year for the Falcons, posting a 2.25 ERA and striking out 54 in 37 1/3 innings.
-Cooper Neal, SO, Clarinda: See above.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills
Pitcher of the Year: Colby Royal, JR, Stanton
Coach of the Year: Brad Johnson, Sidney
-Duysen led the Corner in a number of offensive categories, including total bases (39), hits (22), doubles (8) and RBI (26) while hitting .489/.603/.867.
-Royal got the ball in the biggest game and more often than not delivered when they needed him to. He led the conference in innings pitched (37), strikeouts (52) and wins (4) and posted a 2.08 ERA for the Vikings.
-Johnson’s team was not the favorite to win the Corner Conference this season, but the Cowboys went out and did just that with an undefeated run through the Corner regular season.
Senior of the Year: Nic Duysen, East Mills
Junior of the Year: Leighton Whipple, Sidney
Sophomore of the Year: Garett Phillips, Sidney
Freshman/8th of the Year: Kyler Owen, Fremont-Mills
-Duysen also tossed 18 2/3 innings and struck out 32 batters to go along with a big year at the plate.
-The Cowboys standout (Whipple) did it on the mound and at the plate this summer, finishing with a .375/.524/.438 triple-slash and scored 20 runs in just 12 games played. He also had 35 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings and put together a 4-1 record with a 0.99 WHIP.
-Another Sidney standout had a strong two-way year. Phillips struck out 22 batters in 24 innings and allowed just a .160 opponent’s batting average on the mound. At the plate, he hit .314/.467/.343 and had 12 total bases in 12 games.
-Owen had one of the strongest WHIPs (1.36) in the conference while striking out 25, walking just seven and posting a 4.14 ERA in 22 innings. He also hit a strong .357/.449/.476 with five doubles among 15 total hits in 14 games.
Corner Conference Nine
-Jack Anderson, JR, East Mills: Anderson led the conference with a .707 on-base percentage thanks in part to 15 walks and eight HBPs. He also had 18 total hits, drove in 21 and posted a .514 batting average.
-Keygan Day, SR, Stanton: Day had 26 total bases on the season, smashing a trio of doubles and two triples among 19 total hits while driving in 13 in 15 games played.
-Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills: See above
-Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills: Malcom made his final baseball season a great one, leading the conference with six triples while hitting .405/.522/.784 with 13 RBI and 29 total bases in 14 games.
-Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold: The Griswold senior had just eight games to his name, but they were a really good eight games. He had a .556 batting average, .636 on-base percentage and .944 slugging percentage.
-Will Oswald, SR, Sidney: He turned a big summer into an opportunity with SWCC, finishing his senior season with a .367/.558/.633 batting line that included a league-best two home runs and 12 RBI in 12 games.
-Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills: Schafer hit .468/.567/.511 and posted 24 total bases in 14 games, scoring 19 times and driving in 18 runs.
-James Switzer, SR, Fremont-Mills: Strong summer for Switzer, who hit .413/.460/.630 with four doubles and three triples among 19 total hits while posting 29 total bases (tied for 2nd in the Corner).
-Leighton Whipple, JR, Sidney: See above
Corner Conference Five
-Keygan Day, SR, Stanton: The senior struck out 37 batters in 27 innings, shared the conference-high in wins (4) with several others and put together a strong 3.89/1.59 ERA/WHIP.
-Kyler Owen, FR, Fremont-Mills: See above.
-Colby Royal, JR, Stanton: See above
-Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills: The ERA champion in the Corner Conference, Schafer put together a 1.91 ERA and a 4-1 record while striking out 28 and walking 11 in 22 innings.
-Leighton Whipple, JR, Sidney: See above.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood
Pitcher of the Year: Drew Petersen, SR, Treynor
Coach of the Year: Kurtis Hinkel, Logan-Magnolia
-Ravlin was the league’s leader in a number of categories, including slugging percentage (.774), total bases (48), hits (28), doubles (10) and home runs (2, tied) while posting a .452 batting average and a .512 on-base percentage.
-Petersen put forward his best performances in the biggest games of the year. He was insane in his final three games against Tri-Center, Kuemper and Van Meter, combining for 19 2/3 innings, 26 strikeouts and just one run against those three really, really good teams. For the year he had a 1.76 ERA, 51 Ks and just 17 walks over 39 2/3 innings.
-Hinkel pushed the Panthers to one of the top spots in the conference and just one win from the state tournament. Lo-Ma had several big wins throughout the season, too, to solidify this spot in beating Treynor, AHSTW, Tri-Center and Coon Rapids-Bayard, just to name several.
Senior of the Year: Drew Petersen, Treynor
Junior of the Year: Blake Hall, Underwood
Sophomore of the Year: Gavin Smith, Audubon
Freshman/8th of the Year: Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor
-Petersen also had a strong year at the plate for the Cardinals in hitting .309/.437/.436 with four doubles, a home run and 18 RBI in 20 games.
-Another big year for Hall, who finished the season with a .382/.460/.509 triple-slash with seven doubles, 14 RBI and 28 total bases in 17 games. Hall was also outstanding all year with 58 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings while pitching to a 1.01 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP.
-The leader in the conference in RBI, Smith drove in 20 runs this year behind a .408/.540/.592. He also had a 0.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 12 1/3 innings on the mound.
-Schumacher ranked second in the conference with 37 total bases, hit .345/.500/.673 and also ranked second in the conference with 15 walks.
Western Iowa Conference Nine
-Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center: Carlson smashed the ball all summer with 23 total bases in 13 games and finished the season with a .395/.519/.535 hitting line.
-Dylan Cunard, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Cunard posted 30 total bases this season in just 14 games played, ranking third in the conference in that category. He finished with a .423 batting average, a .516 on-base and a .577 slugging percentage.
-Blake Hall, JR, Underwood: See above.
-Brett McGee, JR, Tri-Center: McGee lit up the summer with a strong .488/.543/.561 triple-slash that included 23 total bases in just 13 games.
-Sam Porter, SR, AHSTW: Porter had a .400/.485/.560 hitting line with 14 total bases and nine RBI in just 10 games played this season.
-Nolan Ramsey, SO, IKM-Manning: Ramsey and IKM-Manning had even fewer games this summer, but I can’t knock the results. He hit .438/.457/.469 with 15 total bases and 11 RBI.
-Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood: See above.
-Jaxon Schumacher, FR, Treynor: See above.
-Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon: See above.
Western Iowa Conference Five
-Blake Hall, JR, Underwood: See above.
-Joel Klocke, JR, Audubon: One-third of the three-headed Audubon monster, Klocke had the lowest ERA (1.69), the lowest WHIP (0.93) and put up 38 strikeouts in 29 innings for the Wheelers.
-Nate McCombs, SR, Treynor: McCombs was a huge piece of the Treynor puzzle as well. He had 38 strikeouts and a 1.95 ERA in 32 1/3 innings.
-Drew Petersen, SR, Treynor: See above.
-Kaleb Smith, SR, Tri-Center: The lowest ERA in the WIC belonged to Smith, who had a 0.87 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 32 1/3 innings. He also struck out 26 and walked just 11 for the summer.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren
Pitcher of the Year: Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford
Coach of the Year: Trevor Luther, Lenox
-Southeast Warren had a winner in this spot last year, and they have it again this summer. Hall smashed to the tune of .632/.789/1.184 and had five doubles, four homers and two triples while walking 31(!) times in just 17 games.
-Among a bunch of different options for this spot, Sefrit got the ball in the toughest games, went the deepest in games and put together the most strikeouts. He led the conference with 57 punch outs, posted a 1.96 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP and threw 35 2/3 innings for the Bulldogs. His .155 batting average against is also the top number for pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched.
-Without a true conference race, this is a bit a difficult. However, we love the work Coach Luther did with the Tigers this season. They started 0-6, but they quickly responded with eight consecutive wins on their way to a winning season. I’m not sure that was necessarily expected, and his coaching job is one that deserves praise.
Senior of the Year: Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren
Junior of the Year: Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys
Sophomore of the Year: Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys
Freshman/8th of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
-Along with the offense, Hall threw 28 innings, struck out 47, walked just 15 and pitched to a 2.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP this summer.
-Elbert posted a .513/.645/.795 triple-slash this summer, finishing with 14 doubles, four triples, 28 RBI, 29 walks and a league-best 39 runs scored in 27 games. He was also a big key for the Blue Devils pitching staff, striking out 40 and putting up a 2.24 ERA/1.48 WHIP while throwing 25 innings.
-Powerful summer for Carter, who smashed eight doubles and three home runs, drove in 28 and scored 39 times. He also walked 32 times and put up a .492/.657/.754 batting line.
-A star in the making, Frost hit .610/.627/1.049 with six doubles and four home runs while driving in 22 runs in just 14 games played. He also threw 8 1/3 innings, struck out 14 and had a 0.00 ERA.
Pride of Iowa Conference Nine
-Kasey Carter, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys: See above.
-Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: See above.
-Michel Evertsen, SR, Central Decatur: Evertsen had a big season as well with a .500/.589/.645 line that included nine doubles, a triple, a POI-best 33 RBI and 36 runs scored in 23 games.
-Gunner Fogle, SR, Wayne: He played in just 11 games, but that’s nothing he can help. He hit the heck out of the ball in those games with a .500/.594/.769, including five doubles and a triple.
-Jaixen Frost, FR, Mount Ayr: See above.
-Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren: See above.
-Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren: Merfeld had eight doubles among his 30 hits, drove in 11 and posted 38 total bases in 17 games this year for the Warhawks. All of that added up to a .484/.568/.613 triple-slash.
-Tyler Pearson, SR, Southwest Valley: Pearson played in just 10 games this season, but he finished the year with a .536/.606/.714 batting line that included 20 total bases in those 10 games.
-Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford: Swaney had eight doubles among 23 total hits and drove in 17 in just 17 games this season. He finished the year with a .442/.554/.596 triple-slash for the Bulldogs.
Pride of Iowa Conference Five
-Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: See above.
-Isaac Gavin, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: The ace of the best team in the league, Gavin struck out 45 in 33 innings, pitched to a 1.27 ERA and also posted a 1.09 WHIP in leading the Blue Devils to the state tournament.
-Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren: See above.
-Sean Miklus, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: This one was not on my radar this season, but Miklus proved to be outstanding with a 0.54 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and 36 strikeouts over 26 innings this season.
-Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford: See above
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Lane Spieker, SO, CAM
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM
Coach of the Year: Dan Daugherty, CAM
-This is not to punish a team or player that didn’t play in as many games this summer, but Spieker absolutely crushed the ball for a longer, more consistent time than the rest of the candidates. He had a .480/.591/.940 triple-slash with five doubles, four homers and three triples while driving in an RVC-high 30 runs and also leading the conference with 31 runs scored.
-Ticknor handled the biggest games for the Cougars this year, and he was outstanding with a 1.95 ERA over 32 1/3 innings. He struck out 39, walked just 11 and pitched to a 1.08 WHIP.
-Coach Daugherty has this program humming right now. They’ve dealt with frequent graduation, but they keep churning out terrific teams. An undefeated run through the RVC and a trip to the substate championship is outstanding work.
Senior of the Year: Kolby Nelson, CAM
Junior of the Year: Layne Pryor, Woodbine
Sophomore of the Year: Lane Spieker, CAM
Freshman/8th of the Year: Mason King, West Harrison
-Nelson was one of the best catchers in KMAland this season, throwing out eight runners of 16 that attempted steals. He also had 10 strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA in 11 innings on the mound and hit .370/.462/.500 with 14 RBI and 26 total bases in 18 games.
-Pryor had 19 official at bats this summer, and he definitely made the most of them. He hit five home runs, two doubles and a triple among 10 total hits while driving in 16, scoring 16 and posting a batting line of .526/.679/1.526. I only wish he could have had about 50 more chances at the plate. I know he does, too. He also struck out 35 batters in 20 1/3 innings on the bump.
-Spieker also pitched 26 innings, struck out 38 and had a 3.77 ERA and 1.12 WHIP this summer.
-A big freshman campaign for King, who had 19 total hits in just 12 games, drove in 16 and finished with a .432/.480/.545 batting line for the Hawkeyes. He was great on the slab with a 1.08 ERA, a 0.89 ERA and .208 batting average against this season. He struck out 31 in 26 innings and was a perfect 4-0.
Rolling Valley Conference Nine
-Cory Bantam, SO, Woodbine: What could he have done with a full summer? He hit .522/.593/.957 with four doubles and two home runs in just eight games played.
-Kyle Hast, SR, Boyer Valley: The surprise of the summer was Boyer Valley baseball, and Hast had a big hand in that. He hit .405/.463/.541 with five doubles and drove in 11 for the Bulldogs in just 11 games played.
-Mason King, FR, West Harrison: See above.
-Aaron McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: A strong summer for McAlister that included a .383/.529/.511 batting line, six doubles, 24 RBI and 24 total bases in 18 games played. He also walked 14 times and was hit by a pitch five to boost that strong OBP.
-Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK: A strong summer for Petersen, who bashed four doubles and two triples while putting up 28 total bases in just 14 games. He hit .465/.574/.651 and drove in 11 for the Spartans.
-Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine: See above.
-Colby Rich, SO, CAM: Rich smashed this summer with a .420/.468/.660 batting line, including four doubles, two home runs and a triple while driving in 20 and scoring 22.
-Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison: Rife had 12 games and 40 at bats to hit the ball all over the yard, and he did just that with a .450/.551/.550 batting line that included four doubles and 14 RBI.
-Lane Spieker, SO, CAM: See above.
Rolling Valley Conference Five
-Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston: Borkowski was really good this summer, too. He posted a 2.28 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP and opponents hit just .203 off of him. He also struck out 21 batters, walked nine and only allowed five earned runs in just 15 1/3 innings pitched.
-Quentin Culbertson, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Culbertson had a 2.47 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 28 1/3 innings this summer for CR-B. He struck out 42 and walked just 14 in nine appearances.
-Mason King, FR, West Harrison: See above.
-Kade Schlepp, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Another strong season for Schlepp, who went 34 2/3 innings, posted a 1.41 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP and struck out 30 against just four walks for the Crusaders.
-Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM: See above.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Jared Sitzmann, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Pitcher of the Year: Daniel Wright, SR ,Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Coach of the Year: Matt Nelson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Sitzmann was as good as it gets this summer for the Crusaders, leading the conference in batting average (.508) and slugging percentage (.814) and was among the leaders with 48 total bases, a .577 on-base percentage and 30 total hits (5 doubles, 5 triples and a home run included).
-Wright struck out 54 batters to lead the conference by 20 full Ks. He went 44 innings, pitched to a 0.95 ERA and had a 1.14 WHIP while allowing just a .201 batting average against. His six wins also topped the league.
-When each season starts, every team strives to win their conference and make it to state. SBL did both of those things under the direction of Coach Nelson.
Senior of the Year: Alec Patino, Sioux City East
Junior of the Year: Cael Boever, Sioux City East
Sophomore of the Year: Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Freshman/8th of the Year: Tyler Huey, FR, Thomas Jefferson
-Patino was his usual powerful self in leading the MRC with 52 total bases. He hit .397/.515/.667 with 12 doubles and three home runs on the season. He also threw 22.1 innings and struck out 34 on the mound.
-Opponents found it very difficult to get a hit off of Boever, who allowed just a .171 batting average against while striking out 29 and posting a 1.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 20 1/3 innings. He also hit .319/.495/.522 with 24 RBI.
-Gill ranked second in the conference with a slugging percentage of .730, but he led the MRC with a .607 on-base percentage thanks to 12 walks and six HBP. He also had five doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 19 runs scored in 15 games.
-Huey had the strongest season fo ra freshman or 8th grade hitter, finishing with a .269/.418/.288 batting line for the Yellow Jackets. He finished with 14 total hits, drove in 10, scored 10 times and had 15 total bases in 22 games.
Missouri River Conference Nine
-Andrew Christensen, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Christensen tied for the conference lead with 26 RBI while posting a .406/.506/.563 triple-slash. He had seven doubles, walked 14 times and had 36 total bases in 23 games.
-Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Fitzgerald had six doubles and a home run among 36 total hits and finished with 45 total bases (3rd in the league). The triple-slash line was .468/.582/.584.
-Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelaln Catholic: See above.
-Braiden Hurd, JR, LeMars: Hurd hit .426/.537/.500 with 23 total hits, 13 walks, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored in 19 games played.
-Alec Patino, SR, Sioux City East: See above.
-Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Phair led the conference with four home runs this season and finished with a .333/.444/.533 triple-slash. He drove in 17 runs and had 32 total bases in just 22 games played.
-Jared Sitzmann, SR, Bishop Helena Catholic: See above.
-Ryan Steinspring, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Steinspring was all over the base paths with a .536 on-base percentage, buoyed by 19 walks and 23 total hits. He drove in 13 runs and finished with a final line of .371/.536/.419.
-Max Venne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Another big year for a Heelan bat, Venne had a .480/.526/.580 with 29 total bases in 15 games.
Missouri River Conference Five
-Cael Boever, JR, Sioux City East: See above.
-Ben Dixon, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: One of two seniors on the Heelan staff that held it down, Dixon had a 0.47 ERA over 30 innings. He struck out 27 and walked just four while allowing opponents to hit just .174 against him.
-Brant Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Hogue was nearly unhittable over 21 innings this season, posting a 0.33 ERA and a 0.48 WHIP while striking out 32 over 21 innings. Opponents managed to hit just .093 off of him.
-Robert Wood, SO, Thomas Jefferson: It was one heck of a breakout for Wood, who struck out 32 and posted a 2.22 ERA over 34 2/3 innings this past summer for the Yellow Jackets.
-Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: See above.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Landon Gilliland, JR, Lamoni
Pitcher of the Year: Bode Dykens, JR, Lamoni
Coach of the Year: Alan Dykens, Lamoni
-Another big year for the Lamoni junior, as Gilliland led the conference in batting average (.535), on-base percentage (.638), slugging percentage (1.000), total hits (23, tied), and total bases (43). He also drove in 24 on 23 hits in 17 games.
-Dykens was outstanding in his six appearances this season, striking out 19 and pitching to a 1.24 ERA over 22 2/3 innings. Opponents managed just a .067 batting average against him.
-It’s a Lamoni sweep. The Demons went undefeated in conference play, and there weren’t many surprises in how the league turned out this year.
Senior of the Year: Bryce Kaster, Moravia
Junior of the Year: Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian
Sophomore of the Year: Malachi Johnson, Ankeny Christian
Freshman/8th of the Year: Eli Christensen, Ankeny Christian
-Kaster was always on base this year for Moravia, finishing with a .521 OBP to complement a .421 batting average and a .579 slugging percentage. And he played catcher while doing it.
-Leever was a highly important two-way player for Ankeny Christian Academy. He ranked third in the conference with 32 total bases thanks to eight doubles and a triple. He also led the conference with 29 RBI while hitting .407/.484/.593. Leever was also stingy over 24 innings pitched this summer, posting a 1.46 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP while striking out 26 batters and allowing a .140 batting average against.
-Johnson had another great year with a .436/.557/.704 batting line. His four triples led the conference, and he also ranked second with 16 walks and 12 doubles for ACA. He was also the ace of the ACA staff, pitching to a 2.65 ERA and had 27 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings.
-Pretty good little debut for Christensen, who had 25 total bases on 20 hits while slashing .468/.565/.532. Christensen also had a 2.74 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 15 1/3 innings pitched.
Bluegrass Conference Nine
-Cason Butz, SR, Moravia: Butz had a strong year with a .419/.491/..744 slugging percentage that included 11 doubles, a home run and 32 total bases in just 14 games.
-Eli Christensen, 8th, Ankeny Christian: See above.
-Landon Gilliland, JR, Lamoni: See above.
-Malachi Johnson, SO, Ankeny Christian: See above.
-Bryce Kaster, SR, Moravia: See above.
-Cale Leever, JR, Ankeny Christian: See above.
-Jace Nichols, JR, Twin Cedars: Nichols hit .500/.548/.526 for the Sabers, finishing with 19 total hits and 20 total bases in 15 games.
-Wrigley Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail: Shanks had a strong 14-game sample with six doubles among 24 total bases and drove in 13 runs while hitting .439/.477/.585.
-Brycen Wookey, SO, Murray: Another strong year for the Mustangs backstop, finishing with a .441/.500/.618 with 21 total bases in 13 games this summer.
Bluegrass Conference Five:
-Bode Dykens, JR, Lamoni: See above.
-Malachi Johnson, SO, Ankeny Christian: See above.
-Cale Leever, JR, Ankeny Christian: See above.
-Jaiden Rivera, JR, Lamoni: River opened the year with an injury, but he found his way by the end of the year. The numbers included 14 1/3 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts, a 2.93 ERA and a .145 batting average against.
-Gabe Stripe, SO, Mormon Trail: Stripe struck out 24 in 21 1/3 innings and posted a 2.62 ERA with a 1.78 WHIP over five appearances this summer.
