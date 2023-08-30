(KMAland) -- With Week 1 of the high school football season in the books, and the second week of the season right around the corner, it's time for our weekly check of the top performances in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska football.
Below you will find the leaders in KMAland Iowa, broken down into 8-Player, Small Class (A/1A/2A) and Lang Class (3A/4A/5A), and below that will be some of the standouts from KMAland Missouri and Nebraska. As always, big ups to those that have reported their stats to Bound (Iowa) and MaxPreps (Missouri and Nebraska).
Here we go:
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Passing Yards (Top 5)
Blayne Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va (285)
Zach Thornburg, SR, East Mills (252)
Dallas Smith, JR, Twin Cedars (247)
Grant Whitehead, JR, Sidney (240)
Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine (223)
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Conner Nally, SR, Bedford (5)
Blayne Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va (4)
Grant Whitehead, JR, Sidney (4)
Brady Boulton, SO, Moravia (3)
Seth Hudson, SR, East Union (3)
Wyatt Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (3)
Dallas Smith, JR, Twin Cedars (3)
Zach Thornburg, SR, East Mills (3)
Luke Cripps, SR, Boyer Valley (2)
Degin Dixson, SR, Mormon Trail (2)
Sawyer Forney, SO, Fremont-Mills (2)
Shane Helmick, SR, Moravia (2)
Caden Page, JR, Murray (2)
Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine (2)
Wyatt Silk, SO, Griswold (2)
Chase Spieker, JR, CAM (2)
Completions (Top 5)
Blayne Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va (28)
Caden Page, JR, Murray (21)
Zach Thornburg, SR, East Mills (19)
Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine (17)
Grant Whitehead, JR, Sidney (15)
Rushing Yards (100+)
Landon Lindgren, SO, Lamoni (263)
Jameson Kilworth, SR, Exira/EHK (237)
Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni (215)
Colby Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston (146)
Garrison Motsinger, JR, Bedford (126)
Luke Cripps, SR, Boyer Valley (125)
Fischer Buffington, JR, East Union (123)
Brady Boulton, SO, Moravia (121)
Chase Spieker, JR, CAM (119)
Mason McIntosh, SR, West Harrison (118)
Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox (108)
Jamison Ewing, SO, Southeast Warren (107)
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Jameson Kilworth, SR, Exira/EHK (5)
Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni (5)
Landon Lindgren, SO, Lamoni (4)
Brady Boulton, SO, Moravia (3)
Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren (3)
Gabe Funk, JR, Lenox (3)
Nolan Birdsall, JR, West Harrison (2)
Kael Caikoski, SR, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Luke Cripps, SR, Boyer Valley (2)
Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail (2)
Jordan Martin-England, JR, Lenox (2)
Mason McIntosh, SR, West Harrison (2)
Garrison Motsinger, JR, Bedford (2)
Wyatt Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (2)
Chase Spieker, JR, CAM (2)
Zach Thornburg, SR, East Mills (2)
Colby Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Carries (Top 5)
Jameson Kilworth, SR, Exira/EHK (34)
Colby Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston (25)
Fischer Buffington, JR, East Union (22)
Broox Stockman, SO, Moravia (20)
Kael Caikoski, SR, Melcher-Dallas (18)
Ambrose Savage, JR, Lamoni (18)
Receiving Yards (100+)
Kace Patton, SR, Murray (166)
Landon Blum, FR, Woodbine (153)
Kolt Payne, JR, Sidney (148)
Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (144)
Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va (117)
Jack Follmann, SR, CAM (107)
Judson Beary, JR, Twin Cedars (103)
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (3)
Judson Beary, JR, Twin Cedars (2)
Jack Follmann, SR, CAM (2)
Rason Grail, SR, East Union (2)
Brody King, JR, Bedford (2)
Kolt Payne, JR, Sidney (2)
Receptions (Top 5)
Kace Patton, SR, Murray (16)
Wyatt Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (11)
Landon Blum, FR, Woodbine (10)
Jackson Embree, JR, East Mills (8)
Cal Heydon, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (6)
Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia (6)
Tackles (10+)
Jackson Embree, JR, East Mills (15.0)
Wyatt Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (14.5)
Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren (13.0)
Tyson VonGlan, SO, Ar-We-Va (13.0)
Jackson Reich, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (12.5)
Colton Halterman, SR, Southeast Warren (12.0)
Tyler Mohr, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (12.0)
Noah Fee, SR, Twin Cedars (11.0)
Wade Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (10.5)
Jackson McDanel, SR, Moravia (10.0)
Tackles for Loss (Top 5)
Trey Fisher, JR, Southeast Warren (4.0)
Alex Hansen, JR, Exira/EHK (4.0)
Fischer Buffington, JR, East Union (3.5)
Mark Lensch, SR, Glidden-Ralston (3.5)
Tyson VonGlan, SO, Ar-We-Va (3.5)
Sacks (2.0+)
Fischer Buffington, JR, East Union (3.5)
Izaak Dukes, SR, Bedford (3.0)
Braxton Blackburn, SR, Fremont-Mills (2.0)
Gabe Jensen, JR, Audubon (2.0)
Dalton Swartz, JR, Bedford (2.0)
Carter Waetzig, JR, Lamoni (2.0)
Multiple Turnovers
Ryan Bower, SR, CAM (2 INT)
Lucas Christian, JR, Glidden-Ralston (1 FR, 1 INT)
Alex Daniel, SO, Glidden-Ralston (1 FR, 1 INT)
Triton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail (2 INT)
Evan Ten Eyck, SR, Boyer Valley (2 INT)
Defensive Touchdowns
Jacob Berens, SR, Boyer Valley (INT TD)
Chase Jahde, JR, CAM (INT TD)
Cooper Marvel, SR, Fremont-Mills (FR TD)
Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va (INT TD)
Special Teams Touchdowns
Brogan Ewing, JR, Southeast Warren (70-yard KR TD)
Rason Grail, SR, East Union (62-yard PR TD)
Degin Dixson, SR, Mormon Trail (52-yard KR TD)
Jackson Embree, JR, East Mills (34-yard PR TD)
Austin Christensen, SO, Audubon (18-yard PR TD)
Field Goals
None
SMALL CLASS 11-PLAYER
Missing Stats: Tri-Center defense, St. Albert offense
Passing Yards (Top 5)
Cooper Oberbroeckling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (247)
Garrett Luett, SO, Underwood (244)
Masen Fisher, SO, Red Oak (242)
Ben Casey, JR, Treynor (209)
Isaac Wohlhuter, SR, Tri-Center (207)
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Ben Casey, JR, Treynor (4)
Cooper Oberbroeckling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (4)
Masen Fisher, SO, Red Oak (3)
Grady Jeppessen, SR, Riverside (3)
DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic (3)
Noah Harris, SO, Clarinda (2)
Boudyn White, SR, Wayne (2)
Isaac Wohlhuter, SR, Tri-Center (2)
Completions (Top 5)
Isaac Wohlhuter, SR, Tri-Center (20)
Garrett Luett, SO, Underwood (19)
DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic (16)
Grady Jeppessen, SR, Riverside (15)
Ben Ramsey, SO, IKM-Manning (15)
Rushing Yards (100+)
Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside (227)
Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak (204)
Camden Soukup, JR, AHSTW (192)
Fischer Buckingham, SO, Wayne (161)
Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW (145)
Dominick Polsley, JR, Clarinda (142)
Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley (128)
Carter Kunze, JR, Tri-Center (116)
Evan Roden, SR, Logan-Magnolia (103)
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Tyler Martin, JR, Mount Ayr (4)
Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW (3)
Evan Timmerman, SR, Southwest Valley (3)
Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak (2)
Fischer Buckingham, SO, Wayne (2)
Karson Downey, SR, Clarinda (2)
Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside (2)
Danny Kinsella, SR, Treynor (2)
Evan Roden, SR, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Camden Soukup, JR, AHSTW (2)
Boudyn White, SR, Wayne (2)
Carries (Top 5)
Carter Kunze, JR, Tri-Center (31)
Maddox Nelson, SR, Underwood (26)
Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside (24)
Kent Sanders, JR, Kuemper Catholic (24)
Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak (23)
Kade Mullins, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (23)
Receiving Yards (Top 5)
Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood (103)
William Denny, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (101)
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Mason Black, SO, Wayne (2)
Karson Elwood, SR, Treynor (2)
Benjamin Gerken, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Travis White, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Receptions (Top 5)
Cael Witt, SO, Tri-Center (9)
Ross Kusel, SR, IKM-Manning (8)
William Denny, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (7)
Josh Ravlin, SR, Underwood (7)
Mason Boothby, SR, Underwood (5)
Jaxon Gordon, SO, Riverside (5)
Michael Kasperbauer, SR, Kuemper Catholic (5)
Karter Murphy, SO, Wayne (5)
Zach Nelson, SO, Tri-Center (5)
Davis Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning (5)
Jack Vanfossan, SR, Underwood (5)
Tackles (10.0+)
Adam Baier, JR, Red Oak (17.0)
Jack Schmadeke, SR, Red Oak (15.5)
Riley Radke, SR, Missouri Valley (13.0)
Nick Denning, SR, AHSTW (12.5)
Kayden Baxter, JR, AHSTW (10.0)
Sam Schoening, JR, Underwood (10.0)
Tackles for Loss (Top 5)
Brayden Nothwehr, SR, Clarinda (5.0)
Tristen Pearce, JR, Treynor (5.0)
Zack Robbins, JR, Treynor (5.0)
Jett Rose, JR, Riverside (5.0)
Jase Wilmes, SR, Clarinda (4.0)
Sacks (2.0+)
Zack Robbins, JR, Treynor (3.0)
Jett Rose, JR, Riverside (3.0)
Multiple Turnovers
Tyler Martin, JR, Mount Ayr (3 FR)
Wyatt Mendenhall, SO, Southwest Valley (3 INT)
Davis Bramman, JR, Riverside (2 INT)
Jaize Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (1 FR, 1 INT)
Jackson Ruggles, SO, Mount Ayr (2 INT)
Trenton Warner, JR, Nodaway Valley (2 FR)
Travis White, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (2 INT)
Vinny Zappia, JR, Missouri Valley (2 FR)
Defensive Touchdowns
Nick Denning, SR, AHSTW (INT TD)
Wyatt Mendenhall, SO, Southwest Valley (INT TD)
Multiple Turnovers
None
Special Teams Touchdowns
Luke Sternberg, JR, AHSTW (2 KR TD — 94 long)
Field Goals
None
LARGE CLASS 11-PLAYER
Missing Stats: Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East offense, Sioux City North defense
Passing Yards (Top 5)
Etienne Higgins, JR, Abraham Lincoln (240)
Brady Hetzel, JR, Lewis Central (226)
Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood (219)
Cael Turner, SR, Creston (206)
Zayden Parker, SO, Atlantic (192)
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Zayden Parker, SO, Atlantic (5)
Cael Turner, SR, Creston (4)
Etienne Higgins, JR, Abraham Lincoln (3)
Will Arkfeld, SR, Harlan (2)
Teagen Kasel, SR, LeMars (2)
Quinn Olson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Completions (Top 5)
Cael Turner, SR, Creston (20)
Kayden Anderson, SR, Glenwood (15)
Etienne Higgins, JR, Abraham Lincoln (15)
Brady Hetzel, JR, Lewis Central (13)
Will Arkfeld, SR, Harlan (11)
Rushing Yards (100+)
Demarico Young, SR, Sioux City North (223)
Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston (201)
Teagen Kasel, SR, LeMars (143)
Gavin McLaren, SO, Atlantic (135)
Shamar Harrell, SR, Sioux City West (117)
Dante Hedrington, SR, Atlantic (102)
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Shamar Harrell, SR, Sioux City West (2)
Dante Hedrington, SR, Atlantic (2)
Teagen Kasel, SR, LeMars (2)
Trent Patton, SR, Glenwood (2)
Carries (Top 5)
Brennan Hayes, SR, Creston (23)
Demarico Young, SR, Sioux City North (21)
Shamar Harrell, SR, Sioux City West (15)
Etienne Higgins, JR, Abraham Lincoln (15)
Noah Schmitz, SR, Harlan (14)
Receiving Yards (100+)
Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central (152)
Cael Hanson, JR, Abraham Lincoln (114)
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Colton Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic (3)
Josh Schaefer, JR, Creston (3)
Cael Hanson, JR, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Receptions (Top 5)
Josh Schaefer, JR, Creston (9)
Payton Longmeyer, SR, Glenwood (7)
Cael Hanson, JR, Abraham Lincoln (6)
Isaiah Jervik, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)
Curtis Witte, SR, Lewis Central (6)
Tackles (8.0+)
Bo Koedam, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12.0)
Alonso Cota, JR, Sioux City West (11.5)
Caden Dorr, SR, Abraham Lincoln (9.5)
Jacob Uhl, SR, Sioux City West (9.0)
J.J. Ghosh, SR, Sioux City East (8.5)
Jayden Nelson, JR, LeMars (8.5)
Dillon Starlin, SR, Creston (8.5)
Ricky Feauto, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (8.0)
Brodie Schafer, JR, Glenwood (8.0)
Matthew Sorfonden, SR, Harlan (8.0)
Tackles for Loss (2.5+)
Kasen Thomas, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4.5)
Caleb Moore, SR, Lewis Central (3.0)
Alonso Cota, JR, Sioux City West (2.5)
Sacks (2.0+)
None
Defensive Touchdowns
Jake Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig (INT TD)
Matthew Sorfonden, SR, Harlan (INT TD)
Beau Wadle, SR, LeMars (FR TD)
Multiple Turnovers
None
Special Teams Touchdown
Dayton Harrell, SR, Sioux City North (90-yard KR TD)
Demarico Young, SR, Sioux City North (67-yard PR TD)
Field Goals
Jimmy Scott, SO, Lewis Central (3/3 — 37 long)
Scott Dickson, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2/2 — 32 long)
Jovany Kabongo, JR, LeMars (2/2 — 45 long)
Jacob Borrall, JR, Sioux City East (1/1 — 22 long)
Sebastian Contreras, JR, Denison-Schleswig (1/1 — 46 long)
KMALAND MISSOURI
Missing Stats: East Atchison, Stanberry, Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley, Worth County, South Holt, Maryville
•Kegan Bechtold, SO, Savannah — FR TD
•Gage Bowland, JR, Savannah — 11 tackles
•Cade Chappell, SR, Savannah — 70 yards rushing, 4 TD
•Chase Cline, Albany — 8/13, 100 yards passing, 2 TD
•Kane Derr, JR, Mound City — 11.0 tackles
•Kyle Emerson, Albany — 3 INT, 1 FR, INT TD, KR TD
•Dakota Evans, Rock Port — 165 yards rushing, 3 TD
•Quentin Hurkman, Albany — 143 yards rushing, 4 TD
•Corbin Jakub, JR, Rock Port — 11.0 tackles
•Aiden Knechtenhofer, SO, Savannah — 100 yards rushing
•Cade Makings, Rock Port — 5/11, 53 yards passing, 2 TD; 34 yards rushing, 1 TD
•Canden McEnaney, FR, Rock Port — 2.5 sacks
•Elliot Mercer, FR, Albany — 140 yards rushing, 2 TD
•Landon Noland, JR, Savannah — 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Missing Stats: Conestoga, Sacred Heart, Johnson County Central, Nebraska City, Louisville, Sterling, Falls City
•Nolan Beccard, SR, Lourdes Central Catholic — 165 passing yards, 2 TD; 150 rushing yards, 4 TD
•Rowen Benham, Johnson-Brock — 2.5 sacks
•Austyn Cote, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL
•Drew Erhart, SR, Palmyra — 80 passing yards, 1 TD; 53 rushing yards, 1 TD
•Brayden Harms, SR, Weeping Water — 18 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Robert Honeysuckle, JR, Lourdes Central Catholic — 17 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Liam LaSure, SR, Plattsmouth — 8 tackles, 3 TFL
•Gio Lopez, JR, Lourdes Central Catholic — 10 tackles
•Tyson Mans, SR, Elmwood-Murdock — 12 total tackles
•Brody Marsh, FR, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 rushing TD
•Maxwell Parde, SO, Syracuse — 9 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Sloan Pelican, SR, Johnson-Brock — 134 passing yards, 2 TD; 38 rushing yards, 1 TD
•Cy Petersen, JR, Syracuse — 132 rushing yards, 2 TD; 10 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Miles Poppleton, SR, Lourdes Central Catholic — 13 tackles
•Sayler Rhodes, SR, Weeping Water — 140 yards rushing, 2 TD; 14 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FR
•Owen Rowell, JR, Auburn — 8 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Brady Schnitzer, JR, Lourdes Central Catholic — 3 receptions, 104 yards
•Gallen Schnitzer, SO, Lourdes Central Catholic — 12 tackles
•Camden Taylor, SO, Auburn — 10 tackles, INT TD
•Chase VanWinkle, SR, Johnson-Brock — 11 tackles
•Dominic Vercillino, SR, Plattsmouth — 101 yards rushing, 1 TD
•Reagan vonRentzell, SR, Elmwood-Murdock — FR TD
•Riggs Wilson, SR, Weeping Water — 47 yards passing, 1 TD; 91 yards rushing, 1 TD; INT
•Riley Wilson, SR, Elmwood-Murdock — 28 passing yards, TD; 91 rushing yards, TD; INT TD, PR TD
•Drake Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 87 rushing yards, 2 TD
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.