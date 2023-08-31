(KMAland) -- The volleyball season is moving right along, and it’s time to start sorting some KMAland teams. Today, the first version of the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
Once again, we are ranking the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams, and we are splitting them between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (4-0)
2. Sioux City East (3-2)
3. Glenwood (8-1)
**The top three teams to start the power rankings have been impressive in the early going. The Titans rolled to a dominant home tournament win over the weekend while East’s only losses came to Ankeny Centennial and Dowling Catholic at the former’s home tournament. Glenwood has played A LOT to start the year with a 3-0 showing in a quad with Tri-Center, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney, a tournament at Harlan and their Hawkeye Ten opener with Shenandoah.
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-2)
**Not far off of that first tier, and might actually need to be in it, the Crusaders were 2-2 at the very tough Unity Christian Tournament on Saturday.
5. Red Oak (5-2)
**Another that doesn’t seem too far off of that top tier, the Tigers tested themselves as they usually do to open the year, finishing with a strong 4-2 mark at the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament before sweeping Atlantic.
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-4)
7. LeMars (3-3)
**These two match up later tonight in a Missouri River Conference matchup, and they were both at the MOC-Floyd Valley Dutch Invitational on Tuesday. The Warriors went 2-1, and LeMars was 1-2. Only two of the matches have been recorded on Bound at the time of this writing.
8. Abraham Lincoln (1-6)
9. Creston (5-5)
10. Sioux City West (4-0)
**Abraham Lincoln has played nothing but dogs in their first seven matches to start the year. The record will start moving the other direction soon enough. Creston has three more wins than they had all of last year, so here’s a little hat tip for them. And Sioux City West — coached by Creston alum Brianna Maitlen — is off to a fine start to the season.
KMALAND 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Ankeny Christian (5-1)
**I’m not sure Ankeny Christian comes off this spot. The Eagles were the 1A champions last year, and they returned pretty much their entire lineup. They did lose to Denver to open the season, but they’ve responded with five consecutive wins — without a set loss.
2. Kuemper Catholic (9-3)
3. Treynor (5-0)
**Kuemper has the three losses while Treynor has the goose egg, but the Knights have been playing all over the place to start the year with their losses to Dike-New Hartford, Nevada and South Hardin. Treynor was impressive, too, in taking the Harlan Tournament to open the year.
4. Riverside (6-0)
**Another undefeated team coming off a weekend tournament championship, Riverside lost just one set on their way to claiming the AHSTW title.
5. St. Albert (2-2)
6. Southwest Valley (3-1)
7. East Mills (6-2)
8. Sidney (1-3)
9. Tri-Center (3-4)
**Line ‘em up. St. Albert’s only losses are to Treynor and Glenwood, Southwest Valley beat East Mills and dropped one to Creston, the Wolverines lost to Southwest Valley and Riverside, Sidney fell to SBL, Glenwood and Johnson-Brock and have a win over Tri-Center and — finally — the Trojans losses are to Glenwood, Sidney, SBL and LC.
10. Shenandoah (0-1)
**Yeah, Shenandoah is in Class 2A this year. They have only played one match — against Glenwood — but they have a lot of talent. Let’s slot them here for now.
11. Stanton (6-2)
12. Underwood (2-6)
**Two teams with completely opposite records. Stanton has taken care of business with wins over Mount Ayr, Lenox, Clarinda and Fremont-Mills with their losses to Tri-Center and LC. Underwood, meanwhile, has their only area losses against Glenwood and St. Albert.
13. Fremont-Mills (0-2)
14. CAM (4-4)
**I think the Knights are pretty good. They’ve just run up against Stanton (4-set loss) and Lourdes Central Catholic (5 sets). CAM has some reasonable losses (Riverside, Atlantic, East Mills) and handled business otherwise.
15. Audubon (2-0)
16. Woodbine (1-0)
17. Logan-Magnolia (1-3)
**Audubon has played just two matches and four sets, but they seem to be pretty decent. Woodbine won their only match of the season, beating Logan-Magnolia in four sets after the Panthers nabbed a nice win over Sheldon last week.
18. Lenox (8-2)
19. Bedford (4-2)
20. Mount Ayr (1-3)
**These three teams have beat up on each other with Lenox falling to Mount Ayr but beating Bedford and Bedford has beat Mount Ayr. I’ll just give Lenox the benefit of the doubt here since they did start the season 8-0 and have some solid wins. Bedford dropped one to Lenox and one to Creston, but they have a nice four-set win over Mount Ayr, which gets a spot thanks to that win over Lenox.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.